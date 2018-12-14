Update on Mrs May

Since I wrote this piece it has become clear that the EU is not in the business of re-opening the Agreement at all. They have also moved away from offering more formal reassurances which seemed to be on offer in draft. Instead more of them saying the disagreement between the Commons and the Prime Minister on the Agreement is another reason to need the backstop insurance. The Prime Minister has changed her language back to reassurances from legal changes.
It is difficult to see the DUP coming back on b0ard given the lack of any legal text to remove the backstop. Were there to be a change of heart by the EU in the new year on this matter, there are still considerably more Conservative MPs than the government majority with the DUP who oppose the Agreement for a wide range of reasons including sending them too much money, delaying our exit without a clear end date, and putting us under EU rules for an indeterminate period with no vote or voice on what new burdens and requirements they might impose.
John,
Your colleagues in the Commons are conveniently forgetting that part of the reason Leave won was because David Cameron demonstrated clearly that the EU are unwilling (or unable) to negotiate because of their political goals. The EU won’t change their direction of travel, we don’t like that direction, therefore we have to leave. That’s the whole point of Brexit, surely?
No-one outside Westminster and the media is surprised by any of these developments.
Beautifully put and succinct. And above all, TRUE.
Indeed, so where does May go now with her appalling surrender document and only 200 MPs who support her at best. The absurd Daily Mail leader today say reckless rebels risk destroying their party. Quite the reverse, the Tory Party members, 17.4 million voters and 37% of Tory MPs are largely united. MAY AND Hammond must go, a clean real Brexit and a real lower tax, pro business Tory government. Just undo do what May and tax to death Hammond have done. They are both huge liabilities get rid.
What has happened to the DM? The change of editor and volte-face is exraordinary.
Do not read it. Prevent the paper getting your view for advertising by not clicking to read it. The readership will go down. Force change. Same as your vote, same your purchasing power, buy British.
Do we care?
On Wednesday morning, when he was constantly interrupting Owen Paterson, Adam Boulton from Sky said that when people voted Leave they didn’t vote to leave the Customs Union, the Single Market or the jurisdiction of the ECJ.
In the evening he though that over a third of her own MPs having no confidence in Theresa May was a good result for her.
These media types make the facts up to suit their arguments.
Bang on the money.
The rebels aren’t on the back bench.
If the EU are unwilling (or unable) to negotiate because of their political goals then what have they compromised on or given in the ‘give & take’ during these present negotiations ? Must we wait 30 years to find out, if even then?
I also want to know when and by whom the backstop was thought of. If some time ago did no one tell TM that it would never be accepted? Does anyone know?
If you saw Davis Davis last night in QT then it is no wonder that negotiations were so sloppy – he had nothing of substance to say. For the 1st time I switched off that nothing show well before the end.
May is persisting in flogging a dead horse.
EU have told her they have no legal assurances to save her bacon. Yet she has just made a speech pretending she can salvage her Withdrawal Agreement – but there is still work to do. Yeah, right!
She will have to try a new tack if she survives much longer.
She’s now banging her fist on the table, demanding further clarification of the previous clarification.
The EU could be holding out on the backstop, only to waive it at the last minute in order to get what they’d be happy with, which the Uk originally decided they were against, MPs need to be on guard to the backstop miraculously disappearing at the last moment
Christopher,
I agree, the Backstop, if the only issue needing resolution, will disappear at the last moment; the reason is obvious, the EU will happily sell-out ROI for our money. Watch this space!
The ROI has a veto and is prepared to use it.
True Denis, it also has 26 other EU States; the ECB and, a couple of dozen large US transnational corporations, tax based in the Irish Republic; to back up Mr Varadkar.
Agreed. This is the real danger. MPs will heave a collective sigh of relief and then vote through this appalling agreement, just wanting the affair to be over. They need to remember that this then consigns us to at least a further 2 years of this agony, during which time none of the benefits of leaving will be available to us. The real trap is the so-called “implementation period”, during which time nothing will be implemented and we will all get used to being still in the EU in all but name.
The PM has displayed the most extraordinary naivety in thinking that she can achieve any of the UK’s objectives by being “reasonable” in her negotiations and not using the enormous leverage that was (and still is) available to us.
@Christopher
You beat me to it.
The deal has already been agreed, but in order to make Mrs May look more like Mrs Thatcher the EU will hold out until the last moment and then give a minor concession or two to the “bloody difficult woman” so that her puppet Cabinet can hail it as a victory.
It’s all a charade.
You should listen to what the Irish Prime Minister says, with that smug smile on his face …
Omnishambles
Remainers – Couldn’t run a whelk stall
Well of course they couldn’t. They would get the EU to run it instead.
It is reported that Philip Hammond and the usual “project fear agenda” suspects (Greg Clark, Hancock, Hunt, Liddington types) are pushing T May to go for a second referendum using Labour support. A very, very, very bad idea indeed. Just leave on 29th March 2019 and tell everyone to start getting ready for it now. We will be far better off out. The sooner we adjust the better, there is no cliff. May’s deal even without the backstop it totally unacceptable anyway.
If May does this she will be abusing some 17.4+ million voters, cheating on all her government’s promises and her manifesto and she will kill the Tory party stone dead. As John Major did.
There certainly is a cliff for the Tory Party in this course of action.
LL – absolutely right, as usual.
Deader than did John Major, I suspect. There is massively more public awareness of what is happening.
Agree and its not just about the Backstop. Money comes into it and sovereignty and the ECJ. However what the media and politicians appear to overlook is the total chaos within the EU both social and financial. France Italy Greece to name but a few. Do we really what to belong to the EU with so many problems that seem out of control.
No deal, WTO rules = no back stop.
I do hope our Irish friends fully understand the implications of their PM’s posturing and becoming just a tool of the EU’s bureaucracy.
Of course the Eu dictators aren’t going to give us anything else there just hoping that we are forced to change our mines and stay in the dreaded Eu, the PM should tell them to whistle come back home put the deal to Parliament and if rejected string it out for a no deal, after all it’s what she said she wanted “Brexit means Brexit and No Deal is better than a bad deal, or we’re they just lies as well
Are you implying our beloved leader lies???
Mrs May is a Tory problem inflicted on the electorate. You need to work out a way of removing her from power ASAP before she permanently damages the reputation and future of the UK.
Dear John–What procedures if any do we have for removing a PM by reason of insanity? How or why the 200 voted for her is beyond me but perhaps they thought that she had some plan secretely agreed with the EU but now clearly not. I think she is simply losing her marbles. Nothing else makes sense. Can she possibly believe herself what she is saying?
Half of the 200 are the payroll vote!
PS To my disbelief I hear that she still playing her broken record this morning. A pox on her assurances. She’s bonkers.
The 200 Conservative MPs who had confidence in Mrs May must be thrilled with her expert negotiation yesterday, coming back with even less assurances from the EU than she had before she arrived. Brilliant. Truly she is the best person for the job. Obviously the EU calculates if they stand firm against May a second referendum is the most likely outcome, I think they are right, even the likes of Dan Hannan are now accepting that narrative.
I suggest we offer them free movement of people, goods, services and capital.
What we need to do is implement that EU rule in full about no recourse to public funds.
Starting with no welfare for EU nationals, no income support, no tax credits, no HB.
Then we can work up to other public funds like free NHS, free schooling, ….
How can they complain? It’s an EU law.
I agree with you
So the promises that she made in order to win her confidence vote were good for 24 hours, maybe 36 counting generously.
Such as shame conservative MPs didn’t get a commitment from her to either achieve get a clear legal right for the UK to exit the Withdrawal Agreement and failing that she would agree to resign and make way for someone to pivot to focusing on no-deal. Or at a minimum that she would not get the 12 month protection if she failed to deliver on the promises she made in order to win the vote.
Yes, yet again May has not delivered on her promises to those (Remainers this time) who put their trust in her and voted for her. The question is, are they that bothered?
I actually think their main aim is to destroy the Brexiteers and get rid of the “extremists” (a Hammond term) from the Party. They are prepared to do anything to stay in the EU and to emasculate any opposition. What political doctrine supports this statement: The end justifies the means? Marxism?
Come on Brexiter MPs. We need a proper Conservative Party, not some left liberal “progressive” dominated Party, we need a new leader – a committed Brexiteer – and we need Brexit effected. Brexit means Brexit and nothing else – no shades of Brexit introduced.
It’s been clear for some time now that the EU are angling to keep the UK in their “club”. Listen to the rhetoric coming from the European Parliament, they were pushing for another referendum [which is standard EU SOP], now they have rescind Article 50 in their arsenal…
It’s time to get the message across to those that wish to Remain or are now not so sure about Leave, that there will be a cost to remaining, let alone the EU taking this as a green light to further political integration.
So to those that wish to remain or sit on the fence – have you read and understood The Five Presidents Report? This clearly states the direction of travel for the EU.
Are you Ok with loss of Mrs Thatchers rebate?
Are you Ok with an EU army, and possible conscription?
Are you Ok with having the UK using the Euro and further loss of “opt outs”?
Are you Ok with further enlargement of the EU by adding countries that will be net recipients of EU funds?
Are you Ok with further dilution of the UK’s voting power?
Are you Ok with direct taxation from Brussels?
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/five-presidents-report_en
John, unfortunately, I believe this was always going to be the situation. If anything, the EU have hardened their stance and the answer is no doubt linked to the PM’s actions this week. She has consistently talked of doing what is best for the nation. Personally, the deal should have been allowed to fail. Yes, it would’ve looked bad for her, and maybe even lead to her being removed from her position, but the message to the EU would have been loud and clear. As it is, our negotiating position has weakened further and she is backing us further into a corner ensuring greater uncertainty, which is compounded by a criminal lack of preparation for a managed no-deal departure.
Stuart
“but the message to the EU would have been loud and clear.”
How can she do that when she can’t even bring her own party on board? It is us who are asking the other 27 EU countries for favours and opt outs, something we have been doing ad nauseum for decades beginning with Thatcher banging her handbag.
They’ve had enough of us and will not yield an inch.
EXIT BREXIT!
It’s the same story every time.
Remainers in the UK – including the PM and chancellor – do their best to undermine our negotiating position and then the eu takes the cue and yields almost nothing.
The pm should surely now resign so we can make way for a Brexit team at the helm.
I have heard nothing at all from leaders of northern power houses. In earlier times, hundreds of years ago, it would be because they are content enough for London to destroy itself.
Mr. Redwood MP sir, it is the whole WA that I oppose. I voted to Leave the EU and ALL its institutions. Only those that would be of mutual benefit and that the UK can enter into and withdraw from with no loss of sovereignty would I be happy with. Other than that, I voted to being, once again, an independent sovereign nation.
The EU unelected politburo are trying to push the UK into a second referendum by whatever means possible. They have form on this look at what happened in Ireland. When they had the second referendum the EU spent millions on a propaganda war to get people to change their last vote. Politicians lying that millions would loose their job even the priests from the pulpit asking people to change their minds.
It worked!!!
May is such a weak leader look at the headlines ‘going to beg ‘ my God Maggie would have sorted this out long ago.
Is anyone really surprised at this !
The EU stand firm, May has caved in every time.
She agreed this deal, so they say its her problem, which it is, thats the price you pay when you allow another foreign power to take control.
Will we now get the 200 remainer MPs who have frustrated and undermined the negotiations so far, and who voted for her to continue, try to stop Brexit Proper ever happening at all.
The so called Agreement is absolute rubbish, even if the backstop was somehow removed.
Afraid we need to start the process again, but exactly how when so many MP’s want to Remain, is the real problem.
The future of the UK as a sovereign nation is at stake. May’s abomination of a ‘deal’ is designed to achieve the opposite and must not be allowed to pass into law. Time for the mythical grey suits to be donned and the realities of failure explained to the incumbent at No 10. Anything less is a dereliction of duty to the UK and its people. If the Tory Party allows this PM to continue along her destructive course they will certainly pay dearly for their negligence for decades to come. Who would believe a word, let alone a promise, from them ever again.
P.S. The 200 lackeys, or maybe only those with a sense of humility, must be feeling pretty desolate now.
Everything Mrs May says and does seems to have another meaning as we find out later.
These prevarications are intolerable, they must be deliberate and thought out, with the usual intention of gaining more time to introduce even more misleading statements – result absolute chaos for those trying to follow events! Can nobody control her?
Watching the smug Chairman and followers delivering the result of the vote was unedifying – Knew the result by the smirking going on.
The sooner these people are done and gone with the better! (all of them)
Referendum..Leave won…much rejoicing
Remain faction of Tory Party wangled Remainer May as PM.
Held unnecessary GE dominated by Dementia Tax and lost just enough of Tory majority to make delivery of Brexit very difficult.
We could all see what was happening. Why could the “ Brexiteer” ministers not see it??
.
But if the last GE hadn’t been such a near disaster and she’d secured a clear majority, it would have been far easier for her to get her dog’s dinner agreement through.
I see no reason to believe that May’s mess wasn’t in the works all along.
Cosmic
Yes..we are in agreement. All done “ accidentally on purpose”.
Why doesn’t she ever show some British spirit in light of these insults and humiliations?
JR – When will the 117 accept that they no longer belong in the same party as the 201? The 2 groups are miles apart, and we badly need a real right of centre party that isn’t dominated by Tory socialists…. It has to be under consideration, Surely?
They are laughing at May in Europe. She is not a negotiator she is a capitulator.
1. Ignoring her in photo ops and leaving her isolated so she looks weak.
2. Sending a car for her with child locks then not jumping out to open the door for her, leaving her a laughing stock.
3. Junker reported in the Newspapers saying “the UK hasn’t been clear what it wants” – surely this is a joke!!! “It is the UK leaving the EU. Our UK friends need to say what they want, instead of asking us to say what we want. I find it uncomfortable.” He finds it uncomfortable, I find it downright pathetic. She assured us she was strong and stable.
4. The Swedish PM yesterday saying May hasn’t been clear what the UK wants. Really??
I could tell the EU what we want. Independence !
Mr Redwood quite soon you are going to need to deal with the truth. You are the other Brexit extremists are not going to get your own way. You haven’t got the fire power. Then you will fade into historical irrelevance where you belong.
How can representing the majority of the public be extreme?
Offensive to call what is mainstream opinion ‘extremist’.
@ Simon: Dream on. JR and his colleagues have been proved right time after time, and I suspect they speak for a majority of voters (though not the shouty, placard-waving variety). I speak as someone who, a couple of decades ago, was just like you Simon – I too once vilified the Eurosceptics as wonky and out of touch. Events proved me wrong and I’m now hugely grateful that these people have stuck it out, raising inconvenient facts (but facts, nevertheless) about the direction that ‘fashionable’ types have prefered to take.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Nebulous? Far too generous Jean Claude.
To be fair this has been a common criticism that I have heard about her from various sources. Vague.
Dear John Redwood
Having failed to get rid of Theresa May on Wednesday (and with it, an incompetent government that will lose the Tories the next Election) you must realise that there is another (high risk) way to skin this particular cat, as it were. In the process, it may bring the extreme Remainers in the Conservative Party into line- those like Kenneth Clarke, Anna Soubry or Nicky Morgan who must be licking their lips at the chance to “Pivot” to the Norwegian EEA “Brexit” (in reality no Brexit at all).
You, along with other True Brexiteer colleagues, need to go to Theresa May- and to all the extreme Remainers in the Conservative Party- with this Ultimatum:
“You have a week to decide we are going to Bin the Backstop and tell the European Union we are not talking to them until they come up with a fundamentally different free- trade approach: If, after a week we get the slightest hint from either of you that you are trying to muster support in Parliament for “An EU Customs Union/ Single Market” Deal or an EEA/ Norway-type Deal WE will team up with Labour, bringing the DUP on-side- to bring about a Vote of No Confidence in the Government. This will be done- with a view to having a General Election fought under a different leader who actually believes in Brexit (we will not support Theresa May in the 14-day interim trying to cobble together a Government, but will make sure we stop Jeremy Corbyn trying to take over as Prime Minister, again urging the DUP to be on- side.)
“WE will make sure the Conservatives fight the General Election on Leaving the EU to trade on WTO terms, saving all the money we promise them to boost our public services, slashing Foreign Aid to increase or Police and Army and abolishing HS2 to pay for Income Tax Cuts. We will also promise a Referendum on Capital Punishment for murder and child-rape.
“We might lose. Jeremy Corbyn might win an election but is very unlikely to get a majority on current polling- and we will oppose his regime and some of his extreme policies (like muzzling the Press) all the way- whilst strongly making the case for Leaving the EU straightaway to trade on WTO terms. We will come back stronger and more pro- Brexit come 2024 (or sooner) having voted Jeremy Corbyn’s minority government down- but YOU will no longer be Conservative MPs and we’ll see to that.
“So how about it? Stop trying to frustrate the vote of the British people. We are prepared to risk a small electoral defeat now to prevent a much bigger 1997-style electoral defeat come 2022 (because the electorate will blame a Conservative Government for screwing up Brexit). You might think you are safe for a year to try and get the electorate hood-winked with the help of Labour and the SNP. But we say today “DON’T EVEN DARE! Or WE are prepared to bring Theresa May’s hapless government down for the Long Term Good of our Party!”
If you tried that approach, you will succeed in putting some more “backbone” into Theresa May and we will hear the less from the likes of Dominic Grieve, Anna Soubry, Kenneth Clarke…..they would probably give way if they saw you were willing to vote down the government to save the Conservative Party (and Brexit) in the longer term.
I sincerely hope- and pray- that the tide will turn early in 2019 so that a proper Brexit becomes a more certain result as we approach 29th March.
Ian Pennell
Reply No, I will not vote against a Conservative government in a motion of confidence. I stood as a Conservative party official candidate.
Reply to Reply.
Dear Mr Redwood,
Then how else are you going to get rid of Theresa May- before she caves in to the Majority in the House of Commons who want Britain to Remain in the EU except in name. December next year, the next chance Conservative MPs have of getting rid of her may well be too late.
The way things are going we might have a Labour Government in a years’ time. Better to deal with an abscess sooner (even if its excruciatingly painful in the short term to dig it out)- rather than let it fester and cause major problems later. There are major threats to Brexit- and to the Conservative Party- that need facing down urgently for the long term good of the Conservative Party.
You could, of course, write to Theresa May demanding that she stand down and get your Brexit- supporting colleagues to do the same. Notwithstanding her winning the Conservative Vote of No Confidence in her Leadership she is weak, she caves in and she has lost all authority and credibility in Parliament. You must do all you can to decisively get rid of Theresa May as Prime Minister- or risk a much worse electoral defeat in the future.
The threat of a “Nuclear Option” of “No Confidence in her Government” may be what it takes to bring this about, or at least to get Theresa May to change course drastically. Ultimately you may have to risk a short term Jeremy Corbyn- minority government (that a Brexit- supporting Conservative Party could soon vanquish- then leave the EU properly) to prevent a Jeremy Corbyn Labour Majority government later, one that could effectively cancel Brexit, wreck our democracy and stay in power for years.
It is, of course, your call and that of your Brexit- supporting colleagues to decide where you go from here, but you must realise that you need to plan ahead strategically to weaken the Remainers and make Brexit actually happen.
Ian Pennell
Does this not give you the opportunity to abstain/ absent yourself from the chamber for a vote. Caught short seems to be a good excuse. Lots of MPs caught with their pants down.
Having worked through all the options and constraints on the PM I think a Judical Review of May’s next decision need to be shown to be a real possibility to stop her making unconstitutional actions. For example pulling Art 50, calling a snap election or second referendum.
Finances need to be in place such as crowd sourcing.
No, we’ve had a referendum in 2016 and the result was clear and unequivocal. The democratic preference as expressed by the British electorate was that the UK should leave the EU. It’s beyond too simply to understand
What we are now seeing is a concerted and seditious attempt to destroy the democratic spirit and will of the British people
May, Blair, Mandelson, Juncker, Merkel and all the other vile turncoats who have spent many decades trying to undermine our nation’s cultural and democratic foundations
Completely agree.
Correct, the organisation should be in place to apply for judicial review quickly before she sent off a letter revoking the Article 50 notice.
In this political crisis of the PM’s own making, the BBC is only interviewing the people who represent the minority, not the majority. They are determined to overthrow the referendum and only people like Blair, Kinnock, and Vaizy are allowed to suggest what to do, Blair’s suggestion being to go straight back in, and Vaizy’s to go into the EEA (presumably also the Customs Union). None of these people has any shame.
Mrs May has indicated her intention not to lead the party into the next election (I can’t really use the word ‘promise’ in her case, because they are wholly meaningless). Well I think I’ve found a place in the South West where they accept tired, worn-out old donkeys.
I am thoroughly sick of my country’s reputation being trashed by incompetent politicians who seem to live in a parallel universe. Just think if May had been in charge back in those dark days in 1940 when Britain was crying out for strong decisive leadership.
It isn’t hard to see what is needed now, and it is far removed from the wishy-washy nonentity the 200 toadies voted for!
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Just because Mrs. May won her confidence vote earlier this week doesn’t mean she won’t resign of her own accord next week.
If there is one thing of which we can be certain it will be that Mrs. May will not be the PM should the Withdrawal Agreement be signed because the agreement is so bad for the UK that it will destroy any PM negotiating the “future relationship” as concession after concession has to be made in order for the EU to allow us to leave our vassal status.
It seems that May and MPs are again not being honest with the electorate. The view from the EU, as reported by L Kuenssberg is that we have agreed in legal terms to the WA and there is not going to be any alteration to the legal terms, only “clarification”:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1058926/Brexit-news-video-Theresa-May-EU-Conservative-Party-BBC-Today-Laura-Kuenssberg
“The Prime Minister went in to see her counterparts and said ‘look, you can trust me if you give me just this little bit more. “More legal promises on the backstop – if only that can happen, trust me, I can get this through parliament.’
“But the answer to ‘if only’ was ‘no’ and EU leaders said to her privately what they’ve been saying publicly for at least a couple of weeks: ‘Look, this deal is done, we can’t reopen it, we can’t suddenly give new legal guarantees that would actually undermine what’s written down in black and white – what has been legally agreed between the two sides.’
(Juncker) ” We don’t want the UK to think there can be any form of renegotiation, that is crystal clear. We can add clarifications but no real changes”.
I hope this deluded woman hasn’t actually signed this WA–and won’t ever
Even if signed it does not become law until parliament agrees. What chance that ?
We seem to forget that Theresa May is probably being nobbled at every turn by the CBI scum and those of her own party who want to overturn the referendum for their own personal agenda.
We need to get out now without a deal.
What is more likely now Mr Redwood; No Deal or No Brexit?
I try my hardest to imagine what sort of deal Mrs May could possibly announce now that would make us, the unruly citizens, believe a word of it and say ‘oh, that’s OK then’, before quietly going about our regular (i.e. pre referendum) business.
Why not persuade Mrs May to give up on her impossible task of finding a deal that agrees with her promises, satisfies Parliament, and is agreeable to island of Ireland and the EU?
Her simplest way out is tell Parliament and the EU she has withdrawn support for the deal. The UK will leave the EU on 29 March 2019 She would be delighted if Parliament or the EU come up with a better deal but the HMG will not propose one.
HMG wants to agree the arrangements for a frictionless border with Brussels and Dublin within two months. They must decide whether they wish to do so. It is up to them.
You can walk in mid winter from Manchester to Leeds. Doggedly going up hill and down dale over the Pennines you lead your group through inclement weather and adverse conditions only to find you end up in Sheffield.
On reflection you realise that your compass was set in the wrong direction when you started and in order to get to the right destination you have to completely reassess what needs to be done. Do you accept Sheffield is still in Yorkshire so it’s not such a bad result, or do you realise the error of your ways and set off in a new direction to get to where you really should be?
A phrase comes to mind, “Flogging a dead horse”. However, in this case, there are two “dead horses”, namely the EU and Mrs May. Mrs May with her continual humiliating and embarrassing visits to Brussels and beyond, attempting to extract more from the EU and the other with the true Brexiteers in Parliament trying to get our Prime Minister to change her agreement and her subservient and ingratiating approach to Brussels.
Clearly neither are going to change a thing so the best thing to do now, as with any dead horse, is to bury it and let’s just Leave without any deal with the EU.
Something we should have done in 2016.
Oh fcs blah blah blah blah blah about nothing .The talking is now over either we :
1 Take the awful deal
2 Stay in under the same favorable terms we previously enjoyed and which the majority now see is the right way to go
3 Drop off a cliff into chaos
The solution to this quiz does not seem overly taxing to me .
Hey Newmania, Andy, Helena, Maggie H etc good news
The Swiss Government have announced that a trade agreement has been reached between the UK and Switzerland to “maintain existing economic and trade relations with the country after its departure from the European Union” whether or not a deal is reached with the EU. The Swiss Federal Council announced that if the UK leaves the EU in a disorderly manner, it could sign and apply the agreement from the date on which the UK leaves the EU.
Announcing the agreement, the Swiss Embassy tweeted that the agreement will “support existing commercial and economic relations between the two countries post-Brexit… regardless of the eventual Brexit scenario.”
Newmania
Thats two of the worlds leading financial centres agreeing to work together , both in Europe neither in the EU. I think EU financial services could be in a spot of bother
ps folks
The Eurozone’s economic woes continue to mount as the latest PMI figures sunk to a 49-month low of 51.3 in December. Germany’s PMI also fell to a four-year low at 52.2, while crisis-ridden France entered contraction territory at 49.3.
Whoops…
Nah this cannot be true. Anything that denigrates the EU is classed as “Right Wing” propaganda!
LOL. As though they have been no such failings in any Socialist Empire. The USSR died of it BUT the EU rises to take its place further westwards.
I think we can tell who our real friends are on the continent.
Somehow the Germans are just a bit frightened of them as they need those little widgets, Rolexes, pharma products and lots of parts for their Mercs and BMWs from Schweiz… although less so when the German car sales to UK drop like a stone.
Leo Varadkar, as quoted by CityAM:
http://www.cityam.com/270593/theresa-may-says-crystal-clear-eu-must-provide-brexit
“As Europe we reaffirmed our commitment to the need for a backstop, and not just because it protects Ireland and ensures no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, thus protecting the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement, but also because it’s a European issue too, and an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland can’t become a backdoor into the single market.”
And any alternative arrangement which fufilled those requirements to the satisfaction of the Irish government would inevitably share the unacceptable features of the backstop, whether it was in place soon enough to avoid the backstop being triggered or it came later and was intended to supersede the backstop after it had been triggered.
Exiting the EU Committee: Michel Barnier evidence (Translation):
“Hilary, we want to settle all these matters in agreement. That is why we are negotiating. Now if there is a no deal there is no more discussion. There is no more negotiation. It is over and each side will take its own unilateral contingency measures, and we will take them in such areas as aviation, but this does not mean mini-deals in the case of a no deal. We want a deal. We want an overall agreement; otherwise, each will take their own contingency measures on their own side. That is why I want an agreement. I know full well, the worst scenario is indeed the no-deal scenario.”
I take that as meaning we won’t get a bilateral agreement and a price for airline landing/cabotage rights in the EU, till some days; weeks; months after no deal Brexit day.
It appears civil disobedience has started today with Brexiteers blocking Westminister bridge. Search Youtube – Brexit Westminister Bridge today for footage.
Seriously, if such behaviour has started it needs to be nipped in the bud, civil disobedience is not the way to settle a dispute, what ever it is – after all wasn’t that the right wings rational for banning flying pickets?
Javelin. They even did it yellow vests, just like the French. How original is that? Do you think they actually knew which Bridge they were on?
Hard borders in London weren’t ruled out by the WA.
Strange..haven’t seen any of the usual ERG tupes on TV today..must be all gone on hols!
James, I don’t believe any of the ERG members own/controls a TV station, so how do you propose they appear on TV unless invited to appear?! Your comment, if it tells us anything, says more about the state of the UK MSM than it does the ERG…