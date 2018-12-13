About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Coming soon – Union Jack and the Beanstalk a topical retake on an old tale
12 Comments
John you are going to be busy, a few days ago you promised your take on exiting on WTO rules, now you offer “topical retake on an old tale”, or are the two the same? I dearly hope not!
Please tell me that my wish for a WTO Brexit is not just an old fairy-tale…
Talking of fairy tales, during the aborted debate Mrs May promised to step up preparations for No Deal. I noticed no MP grilled her on this, nor did Parliament demand weekly updates on the government’s progress.
One really despairs.
During the war Churchill stuck “Action This Day” labels on all manner of documents. He meant it. Parliament should demand Action This Day. Get those labels printed!
So who is the baddie, Mrs May or JC Junker. There is little at the top of the beanstalk for either apart from fat pensions in recognition of their horrendous contributions go Brexit.
Agricola
Juncker is the baddie, along with Tusk, Barnier and Varadkar. Hopefully Theresa May now realises this.
Yep, that’s what it is all about, and we are about to cut the beanstalk this time leaving the golden goose behind.
The ‘golden goose’ is the ingenuity and hard work of the people, so we already have that. We just need to stop Hammond and May from strangling them with the highest taxes for 40 years, endless PC gender pay gap drivel & similar, endless red tape, daft restrictive employment laws, very high green religion energy prices and the likes. Get a PM with an uplifting real Brexit vision instead of these project fear pushing total idiots.
Ha ha, very witty.
Seriously though, Theresa May has serious problems now. Whilst I maintain she was not the best choice to manage our exit from the EU, she is the person we have.
Mrs May needs to realise Europe is not any friend of ours, and when we say we don’t trust the EU there are good reasons not to. Primarily the fact that the EU is run by one member state via the commission – france.
If I could offer Mrs May any advice it would be;
Get in there with your sleeves rolled up and threaten them, it’s the only language they understand. Threaten to exit on no deal WTO terms, warn them our country will work covertly to hasten the break up of the EU and make it as painful as possible.
Remind them that they owe their very existence and liberty to this country, and also remind them that next time they cause a war in Europe we won’t be involved.
When they say “the deal is final and cannot be changed” then is the time to play hard ball and show them how it works – by pulling us out immediately with no deal.
Remember we did not vote for a deal, we did not vote for negotiations.We voted to get out of the EU because frankly we’re sick to the back teeth of it, and of it being run by the french.
The only exit is by no deal, anything else is a capitulation.
What’s happened the Daily Mail and the Express? They’ve been politically nobbled by May and her pro-EU Gramsci clan and there’s me thinking that this type of entry-ism was a Marxist phenomena
Hammond’s playing of the extremist card yesterday was the last straw for me. The EU’s been playing that slander against the Poles and the Hungarians for months…enough of this lefty crap from faux-Tories
What is this woman doing to our country, its press, our freedoms and our culture?
Just bring down this vile government and purge our party of these grotesque political animals
“Fee-fi-fo-fum!
I smell the blood of an English man:
Be he alive, or be he dead,
I’ll grind his bones to make my bread”.
Very apposite considering the £39 billion!
Fee fi fo fum the EU smells the cash of an Englishman
I think the vote to keep Theresa May as PM has ensured the UK will remain in the EU. Here’s why.
I think the Brexiteer MPs bungled by voting down Brexit – and will forever be accused of voting down their own deal. This was a major tactical error, as it would have ‘got them over the line’.
I think the government will not be able to get the deal through parliament. Parliament will take over. Eventually parliament will coalesce around the idea that May’s deal is an accurate representation of the Brexit we will end with, and will put it to the country against remain in a referendum. And remain will win at a canter.
I don’t think there will be riots on the streets because ‘no deal’ doesn’t have enough popular support, and indeed most of the British people are fed up to the back teeth with Brexit and will rejoice it’s finally over. I’m not arguing this is right or defending it, but I can’t see it playing out any other way.
While I am sure you have a busy time ahead, is it possible for you to comment on the “A Better Deal” paper set out by Dominic Raab, Arlene Foster and David Davis, or where it is possible to obtain a copy?