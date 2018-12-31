I do oppose the Withdrawal Agreement

I see some are wrongly suggesting I am wobbling over voting against the Withdrawal Agreement. They are mischief making and should read this website to understand why I oppose it. They would then see I have several fundamental objections which cannot be fixed by tweaks or reassurances.
This is very good news. If the reports that you are wobbling are unfounded, as we know they are, then perhaps the reports of others wobbling are equally unfounded. Let us hope so.
Have a very Happy New Year.
We do not have to sign the WA. We can Leave at the end of March 2019 and that, is that !
Indeed let us hope the rest of the sound wing do the same. The agreement is appalling and totally unaceptable is so many ways. It is amazing that anyone could think otherwise or propose to sign such a mad surrender document and even offer to pay billions for it.
Lord Redwood of Loddon. Would that clear it for you?
Reply I wish to serve my constituents in the Commons
If we get WTO Brexit and after say, a year or 18 months, there has been no noticeable negative effect, and maybe even the appearance of green shoots of Brexit opportunity such as a trade deal or two, Sir John should be raised at least to Earl of Wokingham. Such has been his resolute consistency in rejecting the various stages of Project Fear since its launch in version 1.0 in 2015.
Let us hope no other MPs wobble.
Ask yourself why May would sign up to this? Why May is prepared to lie and be dishonest over its implications? Does she have any sense of duty to our nation? This is a sell out in epic proportions. She deserves to be investigated and imprisoned for treason.
I just read the top 40 horrors of May’s servitude plan. Each time you read it you cannot stop and wonder why any right minded person would agree to this. It is spectactularly bad! Horrifyingly bad. So why would she do it if not to use as a reason to remain in.
Has Fox taken a mind changing substance? I suggest he read this article and both rebuttals by Noten and the spectator. Article 184 demonstrates the EU knows it has broken article 50 by not agreeing a future relationship deal with the U.K. before leaving!
This is not just horrifying about the Irish backstop it is riddled with disasterous consequences for the UK as a vassal state. Including not criticising the EU, paying money to promote this servitude plan and handing over money at every turn. Give the EU control of intellectual property, follow its VAT, follow its foreign policy, not tax EU employees, not prosecute EU employees, ECJ still being the Supreme Court and for at least eight years after any potential transition period! The U.K. Gives away its rights under international law and submits to EU law interpreted by the ECJ. The EU gets to decide if the U.K. has been compliant and whether it should be punished!
The Spectator’s list of 40 concerns about the Withdrawal Agreement is indeed utterly compelling
Mr Redwood
I think it is good that you have decided to write on this subject.
The thing is; people have been taken for fools in a big way recently. We see those whom we trusted being obviously bought off, some of them even going against their own constituencies.
Time after time we’ve been dropped flat on our faces by politicians the minute they get a whiff of green leather and oak.
As a result some tend to be trigger happy when it comes to casting aspersions. you can understand why virtually nobody trust politicians anymore.
However, the vast majority on this site and elsewhere don’t believe for a second that you would go against your word.
Granted some people are simply out to antagonise but they don’t need to be taken seriously, they’re in a tiny minority.
You seem to have more supporters who genuinely believe your word than any other MP I can think of.
I’d say just ignore the antagonists. Besides all MP’s voting records are available to the public these days so how you vote on the WA will be evident. Clearly the minority who cast these aspersions don’t know what they’re talking about. My guess is they’re probably remainers attempting to propagate mistrust where there is none to propagate.
When we leave the EU on 29th March you’ll find their response is either; to suddenly go very quiet, or scream like hell about the unfairness of democracy because they didn’t get their own way….in which case we’ll be laughing at them before we roll our sleeves up and get on with making this country great again.
Take no notice of them Sir.
It’s not curious you should acquire a title ; you deserve it. It is curious that you should receive it just now and in this way ; but as long as you refuse to sway , were all still with you anyway.
Never doubted it. It’s one of the reasons we like and trust you.
I congratulate you on your knighthood and on maintaining your principles. Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement is a despicable document and no one with any sense of honour could possibly support it.
I wish you a Happy New Year.
Well put.
Wow, Andy, have you made a New Year Resolution to turn over a new leaf and become a Brexiteer?
Naive Remainers should remain silent. Attempting to re-heat Project Fear is ineffective. The Withdrawal Agreement is disagreeable from all quarters & on cold turkey.
A Brexit Declaration of Independence would have been a stronger instrument of UK intent for our freedom & preferences. We do not withdraw, we Leave. We strive for better with our own brainpower & skills, without EU interference.
Yes john we all know that you are going to vote against the WA and that is generally accepted, and we know the WA will be defeated or maybe not even put to the vote, so your support of Mrs Mays government will not be needed at this point.
However where your support will be needed is for what comes afterwards? support for another peoples vote or support to rescind of A50 is in the plan. One thing for sure they don’t hand out knighthoods without there being a payback, and as we won’t be going out to WTO rules anyway.,my guess is A50 will be rescinded revoked, parked. problem kicked into the long grass for some future generation to sort? Now what’s that you were saying about taking back control?
reply There is no string attached to the knighthood and I will support just leaving on March 29 2019
“They are mischief making”
No they are remainers aiming to contort the truth.
I hear Jacob Rees-Mong say however that if the backstop went we would “reconsider whether the withdrawal agreement met the commitment to leave”. I think there will be a fuzzy form of words which will get enough Tory MPs + the DUP over the line and some of the Ummuna types in Labour will vote for it also such is the terror of the cliff edge.
I hope the intellectual leaders of Leave are making contingency plans as to how best to take things forward should Mrs May’s deal scrape through, as I fear it might in the end.
Richard1
But the issue here is about disrespectful and wrongful accusations that John Redwood was bought off. Clearly they are cynical yet futile attempts to reduce his support and spoil his receiving the recognition he deserves. Cynicism in the minds of semi – educated people best describes it.
Of this you can be certain – the gentleman will vote honourably and according to his beliefs and conscience, unlike some.