Wokingham’s living advent calendar

By johnredwood | Published: December 18, 2018

On Saturday I wrapped up well against the rain and cold to join the living advent event at Martin and Co on Peach Street.

Those of us attending were made very welcome and invited into the offices to be out of the rain. We enjoyed the spirited singing of Christmas songs. Mia Turner sung well with great enthusiasm.

I would like to thank all involved in organising the string of events for the Christmas build up. The daily free entertainment is another reason to go to the Town Centre and enjoy its shops and facilities.

This series of events is raising money for charity. On Saturday Wade was the beneficiary.

One Comment

  1. Adam
    Posted December 18, 2018 at 8:52 am | Permalink

    Local community events are among the finest, & add to the happiness of cohesive friendly neighbourhoods, with enjoyment for all.

