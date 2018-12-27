8 things wrong with the Withdrawal Agreement

1. Signing the Withdrawal Agreement gives the EU what they want, taking away most of our bargaining power.
2. The financial commitments are open ended, with some very long lasting. They will doubtless be much more than the Treasury £39 bn forecast. This is money given for nothing in return that we do not legally owe them.
3.We have to accept and follow any law they pass for the next two years or more, without any vote or voice to try to stop laws that damage our interests.
4. We cannot sign any trade deals with other countries all the time we stay in the so called Implementation period.
5.Under the Agreement we might be another 45 months stuck in the EU, making a total of 78 months or six and a half years from our decision to leave. Parliament promised to enact the decision of the People’s vote, not to delay it indefinitely.
6.The Irish backstop splits the UK up.
7. The Withdrawal Agreement is legally binding. The Political Declaration is a vague wish list including the contradiction of a possible free trade agreement and a possible customs partnership.
8 Far from ending business uncertainty it prolongs it and makes it worse, as it makes a good outcome for the UK less likely.
This is an unbelievably bad Agreement for the UK and a great one for the EU. It is not a deal, as it does not offer the UK any of the things the PM said she wanted. It is an invitation to much more uncertainty and more talks on worse terms for the UK.
9. It gives the EU no incentive to agree a replacement agreement which is less disadvantageous for the UK than extending the backstop indefinitely
10. It continues, potentially indefinitely, the power over the U.K. Parliament and Supreme Court of the Court of Justice of the European Union
What it does is give the EU all the time in the world to force us to hand over our fish, sovereignty over Gibraltar , continue free movement and a fee of several billions for the privilege.
They hold all the cards if this is ratified and it beggars belief that 200 Tory MPs still have confidence in the trickster May.
This woman should be removed immediately as a danger to this country.
I guess “this woman” won the confidence vote – so she can’t be removed in short term or very easily. Unless labor is able to fiddle something. You really want that?
ian wragg
This woman should be removed immediately as a danger to this country.
They had that chance but her lapdogs who seem to have three fifths of naff all between their ears when it comes to understanding what the WA really means decided that she and they know best.
The country will one would hope, rise up against all this nonsense.
Cameron state it could take a decade to get trade deal. If correct the servitude plan would keep the Uk as a vassal state and make it poorer until we change our minds.
Accepting all JR’s points and this one it begs the question: why would May accept and promote this exceptionally bade deal?
Why has May signed our military up to more EU control in the last year?
Why are any Tories supporting it?
Is it not time to bring down this rotten govt?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
You are not at liberty to say much of this but it looks like the so-called withdrawal deal was always meant to keep the UK dangling at the end of a rope ready to be hauled back into the EU when the noose begins to tighten.
I doubt there has been any hard bargaining on either side. Rather, the British liberal elite have colluded with their EU counterparts in an establishment stitch up – just as they did for the Nice, Maastricht and Lisbon treaties, etc.
If the Withdrawal Agreement is passed, expect much more of the same as our team ‘battles’ valiantly to get the best trade deal for Britain!
I struggle with conspiracy theories but it is hard to dismiss the notion that there are forces at work who are determined to reverse the referendum result and keep the UK shackled to the EU – and they do not care about democracy.
Cameron and Osborne were elected leaders pretending to be Euro sceptic, while being, Europhiles. This became evident when Cameron when his words were recorded in a speech in which he bragged that the EU would stretch to the Urals. Osbornes’ dedication was shown by the Treasury’s false forecasts during the referendum. Under their leadership and with other Europhiles, they selectef new Conservative candidates like themselves, so that they number two thirds and include Soubry, Clarke, Morgan, Liddington and many others. They feel that there is now a strength in numbers and they will back either the capitilation or re-run, which will inevitably be rigged by the Electoral Commission, which is also made up of Europhiles.
Past time, and your other questions need answering.
We really NEED to get OUT, now
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, thank you so much for this analysis; it is sadly lacking in other publications.
Our problem is Mrs. May has tried to get everyone to focus on just one issue, the Irish Backstop. This, I feel sure, is the negotiators classic ‘sacrificial issue’ (being of no great value to the EU as a whole), that we all put into a proposal that we allow the other side to negotiate away, they then feel they’ve got a good deal. I am sure she’ll play the audience by returning from a ‘hard negotiating weekend in Brussels’ waving a piece of paper that tells us the EU have accepted there is no need of a backstop. Then we all sign up happy.
Please publicise your other objections as widely as possible, and continue with your colleagues to promote the facilitated WTO arrangements as the better alternative.
Spot on, it is impossible to understand how we have such dopes in the Cabinet.
…not if they all are in collusion with May?
Having “such dopes” is not a one-off thing.
How is it that Parliament passed into law, Ed Milliband’s energy bill – in which we’re committed to getting rid of oil/gas/coal fired power and instituting the most unreliable and expensive (non) alternatives – wind & ?sun. What was in their tiny minds to pass this?
On a similar theme, how could the dopes in the government have signed the UN Migration compact -which encourages migration (and delegitimises free speech by criminalising any criticism of immigration) – whilst at the same time Tories are committed to reducing immigration “to the 10s of thousands”.
They obviously don’t select (most) MPs for their brains! And what/if they go along with May’s surrender document …….
The reason there will be no need of a backstop is that we will have to accept that we won’t do any Trade Deals that are not in the EU’s interests (as neatly concealed in the Political Declaration).
For which dubious honour we will give away the ultimate control of our Military, et al.
Peter, Well put. Alas, May is now totally untrustworthy as a PM and has been for sometime. Art50 will either be deferred or stopped indefinitely on or before March 2019. I recall a recent caller to LBC who said that he has voted all his life but the only vote he feels totally passionate and meaningful about was that cast in June 2016.
Summed it for me…
Very disappointingly, Boris is exactly mirroring your argument – in demanding the removal of the backstop and ignoring the fact that the whole deal has been carefully crafted by the EU to enmesh us indefinitely, teach us a lesson and show to any other potential XXexiteers that it doesn’t pay to leave the EU.
Peter Wood..I don’t think so..there will be no give on anything..the EU crowd are a determined bunch..it will be WA or no deal..and if it’s no deal then you’ll have to start again from scratch as a third country. It will take years and then even after all of that the terms of the current WA as it stands will still have to be met. So the backstop is there and if not accepted by UK side will remain as an obstacle to be resolved at some time in the future. Can’t see it any other way
Hopefully there is still the same opposition to the Withdrawal Agreement among MPs as there was when the vote was postponed and claims that it can now get through Parliament are just empty government bravado.
Peter–Fervently hope you are right but May & Co’s patronage is vast and who knows what she has been promising? The Agreement is just plain bonkers.
Assuming the WA is voted down, the pressure for a delay to the leaving date will be enormous. The votes are there. So is the procedure. A Minister would have to introduce a statutory instrument as outlined here: https://www.parliament.uk/about/how/laws/secondary-legislation/statutory-instruments-commons/
No doubt the EU would be happy to agree an extension, to be announced to MPs as yet another triumph of our wonderful British negotiating skills.
So the important question is: can the SI can be delayed beyond March 29? If so WTO is home and dry. If not we can take it that we are scuppered, democracy in these islands is dead and Andy, bless him, is the winner.
Whine. Democracy. Whinge. We won. Moan. EU, BBC, civil servants, Theresa May.
I don’t want to stop your Brexit. I want to laugh at you when it goes predictably wrong.
Peter
They will have to vote down the WA, and leave on WTO without a deal as we demand, if they know what’s good for them.
No deal then, bring it on just so long as we are out of the dreaded Eu
Good morning.
And who negotiated (sic) it ?
There has been no ‘negotiation’s. What I believe has happened, is that our Civil Service has arranged what is for them, the best deal possible. Power without responsibility.
The thing is, with all these scare stories and what not, if we Leave the EU without signing the Withdrawal Agreement (the term ‘dea’ is used to give it an air of a business arrangement when it is in fact a political capitulation) and nothing bad happens, what then for the Remainers ?
Further to Mark B’s comments, I would be greatly reassured to see confirmed in black and white that Mr Robbins’ team (a) has not been in meetings with the EU without any elected UK representative present for the whole time, and (b) that signed reports have been prepared and filed of all these meetings with the EU, reports which are comprehensive and which will be made available, unredacted, to the public at an early date.
Mark, I think you are correct to some extent. But I think it is now clear it was a collusion to a desired EU outcome not a negotiation. No one could negotiate to agree this servitude plan to leave the EU.
Exactly. As you say – This is an unbelievably bad Agreement for the UK and a great one for the EU. It is not a deal, as it does not offer the UK any of the things the PM said she wanted.
Yet 200 Tory MPs still had confidence in the woman who produced this and still thinks it is the only way to go.
Yet more ret tape is suggested this morning – after the damaging gender pay gap reporting ethnic pay gap reporting, then more plastic bag and other regulations. Government are certainly very good a damaging UK productivity and our ability to compete.
It’s Brexit. It is what you voted for.
Hush now, and let the grown ups fix it for you.
Andy
I’m really interested in how you are doing with your business. Before you offer to fix anything for anyone else. Having sacked all 35 of your staff just before Christmas and closed your multimillion business ” because of Brexit” what are you planning in order to fix yourself? Having proved you are incompetent at running your own business why would we allow you anywhere near anything else?
ps you sound like Andrew Adonis…. Andy is that you ?
“Hush now, and let the grown ups fix it for you.” Andy
That will exclude your participation.
We voted to leave.
This withdrawal agreement has been written by remainers like you andy.
Yes Andy, let’s leave it to the laughable Remainer grown ups to fix it (like the grown up PPE educated Brexit negotiators), what could possibly go wrong? Oh yes, what we currently have, kindergarten theatrics and an impending long term self induced disaster!….and you think you are part of the so called educated generation…gawd help us!
This deal is nothing I voted for. I voted to be free from the EU not chained to their laws and regulations for eternity.
How about you hush and let the democrats in the UK vote this deal down before the undemocratic Remainers destroy the UK for good.
I guess you got lost trying to comment on a football blog somewhere.
Plastics are designed to be stable, long lasting substances. Reusing plastic bags is nothing more than putting the substance of which they are made to the purpose for which it was designed. It’s not difficult to avoid being charged 5p for a plastic bag.
While statesmen posture, the little people will make ‘no deal’ a success
James Bartholomew correctly says today in the Telegraph. Just get the state out of the way. Nearly all the problems that are sugested will arise from the WTO Brexit are government created ones. Illustrating the vast damage government does. At least after Brexit we can have far less parasitic government.
Cressida Dick wheeled out for project fear over Brexit. Threatening all sort of dire civil order issues. Another very silly woman who even referred Boris to her hate crime experts! This while London murder rates soar and most serious crimes are ignored.
It is inconceivable that any mp could betray his country by signing up to this crap. As you say John, what deal? Forget about the remain or leave camps. MP’s are thinking of making this country a vassal state and this is not what we were offered when we voted. Even any remained with half a brain should be able to grasp the fact that we will no longer be in charge of our own destiny. Its utter madness. What has become of your party John. They are a pathetic bunch of losers and not fit for office.
If remain had won the referendum, it would been taken as a vote of confidence in the EU and this sort of agreement would have been dumped on us because ‘the people had spoken.’ Dragging us into full membership and, ultimately, full federation has been in planning for many years. They just wanted a crisis event to foist it upon us. The referendum was that crisis, especially after it produced the wrong result.
Yet 200 Tory MPs still have confidence in the appalling Theresa. Then again all but handful of MP voted for the Climate Change Act so they are clealy nearly all complete idiots and lack any understanding of science economics or human nature. Preferring irrational religions, beliefs and idiotic virtue signalling to reason and sound economics.
BBC again on about how “sad” as they see it that Trump has withdrawn from the Paris climate drivel. On this issue Trump is certainly right why on earth have we not don so too and why is thw BBC so misguided.
What would be the consequences for the UK if this agreement becomes law?
What would be the consequences for the UK if Merkel succeeds Juncker as President of the EC?
What would be the consequences for the UK if the Anglophile President Trump is defeated or deposed and replaced with a Democrat that, like Obama, resents the UK and wishes it to stay in the EU?
Will a Democrat President be less likely to sanction a FTA with the UK or even flatly refuse to agree to one simply to force us into a corner?
A Merkel-Clinton-May triumvirate would signal the death knell of UK sovereignty and independence
Therefore to end this uncertainty and the possibility of this happening we need to leave now and that means deposing the one barrier to our departure, May
May must be deposed to save the UK and the integrity of British democracy
Well put, Duncan.
With all this ”let’s get Trump” tosh that we read daily, it really does make you wonder if the media generally has a death wish for the UK. Why should we care about Mr Trump’s personality, peculiarity, eccentricity, etc, so long as he is an Anglophile? (Personally, I think they’re lucky to have him in this mad world – he understands ‘mad’ – doesn’t he, Mr Kim?)
At least he speaks of ‘America First’, unlike our Mrs May’s ‘EU FIRST’ approach.)
Why do you want an FTA with Trump-merica? Mr Trump cares about America First and America only. He will give you an even lousier deal than the EU.
You will end up selling out the NHS to private American drug companies – who care more about their bottom line than your health.
You will flood our country with American Frankenstein foods which have done wonders for the health of Americans.
I have spent a lot of time in America. More, I’d wager than most of you. I lived there for a long time. Their ‘health system’ is lousy. Even basic treatment is expensive and the waits are inordinately long. Their food is appalling. Not a patch on what we have here. American workers are badly treated. Even consumers do not get as good a deal as they do here.
Of course Dr Fox wants to be like America. He sees a chance to shaft the average Briton so he can make his rich friends richer. For the average Briton such a development would be extremely bad but Dr Fox keeps unpleasant trade friends like the Saudis and President Duterte – a man who thinks killing children is okay – and with whom Dr Fox ‘shares values’.
I love America – but anyone who thinks ‘becoming like America’ is a solution to our problems is so very far off the mark that it’s embarrassing. Brexit Britain has lost its moral compass. Brexiteers have deeply unpleasant ‘friends’. They are no friends of mine.
I share your distaste of Trump but that is no argument as to why we should not try a negotiate a FTA with the USA. Your comments about Frankenstein foods and their health stories are the usual anti-American alarmist rubbish. Until we leave the EU properly without May’s deal we will be unable to negotiate trade agreements. Whether a FTA with the USA or elsewhere including the EU is worthwhile will depend on the detailed negotiations. No one can force us to sign up to an unfavourable deal.
andy
That is a ridiculous rewrite of what duncan and L Jones actually said.
There is no need to become like America to have an FTA. We don’t need any favours from the US or any other country to reap the mutual benefits of free trade. Australia is 8x the size of NZ yet they have a balanced FTA covering goods, services etc and all based on mutual recognition. No need for NZ courts to submit to Australian ones, no talk of a political union between the countries. No need for EU style free movement. No common flag, army, currency etc etc. That’s the way trade agreements are going. All the stuff you wrote about frankenstein foods etc is of course guff as anyone who has been to America knows.
Need some good arguments not all the project fear rubbish.
But what other friends do you have, Andy? You give the impression you’d be grateful for anyone’s affection.
Merkel was behind the UN immigration pact. Trump would not sign it nor Australia and a host of sensible countries.
May underhand and lying again about her true intentions about immigration.
On the nail head as usual Mr Redwood. I honestly can’t see this getting through, it’s surely dead on arrival.
However there are some potential scenarios ; the EU could stuff one over on the Irish and remove the backstop at the eleventh hour.
Our MP’s might just cave in anyway, but if they do it’ll be the end of them.
If May’s WA gets through that will give the EU opportunity to force laws designed to keep us in. The trap is obvious even to a blind man.
There is only one course of action now, that is leaving without a deal. Anything else will result in serious civil unrest and I don’t know how many times government needs to be warned about this, evidently we’re only kidding when we say all hell will break loose.
Unfortunately Mrs May and too many Conservative MP’s do not appear to think that there are eight points wrong with the Withdrawal Agreement. She has acknowledged only one point as being wrong with it – the backstop. This clearly points to the probability of an announcement being made at some point in the next three weeks to the effect that magically (surprise, surprise) agreement has been reached for the backstop to be removed or amended so as to be inoperative. Hopefully enough Conservative MP’s won’t be fooled.
Conservatives won’t be fooled and neither will the NI people. After all of this the DUP will be dumped..when Sammy Gets back home again he’ll be toast..you’ll probably have to arrange a place for him in the Lords, the usual stuff at taxpayers expense.
The WA is a lesson in how not to kick the can down the road. In this respect, at least, May has matched if not outperformed Merkel’s efforts of recent years. The same could be said of their capacity for mushroom management.
Not that I know a lot about trade but a so-called “No Deal” seems to be exactly what we voted for. Unfortunately Mrs May appears determined to force through her surrender plan which will see us supplicant,humiliated and defeated. Exactly what France, Germany etc have wanted for centuries but could not achieve through mere warfare!
Not true. No deal is NOT what any of you voted for – despite what you all claim now.
The winning side in the referendum – Vote Leave – set out what Brexit would look like and – at best – the government has only a mandate for that. Whatever the whinging Tory right claims.
Further, the mandate was complicated by the result of the 2017 general election in which Mrs May specifically sought a mandate for the hard Brexit so many on here want and SHE LOST. The majority voted against her and hard Brexit and voted for soft/no Brexit parties instead. And – yes – Labour had a soft Brexit manifesto pledging to retain the same benefits of the single market and customs union.
So – whatever the ranters tell you – the only Brexit mandate which exists is for a Vote Leave cake and eat it soft Brexit. And that does not exist. Hence the Parliamentary problems. Nobody has the guts to be honest with 17.4m mainly angry people who were lied to.
I hate to break it to you but May won the last election and over 80% of the British electorate voted for parties that had a clean Brexit in their manifestos. The LibDems were the main party to support remaining and they were decimated.
Inconvenient facts destroy your arguments, as ever.
Andy
“No deal is NOT what any of you voted for – despite what you all claim now.”
Rubbish !
That’s exactly what we voted for, and you know it.
I suspect that like most remain minority cry babies you either don’t have the guts or inclination to roll your sleeves up and actually do some graft to help restore this nation’s pride, or you have something personally to loose by us leaving the EU, which is typical of minority remoaners and is rather selfish.
I’d say your mindset is incompatible with what we need when it comes to rebuilding the country, and when we do leave the EU you will not be getting a free ride.
The brexit we voted for Andy will at least sort the do-ers from the shirkers.
Read the leaflet.
It set out what leave meant
It said it meant leaving the single market and customs union.
Yes. It is what we voted for. Please stop boring people with your made-up, vitriolic nonsense.
A GE is on many issues, not only Brexit. May lost the GE because of her poor robotic performance and on policy issues such as the attempt to tax house-owning Tory voters for elderly care, when those are the very people who have paid into the NI system for years.
You clearly have one agenda here – to find a slippery argument at all costs for Remain. Meanwhile ignoring inconvenient things such as… facts.
With respect you are deluded. We were told in no uncertain terms by every politician on both the leave and remain side that leave would mean coming out of the customs union, the single market and the ECJ – in other words a CLEAN BREAK. No half in half out proposals as are now being suggested by our traitor politicians or May’s surrender document.
The 2017 General election resulted in 80% of all votes going to the two main parties who both pledged to do the above. Just a pity they lied and are now trying to give us the opposite of what was in their manifestos.
Why can’t people like you get over the fact you lost a democratic vote and the majority of us don’t want to be tied to the shackles of the corrupt, bullying, rotting EU? There is no soft or hard Brexit, only BREXIT.
Have some pride in your country man.
It was not Mrs. May’s policy on Brexit which cost Mrs. May her overall majority in the 2017 GE.
The 10 reasons cited by the BBC were “wrong type of campaign”, “dodging TV debates”, “underestimating the opposition”, “Mrs. May’s u-turn on social care”, not reacting to the Labour surge”, “May’s personality”, “negativity and the youth vote”, “fox hunting and the “same old Tories””.
No mention of her policy on Brexit.
In fact, the Conservative & Unionist Party manifesto for the 2017 GE, in the section headed “Leaving the European Union”, very clearly states on pages 35 & 36 :
“The negotiations will undoubtedly be tough, and there will be give and take on both sides, but we continue to believe that no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK”.
The reason for the “Parliamentary problems” is because we have a Remain PM incapable of negotiating an exit from the EU because she does not believe in our leaving and because we have a Remain Parliament which is unrepresentative of the electorate (leave won 64:36 by constituency) and is trying to find ways to thwart Brexit other than by the outright and blatant seizure of power from the people who elect them.
Bollocks. The condions of leaving were clearly set out in writing and debated during the referendum and repeated in the manifestos of both Labour and Conservative parties. These were not as in the Chequers plan or WD, secretly prepared behind the back of the Department for Exiting and called for by people with loyalty to the EU, such as yourself.
Translation will be done on the net, remotely and your business will fail soon anyway. Don’t blame Brexit for your lack of vision and failure.
Andy, a withdrawal agreement is NOT a deal. A ‘deal’ with the EU is what happens when the UK has left. And that is what the EU says.
The proposed ‘deal’ is NOTHING OF THE SORT. It is a withdrawal agreement which massively favours the EU in every respect. There is not one single iota in the UK’s favour.
It even includes extras for the EU, on top of the chains with which it loads the UK from day one.
If the UK signs it, we will rightly be viewed as pathetic.
The Brexiteers are confident “leave” would win another referendum with a greater margin of votes. So surely they will have no qualms about a referendum to settle a prospectus that now offers two “leaves” and one “remain” as options. This from the same political party that brought you the first two option referendum. How did that happen I ask myself.
UCL suggests a decision tree that can get this whole sorry mess to a closure; five ways parliament can get to, hopefully, the last referendum the UK ever has. https://constitution-unit.com/2018/09/07/how-could-a-second-brexit-referendum-be-triggered/
Number crunchers would choose a two-stage referendum to get a true unambiguous Condorcet Winner. The first stage “remain” versus “leave”; the second stage, if required, “leave Mrs May” versus “leave ERG no-deal”. That way nothing happens by default. (HoC elected a Speaker that way.)
BTW. In a UK general election, circa 50,000 Polling Stations are required to be set up for one ballot. Camelot has 46,000 Lotto Terminals and could hold a ballot twice a week if instructed by parliament.
Mrs May has painted herself into a corner.
We can accept this Diktat. It is the sort of thing a conquering nation dictates to a conquered one at the end of a war.
We can crash out. In which case we face national economic ruin immediately (wait and see) or quite likely world ruin. (Lehman brothers triggered 2008). Britain crashing out of the world economy – as we would – is much bigger than Lehman Brothers.
We can re enter the EU by revoking Article 50 (not going to happen.)
There was a glimmer of hope just before Christmas when the Efta door swung open a little. But that has simply slipped away now.
Interesting times…
I’m thick Mike, please explain why this would happen?
Companies would still continue to trade, consumers will still buy.
Is what happened to Lehman Brothers relevant in this scenario?
Like the Greeks, I think that he’s lost his marbles. And he has a irrational fixation on EFTA, an EU-dominated organisation. Out of the frying pan, etc, so-to-speak.
Mike
The EEA / EFTA boat has sailed as there simply is no time left.
I never too either our kind hosts predictions, or that of Dr. North’s as absolute as I always believed that common sense will prevail once the enormity of the situation becomes clear. If the EU want to hurt the UK, then fine. But in the long run it is all about Germany and, if Germany also suffers as a result this is going to have a serious domino effect on the rEU27. This in turn will lead to the eventual ruin of the Project as Germany will finally pull out as the costs of keeping it all going become too great.
There will be some economic hardship as we readjust, there is no escape from that but, I do not see utter ruin unless you think it will be on a scale just after World War Two when, as I am sure you know, that the UK was bankrupt and her Empire in full retreat.
No country in history that has gained independence peacefully suddenly fell off a cliff the very next day. They may have embraced Socialism and then preceded to go off the rails but not from +1 day if independence. So leaving without a WA is not the end and I see the EU is making arrangements for smooth transition.
In short, I believe both our kind host and Dr. North to be both wrong and right on their predictions.
Britain crashing out of the world economy…
What ridiculous, hysterical language. Are you unwell?
We will be re-asserting our rights as an independent country and normalisingour relationship with the EU. If anything, we will be joining the world economy.
I think you are unfair on Mrs May. She was pushed in the corner by those around her.
It has the smell of Versailles about it, and we all know where that led.
Mike Stallard
“We can crash out. In which case we face national economic ruin immediately”
Not so. We already do more trade with non EU countries.
There will be no ‘crash’ as you put it. Yes there will be some initial difficulty, but so what.
EFTA door?
Am I missing something; isn’t an invitation necessary?
I seem to recall the Norway PM rejecting it with a statement ‘like inviting someone to your party so they can spike your drinks’.
EFTA Membership is, and always will be, a pipe dream of the desperate (or of vested interest like……….).
”Crash out”? Perhaps you could elucidate, Mike S. This emotive phrase is used again and again by remainders (along with ”cliff edge” and so forth) with no explanation of how they envisage this ”crash” unfolding.
Perhaps YOU could explain.
It also commits the UK to paying more than it pays at present but without getting anything back, such as grants for scientific research or membership of Euratom, the drugs agency and other useful bodies which are independent of the EU. We should have spent the last two years preparing to replace these, using money saved from contributions to EU grants to others and their expanding programme for military and other needless adventures.
The ban on prosecuting or taxing EU employees and pensioners is the final insult.
As reported by D.Hannan, Clegg, Major and Heseltine wrote to the German press asking for a deal worse than staying in the EU and no doubt other plotters following advice in Cl eggs book have been collaborating to complicate negotiations when having private meetings in Brussels. The civil service have provided this deal par excellence and the PM and others believe that, by forcing a choice between capitulation and a second referendum, they will overturn the democratic result.
We have a national regulatory agency for medicines (MHRA). They do about a third of all assessment work for the European Medicines Agency.
We should have done a deal to continue or just recognize theirs and not contribute. We can open an office in the EU and sub the work to labs in the UK. The civil service didn’t want it to work.
That’s great! (Unless you need one of the other two thirds of medicines).
Existing UK manufactured drugs will have an EU approval certified. As such, they can be sold into the EU market, as can US or Swiss drugs. The UK can continue to recognise EU certification of drugs, especially as we certified them. You must need as thinking drug.
The EMA appoints a lead member state to conduct a particular piece of assessment work. The UK is the rapporteur for a third of these procedures. The remaining two thirds of procedures are still assessed by the UK and our opinion is voiced at the appropriate EU committee when each procedure is discussed. No labs are involved.
@Stred: No need writing to Germany, any deal for a non-member would/will always be worse than for paying-up members, that is only natural!
I thought your Brexit was about being “independent”.
We were offered a Canada plus deal by Tusk and the civil service had to torpedo this, as they wanted the worst possible in order to make a second referendum a possibility. They, the PM and previous PMs like Major and Blair have been working with you since they lost. For the sake of good relationships between British and continental countries, they should have honoured their promise. The Norwegians still think their politicians were Quislings. If the MPs stiff the electorate, resistance will continue, but without a belief in the ballot box. We don’t blame ordinary Dutch, Germans or French. We were giving the thumbs up to the Gilets in Bordeaux two weeks ago.
Stred,
Following Clegg’s advice is no recipe for success. He proclaimed that an EU army was ‘a dangerous fantasy’ but nobody believed him. When he took part in a TV debate with Nigel Farage he was completely outclassed and it was a great contribution to leaving the EU.
Art 50 was designed for countries that the EU wanted to leave the Eu.
During negotiations the pressure would be on the EU while they tried to pay off a rogue state.
The problem for the UK is the EU have zero pressure to compromise anything because they don’t want the UK to leave.
Beyond that the “backstop” is illegal under the strong and enforceable international law of the right to political self determination (along with slavery and genocide) and would fail any judical review.
Well let’s hope it’s recognised the EU has over- played it’s hand and MPs vote it down. Then I guess it’s back to the drawing board. It seems to be clear the only way to move from being an EU member to having a comprehensive FTA but being out of the political structures is just to leave and then negotiate from a position of independence. It just isn’t going to work to have any kind of withdrawal agreement. A pity, as there will be disruption and economic damage for both sides. The EU hardly needs more problems than it has.
In response to the Contempt Vote, AG Cox presented pages of his Legal Advice to Parliament. Its content was limited to The Backstop. I find it hard to believe that the AG’s Legal Advice in response to the 800+ page WA was only a few pages long and did not cover the other topics. Bill Cash and others asked TM the appropriate question following one of her statements to the House, but were fobbed off. How can MPs meaningfully vote blindfold? Why no pressure to produce the full Advice? What is going on?
But it will be passed by Parliament. The Tories opposing it are crumbling by the minute, which is exactly what May intended.
I do so hope that those avid correspondents Dame Lucy Berk and Mr Frank Inn-Stein use their spare time today to read and understand this simple and straightforward post.
It is obvious in their closed world logical thinking is never in vogue!
As we move towards the new year, we have the old problem still lingering – a failed and deceitful agreement that harms us incredibly.
Comedians should be making mincemeat of this agreement – Just imagine how Spitting Images could portray the sequential surrenders:
MAY – “I think I’ve run out of concessions.”
Juncker – “Non Non, We haven’t spoken yet about UK asset stripping.”
Most of our comedians seem to work heartedly for the BBC, so lacking any real talent fail to inform of the details of the sad agreement to viewers.
Do not back it in Parliament. Do not allow T May to sig n the WA. Leave the EU on WTO terms. Reconsider the powers that a PM has because it is obvious that she has abused the 17.4 million who voted leave. No honest PM intent on leaving the EU could possibly have been party to such a one sided abomination. The only other interpretation is that she and her team are promoted way beyond their collective talents.
Don’t be fooled by the ‘talent’ argument. I don’t know why contributors to this blog continue to believe that the Govt and Civil Service are not up to the job. They know exactly what they are doing.
The Irish Times are reporting that the Irish government believes the UK will follow the EU Commission in abolishing summer time from April 2019. It will be catrosphic for Theresa May if two days after we leave the EU the UK is seen to meekly allow the EU Commission to set the time in the UK. If we have not got control over clocks what will we have control over?
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/uk-thought-likely-to-follow-brussels-on-changing-of-clock-1.3741672
Freeborn John
“The Irish Times are reporting that the Irish government believes the UK will follow the EU Commission in abolishing summer time from April 2019.”
Well John you can expect the Euro Celts to try and attack British Summer Time for the following reasons:
1) It’s British.
2) The best they can do is wave a stick at us from behind the EU’s skirt.
so how can any government in their right mind promote such a deal as being good for britain
what possible motivation exists for this as it seems to defy all logic.
Thank you. Why on earth did your colleagues vote to retain Mrs May as leader and PM after such an appalling failure of negotiation?
May and her treacherous clique have without doubt been hard at work over the holiday trying to find ways of getting round the objections, undermining opposition to the WA and putting out as many threats to MPs they can think of.
And yet we are in a position where we now expect MPs to support this as the PM pushes the vote back to scare a few more with the fear of an unprepared, unplanned, no deal. My prediction is that the WA will go ahead, Mrs May will stay in power for several years whilst the Conservatives remain more interested in a leader from the next generation … the ‘thinking’ seems to be that sacrificing the country and democracy is worth it if it stops Boris.
Perhaps, after all, it would be better to stay in the EU, the ability of the UK’s political class is so low, I am wondering whether we do want power back.
“An unbelievably bad agreement for the UK.”
Yes. It’s called Brexit. It is what most of you campaigned and voted for.
Of course, it’s not the fantasy unicorn version of Brexit which has only ever existed in the minds of the deluded.
A brave little England – global superpower – sailing merrily out into the world to reclaim its 19th century power.
Rather, the Withdrawal Agreement is reality Brexit – which reflects our actual size and status in the world. As a small and insignificant island which is reliant on the EU for many of our basic supplies.
In any case, in terms of Brexit the Withdrawal Agreeemnt it is all any of you are going to get – so you have to decide whether to stop the insufferable whining and accept the dogs dinner you’ve gifted us or whether you let the grown ups take charge and call the whole thing off.
I have to agree. The refusal of Leave voters to understand what Leave means is just cowardly. Leaving means massively reduced trade, lost jobs and damage to public services. Leavers, this is what you voted for. Stop whining
Len Hamill. Do you have even half a brain? Surely even with your biased thoughts you can see this is NOT what we voted for. It’s more like what you voted for. I know its Christmas and New Year but surely you can cut back on whatever it is you are having too much of?
A bit desperate today, aren’t you? If you were in any way confident about the eventual outcome, as you claim, then keeping schtum would be the best policy. The optimum course for the UK is completely out of the EU, satisfying the result of the referendum. Then we all get a say in how we progress from there. Which is how it should be, despite your protestations/rants.
Stop your nonsense andy
Read the leaflet.
Leave was what we voted for.
This WA means we remain in the EU
Far from making a positive case for the eu, Remainers have painted it as petulant and told us that the eu will “punish us”. This is not a clever tactic imho.
It almost seems like a last desperate throw of the dice to come up with the worst deal possible just to prove to us how nasty the eu is and panic MPs into voting for it.
It is either that or gross incompetence – I am not sure which.
This “deal” needs to be thrown out. Let us just get out now!
No – Leavers paint it as petulant.
Remainers say, clearly, that the EU has shown how powerful it is when its member work together. How good its negotiators are. How clearly it sticks to its stated goals and values.
I am sorry Brexit disappoints you. You are all catching up with Remainers. We knew in 2016 how rubbish Brexit would be compared to what we had. You lot are only just figuring it out now.
It’s so sad that you, like many others, remain in broadcast mode.
We have this flawed withdrawal agreement as it is clear to the people we are negotiating with that our government, parliament and population are completely divided and have conflicting priorities.
The withdrawal agreement is flawed because of this. It was impossible for Mrs May to negotiate when there are so many like you (and I include the die hard retainers in this) who have made it virtually impossible to adopt a sensible set of negotiating priorities around which a consensus can be formed.
Our leverage was completely shot the moment we triggered article 50 without having any idea what we as a nation wanted/were prepared to live with.
The WA is what we deserve so either we live with it or we revoke Article 50 and try again when we are able to have a mature debate as a country. There is no majority for living without a signed WA.
We voted Leave so that those we elect can serve OUR wishes. Parliamentarians are not elected to serve their own. The problem is not the referendum result, or indeed the government, but parliament itself. If parliament cannot, or will not, do as we commanded both in the referendum and in the subsequent GE of 2017 when, the two main parties stood on a manifesto promise to Leave the EU, then we need to change parliament.
It was because Parliament was so conflicted that a referendum was used to provide a clear direction.
The People decided we should leave the eu.
Unfortunately, many politicians and civil servants have not accepted this decision and we still have not left!
I don’t know what you guys are going to do but from the outside it’s not looking good.
What’s going on here has nothing at all to do with what’s legal- it’s more to do about politics, and politics trumps economics every time, the same as it did when UK voted to leave in the referendum.
So sign the WA or don’t sign it, either way the EU is going to push ahead with its own agenda- the next thing for them is the EU parliament elections, and one thing we can be sure about is they are determined that come next session in the parliament there will be no UK representation causing distraction and throwing insults- so don’t know how Farage and D Hannan are going to fill their time then post everything?
And Yes, it was a big mistake to think you were going to get a deal with them as equal partners- their negotiaters are streets ahead, streets ahead, and have their feet firmly planted. They are not going to complain about 39B or the Irish border they know it will all come right for them in the end.- it’s called playing the long game
I only voted to Leave the EU and not to cherry pick as our political class and establishment think is their right.
The further the EU progresses the happier I shall be.
As we are in our pantomine season, I am reminded the best one I have seen is the twice yearly transportation of MEPs and their baggage trains between Brussels and Strasburg.
IMHO it is your elected Tory government which got you your deal.
What does that say about a Tory government?
They are all Socialists at heart. That why they **** up everything they touch. It’s in their DNA.
PvR
Nothing that we did not know already. After all, it was the Tories that took us in – on a lie no less.
It took the 27 Countries in the EU 30 mins to agree it.
So far our own Parliament will take more than a month, and still no decision.
Perhaps this is a clue as to how one sided this surrender document is.
For the sake of our Country Parliament needs to just reject this proposal, walk away, and do our own thing with the rest of the World, the EU will soon come knocking at our door, then we can do business on our own terms.
Is the suggestion that Brexitland will contest the payment of moneys owing or that we will cease to be governed by International Law and send a gun boat or something ?
Why were people under the impression that when dealing with an organisation 8 times our size we would get a good deal?
You voted for Brexit and this is Brexit … yup it is absolutely awful as most of the country now sees WTO is considerably worse and if you cares about Ireland you would not have brought this about . It is going to be a grim grim, year
Project fear on steroids in 2019. Yawn! It’s not about money. it’s about who has the final say on what happens in the UK. You focus on trade as you (and your co-conspirators) have no answer to the sovereignty issue.
Ironically we will have less say what happens in the UK after Brexit.
Not figured that one out yet, eh?
Keep up the exposure of this disastrous and costly capitulation, JR. We are relying on you to hold TM’s feet to the fire. Our country must not be sold out in this way. The Remainers will not relent and we must not.
There is also the matter of the UK’s defence:
Sir Richard Dearlove and Major-General Julian Thompson:
‘The way this deal and set of promises and future agreements has been composed is actively in conflict with the UK’s interests across the board because it not only puts power in the EU’s hands but all future leverage potential also. In defence, foreign policy and intelligence, the EU finds itself given an unconditional de facto pledge pre-emptively by Mrs May to continue as a rule-taker only with a level of UK commitment which resembles the current relationship but without membership. The Technical Note of 24 May (Clause 25) states that a defence treaty containing the administrative agreements, intelligence deal and association agreements will be signed as early as possible in the transition as an international treaty under prerogative powers provided the EU believes that deal adequately commits the UK to the EU defence rulebook. Mrs May has surrendered all leverage.’
Briefings for Brexit early December 2018
Mr Redwood,
Wrong 50%: it is not “great for the EU”. It is a set of concessions to UK political demands to have some cake and eat it, in order to show the domestic audience: (a) you were not completely at odds with self-interest and (b) this government can indeed psotpone the onset of negatives and who knows find a part to a good post-brexit life.
But good for the EU? unlikely. Continued membership (and then real membership not the Thatcher-Major ersatz EU membership without EUR, Schengen and normal contributions) wopuld ahve been better for both and easier to integrate and a “clean break” would have been better too, because that would have set the stage for a trade war that the EU would always win and, in fact, make it stronger. It would also finsish of the semblance of political parties that the first past the post system has given to Britain: two p[arties where the internal division span a greater range than the distance between the mid-points (on political economic positions, not ideology of course).
So, Mr redwood we agree that this is bad for the UK (but who cares ,not you and fellow politicians) but not that it is good for the EU. That also means that ratifying the Agreement will not be as easy as thought, especially if it appears that the UK is too divided to make adherence by a future government reliable.
The main brexit issue is not UK “independence” (how can a country aspire to anachronistic independence in a completely interdependent world? Go to the Moon?) the issue is distrust magnified and the potential for non-routine conflict. Diplomacy can tolerate a certain degree of politics, even democratic spectacle. But it cannot survive anarchy.
Odd that the EU has done deals recently with Japan Canada and other nations where tens of billions were not paid and two way trade using WTO schedules was agreed.
Is this your idea of anarchy?
And yet both of these free trade deals are significantly worse than what we currently have. They allow for largely tariff free trade but NOT barrier free trade – and that is your problem with Brexit right there.
The EU rules you all say you hate actually facilitate the frictionless trade you claim to love. The products move easily around the single market because they are basically the same. And this is because the rules are basically the same. Unlike products which come from Canada or Japan which require additional bureaucracy, delay and cost. And therein lies the incoherence behind Brexit.
Plus we all know the Leave vote was mainly about foreigners and not trade anyway. So why are you all still pretending?
@Rien Huizer:
Indeed not “great for the EU”!
If not just blaming British ignorance (something virtually the whole world minus the countries with ulterior motives agrees with the EU27), but any economic damage that the UK will cause on the continent will be blamed on the UK and will anger lots of affected people on the continent.
I remember this website trying to claim that the 2008 financial crisis had no Anglo Saxon origin. That won’t work with Brexit, the whole world knows whose decision it was.
https://order-order.com/2018/12/27/bercow-thwart-brexit-meaningful-vote-defeated/
–
John,
Is this constitutionally possible? If it were then that would be an assault on British democracy itself and would trigger both a constitutional crisis and a national crisis
It seems democrats are being attacked and labelled extremists. I have never seen this form of politics before and places the British people in a position in which our fundamental rights are on the verge
we won’t take this authoritarian behaviour lying down
Your parliamentary colleagues should be reminded
That the roads that lead to parliament are lined with lamp posts.
As do the ones leading to prison.
😉
And the Thames swirls beside it.
” It is an invitation to much more uncertainty and more talks on worse terms for the UK.”
Doesn’t you last line sum up Mrs May’s time as Prime Minister to date? Dither , delay, a load of talk and no delivery.
It is mind numbing that ANY MP could consider supporting this atrocious deal which will, without doubt cause immense harm to the UK over many years.
Mr Redwood, there is one aspect I never see reported and that is the huge sums handed over to the EU from duties on goods coming into the EU from non EU countries and how much of our VAT is paid to them. This amounts to many £billions. Why is this not readily accessible information and why is it not heavily publicised?
Very good point. How much tax do we pay to the EU on our trading, and WHY?
So.. a french company has recently paid £2.9bn for a controlling stake in Gatwick Airport.
Is this a good thing or a bad thing ?
Is their only reason the cheap £ ?
Who too ? And does HMRC get a cut much like they get a cut when you buy a house 😉 ?
Foreign ownership of our critical infrastructure and utilities is a bad thing. It drains wealth from the country, to the detriment of our balance of payments. Throw a light-switch and you can almost hear your pounds leave your pocket and head for Germany. How to correct this situation? Set up an OEIC or investment trust, under the aegis of the NS&I, and have it buy up large stakes in CNI/utility companies. And limit membership to British nationals.
I read the latest article on Guidos website. He makes some good points that the speaker could use various Parliamentary procedures to delay or block Brexit.
However it is 100% true that Article 50 is part of International Treaty law and that the only mechanisms ultimately available are to either
(1) continue with Art 50 until March 29th when the UK leaves the EU and continues with the common transit and WTO arrangements.
(2) pull Art 50 then possibly revoke Art 50 which will take another 2 years – which is all being done under treaty law.
(3) just walk away from the EU based on our international legal right to political self determination and our right to walk away from any treaty.
(4) All 27 EU states vote for a change in Treaty law to offer the UK a different mechanism.
As I keep saying the Brexiteers need to be ready with a judicial review. At which point a judge will dismiss May”s deal because the backstop is illegal.
We are dealing with international Treaty Law here not just Bercows whine. Stepping outside of International Treaty law is the territory of despots and dictators.
The right to political self determination of the nation state is a very severe obstacle to overcome and would require a 2/3 (like) majority to give away soverigntity.
International treaty law is in place to stop civil unrest, civil war and ultimately inter state war and Parliament needs to be aware the territory the Globalisits are dragging this country into when voting for May’s deal.
Lawyers for Britain should be able to help with our legal rights under International treaty Law.
https://lawyersforbritain.org
I would like to know how the PM and Cabinet can be prosecuted for Treason.
The intention of the vote in Parliament was to give Parliament a meaningful vote
on a deal for our future relationship with EU.
However, the vote on the WA is nothing of the kind it only covers the basis on which we leave rather than the future relationship which lies somewhere in the mists of the future in a “framework for the future relationship”
The proper time for a meaningful vote is when a full deal is at hand i.e after we leave.
Given that Bill Cash also thinks the WA is illegal we may see a legal challenge which would mirror, ironically, Gina Miller’s post referendum case. Many in the London legal profession are distinctly pro EU however. Hopefully a judicial review, if it came to that, would be conducted impartially!
TM is still hoping for her next job to be in Brussels, her reward for selling us down the river. A “mere” £39bn+ of taxpayer’s cash is of no consequence to her.
Or she’ll just ride off into the sunset on her £100,000 plus pension despite objecting to women like me who are older than her getting any pensions at all until we are 66.
JR,
I prefer to read your log when we deal with local problems and every day problems like you excellent contribution on working with the homeless at local level.
thank you
Reply Not stopping you
@ John,
I think I’m quoting you correctly as follows:
“As UK GDP data begins in 1948 I’ve now confirmed that between 1948 & 1972 when we joined the EC, growth amounted to 118%. From 1993 to 2017, following completion of the single market, growth was just 69% In other words, growth inside the EU was 41% lower than before we joined.”
The period (48 -72) was essentially defined by the post war Labour Govt and its nationalisations of a quarter of the UK economy. 1972 Britain was a quite a socialist place by comparison to what we have now.
And in spite of all that we still did quite well? Maybe it should be because of all that?
Reply State as a share of GDP was lower in the 1950s
I have voted Conservative for the last 50+ years. If this bad deal gets voted through I shall give up voting as my faith in democracy in the UK will have been completely broken. Of course nobody will care . When I think of what my Grandparents and Parents went through to preserve democracy within Europe and what these Head Honchos in the EU are doing i.e. creating a superstate which they will control although unelected to a man it really saddens me.
You do not have to convince me nor my family that this “Agreement” is WRONG for this country – OUR country. Neither do you have to convince several hundred MPs in Parliament nor the many millions of voters from all parties.
So, why is it so difficult for Mrs May to see that such a Withdrawal Agreement with the EU would condemn Britain and us, the British people to never ending servitude to the EU Commission in Brussels?
To tell us that her “deal” fulfills ALL of our requirements given in National Referendum when, after the clear opinions from the Attorney General, it is blatantly obvious even to the layman, that it will do no such thing, is to either deliberately tell us lies or demonstrate that she is suffering from Chronic Delusional Disorder.
It is very worrying for us that we have such a Prime Minister supposedly arranging our actual LEAVE programme!
The draft WA is asymmetrically detrimental to the UK :
Article 129, paragraph 3, of the Withdrawal Agreement states that the UK ‘shall refrain, during the transition period, from any action or initiative which is likely to be prejudicial to the European Union’s interests, in particular in the framework of any international organisation, agency, conference or forum of which the UK is a party in its own right’.
The implication of this seems to be that we could not set our own tax rates, regulate businesses such as Uber, or pursue an independent foreign policy at the UN Security Council.
Yet the Agreement specifies no reciprocal obligation on the EU to refrain from prejudicing the UK’s interests
The Withdrawal Agreement allows the EU to set rules and regulations for the UK which do not apply to the EU itself.
For instance, the EU can set the limits of state aid that can be authorised by the UK for agriculture. So the UK would not be free to set levels of subsidy for UK agriculture, but the EU would remain free to adjust its Common Agricultural Policy however it liked thus giving its farmers an unfair price advantage over the UK’s farmers.
Poisonous deal in fact to disadvantage and torpedo us before we get a real EUexit.
There’s no point is saying there’s 8 things wrong with the Agreement. The negotiations for the agreement are closed, it is signed off by the EU Commission and the UK Cabinet. What needs to be done now is for both Parliaments, UK and EU, to ratify it, or not, it is only a WA after all. If it is not ratified then there will be no basis for a new trade agreement going forward- we can just leave to WTO rules- and presumably pick up the pieces best way we can as we muddle through for the next few years, at least. But saying that we will very likely still have to return to the terms of the Agreement at some stage, ie.the 39Billion +interest owing, the Irish border situation, question mark, and movement of people and to do all of this we may have then to look at adjusting some of our red lines- possibly- who knows- whatever but right now it looks a complete mess.
The CBI likes Theresa May’s ‘deal’, and the Irish government also likes it. Both would prefer that we stayed in the EU formally rather than just remaining under swathes of EU law, but if the UK really has to remove itself from the EU treaties then sooner or later her new treaty arrangements will replicate what they both see as the most important effects. Most senior Tories, who like her are covert eurofederalists, also favour her ‘deal’ insofar as they hope that it will be an easy route back to full membership of the EU, and of the euro as well if they can swing it. So everything is more or less as hunky-dory as it can be for the Tories and for the Irish and for big business, given that the Tory government lost the referendum vote, and it is jolly useful that the Irish government has adopted an absurd extreme and intransigent position over the border, now recruiting extra border guards to defend the Republic against its now potentially hostile neighbour to the north and at least go through the motions of trying tackle resurgent nationalist terrorism.
Was wondering how long it would take before sombody over there would have a swipe at the Irish..just a country of four and a half million people. Wow! I can see now that you’re in big trouble..but rest assured it’s not our fault..it’s what you yourselves voted for..and what a lot of your MEP’S MP’S including ERG types clearly want and now looks like you’re going to get it. For info the WA doesn’t really matter in the long term, it was meant only as a conveyance to help tidy things up..it is about Withdrawal..but if you don’t agree then just leave it and take things from there and good luck with that. Matt Dublin
And they don’t think the EU is any good with farces.
JR’s post sets out why the WA is impossible in every aspect but wait – if so then every commentator, media outlet, MP and all the Queen’s horses would laugh it right out into the gutter and Mrs May would not like to have that pointed out to her . This hasn’t happened – why not? Because it offers (maybe) what many want? She says the UK will be out of the ECJ, out of the CAP and Fisheries, make our own trade deals etc., etc. although she doesn’t say when and what it will cost us and no one asks her.
The view that the WA is completely absurd is not shared by many and is perplexing – if this perception can happen all bets are off.
A good rap-sheet, Mr Redwood. Has there ever been a bigger capitulation by No 10? It shames the Conservative Party.
As you said in your Guardian article, leaving under these terms would be worse than remaining in the EU.
After Mark Carney, we now have Cressida Dick of the Met speaking out against a ‘no deal’ Brexit. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-46693156 I should have thought that if these senior officials have any concerns, they should be making them known in private to Ministers, not shouting from the roof tops! Surely, John, they are totally out of order, and under normal circumstances would be hauled over the coals. This amounts to insurrection against the people who voted for Brexit and is very troubling. If we go on like this, the country will be ungovernable.
Quite apart from that, its surely fatuous to say there’ll be no co-operation after a no deal Brexit. If that would harm the public here, would it not harm the EU public also? Or Ms Dick trying to suggest the criminals are all from over there? I cannot see any good reason why co-operation should not continue. I understand Israel has briefed EU countries a great deal on matters of terrorism on a good will basis, and have also provided the anti-drone technology in the recent Gatwick episode (hush, hush!) You really couldn’t make up all this nonsense. I certainly helps us to see the true colours of the Deep State, and why we must not yield to such black-mail.