Happy New Year

“Pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer”
Tonight’s not for sorrows, no mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles, lets sing some new tunes
Caught in the present is a moment to choose
To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose
If you comfort yourself holding what’s past
This precious moment of hope will not last
Grasping the future and its unknown way
Could bring success and many a wonderful day
The past is well trodden where we know the ending
The future is for moulding, for shaping, for bending
As last year expires, with past hope and promise broken
Change things this time , leaving resolutions unspoken
So pour me another, lets toast the new year
here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
If your life is a drama you can change the plot
If your friends are the actors you can recast the lot
If people around you are holding you back
Tell them you’re changing, cast aside their rack
Lets seize the chance, lets decide to advance
Grab the year by the throat and push out the boat
Lets hold on to new clichés that drive us to more
Lets venture out from behind that closed door
We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun
We can soar with the wind making life more fun
You are only out of the game when you give up the play
So write some new words so you have a new say
Aim for something better, embrace the best
You may fall short of target but gain from the quest
If new year’s eve is but routine,
only to be drunk away in sorrow
Nothing will change, nothing will improve,
You’ll just have a hangover tomorrow
So cast off the old
Live a new dream
Grab the future foretold
Mine a new seam
So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
I know tomorrow can be better than today
Let the future empower us with new sway
The future is only ours, my friend, if we want to race it
Tonight is the night to embrace it
So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
6 Comments
And best wishes for the New Year to you, Sir John. The year of our liberation from the Evil Empire!
A very happy new year to you John and your family.
Cheers.
Great, Happy New Year to all!
apyon!
Good morning and Happy New Year to our kind host, Sir John Redwood MP, and all those here on this diary.
Let us hope that the one wish I am sure all patriotic and democracy loving true Brits’ wish for comes true.
Here’s to 2019
Mark B
🙂