Wokingham Choral Society

I had the pleasure of attending the Choral Society’s carol concert on Saturday at All Saints Church. The choir was in great voice, with the audience singing along to some of the better known ones. I would like to say a big Thank you to the choir for all the work they put in to entertaining us so well throughout the year, and wish them every success for 2019.
