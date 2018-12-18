A WTO exit Cabinet

We are told today the Cabinet meets to review and progress preparations for the UK to leave the EU next March without signing a Withdrawal Agreement. Many Ministers and officials have been working on this contingency plan ever since we voted to leave the EU. Preparations should by now be well advanced. Today the Cabinet needs to set out a programme for telling us all of their success in ensuring things work smoothly on March 30th next year, and in giving helpful guidance about how trade will be progressed and transport will continue to move.
Ministers should be confident that the arrangements they are putting in place will work, and sensibly reassuring that in many cases things will continue just as they are the day before we leave. The Transport Secretary has set out in detail that the planes will continue to fly after March 29th, and that everyone who wishes can book their business trip or their holiday with confidence for next year after exit. Air Services Agreements are being put in place.
Work is well advanced at Calais to handle customs and any additional checks required without undue delays for trucks. Calais wishes to keep the business and is well aware of the competitive threat from Belgian and Dutch ports if they were not capable of handling lorries with good transit times. The Republic of Ireland is very keen Calais gets its act together, as substantial volumes of Irish goods use the roads of the UK as a land bridge to get things to and from the continent more quickly than going by a longer sea ferry route. They wish to see rapid transit times at Calais as well as us. French exporters to the UK also have a strong interest in Calais working smoothly and efficiently. We need to be told of the various Ro Ro and container options and arrangements so trade continues to flow.
The NHS needs to continue importing pharmaceuticals from the continent under existing contracts. These drugs are all licenced and approved, and already need to come to the UK with proper reporting of how and where they were made, what the tests results were and how they conform with the standards required. The Health Secretary needs to confirm he has ensured this will continue in good time. There should not be a need for additional stockpiles if he has done his job properly for the NHS.
I know of no supermarket that thinks it will be short of food in April. Ministers should spell out what if any additional checks are needed and how they have put in capacity to ensure these take place without delaying imports.
Ministers are employed by us to make these things work. Instead of fuelling fears that things might go wrong, as some seem to do, we want to hear well based reassurance from them that they are doing their jobs properly and have plans in place to make things work. I have still not heard a scare story I believe, and do not think the EU will be able to mount some kind of self harming blockade of their trade with us after we leave. I find myself in the position of having more confidence in our Ministers’ abilities to make it work than they sometimes express in themselves. I have this confidence because most of what happens to ensure imports and exports work is nothing whatsoever to do with governments. It rests on a willing buyer and a willing seller, who will still be there in abundance the day we leave the EU. The day after we have left the same rules and regulations apply in the UK as the day before we leave. There can be a gentle transition on that day as a result.
It is apparently a shock to some in government that the UK can once again run her own affairs. That is what we pay the government salaries to do, so let’s hear how they are doing it .I repeated my request yesterday to the Prime Minister that we should publish our tariff schedule now, and should remove all tariffs form imported components to be used by UK based manufacturers. That would be a good boost to UK manufacturing.
After watching the debate and listening to mps yesterday I have a feeling Mrs May will get the backing of Parliament to get her deal through, she should stick to her guns we only have one shot of getting out of the dreaded Eu
May’s deal isn’t getting out of the EU- it is being locked into the Customs Union and parts of the Single Market forever without any means of leaving. As such I’d rather stay in with A50 still an option than take her deal. We have another means of getting out – if the Remainiacs subvert Brexit and withdraw A50 – at that point a true pro-Brexit political party will arise (possibly from a split Conservative party) and can win a commons majority of seats – remember on a constituency basis Leave won in a landslide. We need to take the long view – the ratchet effect is in our favour, we just need to leave once.
My reading of the debate is that she will table her WA with such extra “assurances” as she can get from the EU, subject to motions tabled by the opposition. They were challenged to table a no Brexit motion. Failing that the UK exits on WTO terms (which is what the referendum vote actually implied). In short she seeks to make the votes a choice between her deal, no deal and no Brexit.
@Mick; May’s WA is not getting out of the EU, quite the opposite (if the EU so chooses…)!
If there is no stomach for either the WA nor a WTO Brexit in parliament then we should simply cancel our A50 letter, Brexit will live to fight another day as the A50 process remains available should a very clear mandate exit again. Damaging to our democracy but the less of several evils that would do far greater damage.
May’s deal is totally unacceptable, even were the back stop to be removed. It would be idiotic to approve such a deal and pay money over for nothing. It would destroy the UK negotiating position. The DuP and the sound wing of the Tories will hopefully ensure that the appalling T May does not manage to stitch up the UK in this way for many years to come.
@Mick – Mrs May’s deal is worse than remaining a member: it hands power over us to the EU, and does so UNTIL the EU says, ok, serfs, we won’t bleed you dry with fines any more, you go your own way, we’ve already decimated your goods economy (with our subtly adjusted regulations which favour EU27 suppliers), we’ve already broken your union.
Oh, and we’ve already got your defence forces committed to do what we say, and your defence industry is crippled because it can’t compete with the low-wage ship builders etc in the EU27.
Mick, I hope you’ve seen that the withdrawal agreement commits the UK to pay specified and unspecified amounts – including amounts that Mrs May hasn’t told the UK that her government has signed the UK up to pay .. eg a mere €0.8 bn hidden in DFID accounts. But where is the mention of UK getting our share of assets back?
Sadly, Dr Redwood, Mrs May is sticking to her Project Fear in order to frighten Parliament into voting for her surrender. thus, instead of ensuring customs can cope we hear of emergency plans to turn Kent into a lorry park. Ditto medicines.
As for the confidence one can place in ministers I fear you will be disappointed hugely. Why any think UK can just walk into EFTA and the EEA without having to negotiate all the same issues all over again with EU defies credulity. Do they not realise that to join the EEA, UK would need the agreement of the EU which owns it and runs it?
Peter. Do you really believe it is only people running UK businesses that want to keep trading? Don’t you think that French, Dutch, Spanish, Italians etc want to keep sending us their goods? Perhaps you think that they are wealthy enough to say “oh, I don’t think I’ll sell to the UK, I’ll manage”. Let’s get real. If you think Paris has got trouble now with the yellow vests you ain’t seen anything yet. The EU will face rebellion everywhere if they make trouble for exporters both ways.
All this should have been COMPLETED long ago. If the UK government had done so then we would not be in the mess where we are now of having the leader of the opposition threatening the government with a no confidence vote. A vote I might add, given the performance of this PM and government, it may very well win. And exactly where will that lead us ?
Appalling !
The cost of preparations has been estimated at £1bn, so WTO leaves us at least £38bn better off than Mrs May’s WA.
Scare stories must rank as the principal tool of persuasion by the political class. “Crashing out of the EU” is but the latest example. Previously we had the Millennium Bug, when it was said planes would fall out of the sky and other innumerable, unspeakable disasters would ensue. Then there was BSE which, it was claimed, would make us all mad. It was certainly bad news for all the cattle that were summarily slaughtered. Before that chickens and their eggs caused troubles for a certain minister. Today climate change is a perennial favourite for those who seek to control human behaviour; indeed it has been a remarkably successful and hugely expensive scare story. Scare stories are manna for the media – it sells. And the formal adoption of “the precautionary principle” (it is in the Lisbon treaty) offers limitless opportunities for the political class and single issue lobby groups to stop stuff they do not like. That is a compelling reason for Brexit and to escape the power of the EU to stifle innovation and new competition on which the UK will depend in the future.
Indeed you great unwashed must pay more & more taxes to us and suffer more and more regulations and red tape so we “experts” can prevent this disaster or protect ion for that disaster.
The real disaster is over high taxes and endless government waste. The real disaster in relation to energy is the expensive energy green crap agenda and the absurd government war on the tree and plant food Co2.
Scared to Death: by Christopher Booker, Richard North is a good book on this.
This is insanity. There are three options , disaster, the May deal or another referendum which I daresay remain would win easily. Theresa May is running down the clock so she can say she delivered Brexit by terrifying people at the prospect of of economic melt down.
The country is being pulled through bush screaming in protest and detesting every step of it.
I rack my brains and I simply cannot imagine how it could be any worse.
We will be far better off with a WTO exit and EU/UK co-operation deals in our mutual interests as may be needed. Melt down, disaster, dragged through a bush ….. what complete and utter drivel. Do you perhaps not have all that much brain to rack? Try reading some sensible pro real Brexit economists rather than the government/EU “group think” dopes.
Same applies to the climate alarmism absurd exaggerations, read some sensible sound physicists.
You never seem to specify why there will be this ‘nebulous’ disaster that you routinely predict. Is it lack of imagination or lack of evidence?
You should spell out why you think WTO exit is disaster rather than just assert it. So far no-one has come up with anything sensible.
A declaration of war would be much, much worse!
You left out the sensible WTO deal option.
What will you and your ilk do if leave wins a subsequent vote?
Are we asked again or do your kind just take over?
Asked, answered. We seek control of our laws, everything else follows from there. We can not control our laws when they are being produced to pass QMV of 28 countries.
Are you in thrall to the EU or just pessimistic about your own country and its (diverse) people?
Why would Remain be on the ballot ? That option has already been eliminated.
I see no need for a second referendum. The first gave us a definitive answer. A second which asked us to choose between Mrs May’s deal and no deal would be reasonable I suppose. In any event, I suspect that if remain were an option, the behaviour of the EU might ensure another leave victory. None of us enjoys seeing Mrs May humiliated by foreign bureaucrats, whatever we may think of her or her deal. She is, after all, our PM and deserves respect and courtesy from the EU.
The people I speak to are wondering why we haven’t already left with no deal. This should have been planned for from June 2016 and we should have regarded it with suspicion but surprise if we managed to drag any agreement from the EU by them coming and asking nicely.
A totally different approach was required.
@Newmania: How about letting the current chaos run its course and, if the UK-EU agreement very likely won’t make it through your parliament, then to extend (or temporarily abolish) article 50.
The UK really needs a national and cross parties discussion, possibly a government of national unity, in order to really determine what it wants. It is now consists of multiple minorities which don’t even listen to one another. A second referendum wouldn’t change that.
I don’t hear anyone screaming in protest. Most people are just getting on with things in life.
I recently heard huge sink holes will open up beneath all Primary Schools and all Nursing Homes swallowing our nearest and dearest immediately after a no deal is announced. Obviously I understand this to be true because all the other bits of unremitting negativity are so believable.
So you’re another remainer who won’t see that the rest of the world trades very effective uses WTO rules, as we currently do with non eu nations for around 56% of our current business … and that 56% has been rising for a number of years and will continue to as 90% of future world trade will be from non eu nations. I don’t see any screaming except from the remain backing establishment, unemployment down, investment up, manufacturing up, exports up… all post the promised disaster of voting to leave.
No, remain or leave was the question. Not what you cite. We have on a daily basis all the specious issues that we did not vote for all with a view to change the result. Remain lost and the UK should leave. The is no hard or soft Brexit, there is no rich or poor Brexit. It was a clean break leave. Cameron made it clear several times to try and scare us by saying if we leave that would be it, he said similar things in, parliament about two days before the vote. We accepted his scare stories, his apocalyptic economic dire warnings and voted leave. No point May and Hammond rehearsing all the old scary rants and using public institutions and foreign leaders to scare us. We accepted what they said, ignored it and voted leave.
Maybe your meds will be stuck in the EU for ever and you will be forced to jump in the Ouse.
Not in east Anglian division. Leave is stronger than ever
In May 2015, the Conservative Party manifesto commited them to an EU referendum. It finally took place in June 2016. It is now Dec 2019 nearly four years later yet and yet preparations for a WTO exit has been absolutely pathetic. The civil service and the Government under Cameron and May especially under tax to death economic illiterate and project fear pusher Hammond has been grossly negligent. Will anyone be fired or disciplined for this gross dereliction of duty, one assumes not.
So the ONS has finally ruled that the government should account properly for the circa 50% of student loans and interest that will never be repaid. Of course the rest also has to be repaid by the higher earning ex-students who are also tax payers with interest so that too is a burden on tax payers taking the effective tax rate up to 53% for some. An especially large burden for many, as many of these degrees have little or no real value anyway.
What next the state pension liabilities properly accounted for?
JR I saw your interview on Sky News pitted against two journalists. One as journalist-proper named Kay Burley and the other I forget his name, genuinely, but he is often interviewed as if he were a somebody. He advised Blair. Does he too, one could ask, fear a sovereign British Court and pump the daft idea of the EU, oh…. and a foreign court? I know there are people well up in the Labour Party who may wish to use a perfect British court to level charges against one or, two individuals, but if this is a concern..being one a million chance..well it’s better odds for some than not buying a judicial lottery ticket as it were, at all..
Sorry, it wasn’t Kay Burley. It was a man journalist. I must be getting old. I usually spot her straightway
As you say “Ministers are employed by us to make these things work. Instead of fuelling fears that things might go wrong, as some seem to do.”
Actually most ministers seem to push this doom and gloom under T May and especially with the appalling P Hammond controlling and misdirecting taxpayers funds. Endless talk of cliff edges, a no deal disaster, crashing out and similar. We have the highest taxes for 40 years yet our pathetic state sector can deliver hardly anything of any real value or that is sensible or efficiently. Nearly four years of gross negligence by them in totally failing to prepare for no deal. Still fear not most businesses will be fine they are used to dealing with government getting in the way and their general gross incompetence.
I’m afraid that it’s probably too late now to start countering the government propaganda campaign against leaving on WTO terms, they have a head start of over three years.
Unfortunately several of those responsible ministers whom you urge to publish their plans for a smooth Brexit are scared that if they do, MPs will realise they can safely vote for ‘No Deal’.
Is this why Mr Rees-Mogg offered the PM his public support?
Oh…this sounds like a lovely,lovely Christmas present. Leaving with no deal? ( That is what Mr R means??). WoooHooo! Maybe we have a future after all??
PS I reckon Embarristering is spot on!!
Ministers should also say what will happen to the business of those people conducting financial services exports under the financial passport to EU customers. This seems to me to be one tangible risk which we haven’t heard an answer to.
I understood it was Mrs May who did not encourage timely WTO planning. I fear today’s Cabinet discussion is just window dressing without any genuine substance. I do not trust Mrs May.
The whole “negotiation” has been undermined by these preparations not having being made immediately article 50 was triggered. I don’t share your confidence in Ministers’ abilities – most seem very lightweight whilst far better MPs languish on the backbenches.
So the FCA have finally noticed that bank overdrafts are a “dysfunctional” market. Banking in the UK in general is in fact dysfunctional and a rip off. Banks paying 0.3% or less on deposits and charging circa 68% on overdrafts often using unclear daily rip off charge so as not to quote the actual rate.
Banks will be banned from charging higher fees for unarranged overdrafts, Britain’s financial watchdog proposed on Tuesday as it sought to fix a “dysfunctional” market. They suggest.
So good credit risk customers will be ripped off just as much as to low risk ones then. Are they a bit thick at the FCA?
Although I am much in favour of a comprehensive free trade deal with the EU, I almost wish for a no-deal exit, just to see the faces of the doom-mongers as their prophesies fail to materialise.
I imagine government ministers are under great stress to ensure preparations are in place in their departments for a no-deal. Parliament will come down like a ton of bricks on any minister caught short. The excuse “I didn’t make preparations because we were hoping for a transition deal” won’t wash.
Being prepared is one of the most basic requirements of maintaining life. The ‘transition’ period of 2 years was there specifically for preparation. Govt was aware well of its Leave intent long before deciding to trigger Article 50, so should have used the time more effectively to be ready early. That would also have nullified the nonsensical scare stories that are still occurring daily.
I hope you are right JR, but I fear Government Ministers and the Civil service will not be anywhere near ready for anything.
HMRC appearing before the Select committee last week spilt the beans, they said they have been told not to prepare anything.
The Government looking in from the outside, looks like it is attempting to self harm, and some Ministers look like they are enjoying it rather too much.
Remember who holds the purse strings, and he seems to have a tight grip !
THank you, Dr Redwood.
I find extremely disturbing that our prime minister defends the draft withdrawal agreement with reference to a set of economic scenarios/forecast from the Treasury which have been ridiculed by economists all over the world. There is something extremely wrong with democracy here.
I am wondering what impact “The Republic of Ireland is very keen Calais gets its act together, as substantial volumes of Irish goods use the roads of the UK as a land bridge to get things to and from the continent more quickly than going by a longer sea ferry route.” has on the UK environment, with all these lorries travelling on UK roads on their way to/from our ports. What is the impact to air quality, extra wear and tear and congestion on the roads? Perhaps Leo Varadkar should be told all his lorries can no longer travel on UK roads, and must use the longer sea ferry route.
This morning I listened to your interview on Talk Radio. I felt that the interviewer (Julia Hartley-Brewer) asked you intelligent questions and that you gave calm, reasoned, common sense and very credible responses in support of leaving with no deal. Thank you.
I suspect that you have conducted a similar interview on a BBC radio station but unfortunately, I missed it.
Reply Only on Radio Berkshire. National Radio 4 does not want me doing this I fear.
JR’s comments are right on the money. All that he says would be possible if the will was there. It is true it should have happened 2.5 years ago but there is still time, just. But, is the will really there?
Steve Baker said that at Dover we need an extra 5? booths for French customs where the lorries come in. Have they been ordered? If not, as with HMRC being told to halt the electronic customs that they were planning, it seems that Mr Hammond and Mrs May prefer to spend the money on the EU move to federal control and are a nuisance.
Reply I am told 10 are being put in place to ensure rapid transit
Well said Mr Redwood
The BBC is intensifying it’s propagandist attempts to make us believe we need another referendum, Blair is poking his unwanted nose in further and really does need to keep quiet.
– I am beginning to wonder what it is he personally fears about the ECJ not having jurisdiction over the UK. Food for thought.
Never the less Theresa May’s instruction to cabinet concerning no deal scenario, and your latest writing are like a breath of fresh air.
Another excellent piece that needs to be shared widely.
There’s an great short article form Austin Mitchell that attacks some of the scare stores – well worth a read: https://brexitcentral.com/remainers-shocking-litany-lies/
I love this quote:
“Our leaders love the EU because it gives them a bigger stage to strut on, an excuse for their failures and the illusion that they’re still important – the only satisfaction left to them, after screwing up Britain.”
Apparently, the UK and EU have signed a Common Travel Convention and this allows customs to be cleared and paid remotely. This seems sensible. And May and Hammond are complaining that ministries like Transport haven’t spent enough of the money on preparing for WTO that they belatedly made available. Who’s kidding who?