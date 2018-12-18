Universal Credit Arrangements During the Christmas Period

I have received this letter from the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions about Universal Credit payments during the Christmas period. The arrangements for when claimants will be paid over Christmas as well as contact details, including the Freephone number, are available at https://www.gov.uk/universal-credit/how-youre-paid and opening arrangements are also at https://www.gov.uk/contact-jobcentre-plus/christmas-and-new-year-opening
