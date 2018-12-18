Office opening over the Christmas and New Year period for constituents

I will be working as normal throughout the Christmas recess. I am planning to take December 25th and December 26th off and December 31 st and January 1st. I will continue to answer emails and queries the rest of the time including week-ends as I usually do. I will also continue to run the website throughout the period and welcome contributions from constituents.

My Parliamentary office in London will be operating normal hours and service on 18-21 December, 27 and 28 December, 31 December, and from January 2nd onwards.