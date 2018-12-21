Managed migration

Yesterday the government published its draft Immigration and Social Security Bill.
There were some good bits to it. The intention is to treat the rest of the world fairly and equally, with no special treatment for EU citizens. The aim is to encourage tourism and visitors. There will be no visas required for EU tourists coming here, and all tourists can stay for up to six months without the need for additional paperwork. Anyone gaining a place at a UK HE institution will be eligible for a permit. All those graduating from a UK university can stay for an additional six months to look for a job or to enjoy their time with us. These are important principles to assist our HE sector and tourist industry and show that the new global UK is outward looking and engaged with the wider world. Citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, the USA and Canada will be able to use the egates and faster entry system at our airports as EU people can today.
The proposals also include lifting the current quantitative controls on visas for people coming to undertake higher paid and skilled jobs in the UK currently applying to non EU citizens. The government argues that the UK is good at generating jobs and business activities and needs to be able to attract talent from all round the world to take up these opportunities. The provisional proposal is that such jobs would need to pay more than £30,000 a year to be free of controls.
The government is also suggesting a transitional system of allowing people to come in to work for up to a year at lower pay levels. They would not be eligible for benefits and would have to return home at the end of the year. The longer term aim is to stop inward migration to take low paid jobs, to seek to drive up productivity and pay and to give UK based individuals more chance of getting employment. Having access to fewer people from abroad willing to accept low pay should increase investment in machine power to do some of the tasks, and to make the remaining workforce more productive.
The Common Travel area with the Republic of Ireland is maintained, as before we joined the EEC/EU.
We read that the Chancellor and the Business Secretary are unhappy about any policy which reduces the flow of migrants from the EU into low paid employment. The Home Secretary himself seems unhappy about continuing the policy aim of reducing inward migration substantially in line with the Prime Minister’s often stated wish and with the Conservative Manifesto.
7 Comments
These sound like sensible proposals for the future. The objections to limiting the number of low paid or not having a net target miss the point that future immigration controls should reflect practical needs of the hosts not just those who employ those who come here to work.
“The government is also suggesting a transitional system of allowing people to come in to work for up to a year at lower pay levels. They would not be eligible for benefits and would have to return home at the end of the year.”
Lack of joined up thinking here knowing how hard it is at present to expel non EU citizens who have overstayed their welcome. Presumably they will also enjoy the protection of the human rights laws such as the ‘right to a family life’ in the UK and whatever else the new UN migration pact will offer them. There is also no mention of removing those EU citizens who live here solely on benefits either.
Nothing to worry about though as incoming Home Secretary Diane Abbot will have a few different ideas of her own.
Indeed.
But why are the Chancellor and the Business Secretary unhappy about any policy which reduces the flow of migrants from the EU into low paid employment? Low paid migration lowers others wages (reducing tax take) and is a net liability to the revenue. It also puts huge strains on housing, schools, the health service, roads, social services, translation services, legal aid, the police, social cohesion …..
So we spend approaching 50% of GDP or our wonderfully inefficient state sector and yet the police and the defence forces cannot even shoot down a drone or two at our second airport. It is pathetic. Police assure us they will catch those responsible. How do they know this? They catch so few criminals currently rarely even trying. The culprit may not even be in the UK anymore it could be have been set up and preprogrammed or being remote controlled now from thousands of miles away now.
The position made even worse by lack of runway capacity due to daft dithering politicians and the green crap lobby all cheered on by the BBC types and many daft green politician. Environmentalist loons might perhaps be responsible for these drones too. Though it might equally be a foreign power.
Plus immigrant labour is far more likely to send their wages overseas rather than spend it in the UK. Even on the higher skilled scheme level of £30K PA some may well still be a large net loss to the treasury and a burden on tax payers. After schools, health, housing and the likes … are put into the computation.
The helpful nurse from Spain who treats you earns less than £30k. So does the kind care worker from Poland who looks after your elderly mother. Along with many others they do jobs Britons can not do or do not want.
Many leave voters are old. Many NHS and care staff are European. It does not take a degree (which is just as well for most of you) to realise which Britons wlll stuff most from this policy best dubbed Tory Hostile Environment 2.
(Oh – the end of ‘free movement’ works both ways. You are all stealing wonderful rights from your children and grandchildren to appease your own generation’s hate).
These all seem like sensible and balanced measures. Now when we have full employment and rising wages but stagnant productivity it is understandable that the Chancellor and business secretary don’t want to do anything which might reduce growth. However this will not always be the case and at some point in the future people will be glad to be able to have in place a flexible system for controlling immigration. Even now it will be a good idea to encourage business to get used to being short of cheap workers and to start investing more in raising productivity.
If the Chancellor, Business Secretary and Home Secretary are all against the new policy, who exactly in the government is proposing the policy and responsible for it’s execution?