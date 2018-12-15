Visit to Wokingham sorting office

By johnredwood | Published: December 15, 2018

I went to thank the Post Office staff for all their hard work delivering the Christmas cards and parcels at the Wokingham Sorting office on Friday morning. They have done a good ,job  handling the big volumes so far, and report plenty of packages as people shop on line for some  presents.

 

I asked the Manager for their views on the possible move of the front counters to a retail store and confirmed I will be making representations about that when they share more details with us. The relationship between the Sorting office and the counters is one of the issues a move would raise. Currently we go to the counters to retrieve mail they could not deliver, and they can produce the parcels quickly from the back sorting office.

