New Year’s Honours

I would like to thank all those who have sent me kind messages on the award of a knighthood.
I am very conscious of the debt I owe all my constituents. It has been their advice, problems and issues that has provided much of the impetus to my thoughts, has influenced my contribution to the national conversation and allowed me to undertake public service. I have learned a lot from those who support me and from those who disagree with some of the views I express. It is a privilege to serve as Wokingham’s MP.
I also would like to thank All Souls College Oxford where I am a fellow. They have provided me with a platform and with academic discussion and criticism to develop views on public policy and give lectures and seminars. This too has helped develop my thinking and to make a contribution to the national debate.
I have also enjoyed offering some help to Variety, the Children’s charity, who do such good work for our community.
Well done John. It’s a shame there aren’t more like you!! Happy new year and may it be successful in more ways than one. Here’s to Brexit – a real one.
Congratulations Sir John, and so well deserved for the good work you do and your invaluable contribution to the national debate.
Yes, I agree wholeheartedly this is an honour well deserved as you have made such a valuable contribution to public life with clear thinking about capitalising on the opportunities offered by brexit. Congratulations!
Presumably you will now be supporting the Government as you did over Maastricht ?
Reply, No I am not a member of the government as I then was. I did then resign in order to make the case against the Euro!
Sir John,
Congratulations and well deserved. A man of principle, erudition and consistency, in contrast to some more opportunistic colleauges of yours.
How should comments be addressed now? Sir, Dr or Mr?
Indeed but even more to the point the policies JR suggests do actually work unlike the over taxed, bloated government and red tape lunacy we get from the lefty dopes like May, (highest taxes for 40 years) Hammond and the even worse option of Corbyn and Mc Donnall.
Universities are alas often a hot bed of lefty remain group think and indeed of the Catastrophic Global Warming religion. Hopefully the members of All Souls and Oxford university listen to JR on these issues.
Cambridge central had the highest remain vote in the country. A recent ex-chancellor (the Welsh/Polish Sir Leszek Borysiewicz) was a sound and likeable chap but appallingly pro EU. Cambridge university is hugely hooked on the climate alarmism religion too especially in the non science departments. Only the sensible scientist mainly in the Maths and Physics departments think it is exaggerated tosh. The “climate scientists” or “grant seeking soothsayers” as sensible people think of them obviously go with the money.
Heartwarming to see this generous tribute from Rien. His posts critical of Sir John’s position are always courteous, well-informed and worth careful reading.
I have looked for similar comments from other anti-Brexit regulars who are happy daily to take advantage of our host’s hospitality, but have not so far seen any.
May I add my congratulations too? Well-deserved recognition of an MP who comprehends the notion of public service- the people of Wokingham are fortunate indeed.
Thank you Sir John for this very interesting and thoughtful blog over the past year, and best wishes for 2019.
Congratulations, richly deserved.
On policy your views prove to be consistently correct and commonsense, not something likely to make you popular with the establishment whose policies are usually the opposite. Oh to have a proper Conservative Party back, populated by actual Conservatives, not Liberal, hand wringing lefties.
Too right!
Congratulations Sir Redwood of Wokingham…
I know that you will tirelessly continue to represent your constituents to the best of your ability.
And a very happy new year to you and your family.
here here. could not put it better myself….
Many congratulations, much deserved.
JR’s investiture will formally recognise his honour. His distinguished qualities that led to it have long endured. The shining knight’s brilliance raises the standard of knighthood.
Although it is good to see your work and position recognised, I am actually disappointed that you accepted the ‘honour’.
The honours system is now so debased that it is not a club that anyone should want to join. When you think of those that have even had their honours withdrawn for various terrible reasons (Goodwin, Saville) and other who should have them withdrawn… perhaps it should be spelled C-u-r nowadays.
Do you really want to be associated with a bunch of entertainers, grey civil servants, fat cats and paedophiles? And perhaps be seen as the ‘token Brexiteer’ attempting to disprove that May is using the honours system to buy votes?
I suppose, as part of ‘the establishment’, turning down an establishment award is not the done thing, but it doesn’t feel quite right to me. I’ve seen JR as a bastion of common sense and perspective, based on real-world experience so to effectively join the gravy-train set… hmmm. Enough said.
What a sad curmudgeonly response. Presumably nothing arrived in the post for you.
Congratulations JR. We know when these are deserved.
Congratulations.
I am slow off the mark with my congratulations but I offer them sincerely.
Warmest congratulations, Sir John. If anyone has earned this honour, you have. For our sakes, please keep it up.
Congratulations.
Richly deserved.
Delighted to hear of your award. Well deserved indeed. You’ve made an enourmous contribution to the national debate. Best wishes
Richly deserved unlike many of your colleagues.
Wow! Congratulations, Sir John. Your knighthood is very well deserved.
If only things had turned out differently in 1995. Seriously believe that if they had we would now be living in a sane country.
( Interesting that Mr Rees Mogg used that slogan again…” No change..No chance.”)
Many congratulations!!!! I wonder why it has not been mentioned by the BBC?
“John Redwood gets knighthood in New Year’s Honours list”, BBC website, 29/12/2018 00:00.
Yes but not in the radio news or the TV as far as I can see…..
Sincere congratulations on your knighthood.
One of this government’s best decisions.
If I might suggest, when you are interviewed by many from the mass media, who will mischievously seek to link your honour with possible support for the May WA proposal, you could use that as an introduction to your earlier writings here on why leaving the EU on WTO terms is the better solution!
Hope you enjoy the attention.
Congratulations and well deserved. Happy new year to you and your family
Congratulations on your knighthood, and best wishes for 2019.
Congratulations. A richly deserved honour, Sir John.
Summa cum laude John
Can’t remember the Mallard song but it should be entoned in celebration of your honour. Best wishes!
Congratulations.You took the trouble to inform minds not just talking about service and the challenges facing our nation but engaging with the public in a positive manner
Look forward to hearing more strong well informed comments as we approach Brexit
Many congratulations. Very well deserved – and indeed overdue.
Many congratulations Sir John richly deserved. Keep up the good work.We are behind you all the way All the best for 2019.
Because you are worth it, John, Sir.
Congratulations on a well deserved honour, Sir John.
I add my congratulations. Very well deserved.
Well done John – thanks for all the help and support over the years (and in the future 😉 )
Congratulations, John, well deserved. I doubt it will improve on your excellent day – but feel bound to add that you are my first choice for Chancellor.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
My congratulations,too.Fully deserved!
Best wishes for 2019.
I think they should have made you Sir Lord Redwood of Brexit. Will you be moving out of your 3 bed semi and into a small manor or castle type thingie?
Reply I have a job to do in the Commons. No plans to move and no plans to change my views or lifestyle.
Congratulations John. Deservedly won. A pity that some of those awarded such high honours are not so deserving, especially those who gain them for just doing their job say, as Civil Servants or because they did a favour for a leader or made a large donation to a Party. Just why are there so many LibDem Lords?
What a wonderful way for you to finish off the year John. So much more in store for you in 2019. Many congratulations. Keep going. Please don’t go to the HOL yet!!! Happy New Year, C
Congratulations on your knighthood, John, and even more congratulations on all the years of tireless work that have preceded it.
What a delight to see one of the few deserving honoured. My congratulations to you.
(I rejoice too at my own good fortune for now I am the occasional poster of comments on a knight’s diary. There is grand for you!)
Well done John, an honour richly deserved and earned the ” proper ” way !!!!!, Congratulations.
BZ Sir John. Happy New Year
Congratulations. Straight talking, not part of the government clique, a Brexiteer. How on earth did you get this award?!
Congratulations, well deserved.
Congratulations, Sir John.
Although I’m confident you see all the pitfalls of May’s Withdrawal Agreement it would be reassuring to your many supporters, admirers and constituents to see/hear you state that you are fundamentally and unshakeably opposed to it despite your recent honour.
The Bruges Group have published a paper “Dangers to National Security and Individual
Freedom in Mrs May’s “withdrawal” Agreement. It would helpful to see your comments on this paper in the light of your voting intentions.
https://www.brugesgroup.com/images/papers/dangerseusecuritytreaty.pdf
Reply Of course. See my recent blog on the WA written after the offer of a knighthood
Congratulations Sir John
The award is well deserved. We are proud to have a man of integrity and who believes in democracy as our MP. Keep up the good fight for Brexit. Hoping 2019 will be the best year yet.
Happy New Year 🙂
Wish he was my MP!!
I’m stuck in the Devizes constituency.
Sometimes I agree with what John Redwood has to say, and sometimes I don’t.
But his contributions to matters of public interest nearly always go beyond the superficial, which is more than you can say for many MPs.
Sir John Redwood has been an MP for 31 years, and before that, we used to read about him in the context of his policy involvement.
Contrary to what some think. he’s not been a rebel for the sake of it either. He doesn’t usually rebel on Parliamentary votes. Which is as it should be.
MPs are there to, as far as they are able, to sustain the Government in office, and advance the platform of the party on whom’s manifesto they are elected.
They have duty to vote with their conscience, even if it’s against their own side. But ONLY when they feel they have no alternative.
There are MPs on the Tory side now who were elected as recently as 2010 2015 and 2017 who appear to regard themselves as ‘Independents’ and entitled to vote in accordance with their ‘whim of the week’.
Some of them even threaten that they’ll only stay in the Party as long as the Party picks a leader they themselves dictate. Typically these people never showed any interest in being in the Conservative Party or in politics at all, until they decided they wanted to be MPs.
Can’t find the curtsey on this blimmin’ keyboard……
Congratulations!
And well deserved.
You are an MP who believes in democracy and is working hard to ensure the people of this country continue to have some influence over their laws and taxes throuh the ballot box.
Well done, John, almost enough to restore my faith in the much devalued honours system. We need more people like you with an old-fashioned public service ethic, thank you for all your hard work and common sense
Many congratulations on your well deserved knighthood
With best wishes for the coming year and let us hope your sensible views on. Brexit will eventually hold sway
Congratulations Sir!!
Heartiest congratulations, Sir John.
I can say no more than…hear, hear and to add congratulations on your knighthood.
Mr Redwood, Sir
Does this mean you will be taking up archery swordsmanship and horsemanship ?