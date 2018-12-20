Wokingham Choral Society

By johnredwood | Published: December 20, 2018

I had the pleasure of attending the Choral Society’s carol concert on Saturday at All Saints Church.  The choir was in great voice, with the audience singing along to some of the better known ones. I would like to say a big Thank you to the choir for all the work they put in to entertaining us so well throughout the year, and wish them every success for 2019.

  About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

