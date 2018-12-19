UK to stay in Common Transit Convention

The government announced this means “simplified cross border trade for UK businesses exporting their goods”. “It will provide cashflow benefits to traders and aid trade flow at key points of entry …….. traders will only have to make customs declarations and pay import duties when they arrive at their final destination.” How about some apologies from all those who said border friction would b e very damaging?
38 Comments
Great news John. One by one the cliff edge myths will be decimated.
Perhaps.
But I have yet to have a good answer to the fact that you cannot argue you are respecting the will of the British people when you are forcing No Deal which has about 25%-35% of the British people supporting it over something that has 48% of the British people supporting it.
Indeed the only answers I seem to get are abuse or yar boo sucks, you lost. Fair enough of course, but it’s not going to get us anywhere.
The latest poll I saw has support for No Deal at 61%. It probably depends on the question you ask and who is paying for the survey.
The servitude plan was not mentioned or an option when we voted leave. The only deal mentioned was a trade deal. May has failed to get one, her political declaration is a waste of paper and uninforcible.
Allowing the EU to hold a gun to the head of negotiators to capitulate further in any trade negotiations is madness and xan only be viewed as a lever for the UK to remain in the EU.
We voted leave, in a clean break leave, now May must get on with it.
Merlin, that’s the way “first past the post” works in this country.
Parliament could have made the rules different for the Referendum, but they didn’t.
Apologise? They never will, they are too aarogrant and blinkered to do that.
Bad losers are all the same, everybody to blame but themselves.
Nor will they be asked to apologise, for the media hasn’t reported it. Odd that considering the wall to wall coverage they have given to all the problems they claim Brexit will cause us.
Happy to apologise.
If and when we actually leave.
Oh … and this Project Fear thing. I believe the pound went down the toilet, and wiped 20% off the U.K economy in dollar terms. But I suppose that’s fine then.
Reply Try checking your figures – you are wrong again
Merlin. When the head of Heathrow tells you there is not need to worry about flights and its ok to book your holidays why is the BBC still reporting that its dodgy to book a holiday next year? When will all this nonsense stop? The EU would fall flat on its face without our tourists. Perhaps that would be a good reason not to go on holiday!! Done in one.
The legal text of the CTC says it will come into effect two whole months after being enacted.
Which means the 1st of March.
The fisheries policy is being debated today – which the legal text says requires 3 months to remove fishing vessels off the EU list of approved fishing vessels.
The UK Gov has trawled (excuse the pun) EU legislation for exit timings and is now executing that plan.
In other words the UK is implementing a smooth transition to a No deal.
This needs to be made clear to all those voting in January.
You need to have a read of “EU’s hard Brexit is going to hurt — a lot
Brussels prepares its disaster planning” at Politico.
The EU “no deal” plan is summarised at https://eur-lex.europa.eu/resource.html?uri=cellar:3dd5b905-e829-11e8-b690-01aa75ed71a1.0001.02/DOC_1&format=PDF
The Annexes referred to are at https://eur-lex.europa.eu/resource.html?uri=cellar:3dd5b905-e829-11e8-b690-01aa75ed71a1.0001.02/DOC_2&format=PDF
Many thanks Javelin
“The fisheries policy is being debated today”
Who/where are debating this please? I’ve looked on the EU Parliament site but I couldn’t see anything.
Clarification on this issue is very welcome, thank you.
I wouldn’t waste any time waiting for apologies though, if any of the remainer fear mongers do have the courage to come forward and admit they are wrong it should not be taken as sincere.
Your last post made some important points, which made me realise an argument that is sufficent to trump any argument that the Remoaners might make.
Anything other than No Deal or Remain requires UK or EU Parliaments to pass additional laws. No referendum could guarantee such additions. In otherwords there could be no other realistic interpretation other than No Deal or Remain – that is why Brexit means leave with No Deal.
Border friction is caused by governments. If they do not want trade friction (which is in no one’s interests) then we do not need to have it.
If the EU want to deliberately cause difficulties they clearly can do this, but it is not in their interests to do so. We can always find ways to encourage them to behave more sensibly where needed.
In the end they will act in their own interests which would be just fine.
This point is rarely made. Trade happens because individuals and companies wish to conduct it. What governments do is decide whether they want to get in the way. If there is a cliff edge at Clean WTO Brexit it will be because the EU has decided to invoke the full panoply of its getting-in-the-way regulatory structure to frustrate buyers and sellers of goods and services between the UK & the EU from carrying on trade as they wish. There will be no actual grounds on, eg health & safety etc, for doing so. Could be quite a revealing moment.
WTO rules REQUIRE the EU to apply its full panoply of rules to the UK. That is the basic WTO rule of nondiscrimination
Still masses of negative comment coming out of the BBC – this needs to be addressed by Leading Brexiteers. Senior Brexiteers need to go head to head with the BBC. This blog altho good will not be sufficient to crack the problem
majorfrustration; “Still masses of negative comment coming out of the
BBC“ UK MSM
There, corrected that for you…
You rarely hear “extremists” on the BBC.
I think you’ll find it’s down to the EU to determine what happens at THEIR borders. They have limited interest in facilitating UK exports as they want to encourage firms based here to relocate, as they made clear yesterday. And why shouldn’t they, given that so many international firms were only ever here to take advantage of our membership of the single market in the first place? And I don’t think you’ll find recourse to the WTO will help much. You’ll soon be having to square up with your constituents to explain why you told them all such a pack of bare-faced lies.
@Toffeeboy; If the EU do as you suggest, outside of EU rules, the UK can make it difficult for the EU27 to trade into the UK, without actually restricting trade. UK businesses will be free to source from outside of the EU27, for example that RHD car headlight which currently comes from a EU27 factory complete with a CE mark could easily instead come from a factory in Detroit or especially Tokyo as it would no longer needs a CE mark.
The EU will not take such a risk, as it would be an act of self harming spite to do so.
You don’t know much about borders do you ?
What happens at the borders is determined by existing WTO rules. This means the EU have to impose the same border arrangements for all other countries they trade with, if they impose obstructive rules on UK imports they’d have to do the same for USA imports – they wouldn’t dare.
They have had forty years of ‘limited interest in facilitating UK exports’ and have done quite well in that respect.
If international firms only came here to take advantage of the single market why didn’t they go the whole way and locate in central EU?
One export that the EU did facilitate was the export of Ford van production to Turkey!
Hilarious you think companies only come to the UK because we are in the fabled single market.
Government stability, contract law, good transport network with ports airports and motorways, a huge and wealthy UK market, a good available skilled workforce, excellent clusters of good quality suppliers, support from government in terms of state aid and grants for relocation and R and D.
The list goes on.
Apologies, that would be admitting they were wrong in the first place JR.
Very few politicians apologise, unless it was something the Country did when they were not in Parliament.
The closest you get is, lessons will be learn’t
“The closest you get is, lessons will be learn’t”
Don’t forget . . . . ‘We have listened’
How about apologies for everything else too ?
The age hatred, the class hatred… the ‘stupidity’ hatred.
A Remainer mate contacted me by email yesterday to point out a study that had found Brexit voters to be of lower IQ than Remain voters. I responded thus,
“What nasty person instigates such research because people vote in a way they disliked ? What next ? Eugenics ???”
I have been disturbed by Andy and Newmania’s contributions to this site. etc ed
Euthanasia for old people, disenfranchisement for the working class !
They won’t apologise, Mr Redwood. Their hatred for the British people, their unquestioning love for the supra-national power that is the EU, and their complete lack of shame prevents them.
What was all that about on Channel 4 news last night then? This needs correcting by them, they are misleading the public. However, I do think we need to look at this aspect of customs clearance, why were we clearing goods not originating in the UK to go to Switzerland taking an hour to do it, how did it get in the UK uncleared and unchecked?
There won’t be any apologies, only more prophesies of doom.
Thank you Dr Redwood for your clear exposition in the three posts made (so far) today. A WTO Brexit is looking good and let us hope the cabinet have the courage to do it.
Does the common transit convention bind us into being a free “land bridge” for Irish goods going to the EU with resultant unecessary wear and tear and congestion on UK roads. The Severn crossings are now even free. Do we charge the Irish for this facility or is it all take and no give Mr Varadkar? Presumably very few UK hauliers use Ireland as a land bridge to other destinations and UK hauliers can’t use continental roads like French motorways free of charge?
Yes, how about apologies all around the media and political class, but we aren’t going to get them. Instead they are ramping up their Project Fear part 2, with Sky for example, making the most outrageous statements about impending danger and destruction at regular intervals. Isn’t there a law against alarming people in advertisements? Because advertising is what it is, not news.
Govt exists to raise money for spending & to maintain good behaviour. Simple actions to achieve such purposes should be instinctive & routine.
Those who make crazy predictions reveal their worthlessness. Their regretful acknowledgement of doing wrong via an apology adds no value. They have discredited themselves, & observers know that whatever emanates from a worthless source remains appropriately-ignored.
This is big news but the BBC has ignored it, favouring instead Remain propaganda from some companies warning about the effect of a “no deal”.
Yet again, this scare story has no detail. We are not told what the actual problem is!
The BBC really is pathetic
Well yes, as long as we do deals, we will be fine. So you have abandoned your no deal fantasy, have you?
Shocking news about Nick Boles on Order-Order.com.
Do his constituents have the right of recall?
Yes we know that the UK government might announce a well intentioned policy for import and export of goods, but it will take two to agree on policy so that it is freeflow through Europe, and so that we can maintain JIT. But as we are not going to have a transition period anyway I can’t see how freeflow will work
Also as we can see our politicians are already splintered in their approach to everything at this time, which doesn’t look good for future , instead what we see is more like a recipe for chaos
Reply This is an agreement with the EU and means JIT will work fine