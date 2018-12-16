The curious case of the car industry

Day after day I hear scare stories on the media that the UK car industry may suffer if some undefined friction were created at our ports impeding the inflow of components after we have left the EU. I have proposed no tariffs on any parts coming in, so there would be less friction on non EU parts than today, and the government may well adopt such a proposal. They have certainly not ruled it out. No-one has yet explained why we will mess up our ports in ways which delay deliveries to car plants. Just in Time systems anyway flex according to how far the components come and the journey conditions they experience in the regular course of business.
What I do not hear is analysis and concern about the very real damage being done to our car industry whilst we remain full members of the EU. The collapse in car sales since the Spring of 2017 has nothing to do with Brexit and everything to do with the high Vehicle Excise Duties, the tax and other regulatory attacks on diesel cars, and the tough guidance to banks to cut down the car loans imposed by the UK authorities. As a result car sales have fallen by almost one quarter, and car sales by Jaguar Land Rover have been hit much harder given the high proportion of expensive cars and of diesels in their mix.
Why doesn’t the media take up these unhelpful policies, and make more of them than the silly scare stories about why might happen if we just leave the EU?
It would also be good to have more informed comment and discussion of a real economic problem worldwide, rather than the false worries about Brexit. The rest of the world is talking about the general move to slow money and credit growth in the USA, the Eurozone and China as well as in the UK. Car sales are very dependent on credit and get hurt early on when rates rises or when cash is restricted in banking systems. Car sales in China fell heavily last month. US car sales peaked earlier this year and are also in decline. The German car industry got hit badly this autumn. It was largely attributed to changes in EU regulations delaying certification and sales of new vehicles, but it is probably also about the turning of the credit cycle and the decline in underlying demand in the world car market.
I have often said that whilst Brexit is a very important political and democratic event for the UK, it is unlikely to have much impact on the world economy, and will have just a modest positive impact on the UK economy once we leave if the government follows sensible policies. We should try to prevent endless scare stories and the Groundhog day coverage that is the current UK media from stifling debate on the things that do have an economic impact. The media should be expressing some alarm about what monetary tightening is now doing to the world car industry. There is no obvious inflation threat in the advanced world, and clear signs of economic slowdown.
There are two other issues which preoccupy the industry. One is the pronounced shift in the mix of products sold away from cars and towards SUVs. That at least is a discernible trend even if one that requires significant retooling.
The other is the regulatory driven, and so far incentivised, urge by governments to kill the internal combustion engine and promote electrification as the means of propulsion. No one really has a clue how fast and how far this revolution will go. Manufacturers are having to make fundamental redesign and engineering decisions in their products to cater for this. In doing so they do not know how long governments will offer incentives to consumers to buy electric vehicles (my guess not long) and how fast will the necessary power distribution network grow to support recharging of millions instead of thousands of vehicles.
Then there is the issue of how future vehicle and energy tax regimes are adapted by governments to replace the £billions generated by the internal combustion engine. How quickly will they kill that goose that lays so many golden eggs.
By contrast with these issues Brexit has immediacy but much less significance.
The word “undefined” is key to this issue imho.
I find most of the propaganda scare stories are told in the abstract with few details.
The BBC and other remainers need to start pointing out how exactly their disasters will come about.
It’s clear that a combination of
-EU funded organs like the BBC
-EU pensioned lifers like Mandelson, Kinnock and their friends, family and cronies
-misguided young lefty luvvies (including some notable Tory MPs) who have never known anything but “EU directives” to help workers
are all driving the agenda.
Democrats need to take back control.
Your appeal for “no deal” will never be taken seriously because you continue to fail to understand that, without a deal like Mrs May’s, once the UK is outside the EU, its export trade – in just-in-time parts and a whole lot more besides – grinds to a halt because UK goods will no longer be recognised as compliant with EU standards – for the simple reason that we are no longer in the EU.
Reply We are under contract to supply parts they need and which meet their standards so of course they will continue to buy them. How do you think they will mount a complete economic blockade of UK exports under international law and WTO rules, and how would they sell Airbus planes with no wings?
No wings, nor any Rolls Royce engines from Derby.
Lifelogic
“No wings, nor any Rolls Royce engines from Derby”
Really?
“Brexit: Rolls-Royce moves design approval for engines from Derby to Germany amid uncertainty over EU divorce”
Independent, 3 days ago.
MH
Next paragraph of that story
But Rolls-Royce stressed the switch to Germany – where it already handles design approval for business jet engines – was a “precautionary and reversible technical action” and would not impact UK jobs.
My little C1 Citroen is mechanically s Toyota, with a Japanese engine, brakes and electrics. I wonder how they managed to smuggle the parts in.
So there are absolutely no cars made outside the EU being driven around?
Wow. Where are you living?
”… you fail to understand…” How patronising! You must be a remainder. No comment without insult.
You forgot to insert the words ”crash out” and ”cliff edge”. You people fail to understand that the world doesn’t begin and end with the EU. Let’s call you ”flat-earthlings”’. As Sir Joe has asked – where are you living?
L Jones
” You people fail to understand that the world doesn’t begin and end with the EU”
Nobody is saying that except those of you Brexiteers who constantly find it necessary to twist peoples’ words.
We have belonged to the world’s largest wealthiest trading bloc for over 40 years and have grown successful and wealthy along with it.
We remainers maintain that it is absolute madness to want to leave because of what appears to many of us to be misguided ill tempered nationalism.
If that is the case, how does any non-EU nation ever export into the EU? Any sort of non-recognition would be out 0f pure spite. Would Airbus refuse to build planes with non-certified wings from the UK? You’ve not thought it out very well have you? That’s the problem with bare-faced lies and propaganda. You ‘useful idiots’ catch yourself out every time.
Based on your reasoning, Thaurus, the EU presumably then imports absolutely nothing that is manufactured, grown or reared outside its boundaries?
I am a lifelong enthusiast for the motor industry and its mostly splendid products sold at amazingly low cost, thanks to the huge scale. I also have high regard for those who design and build these machines which seems to me vastly more difficult and wealth creating than, say, playing with other peoples’ money on a computer screen.
However the likes of JLR, Nissan and BMW did not vote in the referendum and their management should accept the result with good grace, whatever it may be. In reality they will adjust immediately to any new terms of trade because that’s what international business is doing all the time.
+1
My JLR head engineer cousin is paid a fraction of these stock market players.
PS. I love it when he brings prototype vehicles to my house. They are unbadged and in stealth black and there is a button on the dash to record events. It’s a real buzz to go out in one.
More huge increases in pay level at the (already hugely overpaid) insufferably left wing, anti-real science, climate alarmist, pro remain, PC drivel, propaganda outfit the BBC I see.
All funded by an unfair licence poll tax (shortly doubtless to be extended to 75- 120 year old’s). Where is the (fair) competition authority here? Why do only the BBC get all this tax?
I am not convince that Jeremy Hunt is really the man for the top job, after all he did nothing to sort out the appalling unworkable funding and structure of the state virtual monopoly NHS that kills so many. He just endlessly apologised for NHS gross and endless incompetence – he was quite good at that bit.
But he is, at least now, finally saying the right things.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2018/12/16/stop-project-fear-prepare-no-deal-project-ready/
The position of health secretary in a Tory govt consists of managing crises as best as possible and being an emollient ambassador to the doctors’ unions. There has never been a mandate for any kind of radical reform of the NHS.
One thing one day, another the next. This guy isn’t exactly your reliable friend in what he says and does. He even got his wife’s nationality confused from one day to the next. Was she Japanese or Chinese?
Hunt is a Remainer. I don’t trust him. May said the right things at Lancaster House, but look at her actions since then.
The next leader must be a Brexiteer.
The BBC always fail to mention all the occasions when motor companies have moved UK plants to other EU countries with EU loans and subsidies paid for with our budget payments to the EU.
In one classic case even to Turkey, a non-EU country.
And if the manufacture of some of these “JIT” components were to be made in the UK after Brexit not only would they bring further investment and employment to the UK, but – and at least this should be important to the BBC – it will mean fewer lorries crossing the channel and reduced greenhouse gas emissions caused by the transportation of all these EU made components.
Original Richard. I hope Margaret Howard is reading your post.
It was reported that May threatened the EU with a losing domestic vote on her Withdrawal Agreement and then going to ‘No Deal’ if they did not support her.
I don’t know if there is any truth in this, or whether she would be prepared to proceed on that basis regardless of ‘No Deal is better than a bad deal’ slogans from her early days.
Lots going on, still difficult to assess what could happen.
The longer this goes on, the more I think all roads lead to Remain. We cannot change our geographic location any more than we can change the fact our economy relies on trade.
To assume we can stick two fingers up at our neighbours and expect it to end well seems naïve. I seem to remember a period in the negotiations when we tried to withhold the money. The EU simply refused to talk to us and the media pressure became so intense we had to return to the table.
I hope I’m wrong as my preferred outcome is for Brexit to work. I just can’t see it happening.
I don’t think WE were the ones with the fingers.
To wish to negotiate a deal is sensible, but unless both sides agree then one regretfully walks away and seeks another solution, a better one for our country. This isn’t ”sticking two fingers up”. Trade will continue.
Don’t you think that the EU’s petulance of refusing to talk unless they had a promise of a bribe (or Danegeld, we might say) in the interests of trade was akin to ”sticking two fingers up”? And what do you do confronted with aggressive beggar? You walk away.
Every single business executive in the car industry has criticised Brexit, and in particular a hard Brexit. The Conservative party used to be the party of business. Mrs Thatcher secured huge inward investment by creating the single market. And now extremists like you and Rees Mogg are trashing her legacy. Shame on you.
Reply Many business leaders especially entrepreneurs agree with Brexit or say it will work. Mrs Thatcher concluded we needed to leave the EU before she died.
True Blue
There are 5.7 million businesses in the UK, 63% of business owners voted leave
Not so. Sir James Dyson is surely about to become a major player in the car industry but supports Brexit.
Yet pretty much all the UK’s OEM chiefs have warned about the serious disruption Brexit is likely to cause and warned about its implications for jobs and investment.
Nissan, Toyota, BMW, JLR, PSA… the whole lot
Are you setting up the ground to blame anybody (the EU, the greens, HMRC..etc) but yourself when the inevitable consequences of the policy you have been advocating for your whole career become self-evident ?
etc ed
Post Brexit the import tariffs on EU-manufactured cars should be used to subsidise RHD British-built cars when registered here. HMRC would still get a cut as the EU sells us many times the number of cars we sell them.
The extent to which our media is open and honest – WHICH IT ISN’T – reflects the way it has been taken over by pc dogma and socialism.
We have to accept that there will never be meaningful debates and honesty, from the media until we correct the left wing control of it.
Cameron failed miserably to reform the BBC when he had the chance, but unless a right of centre party takes up the challenge, we will be lumbered with a dishonest media for ever more. IMVHO this should be a priority If the BBC can be fixed then there is hope for the rest.
The Government seems to do its utmost to stifle trade. I would have changed my car but I’m so confused with where the regulations are going it’s easier to just keep the one I have. Also shopping on the high street being restricted to only a few hours on a Sunday whereas I can shop on the Internet 24/7. I think Government needs to take a step back and let business do what it does best. Busy working people need less obstacles not more.
Christine. Shopping hours on Sundays are a joke. Here in Scotland you can shop all day in Sunday but of course the SNP were allowed to vote in the commons on this issue and voted against England and longer shopping hours. Just another area where devolution doesn’t work for the whole country and where England needs its own parliament.
The Ford Motor Company is closing its plant in Bordeaux: I assume due to Brexit but I have not looked at the BBC to confirm that.
Not too worried about people buying fewer cars, frankly. If people are being sensible and keeping their cars for an extra year or two because they’re more reliable than they used to be, and more expensive, that sounds like common sense. Also common sense is to normalise interest rates slowly. Zero was never a good number there.
Don’t conflate that with complaining about this jumping up and down about how our car industry will be wrecked by leaving the EU. It’s a completely different issue and you’re correct that it’s daft that the same people making the same parts will suddenly be put out of work because of fictitious queues and tariffs.
Psst – don’t tell anyone, but you can buy a corking car for a couple of thousand and they run and run… and if they don’t you just bin it and buy another old one.
You’ll also be one of the most environmentally friendly drivers out there.
A quick summary of international and constitutional law
1) A Gov can pull out of an international treaty when ever it wants. That is overriding law. It is in place to stop civil/war.
2) Art 50 was added by the EU so that if a country was to leave (or be pushed out) it would have a couple of years to negotiate. Art50 is a politeness.
3) The Gov could have left the EU whenever it wanted but not with 2 years polite negotiation.
4) The EU can extend negotiation but it needs all 27 countries to agree.
5) If the Gov pulls Art 50 it is legally back to where it started. Still in the EU. It can reissue Art 50 – unless the EU repeal it quickly.
Now for the constitutional law bits. This is Governed by Judical Reviews. So the ERG has better be ready if they want to see the law applied.
6) A Gov requires a General Election manifesto offering a referendum that effects soverigntity and an Act of Parliament – unless it’s a national emergency.
7) Leaving on WTO terms is not a national emergency because we already trade with most of the world on this basis.
8) May cannot call a GE until 2022.
So where does that leave us.
9) May’s current deal ties us into the customs union indefinitely which (the sharp eyed will have noticed) is against international law of political self determination. It would therefore likely fail a judical review if it was held tomorrow.
Therefore if I was advising the ERG I would advise them to undertake a judical review of the current deal.
10) A judical review, on the UK behalf, would also fail under EU law as the review is of international law.
11) We would then be left with a WTO deal on the table unless the EU were to make another offer.
The net conclusion here is that you can’t escape from international and constitutional law with wishful thinking.
Carlos Ghosn,( chair of Nissan ) called British Manufacturing “a European investment based in the UK”. World Trade Organization rules apply 4.5% tariffs to car parts and 10% to finished .Manufacturers say they rely on, “just in time” importing / exporting of parts .They are already stockpiling warning of closures and moving licensing but these are clearly not optimal solutions.
All have made it clear that the future is chilly . The head of Toyota Europe says that a no-deal Brexit would affect the firm’s investment decisions…
Inertia will delay an immediate collapse but its hard to see any reason to locate European car manufacturing outside the EU.
Why would you, you tell me ?
Reply The WTO does not impose tariffs. We can decide to have zero tariffs
What would the logic be for the EU to impose tariffs given they have a £100bn trade surplus with the UK?
What” we” do is not the point as you very well know
You are correct that in a WTO Brexit the EU would be entitled to impose tariffs on the UK. But how likely is this? Article 24 of the WTO treaty allows at least 10 years of continuation of zero tariffs assuming we are in principle in an FTA negotiation. Will the EU – having been attempting to take the moral high ground against Trump, and having a £100bn trade surplus with the UK – really wish to impose tariffs, and see retaliation from the UK? It seems a vanishingly unlikely prospect to me.
Personally put off buying another new car because of weird road fund charges.
Why on earth have they done that? I thought the lower road fund for new car was a “ reward” for lower emissions?
Everhopeful. It’s got nothing to do with emissions obviously when people driving old cars are free to spew out high levels while those of us who buy a newer model but more expensive (because we like to choose what to spend our money on) are penalised.
Any day of the week We can see four or five ships swinging at anchor waiting to berth in Felixstowe and apart from the occasional bad weather interruptions everything works smoothly. But if we muliply four by ten say which is likely to be the case when the channel ports conveyor system of ro-ro and Lo-lo seize up and the inevitable change to containerisation takes hold. JIT will be a thing of the past- and how this is going to effect business and industry in the long term nobody knows. When we are trading to WTO rules we cannot seriously expect that goods will flow through Calais or other French ports at the same rate as they currently do despite what Kate Hoey said on Sophie Ridge this morning?
The Daily Mail is censoring any comment that points how the EU is responsible f0r jobs moving from the UK with EU grants. Its clear what nonsense would be going on if they got the second referendum.
Comments like this ..
Cadbury moved factory to Poland 2011 with EU grant.
Ford Transit moved to Turkey 2013 with EU grant.
Jaguar Land Rover has recently agreed to build a new plant in Slovakia with EU grant, owned by Tata, the same company who have trashed our steel works and emptied the workers pension funds.
Peugeot closed its Ryton plant and moved production to Slovakia with EU grant.
Further damage to the automotive industry is being created by major UK and European cities bringing in low emission charging zones for certain vehicles.
The rules are still being decided and already several cities have changed their minds bringing far more vehicles into the chargeable net than their original proposals.
I am facing a £12.50 per day tax to get to go into my nearest city by car if I were to buy the wrong vehicle.
I and many more I speak to, are therefore putting off swopping their car until the rules are published and are firm.
Off-topic, JR, if the weasel David Lidington got his way and MPs were presented with a Bill for a second EU referendum, would you insist on a turnout threshold being written into the law? Because with siren voices calling for a boycott the eurofederalists could win on a low turnout, and of course they would not be interested in complaints that we voted to leave on a 72% turnout but have now voted to reverse that on a 40% turnout.
Reply I simply oppose the idea of a 2nd referendum
If we create & build cars that users demand, users around the world shall buy.
A daft Chancellor obstructing the road to freedom at home risks being knocked out of the way.
It is inept , open mouth before engaging brain,politicians who have caused damage to the car industry, not the thought of brexit.
Solve this insanity by declaring that on 29th March we will revert to WTO rules and then invoke article 24 of the WTO rules wherebye trade as it is now can continue for up to 10 years while a new trade relationship is agreed.
What could be simpler, why is it not being done, and why are you not advocating it. No cliff edge, no crashing out, no Irish border problem. Get on with it.
So, ten years more budget contributions? Ten years more free movement of persons? Article 24 was meant for building a Customs Union/FTA, not dismantling a Customs Union into a trade agreement.
The people who run the car industry fundamentally disagree with your analysis Mr Redwood.
Which begs the question – as you are the expert and they are not – why are you not running a car company?
Backbench MPs earn just under £80k a year. The boss of JLR takes home several million.
Why would you carry on in your job – which has no career development opportunities – when you should be running a car company?
Or is it just possible that, actually, they know what they are talking about and you do not?
Reply I did run a company making pumps for engines for heavy diesels for several years so am well able to run a manufacturing concern. My aim is not to maximise my income but to represent the voters in my constituency
Andy
Do they? Not according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers
You might want to read their website , always pays to be better informed
Hows your lovely mum and have all your workers found jobs yet or are they out of work for Christmas ?
I’ve signed this petition:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/229963
“Leave the EU without a deal in March 2019”
even though I would prefer to leave on WTO terms but with a series of agreements to tidy up the many loose ends before we go, and also I don’t believe their proposed solution for the Irish border would be any good. However those reservations are nothing compared to the utter rubbish in the government’s response.
144,515 signatures so far, speeding upwards.
According to Sky News the DUP is holding the UK government to ransom.
Strange, because I think it is more like the Irish government holding the UK government to ransom, and the UK government having succumbed to Stockholm Syndrome:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockholm_syndrome
“Stockholm syndrome is a condition that causes hostages to develop a psychological alliance with their captors as a survival strategy during captivity.”
Which it seems may have happened to Theresa May, given what she said in her Mansion House speech when she gratuitously assumed the responsibility for preventing the Irish government fortifying its side of the border.