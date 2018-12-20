Deals galore in place of the Withdrawal Agreement

No deal has always been a misnomer of leaving the EU without signing the Withdrawal Agreement. Proponents have called it leaving on WTO terms, or a Clean break exit with global trading or some such. More recently others have called it a managed exit, drawing attention to the various areas of collaboration and agreement there will be on a so called No Deal exit.
So let me have another go at explaining the WTO option. It is if you like the “multi deal option” or deals on wheels, as the UK and the EU agree a series of measures to smooth transport and trade across the Channel and across the Irish border.
We now know there will be the following Agreements
The Common Transit Convention
The facilitation of trade Convention
WTO trading rules
Air Services Agreement
Continued arrangements for London based derivatives to trade and settle
Phyto-sanitary arrangements
Possible continuing membership of the Government Procurement Agreement
In other words a WTO Brexit will also include a number of important agreements to ensure the planes will fly, the trucks will move and the trade will flow after March 29
There will be the added bonus that we can stop all these groundhog day debates and show how absurd so many of these scare stories are.
You make exactly the right points and I think the public are now fully behind this clean Brexit WTO agenda. Alas not most of the cabinet who are still pushing T May’s appalling worse than remain deal. But as A Heath points out today:-
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/12/19/hard-line-remainers-becoming-ever-extreme-time-runs/
Meanwhile much fuss over ‘Stupid Woman’. It seems you can say ‘stupid people’ or ‘stupid man’ but ‘stupid woman’ is apparently far more offensive, even when obviously true. Perhaps women just need to ‘woman up’ a bit. It also seems there is no defence of reasonable comment or obviously true when you commit this ‘offence’.
When I listen to Commons or Lords debates on a subject I understand well (taxation, engineering, science, energy, busniness or similar). I find myself thinking ‘stupid man’ , ‘stupid woman’ or ‘ignorant dope’ every few minutes. Nearly all MPs voted for the climate change act after, all what more proof is needed of their foolishness and scientific ignorance? May even now is still pushing her dead as a dodo con trick non Brexit deal. She still seem to think a bit of meaningless sophistry over the back stop will get it through the commons.
What about Javid’s Immigration White Paper then? I am in favour of higher skilled, high quality controlled immigration, but Javid’s proposals is surely not remotely sensible.
Finally a politician talking some sense over the UKs often dire university system. One that cons so many students into large debt for worthless degrees – David Davis in the Telegraph today:-
“Let’s break open the university monopoly. This pseudo-market leaves many graduates burdened with excessive debt and poor job prospects.”
@LL; “but Javid’s proposals is surely not remotely sensible.”
Why?
I’m not necessarily disagreeing with you @LL but it would be nice once in a while to get away from your usual ‘one liners’ that could have been written before the policy announcement – flesh your argument out man!
As for David Davis and his (apparent) comments about universities, indeed, but some of us have been saying that since the day when Polytechnics were allowed to call themselves universities.
Javids plans are contradictory, his plans will allow unskilled EU immigration to tens of thousands, his plan is complained with UN migration,pact which will lead to more unskilled immigration from the likes of Africa. So to say it will will be sustainable is rubbish. Also any transition with the EU allows full freedom of movement and they maintain rights under ECJ and their descendants.
I thought the plan was waffle, spin and piffle. Lots of strap lines no substance how the plan would cut immigration whatsoever let alone to sustainable levels. May on the same day stating the plan would cut immigration to tens of thousand! I am afraid both are being less than candid, what normal people call lying. I for once agree with Corbyn, May’s comments were stupid and she is a woman. All the hype to unite party behind lying May.
May needs to stop taking all this rubbish about targets of tens of thousands of immigrants. The issue is not numbers it’s who comes. This issue is in any case much more of a problem for Labour’s voter base. The Conservatives should be saying we welcome anyone who wants to come who’s going to make a positive contribution and not be a burden, apart from criminals, terrorists and terrorist supporters. At the moment the current absurd rules chase out eg STEM graduates from top universities after graduation (unless they have EU passports). We really need imaginative leadership!
We already have tens of thousands of foreign low skilled people sat here on benefits, getting their kids schooled, all using the NHS – all for NO contribution whatsoever. Why is the govt wanting to import more. Once here and in the same position of taxpayer funded lives, they’ll fight us to ensure they stay here on the taxpayer teat. All paid for from the UK slaves. Add on the signing of the UN Migration Pact and effectively the doors are still wide open. No control. Just the continued turning of this island into a 3rd world hell. All organised by our own govt.
Hardly surprising. May dogmatically follows simplistic policies. She is a pen pusher and has never held a job in business. We need to somehow move to a culture where our leaders are not career politicians but who have held positions in other jobs before entering politics. If we had more entrepreneurial politicians it would solve many of our problems.
Numbers ARE important. We cannot keep on importing a city’s worth of people every year. And neither can the planet cope with continued population growth.
Just half sensible leadership would be welcome!
Sorry, but numbers is a large part of it. Just ask anyone who has difficulty finding a school place for their child, somewhere to live, a bed in a hospital, a way to commute to work that doesn’t result in gridlock.
Unpaid student debt should come back to the University, not the taxpayer.
Why not make the University the lending institution then?
Don’t you mean “on the University” ?
Why? The universities have already been paid the £9,250 PA, often for very little tuition and degrees of highly dubious value and in highly dubious subjects. At least 50% of them are basically worthless quite a waste of public money at circa £50K each and loss of three years earnings too.
Meanwhile Rudd says a Losers Vote is ‘plausible’ if May’s proposals fail. Everyone is pushing their own version of how things should be resolved.
Also, I’d like to see us toughen up our boys by some form of short-term national service.
I did CCF at school. It wasn’t that hard. Good training, and toughened one up a bit – especially for the rugby pitch – above all, good fun!
Feminists are trying to turn our boys into girls, and girls into boys. It’s ridiculous.
‘Managed Brexit’ is the better term for this.
Taking into account yesterday’s announcement by the EU of its own No Deal Brexit plans (see link below) there’s already a kind of ‘Transition Agreement’ in place ranging from 6 months to 2 years covering a variety of things.
But without the Divorce Settlement and remaining in the Customs Union and Single Market.
There’s still nearly 100 days to go. No doubt more will follow before and immediately after we’ve left.
The EU hasn’t done this as a charitable gesture to us. It’s done it because it to its’ benefit.
When we’ve left we can continue negotiating these points on a case by case basis, arrive at agreements on each, or extend the temporary provisions as appropriate.
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-6851_en.htm
Yes, an overdue positive development. Let’s hope this gains momentum and public debate to offset the fear mongers. 2 weeks to make a real difference and make the WA a redundant document.
Spot on. In any negotiation the side with the most power is the one that can walk away. If our negotiators had been on our side rather than intent on shoring up the EU these positions would have happened a lot earlier.
The actions of the EU to avert a cliff edge will be more than matched by the UK. Although UK business with the EU is a much higher proportion of GDP compared to EU’s business with the UK, any impact on UK business is offset by the political gains of returning to a self-governing country. Impact on EU businesses has no such offsetting gains. Given the unrest in Europe, we might expect the EU to shrink from any action that will cause further upset.
I expect the time limits the EU has placed on their interim measures will be extended, and then extended further.
Dear Ron–‘Managed Brexit’ is of course a great improvement but I must be missing something in that what is wrong with ‘World Trade Deal’? Conceivably this has not found favour because some might say it’s not strictly accurate but it is certainly more accurate than the ridiculously tendentious and inappropriate ‘no deal’.
Nothing sums up the self importance of the Remainers more than Anna Soubry thinking that threatening to resign is anything other than a flea bite on an elephant. The Remainers get shriller, more extreme and frankly ludicrous in their claims as your calm continuing demolition of their claims, demonstrates.
No one proposes the true economic outcome of a ‘People’s Vote’ with a Remain result.
That’s Remain WITH a Corbyn government.
Those stupid people who voted Leave the first time around will stop holding their noses and voting Tory. They’ll stop voting altogether.
Those clever young Remain voting people know that Corbyn is best for the country.
Had they just got on with Brexit as The People (the first lot) had ordered then we would have been alright by now.
To get it in context,
Anna Soubry majority 2017 863
John Redwood majority 2017 18,798
So I would suggest that it’s an attempt to jump rather than be pushed out of Parliament…
Can you ask a question in the house to list all the agreements planned over the next few months.
You left out one description – your own secretary of state for justice David Gauke called a no-deal Brexit “a unicorn that has to be slaughtered”. So, not only adopting the language of the Remain extremists but advocating a policy that will offend animal-lovers the world over.
The EU’s flight agreement seems sensible but is inevitably being reported in apocalyptic terms by the press. I fly extensively all over Europe and I have never once used (or been able to use) a British airline to fly between European destinations, or from Europe to a non-EU/non-UK destination. How many flights would this new agreement actually affect ? It must be very few.
Wise to offer a more generous reciprocal agreement though – as I believe BA is actually Spanish-owned we don’t want to stop them flying between UK destinations !
Or perhaps we do. Quite happy to have a BA replacement spring up, UK owned, to take us on intra UK flights.
It does unfortunately seem to be impossible for whatever reason to agree a comprehensive FTA with the EU whilst a Member, even in draft form for implementation after the transition period. Therefore, although sub-optimal, the best thing is to leave with stop gap arrangements in place for travel and customs etc and negotiate from outside. The benefit of this will be an ability to press on with deals with other countries in parallel and a much less subservient negotiating posture. And a saving of at least a good part of the £39bn.
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the Telegraph has a good piece in it:-
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/12/19/no-deal-brexit-risks-rude-economic-shock-germany-fragile-eurozone/?WT.mc_id=tmgliveapp_iosshare_ArwL8xhfdvG7
Richard1
As remainers endlessly point out it takes the EU decades or longer to negotiate FTA’s.. Why ? because they are trying to reconcile 27 different country needs in one agreement . Hence Australia and Italian tomatoes etc .
It is one of the main reasons the EU does NOT work from a trading and business point of view .
We would never have been in a position to negotiate a FTA with the EU in the short period between triggering Art 50 and leaving. However because of our Remain government we allowed the Remain camp to capture the narrative with their absurd No Deal, Cliff edge, crashing out cobblers .
Leave, trade, negotiate has always been the correct sequence of events
The incompetent government of the serial dimwit Hammond and his boss have caused all the negative issues we have
Mr Redwood.
You are going to delete this because it does not fit in with your Weltanschauung.
When you have done so, please would you read Dr Richard North’s take on the EU’s arrangements for 30/3/19? they show, conclusively, that the offers are simply temporary for nine months in most important cases, that VAT and Customs are to be imposed as for a Third Country and that licenses are temporary too.
Not what you wanted to hear.
But that does not make is wrong, does it.
Mike,
And so any reciprocal arrangements that the UK put in place could also be temporary.
How hard would that hit the Republic of Ireland?
Customs duty is not a problem as it would be based on WTO schedules, VAT would be reclaimed by the importing company.
About time that Mrs May shows some balls…and stands up this bullying…
Yeah – but when you read thw details of those agreements Mr Redwood you will see they are rubbish.
They do immense harm to our country, to its people and to its children.
Why are you so determined to do us all harm?
The fact is you have been proven repeatedly wrong about Brexit. But rather than giving up and going home you are doubling down. And, like all gamblers, when you lose- which you will – you harm those around too.
Andy
“Why are you so determined to do us all harm?”
He isn’t, and why are you so determined to continue moaning ? You lost the referendum, you’re in the minority.
We are leaving the EU on 19th March without signing the withdrawal agreement, I believe you should do yourself a favour and accept the fact.
France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are bankrupt, Germany almost so. The euro is kept alive by extend-and-pretend wonganomics. The natives are openly rebellious. Formerly free nations are sunk in debt slavery. Youth unemployment across the south runs from 50 to 65%. Pensions and savings are at the mercy of unelected foreign technocrats. The institutions are undemocratic and deliberately opaque. The true rulers are unanswerable. All roads lead to Berlin and the German Chancellor.
Andy’s children will be well able to look after themselves when their time comes. I doubt they would thank him for keeping them shackled to this cadaver.
I read the agreement on flights. Why is it rubbish ? Wouldn’t have thought Bristol Council had had time to make an announcement on it yet.
Now, who has been repeatedly wrong on Brexit ? 500,000 job losses in the year following a Leave vote, an immediate recession too. Still waiting for those.
JR’s post is his largest truth stretcher so far this year. The truth has been stretched so far it would go all around a big red bus.
These are not “agreements”, there was no negotiation. They are temporary “concessions” by the EU; solely for the EU’s benefit and revocable at any time by the EU Commission.
Brexit has demonstrated, particularly yesterday’s HoC farce, that this country does not have a non-self-serving competent system of management, capable of running a £2,000 billion social economy.
The Remain majority Tory party has just delivered upon us a terrifying statistic. Most burglaries are now committed with the occupants still at home.
This decline took place whilst still in the EU.
The Tories have lost it on law and order and now nobody trusts them so when I say that Remain AND Corbyn is what you’re going to get I mean it. He couldn’t be worse.
And who’s going to vote for him when us thick Leave voters have stopped turning out ? Yes. That’s right. Your clever young Remain voters.
It is quite clear from the video that Mr Corbyn did call Mrs may a stupid woman in the House of Commons. He has now denied this in Parliament. Isn’t it some kind of serious offence to ‘mislead’ the House of Commons?
Good morning.
Many of these that you mention are more advantageous to the EU than the UK. The CTC especially advantages the EU / RoI as they have to use British roads to transport their goods. If the RoI were to be cut off this would impact their economy and make them a burden to the EU not an asset. I would be interested to see how CTC would work for UK hauliers on EU roads.
Government Procurement Agreement allows foreign companies to bid for government contracts. Currently EU companies bid for more UK work, and get it, than the other way round. I therefore cannot see the benefit to this.
I am sorry but I cannot get all excited about these tit-bits. Just don’t pass the Withdrawal Agreement and Leave ! We can discuss things later. The way I see it the EU will only discuss things that are important to them and once agreed will drag their heels on the rest.
Indeed we need a civil service that can scrutinise these proposals and refuse or change them where necessary.
Commission Statement.
If the Withdrawal Agreement is not ratified, air traffic between the EU and the United Kingdom will be interrupted as of the withdrawal date. The Commission has today adopted two temporary measures to avoid full interruption of air traffic between the Union and the United Kingdom and to ensure basic connectivity: A proposal for a Regulation to ensure temporarily, for 12 months, the provision of certain air services between the United Kingdom and the EU27 Member States, allowing air carriers from the United Kingdom to fly across the territory of the Union without landing, make stops in the territory of the Union for non-traffic purposes, and perform scheduled and non-scheduled international passenger and cargo air transport services. This is subject to the United Kingdom conferring equivalent rights to air carriers from the Union, as well as to the United Kingdom ensuring conditions of fair competition.
I do not think this is legal. An EU Regulation does not replace an ICAO bilateral Air Service Agreement. The UK ceases to be a Community member and therefore part of the European Common Aviation Area, in which the Commission negotiates bi-lateral Air Service Agreements on behalf of the member States. The Air Service Agreements between the UK and EU member States cease to be valid.
The United States have ratified a new bilateral ASA ‘open skies’ agreement with the UK. The United Kingdom must insist that the Commission concludes new ICAO ASA’s before 1st April 2019, if they wish to continue to fly into and through our airspace. A new ASA will be permanent!!
‘The contracting States recognize that every State has complete and exclusive sovereignty over the airspace above its territory’, while Article 6 on scheduled air services states that, ‘No scheduled international air service may be operated over or into the territory of a contracting State, except with the special permission or other authorization of that State, and in accordance with the terms of such permission or authorization’.
International Air Services Transit Agreement only applies to Countries with valid current bilateral ICAO ASA’s.
IATA are displeased with the Commissions refusal to negotiate ICAO bilateral ASA’s.
Isn’t this is covered by the “Chicago Convention” rather than an UK / EU bilateral agreement?
What has fair competition got to do with it? Again, shows the EU is worried the UK might be more competitive, tough! Exclude that part. The UK can do what it pleases without EU permission. That is he point of leaving, the U.K. Decides its future policies not EU.
A Brexit that takes advantage of processes already in place, and nothing more, was always the first choice for voters…
With May’s crabby deal, we give away everything and gain nothing worthwhile. Now with plans to manage the ‘clean’ exit going into place, a clean Brexit must be the obvious choice to everyone – If MP’s cannot see this then they are unfit to serve.
How about the issue of border control ? Regain control of our own borders? The Immigration White Paper and the eager signing of the UN Migration Pact? Even Migration Watch is being robust about these agreements/proposals in its usual hand-wringing way.
Are we going to be globalised to destruction whatever the outcome of Brexit?
Big business rules OK?
Let us hope more and more Mp’s see the sense in this Managed WTO solution.
Given the EU release of just some of their preparations for no withdrawal agreement being passed and signed off by the UK, many of the more stupid and outragious fear claims are at last being exposed for what they always were, Fake Fear.
Still some way to go, but at least we now have a start with a more sensible plan.
Our Mp’s should be reminded that given the EU are members of the WTO they also have to follow the same rules and procedures as any other WTO member Country.
Dominic Grieve in interesting clash with Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talkradio about UK economy recently.
John, whilst the UK has made many announcements with regards post WTO exit planning, unlike the EU, there doesn’t appear to be a ‘one stop shop’ for these UK HMG announcements – there should be a specific HMG .gov.uk website, or at least something like the europa.eu/rapid/press-release page.
Jerry
Good point
The Twitter feed for Department of International Trade announces each deal , this is their twitter handle @tradegovuk
Off topic – It does appear this morning that the Air Services Agreement is irrelevant, a couple of drones and a major airport is brought to a stand still. As a country we can no longer cope with ‘toys’ that should simply be banned and have associated life sentence (there is no need for them), we cannot cope with law and order where waving a zombie knife just means you are told to not go out at night, then we have massive rough sleeping. The PM needs to fully operationalise managed no deal, and then turn focus on sorting everything else out. The UK is falling apart whilst the leaders play pantomime.
Conforming with the PM’s use of ‘No Deal’ falsely presents the better option as if it were worse. Brexiteers would achieve more traction using their own terminology to distinguish the superiority of the better choice for the UK.
Portraying the worldwide (WTO terms) option as ours & the EU preference as theirs may help, such as:
We want to take the ‘WORLDWIDE UK DEAL’ enabling us freedom to trade without EU constraints instead of being left with the ‘RESTRICTED EU DEAL’. (That is merely an indication, but the chosen ‘deal words’ need to convey contrasting meaning, & 2-word descriptors would be better than 3-word ones).
Such a change should have occurred earlier, but better suggestions for the deal words shall still have effect on how audiences assess which deal is the better choice for the UK’s future. Others’ word suggestions to help are welcome.
What is the value of a transition agreement signed in March? Almost nothing – by then everyone will have fully implemented no-deal plans. At what stage will the government put managed exit as plan A.
Well, better late than never, I suppose!
I’d add another to that list, which is university research collaboration. Just as ETH and EPFL in Switzerland collaborate with European univerisites outside the EU, so will our universities.
As far as I’m concerned the meaning of “no deal” should have been restricted to “no special or preferential trade deal”, with the UK defaulting to the WTO treaties which have already been negotiated and agreed and ratified and are already in force solemnly binding the EU collectively and each of its member states individually, including the UK.
I wouldn’t be that bothered if the financial settlement somewhat exceeded what we thought should be our legal liabilities; I am bothered that our government never seriously objected to the EU making that its top priority in negotiations, which was sheer stupidity from a longer term perspective, and I am also bothered that our government did not make it clear to the world that for the sake of goodwill it was being generous in its approach and some part of the money being handed over should be seen as ex gratia payments.
Again and again Theresa May has allowed the UK to be wrong footed, and I can only think that this has reflected her pro-EU mindset if it has not actually been deliberate.
You are to a large extent preaching to the converted in your diary. I doubt that T May and J Corbyn are avid readers, not to mention a majority of your MPs in the H o C.
It is long overdue that we had a comprehensive sales campaign on the virtues of WTO terms and all the conventions on international relationships that exist on a World level that are not dependant on the whims of EU/UK relations.
For sure those who claim that no deal is a cliff edge are either ignorant of trade or using it for remain ends. How do they explain away 60% of our trade is already under WTO terms and incidentally in credit. The companies engaged in this most probably sell to the EU at the same time and overall EU trade is in deficit. I find the level of partisan ignorance in the H o C appalling.
Reply You and others clearly think contributing here is worth doing. This blog is read by many in the media and often gets picked up by others. I also set out these views in radio and tv interviews.
Yes and with EU and Irish no deal planning things are looking better already. Ironically the Irish are denying that they will run out of medicine, if there is no deal.
While I would really like to go for a managed withdrawal, it appears that the EU is not going to play ball. It’s obvious that their No Deal planning is designed to suit the needs of the 27 and not of the UK. In nine months time, for example, there will have to be a deal on transport.
The charming Katya Adler, not renowned for being too much of an enthusiast of Brussels, said on the BBC this morning that the EU believes it would hold all the cards in the event of a No Deal exit. In other words, we would be forced back to the table to negotiate from a weaker position.
I don’t confess to know whether that is correct but at least we would have at least a £39bn buffer if the PM ignores the Chancellor. One thing is certain, the current deal on offer would put us in an even worse position in trying to negotiate a trade deal because we simply could never escape without Brussel’s permission and would be paying £850 a month until they agreed.
I think we all know how that would end – or rather wouldn’t
Dear Mr. Redwood,
It’s hard to understand the logic of certain members of the cabinet. For example, David Gauke says it is the cabinet’s job to slay unicorns. The only unicorn that needs culling is Mrs. May’s deal which is already living on borrowed time.
These are the same ministers who have nodded the deal through at Chequers and other cabinet meetings in the full knowledge of its shocking lack of appeal to the DUP and backbench MP’s. Yet they have gone along with it instead of raising their objections, if indeed, they have any.
How can they now be surprised that the logical conclusion of a rejection of Mrs. May’s deal and the lack of a viable alternative is a ‘managed no deal’? And yet all we get from Mr. Gauke is a pathetic little threat that he will quit if she seeks a no deal Brexit.
It is hard not to draw the conclusion that Mr. Gauke and others have placed more importance on preserving their ministerial careers ahead of what they ought to have said and done on the road to Brexit.
Morning All
More good news for Margaet Howard, Helena, Andy, Newmania , Tabulazero etc
US Business Magazine Forbes votes the UK as the Worlds No 1 Country to do business for second year running
“Businesses also taking advantage of global interest as number exporting to non-EU countries in latest quarter rose to 49,000. Most popular non-EU destinations include USA, that 19.9% of exporters sold goods to, Australia (7.9%) and Switzerland (7.3%).”
Chief Economist of Germany’s biggest bank on #NodealBrexit: “The UK will do just as well or better… the UK economy has it in its genes to do well, to be innovative, it doesn’t have this bureaucratic construct that the Europeans struggle with and it’s got flexible exchange rates!”
The USA is committed to FREE, FAIR and RECIPROCAL trade. We’re putting our words into action – including getting ready to negotiate a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom! U.S-UK foreign direct investment in each of our countries is worth over $1 trillion, we trade $230 billion. #sharedprosperity US Ambassador to UK
ps *note to Margaret Howard the USA/NAFTA ( combined GDP of £17.2trillion ) is the largest single market/trading area in the world
If lying over a speeding ticket and then to a judge and jury can lead to a heavy fine, almost certain imprisonment and calls from one’s own party to resign, is not lying to MPs on the floor of the House of Commons at least as serious a matter ?
Especially when the statement was so blatantly a lie and the exponent was the Leader Of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition who his party wants to lead the Country ?
You are gilding the lily here Mr Redwood a lot. And you know it. Various interim and unilateral measures which my mitigate a No Deal Brexit for a limited period are not “deals”. The EU has put in place measures for example that cover four out of nine freedoms of the air.
Why not tell the full truth for a change ?
The more that this goes on you just have to despair at the standards of the majority of our so called professional politicians.
They are acting in the best interest for themselves and all the posturing shows them to be what they are totally inept. They do nothing but drag down the reputation of our political system. If they feel so incensed they have to threaten to resign they all should have resigned before the last GE as they were and are totally out of step with the changes that are taking place not only here but also within the EU.