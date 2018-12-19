The UK Treasury turns optimistic

Apparently the Treasury think we are going to be creating so many new jobs in the next few years we need to ensure we can invite in a large number of new workers without restriction. That must be a revised forecast, based on a new optimism about Brexit.
13 Comments
I take your point John
However there are currently 800,000 unfilled jobs , we are on course to create 1.2 million new ones over the next couple of years. We face a skills shortage already . Our Education and apprenticeship schemes aren’t fit for purpose and we need to urgently start making our young people work ready. Construction is the most badly hit with 37% of vacancies in that sector. We also have a shortage of affordable housing and we aren’t going to fix that unless we have more people working in construction
This government has failed miserably with this, hardly seeming too even be aware of the problem. Its spent most of its time attacking small business ( along with the EU) and then claiming credit for the jobs boom.
If we aren’t going to have to rely on importing workers then we need to radically up the game on training and developing the indigenous workforce
Agree Libertarian. We need to bring back free university and apprenticeships for real degrees and real jobs that will need to be filled. Not the micky mouse degrees that students go for these days and then end up in debt. Engineering, science, nursing, electricians, gas fitters etc. All the trades need help as it seems most of the young want to sit in front of a computer all day. It’s getting harder and harder to find really good trades people who know their trade inside out.
“That must be a revised forecast”
Or, because now we need an explicit immigration policy, just a realisation that successive govts have failed the UK when it came to Compulsory, Further and In-Work education. Nor is there any real signs of change from the DfES, many jobs do not need expensive ‘pieces of paper’ to prove ability, they need work bases and/or (job-release) vocational training.
Amazing how the mood and argument can change to suit the circumstances, but not admit a change, because this time they put no figures against anything, so think they cannot be held to account.
And then they wonder why they they are treated with utter contempt !
That is to justify flooding the country with immigrants, and the signing of the UN Immigration pacts…
Indeed if mr carney is right that wto Brexit will lead to a -10% GDP slump & depression, a shortage of labour will hardly be a problem!
They want it all ways – clearly their scare stories do not match or tie up in any way
Many of those who occupy HM Treasury cost us money but are worthless.
Funny I was wondering when you where going to make your mind up whether we had an employment miracle with buoyant wages, or an employment shortage and depressed wages due to those terrible foreigners.It seems to depend on the audience. It isn`t just the treasury , their work is backed by independent analysis and in any case I have no doubt some debating wizard will soon tell me I have no proof about what the future will look like and its only prediction. Quite seriously ,they usually do, and the really tragic thing is you can see the writers feel they have been ever so clever
Word of the day : Despair
Whilst we are attempting coherence are trade deals vital sources of growth ( as in Empire 2 deals with some atoll in the Pacific) or cumbersome pointless threats to sovereignty as in the largest deepest and most successful trading agreement in the world ever
As for this fake news , it removes some costs and delays form the post leaving regularity checks (agriculture) and has been prefigured on numerous occasios , in that it is available to Turkey its hardly a grand achievement
Sorry some of that is on the wrong thread
And the BBC, especially John Humphrys, are talking about HMG having promised to reduce immigration to tens of thousands when they never did: they promised to reduce net immigration only. When you look at the figures for NINOs granted to EU and non EU immigrants alike, the figures are closer to a million. Those going out are very likely to be wholly self supporting, while those coming in are overwhelmingly not. So what is so outrageous about requiring a £30,000 salary to come in? The immigrant will still be a net drain on the tax payer if there is a family attached, and with the Government’s proposal to drop the definition of skilled down to the equivalent of one A level, the numbers can only go up now. As with Brino, this is largely being driven by foreign owned, foreign run big business who don’t give a damn abut our environment or resources or social cohesion etc ed
Rose. Yes, and A levels can be bought on the internet by anyone interested. Just where are all those coming over from France in small boats going to get a job when they can’t hardly speak English? I find it utterly amazing that it is deemed a family on benefits needs £30,000 when most people dont’ earn anywhere near that amount in full time employment.
Looks like the signing of the UN Migration Pact has brought down the Belgium govt!!