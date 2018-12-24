Ending rough sleeping

The government has announced its wish to make big inroads into rough sleeping with a view in due course to eliminating it. I am sure all agree that would be a welcome development, as no-one likes to see people out in the cold and wet trying to shelter in a doorway or under an arch as the rest of the world scurries by. We ought to be able to help more of them to a better life.
The latest proposal from the government is an initiative called “Somewhere safe to stay”. Anyone seen out at night will be offered a place in a refuge, where there would also be assessment made of their needs and how they might be helped into a more normal life with a job and a tenancy for a roof over their heads. Where people need medical attention or help with getting off drink or drugs, that too could be sorted out.
This is a development of the rapid assessment hubs currently used for the “No second night out” approach. It is important that there is a place where the homeless can be directed where they can receive immediate assistance and the longer term help they may require. The government runs a system of supported lettings and works with local agencies to try to find accommodation for an individual and the means to pay for it.In the high stress parts of the country overnight accommodation is available and people go out and tell the homeless of what is available.
There is in place a network of hostels and assistance from benefits offices and Housing departments. People out on the streets should be offered these facilities, as good Councils seek to do. People sleeping out cannot be compelled to take up offers made.
Cynical doesn’t begin to describe the timing of this initiative. Pathetic
I’ve a golden idea. Why doesn’t a Tory government grow a pair and reform Labour’s client state and with some of the massive savings divert funding to those who really need our assistance
I would rather my taxes be used to fund programs to help those in real poverty than they be spent on financing the excessive pensions and early retirements of public sector employees
This is only partially correct. Osborne already destroyed the pensions of some who had previously worked in the public sector on low pay. His indexing changes applied to all, even those who had taken low pay in exchange for future good pension, this was essentially a change in the terms under which people had made their life choices – it was and remains nasty. Yes there are many who now have high pay in the public sector, this though was not always the case (nor still is in some instances), yes capping pensions at the top end might be reasonable, but giving the Govt an excuse for a general attack following the indexing attack is misplaced.
JR, this has been caused by the Tory govt. it was under control. Under nasty May she put big business first continued with mass immigration while lying as HS and PM to claim to reduce to tens of thousands. Statistics shows she has resoundingly failed. Where do the hundreds of thousands illegal immigrants lost to her system live? Where have the asylum seekers and refugees disappeared? Rud was put back in govt despite her appalling record highlighted earlier this year and in stark contrast to both of their Windrush scandal.
Houses cannot and will not be built to match demand. Javids latest scam of an immigration paper allows and promotes further mass immigration of low paid workers, incorporates UN migration pact disaster. Perhaps he thought we would not notice or he is now firmly following underhand away and her dishonest practices to hide the true facts while making false speeches to the contrary.
May banging on about coming together with her servitude plan! May has betrayed the nation and expects us to change me together rather than revolt! May has failed to implement Brexit to date and people will never come together while they know she is trying to lie and cheat them of what they voted for. Further evidence to demonstrate her nasty poisonous behaviour. She is allowing Hammond’s divisive extremists comments to leavers? What about his stupid woman comment of Jenkyns on 20/07/2018? Nothing.
Under May you are doomed on every policy front. Like most people I loathe to see and hear her.
@DUNCAN. Sadly I do not think that the root and branch reform of public sector finances and the elimination of waste will occur in our lifetimes.
Its desperately sad to see the plight of the homeless, whose numbers are increasing. The charities, especially, Crisis, and the Salvation Army do so much to help,. Councils are expected to do more, but their budgets are stretched to the limit.
I believe that homelessness could happen to any of us if our circumstances changed. I am so grateful for my comfortable home, and sincely hope for the day when everyone will have the same.
Dear John–Your last sentence is very true–Many would unfortunately rather leave their few belongings in a doorway or somesuch because, though pitifully small and few, they, the belongings stand to get rifled in some of the places that provide help and a bed. Ghastly, but that’s the way it is for too many.
@Cheshire Girl. I see homelessness as an issue in my city but I get the impression that most local authorities are poorly run as regards to both the raising of money and the prioritising of expenditure. Whilst the throwing of money at the problem by central government is welcome, the inefficiencies of bureaucracy can be worrying.
At a local level, I too see charities, largely staffed by unpaid volunteers, make a big difference. They, of course, rely on donations of money and goods (food, clothing and bedding etc) and I see much public support for this. At the coal face, my local independent coffee shop operates a “pay it forward” system where customers provide money for food and drink for the homeless as well as bringing in clothes etc. The amount of the support is amazing. I expect this occurs in many towns and cities but goes largely unreported. I would encourage readers of this blog to seek out and support these initiatives – which can make an immediate difference to the lives of the homeless.
It is disturbing to see what appears to be an ever increasing number of people sleeping on our streets and walking through Guildford yesterday made me realise just how lucky I am to have a home to go to, it is shameful so much money is wasted when so many are in need.
The homeless along with the elderly are just two of the victims of our own making, hopefully when and if we properly leave the EU some of what we save can be kept to look after our own.
And no I am not blaming the EU for problems we ourselves have created, it’s just one example of where money can be redirected to benefit those in need, HS2 is another.
Yes rough sleeping, amongst many other things, needs to be tackled. when the choice is tough sleeping vs non-safe alternatives then no bed is better than a bad bed.
Perhaps once PM May stops wasting time trying to get the public around to her/Brussels’s WA then the executive can turn to other policy. If (which continues to seem likely) MPs are pressurised into accepting the WA and a long drawn out (infinite) transition then these other policy initiatives will be irrelevant. Priority number 1, save democracy via a managed no deal, do this immediately, the PM needs to get over her misplaced stubborn childishness. Save democracy first, then saving the country and people in it becomes more viable.
There was an interesting series on R4 in which a writer sent a year or two getting to know a few rough sleepers; their stories came out in fragments and their lives were like strange shadows of ordinary lives. Undoing what had happened to them was far far beyond any government initiative, even communicating was a terribly difficult process.
Certainly help those in need, but every homeless person has a story. How about we also tackle the factors that lead to homelessness? How many have ended up on the street as a result of an abusive home?
We need to foster a respect for marriage and home responsibility and remove the vacuum caused by absent or abusive parents and step-parents.
This is welcoming news.
I also like the sensible approach to this. These people are victims and not pests and should be seen as that. The police, who are the most likely point of contact for these people on the street, are the ones that be most useful. Rather than move them along, they can direct them to the nearest shelter.
I have long raged at the theft of monies from Stamp Duty / Buying a House Tax. Perhaps the government would be better advised to make a proportion of the monies raised available to developers so that they can build shelters for local authorities or housing associations to run ?
I have also noticed that not only the numbers have increased but, the ages, gender and race has also broadened. It seems every part of society is now being touched.
Rough sleepers do need sensitive, helpful treatment. However, people should be compelled not to sleep in the doorways of others, beg, endanger themselves & degrade the surroundings.
Raw suggestion:
1. Local Authorities should license all their rough sleepers & issue them with permits to display. Obtaining a permit involves a medical & welfare assessment with access to assistance.
2. Commercial sponsors fund prefab insulated shelters with solar-powered roofs & wash & toilet facilities, allocated to each licensed person for 3 months, sited in supermarket car parks & green spaces. Well-maintained sites receive public donations to assist the occupants toward reaching better.
There are many ways of solving most the rough sleeping problem, inexpensively, promptly & in mutual harmony of all citizens. Govt is too lacking in creative ideas & efficient plans to achieve effective outcomes.
The news always talks about housing from the supply side but never the demand side.
Why is that?
Christmas is a time for recalibration.
By trying to create a “perfect” situation you are able to realise what is wrong and hopefully make changes to improve things for next year.
The true gift of Christmas is the opportunity to clearly recalibrate.
Cheshire Girl
“Councils are expected to do more, but their budgets are stretched to the limit”
That is is not an excuse, not while councils have Chief Executives on typically £150,000 who’s task is nothing more than to appear in the local rag a couple of times a year, photographed next to shining mayoral finery at some posh cake event.
And then there’s the big fat pension that goes with it. Sorry but no, Councils have no moral case to blame anything, especially homelessness, on budget cuts while they waste other people’s money on funding what must be the cushiest parasite’s pension club number in the civil service.
This isn’t just about money, is it?
It’s about the will to be doing the right thing, but effectively.
It is though, a sad reflection on the state of our society that so much inequity exists – The roots of homelessness are buried under layers of ill founded purposes… which are also evident in the way we treat our old and ill and insane.
IMVHO the thing that destroys us from within, and is bringing death and ruin to us all, can be likened to a disease that eats away at our heart and soul. It’s called socialism.
JR
More people could take in someone who is homeless. The person I took in has been here over two years now and has completely turned her life around. I have not had any cause for regret.
End rough sleeping? We have English people/families who are living rough because they “don’t qualify” – for housing – while at the same time thousands have arrived here, year after year, contributed nothing and probably never will – get totally free lives. Multi-wived families get multiple houses on our taxes. Housed, benefits ( while pocketing cash-in-hand car wash jobs ), kids schooled, translators paid for, all the NHS ( multi-appointment consuming ) they can wish for. They sit back and laugh their heads off, because they know they’ll be treated better than us.
And now, with the UN migration pact signed – get ready for the tsunami of hands out freeloaders, criminals and drug dealers. Even Stevie Wonder could see the end result of this sick farce.
All credit to those working to end this blight on our streets, especially where it is combined with steps to get the homeless back to a positive life. It is not just for Christmas.