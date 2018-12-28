12 big wins from leaving in March on WTO terms

1 Far from crashing out, we will be cashing in.We will get our money back to spend on our priorities. We will be better off.

2 We get control of our taxes allowing us to cut VAT along with other taxes. This will boost our growth rate and give all taxpayers a Brexit bonus.

3.We can hire more nurses, doctors, teachers, and police, and improve our social care with money saved from the EU

4. We can sign new trade agreements with the rest of the world to boost the majority of our trade currently with non EU countries.

5. We can remove tariffs on imported components to provide a boost to UK manufacturing.

6. We can restore and expand our fishing and fish processing industry.

7. We can have a farming and tariff policy that means we grow much more of food locally, cutting the food miles.

8. We can control migration and have a policy good for UK business and society.

9. We can make our own laws and refuse EU ones which are damaging.

10. We will end all the uncertainty for business

11. We can end the rows and the wild and usually pessimistic speculation about Brexit. We can turn to talking about other natters, and bring the nation together in discussing how to use the money and freedoms we have gained from exit.

12. We will become a self governing democracy again.

Leaving the EU us not a threat or a disease, but a huge opportunity.