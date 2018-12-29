New Year’s Honours

I would like to thank all those who have sent me kind messages on the award of a knighthood.

I am very conscious of the debt I owe all my constituents. It has been their advice, problems and issues that has provided much of the impetus to my thoughts, has influenced my contribution to the national conversation and allowed me to undertake public service. I have learned a lot from those who support me and from those who disagree with some of the views I express. It is a privilege to serve as Wokingham’s MP.

I also would like to thank All Souls College Oxford where I am a fellow. They have provided me with a platform and with academic discussion and criticism to develop views on public policy and give lectures and seminars. This too has helped develop my thinking and to make a contribution to the national debate.

I have also enjoyed offering some help to Variety, the Children’s charity, who do such good work for our community.

  1. fedupsoutherner
    Well done John. It’s a shame there aren’t more like you!! Happy new year and may it be successful in more ways than one. Here’s to Brexit – a real one.

  2. BOF
    Congratulations Sir John, and so well deserved for the good work you do and your invaluable contribution to the national debate.

    • Roger Hague
      Yes, I agree wholeheartedly this is an honour well deserved as you have made such a valuable contribution to public life with clear thinking about capitalising on the opportunities offered by brexit. Congratulations!

  3. Simon
    Presumably you will now be supporting the Government as you did over Maastricht ?

    Reply, No I am not a member of the government as I then was. I did then resign in order to make the case against the Euro!

  4. Rien Huizer
    Sir John,

    Congratulations and well deserved. A man of principle, erudition and consistency, in contrast to some more opportunistic colleauges of yours.

    How should comments be addressed now? Sir, Dr or Mr?

    • Lifelogic
      Indeed but even more to the point the policies JR suggests do actually work unlike the over taxed, bloated government and red tape lunacy we get from the lefty dopes like May, (highest taxes for 40 years) Hammond and the even worse option of Corbyn and Mc Donnall.

      Universities are alas often a hot bed of lefty remain group think and indeed of the Catastrophic Global Warming religion. Hopefully the members of All Souls and Oxford university listen to JR on these issues.

      Cambridge central had the highest remain vote in the country. A recent ex-chancellor (the Welsh/Polish Sir Leszek Borysiewicz) was a sound and likeable chap but appallingly pro EU. Cambridge university is hugely hooked on the climate alarmism religion too especially in the non science departments. Only the sensible scientist mainly in the Maths and Physics departments think it is exaggerated tosh. The “climate scientists” or “grant seeking soothsayers” as sensible people think of them obviously go with the money.

    • eeyore
      Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

      Heartwarming to see this generous tribute from Rien. His posts critical of Sir John’s position are always courteous, well-informed and worth careful reading.

      I have looked for similar comments from other anti-Brexit regulars who are happy daily to take advantage of our host’s hospitality, but have not so far seen any.

  5. Tweeter_L
    May I add my congratulations too? Well-deserved recognition of an MP who comprehends the notion of public service- the people of Wokingham are fortunate indeed.
    Thank you Sir John for this very interesting and thoughtful blog over the past year, and best wishes for 2019.

  6. They Work for Us?
    Congratulations, richly deserved.
    On policy your views prove to be consistently correct and commonsense, not something likely to make you popular with the establishment whose policies are usually the opposite. Oh to have a proper Conservative Party back, populated by actual Conservatives, not Liberal, hand wringing lefties.

    • Ann Lord
      Posted December 29, 2018 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

      Too right!

  7. Know-Dice
    Congratulations Sir Redwood of Wokingham…

    I know that you will tirelessly continue to represent your constituents to the best of your ability.

    And a very happy new year to you and your family.

    • Winnersh Resident
      Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:22 pm | Permalink

      here here. could not put it better myself….

  8. Marian Forrest
    Many congratulations, much deserved.

    • Adam
      Posted December 29, 2018 at 4:20 pm | Permalink

      JR’s investiture will formally recognise his honour. His distinguished qualities that led to it have long endured. The shining knight’s brilliance raises the standard of knighthood.

  9. BR
    Although it is good to see your work and position recognised, I am actually disappointed that you accepted the ‘honour’.

    The honours system is now so debased that it is not a club that anyone should want to join. When you think of those that have even had their honours withdrawn for various terrible reasons (Goodwin, Saville) and other who should have them withdrawn… perhaps it should be spelled C-u-r nowadays.

    Do you really want to be associated with a bunch of entertainers, grey civil servants, fat cats and paedophiles? And perhaps be seen as the ‘token Brexiteer’ attempting to disprove that May is using the honours system to buy votes?

    I suppose, as part of ‘the establishment’, turning down an establishment award is not the done thing, but it doesn’t feel quite right to me. I’ve seen JR as a bastion of common sense and perspective, based on real-world experience so to effectively join the gravy-train set… hmmm. Enough said.

    • Nigl
      Posted December 29, 2018 at 12:27 pm | Permalink

      What a sad curmudgeonly response. Presumably nothing arrived in the post for you.

      Congratulations JR. We know when these are deserved.

  10. Mark B
    Congratulations.

  11. The PrangWizard
    I am slow off the mark with my congratulations but I offer them sincerely.

  12. Andrew GUNNING
    Warmest congratulations, Sir John. If anyone has earned this honour, you have. For our sakes, please keep it up.

  13. Edward2
    Congratulations.
    Richly deserved.

  14. Peter Farmer
    Delighted to hear of your award. Well deserved indeed. You’ve made an enourmous contribution to the national debate. Best wishes

  15. John S
    Richly deserved unlike many of your colleagues.

  16. SecretPeople
    Wow! Congratulations, Sir John. Your knighthood is very well deserved.

    Reply
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 11:58 am | Permalink

    If only things had turned out differently in 1995. Seriously believe that if they had we would now be living in a sane country.
    ( Interesting that Mr Rees Mogg used that slogan again…” No change..No chance.”)

  18. frank salmon
    Many congratulations!!!! I wonder why it has not been mentioned by the BBC?

    • TRP
      Posted December 29, 2018 at 12:25 pm | Permalink

      “John Redwood gets knighthood in New Year’s Honours list”, BBC website, 29/12/2018 00:00.

      • frank salmon
        Posted December 29, 2018 at 4:25 pm | Permalink

        Yes but not in the radio news or the TV as far as I can see…..

  19. short circuit
    Sincere congratulations on your knighthood.
    One of this government’s best decisions.

  20. Peter Wood
    If I might suggest, when you are interviewed by many from the mass media, who will mischievously seek to link your honour with possible support for the May WA proposal, you could use that as an introduction to your earlier writings here on why leaving the EU on WTO terms is the better solution!
    Hope you enjoy the attention.

  21. Davies
    Congratulations and well deserved. Happy new year to you and your family

  22. TRP
    Congratulations on your knighthood, and best wishes for 2019.

  23. Stuart K
    Congratulations. A richly deserved honour, Sir John.

  24. Remington Norman
    Summa cum laude John

    Can’t remember the Mallard song but it should be entoned in celebration of your honour. Best wishes!

  25. Lorna
    Congratulations.You took the trouble to inform minds not just talking about service and the challenges facing our nation but engaging with the public in a positive manner
    Look forward to hearing more strong well informed comments as we approach Brexit

  26. Ian Murray
    Many congratulations. Very well deserved – and indeed overdue.

  27. fkc
    Many congratulations Sir John richly deserved. Keep up the good work.We are behind you all the way All the best for 2019.

  28. John Hatfield
    Because you are worth it, John, Sir.

  29. David in Kent
    Congratulations on a well deserved honour, Sir John.

  30. Andrew S
    I add my congratulations. Very well deserved.

  31. Pauline Jorgensen
    Well done John – thanks for all the help and support over the years (and in the future 😉 )

  32. lojolondon
    Congratulations, John, well deserved. I doubt it will improve on your excellent day – but feel bound to add that you are my first choice for Chancellor.
    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

  33. Mitchel
    My congratulations,too.Fully deserved!

    Reply
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 1:54 pm | Permalink

    I think they should have made you Sir Lord Redwood of Brexit. Will you be moving out of your 3 bed semi and into a small manor or castle type thingie?

    Reply I have a job to do in the Commons. No plans to move and no plans to change my views or lifestyle.

    Reply
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 1:59 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations John. Deservedly won. A pity that some of those awarded such high honours are not so deserving, especially those who gain them for just doing their job say, as Civil Servants or because they did a favour for a leader or made a large donation to a Party. Just why are there so many LibDem Lords?

  36. Catherine McNeill
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:03 pm | Permalink

    What a wonderful way for you to finish off the year John. So much more in store for you in 2019. Many congratulations. Keep going. Please don’t go to the HOL yet!!! Happy New Year, C

  37. mancunius
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:29 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations on your knighthood, John, and even more congratulations on all the years of tireless work that have preceded it.

  38. formula57
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:46 pm | Permalink

    What a delight to see one of the few deserving honoured. My congratulations to you.

    (I rejoice too at my own good fortune for now I am the occasional poster of comments on a knight’s diary. There is grand for you!)

  39. Ken Pitman
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    Well done John, an honour richly deserved and earned the ” proper ” way !!!!!, Congratulations.

  40. DaveK
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

    BZ Sir John. Happy New Year

  41. Chewy
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations. Straight talking, not part of the government clique, a Brexiteer. How on earth did you get this award?!

  42. Lee Taylor
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations, well deserved.

  43. Michael
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations, Sir John.

    Although I’m confident you see all the pitfalls of May’s Withdrawal Agreement it would be reassuring to your many supporters, admirers and constituents to see/hear you state that you are fundamentally and unshakeably opposed to it despite your recent honour.

    The Bruges Group have published a paper “Dangers to National Security and Individual
    Freedom in Mrs May’s “withdrawal” Agreement. It would helpful to see your comments on this paper in the light of your voting intentions.

    https://www.brugesgroup.com/images/papers/dangerseusecuritytreaty.pdf

    Reply Of course. See my recent blog on the WA written after the offer of a knighthood

  44. Jacqui
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations Sir John
    The award is well deserved. We are proud to have a man of integrity and who believes in democracy as our MP. Keep up the good fight for Brexit. Hoping 2019 will be the best year yet.
    Happy New Year 🙂

    • Robert Eve
      Posted December 29, 2018 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

      Wish he was my MP!!

      I’m stuck in the Devizes constituency.

  45. Ronald Olden
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

    Sometimes I agree with what John Redwood has to say, and sometimes I don’t.

    But his contributions to matters of public interest nearly always go beyond the superficial, which is more than you can say for many MPs.

    Sir John Redwood has been an MP for 31 years, and before that, we used to read about him in the context of his policy involvement.

    Contrary to what some think. he’s not been a rebel for the sake of it either. He doesn’t usually rebel on Parliamentary votes. Which is as it should be.

    MPs are there to, as far as they are able, to sustain the Government in office, and advance the platform of the party on whom’s manifesto they are elected.

    They have duty to vote with their conscience, even if it’s against their own side. But ONLY when they feel they have no alternative.

    There are MPs on the Tory side now who were elected as recently as 2010 2015 and 2017 who appear to regard themselves as ‘Independents’ and entitled to vote in accordance with their ‘whim of the week’.

    Some of them even threaten that they’ll only stay in the Party as long as the Party picks a leader they themselves dictate. Typically these people never showed any interest in being in the Conservative Party or in politics at all, until they decided they wanted to be MPs.

  46. Monty
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 3:52 pm | Permalink

    Can’t find the curtsey on this blimmin’ keyboard……

  47. Original Richard
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 3:58 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations!

    And well deserved.

    You are an MP who believes in democracy and is working hard to ensure the people of this country continue to have some influence over their laws and taxes throuh the ballot box.

  48. Jiminyjim
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

    Well done, John, almost enough to restore my faith in the much devalued honours system. We need more people like you with an old-fashioned public service ethic, thank you for all your hard work and common sense

  49. Mikchaerl Holmes
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 4:09 pm | Permalink

    Many congratulations on your well deserved knighthood
    With best wishes for the coming year and let us hope your sensible views on. Brexit will eventually hold sway

  50. Timaction
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 4:15 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations Sir!!

  51. Kevin Lohse
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

    Heartiest congratulations, Sir John.

  52. Gordon Nottingham
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 4:27 pm | Permalink

    I can say no more than…hear, hear and to add congratulations on your knighthood.

  53. Steve
    Posted December 29, 2018 at 5:15 pm | Permalink

    Mr Redwood, Sir

    Does this mean you will be taking up archery swordsmanship and horsemanship ?

