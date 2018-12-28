12 big wins from leaving in March on WTO terms

1 Far from crashing out, we will be cashing in.We will get our money back to spend on our priorities. We will be better off.
2 We get control of our taxes allowing us to cut VAT along with other taxes. This will boost our growth rate and give all taxpayers a Brexit bonus.
3.We can hire more nurses, doctors, teachers, and police, and improve our social care with money saved from the EU
4. We can sign new trade agreements with the rest of the world to boost the majority of our trade currently with non EU countries.
5. We can remove tariffs on imported components to provide a boost to UK manufacturing.
6. We can restore and expand our fishing and fish processing industry.
7. We can have a farming and tariff policy that means we grow much more of food locally, cutting the food miles.
8. We can control migration and have a policy good for UK business and society.
9. We can make our own laws and refuse EU ones which are damaging.
10. We will end all the uncertainty for business
11. We can end the rows and the wild and usually pessimistic speculation about Brexit. We can turn to talking about other natters, and bring the nation together in discussing how to use the money and freedoms we have gained from exit.
12. We will become a self governing democracy again.
Leaving the EU us not a threat or a disease, but a huge opportunity.
2 Comments
I share your view. However it is not the view that prevails in the media and, especially in BBC broadcasts. There we we hear unremitting doom and gloom. I also read of the forces of opposition that seek to use parliamentary votes and procedures to frustrate Brexit – my MP, Dominic Grieve, prominent among them. It has also been suggested that Speaker Bercow will use the power of his office to frustrate Brexit. It is said that a majority of MPs are Remainers. An almighty parliamentary battle lies ahead given the fundamental differences on view. Let us hope they can be resolved peaceably, respecting the referendum result, without those differences spilling on to the streets.
13. We can have an industrial policy that enables us to encourage and support innovation and sunrise industries, and avoid the loss of human dignity and social welfare costs of the sudden collapse of companies in sunset industries, without the arbitrary whims of EU state aid rules
14. We can encourage the development and expansion of world-leading companies, without the heavy hand of EU competition policy.
15. We can maintain our own foreign policy and control of our military with full support for NATO.