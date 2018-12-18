Wokingham Post Office

I have sent a letter to the Post Office telling them that many constituents wish to see the current Post Office counters remain open. I have urged them to consult not just on the range of services they could provide through a move to a local shop, but also on whether the idea of a move is a good one in the first place. We do not wish to lose the current facility to replace it with a worse one. There is space in the current building to expand the Counters, and tackle the queues.
