A managed WTO Brexit

Jeremy Hunt has said on behalf of the government that we can handle a WTO exit next March. The whole government needs to spend the next three motnhs preparing well, sorting out the remaining issues quickly. It needs to provide an upbeat commentary about all the things it has done to ensure a smooth transition when we leave. The government assures us it has been preparing for 2.5 years so far, and must by now have done most of the work. We know that the ports will operate well and that the planes will fly.
Still the lies flow from those who want to reverse the decision of the referendum on the media. They are now arguing all over again that we will not be able to export food once we leave the EU. If the EU does impose high tariffs on UK food exports – one of the few areas they could do so as there are some high tariffs on non EU food at the moment – the UK will clearly switch some production from export to the EU to domestic consumption. Our own market would be better protected from EU imports by our also imposing similar tariffs. We should at the same time lower the average tariff we impose on food to encourage non EU countries to buy more of our food by encouraging mutual reduction of tariff barriers and to make imported food from the non EU which we cannot produce for ourselves cheaper. The scare stories usually fail to understand two crucial things. We will decide how high a tariff if any to place on imports. The EU cannot impose a higher tariff on our exports to them than it imposes on any other WTO country. The EU currently has low average tariffs of around 3%, with no tariffs at all on half the trade. The pound has fallen by more than 3% against the Euro so overall there is no loss of competitiveness if they do impose some tariffs.
The government is over reacting to stories of friction at our borders once we leave. It is busy encouraging stockpiles of medicines for no good reason. It has confirmed there are no continental companies cancelling contracts to supply after March 29. There are no UK plans to delay the drugs for longer at the ports. Were there to be any extra delays then the supplying companies would just have to send them a bit earlier, as they have to today if there are strikes or crashes affecting continental roads . There is plenty of container capacity should there be Ro Ro problems ,but Calais is busy fitting out its port to handle customs to ensure it keeps the business after we leave.
The so called non tariff barriers to trade include VAT, Excise and company tax. These frictions we already handle at our borders with the rest of the EU as we have different rates and incidence of these taxes. They include inspections of food and goods quality and safety. Most of these checks are done away from the border. The exporting company tests the product at the factory and supplies the test details on the electronic record of the consignment. The importing company may check again on delivery. Customs and national safety authorities can spot check consignments to ensure it is as recorded, usually on suspicion from investigation or tip off. None of this need cause new extra delays at ports. If we can handle the complexities of VAT and Excise today why is a tariff tax more difficult?
What is so depressing is how remorselessly negative the media and many of their chosen interviewees are. It as if we were never able today to import or export anything outside the EU, and as if governments were incapable of finding an easy way of lifting more money off companies in the form of extra customs dues if we leave and some tariffs are imposed. There are strict limits to how much power the EU has over trading companies, and there are international and EU Treaty obligations on the EU itself to promote and encourage a good trade with non EU neighbouring states. Some Remain supporters seem to think that the EU is evil in intent and will be a lawbreaker just to be difficult.
Rotterdam, the largest port in Europe, inspects less than 1% of arriving containers.
U.K. Customs will similarly prioritise flow over compliance.
After reviewing comments on the DT, Guardian, ConHome, DM, DE it appears the Conservative Party will not win the next GE if they vote for May’s deal.
Now you have to ask if these comments sections are representative of the national vote. I believe they are because in complex situations the comments run through hundreds of small arguments in a survival of the fittest scenario. Those comments that win out resonate with readers and are echoed in the next round of comments in an ever evolving form. Which is why comment sections are the best predictor of future decision making of large populations.
Javelin
Comment Sections, much like this, can sometimes end up like an echo chamber. That is why it is good to have people with opposing views. If those who hold such views are allowed the opportunity to express them (ahem, Mr. Redwood MP sir) and allow others to debate with them then they serve a very useful purpose.
I believe, much like our PM, if she is to be believed, that many MP’s may not be fighting the next GE. After all, what would be the point when once the WA is passed we will no longer be able to do anything for ourselves.
@Javelin; Had you read the same comment sections, as one lady and her advisor’s seemingly did, prior to the June 2017 GE the Tory party should now have a 200+ seat majority, whilst the LibDems, and UKIP would have fought over who was to be the official opposition!…
Comment sections are at best indicative, at worse just a rabble.
Dr. Redwood,
With respect, you need to get somebody at the government despatch box to say this, instead we’ve got the PM still flogging her Chequers deal. She’s setting up the Backstop as the ONLY issue, this must be countered. Luckily, the EU bureaucrats have realised that Mrs. May no longer represents the views of the HoC, so they’ll giver nothing until she can deliver a decision they like.
The ‘nuclear option’ may be our backstop; in January the WA is voted down, the government loses a vote of no confidence, Parliament is dissolved and a GE process takes us past 29-3-19 (with no further Brexit legislation) and the Conservative and UNIONIST party gets a new leader.
Sounds good to me! Anybody?
I am surprised this got posted. I said something similar and it got moderated.
Inspections of food and goods quality and safety are currently done away from the border BECAUSE WE ARE MEMBERS OF THE EU. Once we leave and trade on WTO terms, every single one of those checks will have to be done at the border. That is what leaving the EU means. Huge blockages and tailbacks at all our ports. You seem to live in some fantasy world where we leave the EU yet nothing changes. Please live in the real world, where all our (currently panicked) exporters and hauliers have to live
Reply No they do not have to be done at the border
Why are there not huge tailbacks and blockages at our ports now given that 50% of our imports are not from the EU ? And according to you every single check on those 50% of all our imports is being done at the border ?
Answer came there none.
I think comments like this can be safely ignored if they lack written evidence that goods need to be checked at the border. Given that the EU is apparently a rules based organisation, surely your contributors arguing for their case can point to and state rule X, Y or Z?
If a Third Country puts a CE Mark on its products then it has complied with all relevant EU Regulations and can be sold into the Single Market / EEA.
http://www.ce-marking.org/what-is-ce-marking.html
As EU and EEA members we already comply so no need to block anything.
@ Melton Brava complete and utter drivel, not how it works with other countries nor how it would work after the UK left the EU.
Endless checks at borders would be an idiotic way to manage it all. They do not even seem to be able to stop people being smuggled though on trucks currently! You trust businesses to file the right documents and then fine or prosecute them for serious irregularities or any frauds later detected.
Why, who says this? You’ve just made this up. 98% of trade coming from outside the EU – passes through ports such as Felixstowe without physical inspection.
So Melton, where are the huge blockages and tailbacks today when goods arrivive from non EU nations and leave the UK bound for non EU nations?
@Melton Brava; Only if there is a need for disease control, and that is the case even as members of the EU, and was the case before the UK joined the EEC. Prior to the single market plenty of food and food products entered the UK from Europe using the TIR customs treaty, meaning customs checks were carried out at source and destination only.
So – you want to impose high tariffs on the EU and low tariffs on others.
Except …. you can’t do that under WTO rules. Under WTO rules you have to impose the same tariffs on everyone you don’t have a trade deal with.
So you are right – you can universally scrap all tariffs. But that applies to everyone and puts British manufacturers and agricultural producers at a disadvantage. Many will go bust – as even Patrick Minford admits.
It is time for you to be honest about theses costs to farmers and factory workers – many of whom will make their jobs.
Though, in any case, tariffs are not the main problem. Non-tariff barriers are – and that’s what’s really going to kill Brexit.
Strap yourself in Mr Redwood. You are not prepared for what is coming your way.
Reply My Proposal of course is for the same tariffs on the EU as non EU!
Good morning.
Let’s hope this missive does not get stuck in moderation all day like yesterday’s. 😉
The government is the source of all this negative press about WTO. It does not want it as it wants to align itself as closely to the EU as possible. But it is also not government that does not want to govern, but MP’s too !
This is the Government of our host who is deliberately organising this propaganda to show us that close alignment/not leaving, Mays plan is the only option without project fear.
Reality is we’ll be fine on WTO terms and NO INVOLVEMENT of the EU or its laws and institutions!
Sadly the divided Cabinet are not aligned with Hunt’s comments. If the PM doesn’t today announce that Mr Hunt is correct and that the UK will now vigorously pursue the ‘no deal’ option, giving clarity and some reassurance to businesses, then it will be another opportunity she has missed. The PM needs to swing in this direction whilst she has some of the Cabinet moving this way, hopefully she will be able to tell the likes of Hammond to shut up, after all, he has biblically expressed his confidence in her. Having won her confidence vote and with sensible things coming out of one third of the cabinet today she has the opportunity to get things right. Will she? Of course not.
Publically not biblically
If we have a managed WTO brexit can we avoid sending the £39bn now both May and Hammond have said it is owed irrespective? Presumably actually handing it over needs a specific act of parliament? Or should we expect to end up in an international court on this?
A “managed WTO Brexit” is just the latest version of your well-worn effort to cherry pick – you want the EU to agree deals on the bits you like, and let the UK ignore everything else. How often do you have to be told, there is no cherrypicking, there is no having your cake and eating it? Please go away and come back with something realistic
This approach should have been taken at thee outset following the referendum result. When Article 50 was triggered the one thing that was known was that leaving on WTO terms was the default position in the absence of a different arrangement. The government has behaved irresponsibly by not making the necessary arrangements for such an eventuality. By so doing, they additionally diluted our negotiating position. I have no confidence in the government or Parliament to take the UK out of the EU. The actions of MPs are seriously undermining our democracy by treating the referendum result with contempt.
Jeremy Hunt did not say anything on behalf of the government, he said it on behalf of Jeremy Hunt. Collective responsibility has broken down completely and individual ministers, Javid, Hunt, Mourdant, Hammond etc. are just stating their own mutually-incompatible positions – understandable as there is a big vacuum where May’s position and Plan B is supposed to be – still, they all said May is doing a tip-top job.
Why are the Labour Party opposed to Mrs May’s deal? It seems to give them more or less exactly what they want – permanent membership of the customs union and close regulatory alignment with the EU.
.You ( I’m speaking of MP Tory Brexiteers in general) didn’t take my sound advice of making a display as was urgently needed at the last Tory Party Conference.
I advised, humbly, they should have placards, and yes shouting, protesting and making the Conference the Hell that The House is now which, is a House full of 650 people trying to stop 66 million of us from leaving the EU
Instead, The Conference was luke-warm as ever and a switch-off and not-talk-about for millions. Utter failure by MP Brexiteers. In battle with their swords like tails between their legs after a cold rain storm. hat a bedraggled cohort!!! The Charge of the Limp Brigade!
Well said JR – Propagating this message as wide as I can
Hunt is probably the cleverest of the serious potential leadership candidates and is positioning himself perfectly for the forthcoming contest.
Whether he really believes in a managed WTO exit with a transition period is debatable but he’s making all the right noises. It does appear to be the only attainable way to exit in March that has even the slightest chance of getting through Parliament but I’m not sure that the EU will go for it. After all, they can see the state of politics in Westminster and will think that if they hold out, an EU-style second vote will be inevitable. The difference will be that, on this occasion, Remainers will lose it.
Meanwhile the BBC was in full Remainer mode yesterday with the long interview with Chris Patten on the World This Weekend. He pulled no punches in his vitreolic condemnation of Brexit-supporting Conservatives. Why should the BBC give such prominent coverage to a former EU Commissioner in receipt of a very large pension paid for by Brussels ?
At last we seem to have a Cabinet Minister ready to discuss WTO options.
Unless of course he is on manoeuvres, and positioning himself for an eventual leadership challenge of some sort.
WTO terms are the only solution which will put us completely back in control of our own destiny, because with this solution we do not need to negotiate with the EU to implement it.
They are members of WTO themselves so can hardly object when 164 other Countries also operate under this system
Then if the EU want to approach us for perhaps a better deal (mutually agreeable to both sides) then they can approach us.
Quite why it has taken two and a half years for our Government to realise this quite honestly beyond my comprehension.
The abject failure of labelling this sort of solution as “no deal” indicating that nothing would be in place is beyond my comprehension and a complete failure of Government departments and cabinet Ministers.
Nice to see the head of Heathrow airport dismissing the lie that we won’t be able to fly after Brexit. He says there will be no problems so book your holidays now. That’s one fable dismissed as rubbish. It was the BBC reporting this and the media encouraged by government. I hope the public start to see through the rubbish being reported about Brexit.
The reason the media are so completely negative (re your last Para’) is because they are struggling for ratings and readership. If they were to switch tack and promote all the benefits of Brexit I think some newspapers would fold and the BBC News ratings would fall dramatically.
We just have put up with it until March 29 when some will behave like 5th columnists and others will trawl round looking for bad news
It was good to see some cabinet ministers speaking in favour of a WTO exit at last. I am not sure that will ever be mirrored on the BBC or the Remain-minded media though.
Care to make these points to the Brexiteers attending tomorrow’s Cabinet, Mr Redwood?