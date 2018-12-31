Happy New Year

By johnredwood | Published: December 31, 2018

“Pour me another,  lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put  fizz in our cheer”

Tonight’s  not for sorrows, no mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles,  lets sing some new tunes

Caught in the present is a moment to choose
To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose

If you comfort yourself holding what’s past
This precious moment of hope will not last

Grasping  the future and its unknown way
Could bring success and many a wonderful day

The past is well trodden where  we know the ending
The future is for moulding, for shaping, for bending

As last year expires, with past hope and promise broken
Change things this time , leaving resolutions unspoken

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

If your life is a drama  you can change the plot
If your friends are the  actors you can recast the lot

If people around you are holding you back
Tell them you’re changing, cast aside their rack

Lets seize the chance, lets decide to advance
Grab the year  by the throat and push out the boat

Lets hold on to new clichés that drive us to more
Lets venture out from  behind that closed door

We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun
We can soar with  the wind making life more fun

You are only out of the game  when you give up the play
So write some new words so you have a new  say

Aim for something better, embrace the best
You may fall short of target  but gain from the quest

If new year’s eve is but routine,
only to be drunk away in sorrow
Nothing will change, nothing will improve,
You’ll just have a hangover tomorrow

So cast off the old
Live a new dream
Grab the future foretold
Mine a new seam

So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

I know tomorrow can be better than today
Let the future   empower us with new sway

The future is only ours, my friend, if we want to race it
Tonight is the night to embrace it

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

6 Comments

  1. formula57
    Posted December 31, 2018 at 7:10 pm | Permalink

    And best wishes for the New Year to you, Sir John. The year of our liberation from the Evil Empire!

    Reply
  2. Fedupsoutherner
    Posted December 31, 2018 at 7:38 pm | Permalink

    A very happy new year to you John and your family.

    Reply
  3. margaret
    Posted December 31, 2018 at 8:07 pm | Permalink

    Cheers.

    Reply
  4. M Davis
    Posted December 31, 2018 at 9:15 pm | Permalink

    Great, Happy New Year to all!

    Reply
  5. Yorkie
    Posted December 31, 2018 at 9:34 pm | Permalink

    apyon!

    Reply
  6. Mark B
    Posted January 1, 2019 at 12:11 am | Permalink

    Good morning and Happy New Year to our kind host, Sir John Redwood MP, and all those here on this diary.

    Let us hope that the one wish I am sure all patriotic and democracy loving true Brits’ wish for comes true.

    Here’s to 2019

    Mark B

    🙂

    Reply

