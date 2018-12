Happy New Year

“Pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer”

Tonight’s not for sorrows, no mulling old wounds

Come banish our troubles, lets sing some new tunes

Caught in the present is a moment to choose

To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose

If you comfort yourself holding what’s past

This precious moment of hope will not last

Grasping the future and its unknown way

Could bring success and many a wonderful day

The past is well trodden where we know the ending

The future is for moulding, for shaping, for bending

As last year expires, with past hope and promise broken

Change things this time , leaving resolutions unspoken

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

If your life is a drama you can change the plot

If your friends are the actors you can recast the lot

If people around you are holding you back

Tell them you’re changing, cast aside their rack

Lets seize the chance, lets decide to advance

Grab the year by the throat and push out the boat

Lets hold on to new clichés that drive us to more

Lets venture out from behind that closed door

We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun

We can soar with the wind making life more fun

You are only out of the game when you give up the play

So write some new words so you have a new say

Aim for something better, embrace the best

You may fall short of target but gain from the quest

If new year’s eve is but routine,

only to be drunk away in sorrow

Nothing will change, nothing will improve,

You’ll just have a hangover tomorrow

So cast off the old

Live a new dream

Grab the future foretold

Mine a new seam

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

I know tomorrow can be better than today

Let the future empower us with new sway

The future is only ours, my friend, if we want to race it

Tonight is the night to embrace it

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

