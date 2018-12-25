Union Jack and the beanstalk on video

#WATCH: The annual Bow Group #Christmas #Carol 2018 by Senior Patron The Rt Hon @JohnRedwood MP
"A Very Merry #Brexit"https://t.co/1ldp0Fnfll@andreajenkyns @DKShrewsbury @BillCashMP @LeaveEUOfficial #MerryChristmas
— Bow Group (@bowgroup) December 25, 2018
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
2 Comments
Latest Opinium poll:
Labour 36%,
Conservative 29%
UKIP 16%
Lib Dem 6%
Green 5%
So what happens if May’s deal to stay in the EU goes through?
If it goes through, even without the backstop or some fudge, it would be a total disaster for the UK, The Tories will have buried themselves again in the John ERM Major way. Corbyn/ SNP will destroy the economy in dry short order. Just the thought of it is damaging it already.
But this will not happen. The country, Tory Party Members and the 100 on the sound wing will win out. Even the appalling T May and P Hammond can be made to see sense – eventually.