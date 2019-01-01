The EU reminds us what staying would be like

Two recent decisions of the EU should act as a warning of the damage the EU could do if we stay in under the Withdrawal Agreement or by some other device to thwart the result of the People’s vote.
Fishermen and women are concerned at the new rules of the Common Fishing policy. Whilst the EU has at last recognised that throwing dead fish back into the sea is bad for the fish, bad for the fishing industry. and bad for the environment, their remedy threatens to bankrupt some small boat businesses by stopping them fishing altogether if they catch too much bi catch. The UK needs to take back control and put in a policy which allows our businesses to earn a living whilst reducing the amount of fish taken by large industrial trawlers from abroad. Landing all fish caught should be central to this policy, with a days at sea regime to regukate total fish volumes.
There is a recent Europeam Court judgement which says that UK payments to secure sufficient electrical power under the capacity scheme are illegal subsidies. The UK had to go this route to comply with all the other power generation and environmental laws from the EU . If you build a system around wind and solar you need stand by for when the weather cuts off your electricity. Keeping dear to build alternative plants available for occasional use is expensive, so you have to pay the supplier.
The sooner we can put in place policies to generate enough clean power at the cheapest price the better. The EU makes this very difficult.
How many more UK businesses and industries could the EU disrupt if we let them by granting them continuing power over us?
A Happy New Year to our host and all posting here.
Like our host, I hope that Mrs May’s deal flounders and finally gets the burial it deserves.
However, if it were to get through Parliament, I am uncertain what “maintaining full regulatory alignment” actually means.
I suspect it will prevent us from changing the new EU fishing rules and will require us to dispense with the sensible subsidies for stand-by power generators. If this is the case, we will be completely ham-strung by continuing EU interference in our country and, as the US Ambassador has suggested, it would be impossible to negotiate trade deals of our own.
What parts of the words “Independent Nation” do Remainers, Mrs May and Robbins not understand ?
It means following all the rules they set irrespective of whether it affects us or not.
I can not and I will not and I do not wish a Happy New Year to all those posting here, because for some I wish them a thoroughly miserable New Year during which they see their pro-EU anti-British and anti-democratic desires disappointed. Be they high like some in government or Parliament who would prefer an aristocratic or plutocratic or corporatist state subordinated in a pan-European federation, or low like others, that small portion of the mass of ordinary citizens who refused to accept the result of the EU referendum virtually from the moment the votes had been counted, they have made themselves my enemy and so I wish them ill until they are utterly defeated. And does Theresa May, like David Cameron and others before him just another piece of (flotsam ? ed) that has floated to the top of our political system, really think she can persuade those like me to support her treacherous unpatriotic ‘deal’ for the sake of a spurious unity under her thoroughly deceitful ‘leadership’? All that she is doing is further convince me that I should never again vote for any Tory candidate at any election in the future.
Please do not blame the whole Tory Party for their two disasters, Denis. namely, Cameron and May and Major too. On those basic grounds you can add Labour and Liberal too because they were all advocates of our continuing allegiance to Brussels.
I believe the reason for this terrible failing is that such individuals are a class of Professional Politicians who have no knowledge of life outside of the corridors of Westminster and Whitehall and are therefore entrapped by the Professional Civil Servants who prowl there.
It is time to produce a Qualification requirement for such a high office and set around academic achievements, expert knowledge AND experience in non-Political Employment and ‘fit for purpose’ appearance and presentation, for starters.
I can think of no other job that relies solely upon ones ‘face fitting’ to find the most suitable employee and that has proven to be BAD!
Well said!
Jetsam.
I think the editor was suggesting an alternative 4-letter anagram of this.
Well spoken Denis, I hope Andy and the Dutchman have a thoroughly miserable time if we get our no deal.
This morning may was spouting the usual tosh about getting her agreement through so she could concentrate on other matters.
If she gets her way there will be endless negotiations (capitulations) while we give away our fishes, Gibraltar, continue free movements while the EU shafts us royally on the way.
Happy New Year to you Denis and keep up the research.
Well I certainly could not support any MP who voted for Theresa May’s surrender deal ever again. This as they are clearly to stupid to deserve any part in government. Nor for anyone who voted for a try again referendum. The Tory party is finished if this pedestrian, dishonest, electoral liability and socialist woman manages to push it through. A new Farage party will emerge and would split the Tory vote.
Thanks mate. Feel better now ? 🙂
Our whole approach to power supplies in the UK is a farce. When Labour signed us up to the climate change act and promised ridiculous targets for reducing co2 levels they didn’t understand the implications of what they were doing. Politicians have been warned about the outcome of relying too much on renewables for our grid. The pigeons are coming home to roost. While Germany sees fit to build more coal fired power stations, we have been dismantling ours and selling the parts to Germany! It’s about time we got serious about keeping the lights on and keeping our industries running for a good economy. We need affordable power. Too many people die from the cold because they cannot afford to heat their homes. Renewables are not free as Andy seems to think. The amount of money they demand when asked to switch off is truly mind blowing. People should read Dr John Constables web site called The Renewable Energy Foundation and see his calculations on costs. It’s just another RIP off and all owned by mainly foreign companies. We should steam ahead with fracking and be more self sufficient
Exactly but it was Labour plus about 98% of Tory MPs who signed us up to the idiotic climate change act. Total insanity from all but a tiny handful of sane MPs. Almost no MPs have a clue about energy engineering or the economics or practicalities of energy production and distribution. Or indeed about science or economics in general.
There is one thing special about ‘Climate Change’. Nothing on Earth can actually change it and to believe that mankind is in any way the problem, is to defy and to ignore the historical Ice Pack Readings that trace back hundreds of thousands of years of the Earth’s climate. The data demonstrates that our Planet has been experiencing Climate change regularly before animals were even on the planet.
The phenomenon is caused by the events in the recognised Milankovitch Cycle in his ‘Milankovitch Hypothesis’ which demonstrates that Earth’s orbit around the Sun, “Wobbles”, which takes the Planet closer to the Sun and then further away over a 115000 years cycle. We were last closest to the Sun some 7000 years ago. So Ice Ages here we come! Don’t wait up though. They are still about 40000 years away. But Earth with not get as warm as it was 7000 years for another 100,000+ years, so cheap energy in Britain IS a must.
Yet another good reason to totally reject the EU.
Den. some great info here. I have read about this before and I also wonder how on earth they thought we had climate change all those years ago before the combustion engine and before the population was what it is now. All these ‘green’ loonies are talking out of their backsides if they think we can control anything. Look at what we have done so far collectively and has it made any difference? No. Why are we bothering to encumber ourselves with all this crap?
Not selling the parts FUS, the Germans already owned the UK stations so they just dismantled and shipped transformers, coal handling plant and PF mills over to the new stations.
They are also burning Lignite which is the filthiest fuel on the planet., but hey ho they’re Germans and can do pretty much as they wish.
Thanks Ian for that information. I was aware they were burning Lignite but was not aware that the Germans owned the stations. No wonder they are keen for us to get rid of them. Cheap for them.
Yet another classic example of people having no understanding of the subject matter being allowed to have input into how it should be run. In the UK for years people who have researched and studied power generation and supply have been stating that the way that the system is biased to renewable energy to have priority to the grid therefore making other methods to run at tickover in case the wind or sun disappears. The majority of the problems now being experienced can be laid firmly at the door of the CC Act passed by Labour. In all this time despite the efforts of our host and a handful of knowledgeable politicians we still have a dogs breakfast of a crap energy policy dictated and controlled by the green thinking alarmists led by the BBC. Just like Brexit too many with no understanding of business and trade creating fake news to cover up their real ignorance and orchestrating project fear to fool the electorate. These idiots still want us to be signed up to the EU and ECJ? You cannot make it up.
Indeed.
We are governed by people who do not have a clue what they are doing, suffer from insane group think over the carbon pollution religion, but do really like ‘virtue signalling’ at taxpayers expense. The MP and bureaucrats (who rarely have a clue) are also lobbied by vested interests to make matters even worse for the tax payer.
If aircraft were designed like this no one would dare to fly.
On any technical issue people without at least an A grade or better in maths, physics and further maths A level should perhaps not be allowed to vote. This might leave just one or two who could (Peter Lilley perhaps) alas he is no longer an MP. Or recruit some ‘genuinely independent’ engineering panel to advise. Any sensible energy engineer would have rightly killed the climate change act dead after about a minute’s thought.
Lifelogic
“We are governed by people who do not have a clue what they are doing”
Yep. There seems to be too many people born as late as the 80’s having positions of influence over the destiny of the country. They simply weren’t around when this country was a world leader, so when you try to explain to them what we can achieve they either cry ‘fascist’ or just stand there looking thick.
In my opinion the referendum should have been age limited to encompass only those who know what hardship is and how to graft a way out of it because they’ve done it before.
We need to dramatically change social fabric with an emphasis on things like community spirit, survival skills, mend and make do, watching out for each other, how to stay out of debt, etc.
We had it all, we need to get it back.
It’s a sad epitaph for what was the world’s most advanced ‘engineering’ nation that most born towards the end of the 20th century don’t know one end of a spanner from the other. Actually they probably don’t know what a spanner is.
Well said. The current gang of technological ignoramuses who occupy Westminster cannot, or will not, remember what the UK has lost. In the 1950s we were world leaders in nuclear power and aerospace and we made just about every engineered product we needed in our own factories. Now we can hardly make our own lawnmowers without help from the Germans.
Our political class threw away our brilliant technical advances in favour of social engineering. If we still had 20% of GDP from manufacturing plus the financial services we now try to live on, how wealthy and self-confident we would be. Perhaps celebrating our landing of a Mars probe instead of agonising about transgender toilets ?
Why can’t the British government simply ignore the rulings of the ECJ and create a precedent for other EU member states? Why can’t this happen? What would be the consequences?
Putin annexes the Crimea and completely circumvents international law and the territorial integrity of another sovereign nation. Punishment? None that I can see. Oh yes, only last month he gets to hold hands with Merkel and Macron. What a farce.
So let’s simply ignore all ECJ rulings and EC rules. It’s hardly a challenge to the EU to do so. If Putin can behave like a tyrant, annex territory and be rewarded then I am sure we can ignore rulings on fishing, yes fishing.
This is about political will and the fundamental nature of the governing class.
A little bit of chaos and the challenging of the status quo in the same manner of Thatcher (1979) is what is required when it all gets a little too cosy and expectant
Because we are a law abiding country. That is yet another reason I want out of the EU, so that we can make the rules that best fit us.
Like Cameron/May should have organised leaving the EU around our priorities, played hard ball with that referendum result until we got what we wanted and they actually WANTED us to Leave, rather than us sticking doggedly to article 50, being nicey-nicey and them being tearful about losing our money.
Never forget it was the EU turned down Cameron’s reasonable requests.
SJS
Yes you would have thought by now that our Politicians should have learn’t that you get nothing from the EU by asking nicely.
Cameron tried to get something by being friendly and got absolutely nowhere, then confounded his problem by trying to big it up.
May has also used the same tactics with the EU, got the same result, and is trying to big it up like Cameron again.
A simply amazing lack of Judgement.
My Concern is May is dealing with MP’s who seem more easily persuaded, than the General Public, who can spot a wrong un at the drop of a hat.
He did not seem to make any serious requests and he clearly gave the impression he was not remotely serious. Why on earth did he accept the worthless thin gruel they offered and try to sell it to the nation? What a total cast iron plonker.
Duncan
“Why can’t the British government simply ignore the rulings of the ECJ”
Because they’re [governments] either corrupt or a bunch of cowards, usually both.
Steve. Yes, it almost feels like we have spies amongst us.
Article 11 and Article 13 (due in May) aren’t exactly good for the digital industry or smaller publishers. The Link tax already failed in Germany, and a similar scheme in the US resulted in smaller creators effectively paying a fee that was then distributed to larger creators, as keeping track of revenues due for distribution to smaller creators repayments was considered too difficult.
Not surprisingly, larger publishers are in favour of it.
What concerns me is that even if Brexit goes ahead (and it’s a big if with traitor May and most MPs opposing it) and the UK gets back control of it’s fishing waters, we have a UK Government that is going to immediately repatriate those powers back to the devolved nations to decide their own fishing policies but not England of course who will continue to have their fishing waters determined by MPs from across the whole UK and as we all know, this Tory Government will always sacrifice England’s interests to keep Scotland and the ruk happy. I can see many quarrels ahead with England’s fishermen.
Good morning.
This is why big business loves the EU, they can lobby for rules and regulations that best suit them and remove the competition. It can also get the EU to initiate large capital spending projects which governments may have to do and at over inflated prices.
Unfortunately we signed agreements which clearly neither our Civil Service or MP’s / Government thought through. This is the other side of the coil on the EU, the fines ! The EU creates ever more complex rules in which governments get fined. This is akin to Traffic Wardens going after motorists. They’re so obsessed with it all reason leaves them.
What is especially galling though, is that we closed down perfectly good power stations only to see the equipment shipped to Germany and allow them to burn their even dirtier coal. This because Chancellor Merkel had another moment of madness and shutdown all their nuclear power stations after Fukushima. The really sad thing is, we will have to build a nuclear power station at way over the odds to replace the ones we have just shut down.
Talk about lunatics and asylums ;(
We really need a better system of doing all those technocratic jobs which the EU took over these past 40 years. I doubt May has even thought about that yet-bringing in real people to make decisions on behalf of the people, not just for big business.
Does May ‘think’ much at all?
If numpty politicians sign up to this WA we will be under the thumb of the EU forever more. By their very actions over so many things they have clearly shown they are not on our side. I believe they only wanted us in their beloved club in the first place so they could plunder some of our best industries and gain unlimited amounts of money from us to fund their precious project. I, and many others who voted leave can see this. We need vision and some radical and bold thinking from our government if we are to move forward and make the best of Brexit and become the country so many of us aspire to be. Keep up the good work John and encourage those who think like you to do the same for the sake of the UK and its future in the world. We CAN do it.
Happy New Year to all on this site.
Yes – staying in would be awful.
All that extra money would we have – not having to prepare to make ourselves poorer. All those extra rights we would maintain. All those extra freedoms we would keep.
Terrible.
Fishermen have a shock coming.
There is an inconvenient truth underlying all of their gripes – fish stocks are limited. And this means fishermen can not just catch what they like.
The EU’s current system is obviously not ideal.
The alternative to throwing fish back is to land all caught fish and to stop boats sailing again when their quotas are met.
Fishermen will soon find out this is not ideal either.
Indeed, I suspect even more will go bust because of your Brexit as they will suddenly find huge fluctuations in their monthly income, which is never good for small firms.
Loads of revenue one month – nothing for the next two. Harsh.
Still it’s up to them. Fishermen voted for Brexit and when they suffer its consequences they’ll get no sympathy.
Many will soon find that one of the few thing worse than being a fisherman in a grim coastal town is being unemployed in a grim coastal town:
Andy
“There is an inconvenient truth underlying all of their gripes – fish stocks are limited.”
and why are they limited, Andy ? could it be because the EU has plundered our waters?
“Many will soon find that one of the few thing worse than being a fisherman in a grim coastal town is being unemployed in a grim coastal town:”
I think they already already know this, it’s been the case for decades thanks to traitors in successive governments.
“Fishermen voted for Brexit and when they suffer its consequences they’ll get no sympathy”
No, again you are in a minority. The vast majority fully sympathise with them.
Inversely, anyone who voted against our sovereignty and independence will suffer consequences if they’re allowed to overturn the will of the majority. Be careful what you wish for.
Steve, got it in one
Andy thinks our costal towns are grim – the true voice of the sneering Southern middle-class elitist.
Roy. I can remember a time when our coastal fishing towns were booming. There was much going on all the time. The harbours were full of boats coming and going. All this has been stripped away and what is left is high unemployment and a town with no hope. Andy is too young to understand what we have lost. If he weren’t so busy pensioner bashing he might have time to do a bit of research.
*
The EU will ruin us if we remain but it’s important to advertise the upcoming treats the EU has in store for us… and none of them will be good….
I think an ideal way to announce these nasty treats would be from the floor of the House … but it would be nice if the media worked for us in this respect and made them known
Again, the BBC fails us.
All true and very dire but it is very hard to see Mrs May’s government doing anything about it. In fact it is hard to see what Mrs May has negotiated on behalf of UK at all over the last two years, apart from citizens’ rights and even that was simply a mutual deal for UK and EU 27 citizens, a principle which would have taken all of ten minutes to agree. The fishing and EEZ issues have been postponed until the end of the transition period, if it does in fact end.
There is no sign that the Government is even aware of its responsibilities under UNCLOS, responsibilities UK has never had before in its history. Fulfilling them will require significant resources and development of an effective strategy and complete set of rules covering the marine environment, its protection, conservation and exploitation, negotiating fair access to other nation states and so on and capabilities to enforce the UK’s rules. Where are the plans for a proper maritime force for fishery protection? Does the Government think those nice French fisherman will simply do as they are told rather than continue their usual practice of cutting opponents’ (that’s the Brits, in case Mrs May hasn’t woken up) nets and ramming their boats? Or does the government simply intend to accede to every demand the French and EU will make? It seems Mrs May regards the UK’s EEZ as a joint asset to be shared with the EU, with no special treatment for UK. It isn’t. UNCLOS is very clear. It UK’s alone and UK is responsible for every aspect of it.
One despairs. UK would be better off with no government rather than Mrs May’s. Everything it does is wrong for UK and good for our competitors, especially the EU.
Peter D Gardner
“All true and very dire but it is very hard to see Mrs May’s government doing anything about it.”
Bunch of spineless sissies.
“UK would be better off with no government rather than Mrs May’s.”
That is a distinct possibility.
More misplaced EU bashing as usual. The Demersal Landing Obligation (DLO) has been phased in by DEFRA since 2015-16, implementation will be complete 2019. Why does DEFRA allow its fishing quota to be traded, such that three EU multinational fish producers have bought up two-thirds of UK issued quotas? The Dutch ship Cornelis Vrolijk, registered in Caterham, owns 23% of the entire UK quota. UK “Slipper skippers” sold their quotas to the highest bidder.
More Brexit Bu****it. Tempus Energy (Australian I think) took the UK to the ECJ because it alledged that the UK electric capacity market is heavily biased to paying old coal and nuke generators a £6 billion pension, in a market that isn’t exactly short of capacity. Tempus won and the EU Commission got told off for a poor original state aid investigation.
No. Back to basics.
Fishing. Look at the fundamental question of why the EU should have any say at all in the fundamental property rights of the sea in the territorial UK, any more than it should do of the land.
Power. Again, why shouldn’t the UK government organise its power supplies as it sees fit?
Democracy. I agree, however, that the EU is attempting to bridge a democratic deficit in the UK which it itself has encouraged, and which leads to some crazy anomalies (e.g. Seaborne Freight with no explanation of how and why!!!), and needs correcting along the lines of Swiss direct democracy. That should go hand in hand with leaving the EU. Leaving the undemocratic EU alone will only be half a job done.
Nothing much will change in fishing post Brexit. The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea will be prominent. Which is why it has been mostly left out of the Brexit negotiation and M Gove told to stop making promises he can’t keep.
Power privatisation is such a false market it isn’t capable of sending price signals to encourage capacity building. They are trying to control the “supply side” when it’s the “demand side” solutions that are not getting a look in. That was the Tempus case at the ECJ.
Tempus which brought the action in the ECJ is a UK DSR (Demand Side Response) operator that makes a buck on commercial consumers being more flexible when they actually use energy. Clearly a blanket backup provision disrupts their business model and couldn’t be allowed to continue despite their win in the ECJ threatening a loss of backup for grid supply at peak demand such as domestic heating by non-commercial customers.
And yet the EU does not disrupt the nationalised operators in France in a similar fashion, it all seems very one sided to me.
Grabbing at straws?
Biodegradable, of course
Good morning and happy new year Mr Redwood.
Very relevant topic.
It was said that the EU were holding back on new anti-British laws, now we are seeing the speculations coming to truth.
Fisheries is a fine example, then again Macron did pompously declare that french access (read; control) to UK waters was paramount.
The only way forward on this issue and all others is simply to vote down the WA, kick all foreign vessels out of our waters, and just leave the EU.
It’s a joke, we can’t even defend our island against rubber dinghies carrying illegals deliberately aided and abetted by the french, let alone secure our fishing grounds.
And two fingers need to be given to the European Courts, they have no jurisdiction here as we are a sovereign island.
I find it grossly insulting that a bunch of french and belgian walloon pomps tell us what to do especially given the fact that they owe their existence to the UK. Cheeky ungrateful sods.
Staying within the EU swamp would be grim.
We’ll be better with a clean fresh restart as a normal self-governing nation.
But there has been another recent EU court decision, JR, which told us in more general terms what staying in the EU would mean, as pointed out in a letter printed in our local newspaper on December 20th under the heading:
“Explicit goal of EU is an ever closer union”
“A reader proposes that we should have a second EU referendum, in which the choice would be to either leave the EU with no deal or revoke the Article 50 notice and stay in.
(Viewpoint, December 13, “Ask voters if they want no deal or no Brexit”)
In that event I hope the government leaflet would explain to voters that we only have the right to revoke the notice because the judges on the EU’s supreme court considered that interpretation of Article 50 would most effectively promote the EU’s process of ‘ever closer union’.
Paragraphs 61 and 67 of their decision both have explicit statements that the purpose of the EU treaties is the creation of an ‘ever closer union’ which, by the 1950 Schuman Declaration, should eventually lead to the legal subordination of our country in a
pan-European federation.
Therefore, anybody who is part of the great majority of UK citizens who do not want that to happen would be best advised to vote against continued EU membership.
The leading reason that the EU judges gave for allowing the UK to unilaterally revoke the Article 50 notice is also the leading reason why we should not do so.”
Those telling paragraphs can be read here:
http://curia.europa.eu/juris/document/document.jsf?text=&docid=208636&pageIndex=0&doclang=en&mode=req&dir=&occ=first&part=1&cid=1087903
and note that 61 does not say “one purpose” or even “their primary purpose” but simply “their purpose”, that is to say their only purpose:
“… those treaties have as their purpose the creation of an ever closer union … ”
Tories like Theresa May have been lying through their teeth about this for decades.
The EU has its rules and the recent European Court judgement which says that UK payments to secure sufficient electrical power under the capacity scheme are illegal subsidies is one.
Its application in simple terms is lopsided.
Germany to provide 24/7 electricity has replaced its nuclear plants with new coal (dirty lignite) fired power stations. These are run in parallel with its subsidised wind and solar generation.
The failing of the EU is that some Countries bend the rules and get away with it.
The UK is too honest for this cabal.
If you and sufficient colleagues vote down the WA. ,what options does T May have for thwarting democracy. I am aware that she is able to can kick it, but for how long. I would argue that in so doing she will do irreparable damage to the Conservative party support it has in the country. My own MP is a remain minister, no doubt of sincere views, but he is working against the democratic vote of the people. He has therefore lost my vote in any future election. Because the alternatives are so appalling I have in effect been disenfranchised. It is time we had the offer of a true Conservative party. I can see all the dangers of a split, but how long do we have to keep supporting a party which is a lie unto itself. May and 200 of her supporters should really be part of the misnamed Liberal Democrats as both are in fact neither liberal nor democratic. They are well matched. There are do not forget over 4 million people who voted UKIP out there awaiting a sensible home. The 100 true conservatives you have in parliament grossly under represent the vast conservative support you have among the electorate, not for the party as it is but for the philosophy of true conservatism. Give it some thought.
The total UK catch is under a £1Billion ( you may check Government figures on that … ).
It is a tough and traditional lifestyle , as was coal mining , which John Redwood was happy to see destroyed leaving ghost towns in the valleys of Wales and elsewhere.
How many times has he mentioned Banking , which is relocating to Frankfurt right now , how often Insurance , which you will see hitting market turbulence in the New Year. Why does he not care about all the high tech and creative industries he has threaten and all the families that will be affected.
I don`t get up in the morning worrying about anyone else but me and mine so why would you expect better from politicians .For some reason I do; stupid really
Reply More abuse of me and the facts. I helped the miners of Tower Colliery take over their pit and prevent closure!
Banking is not moving to frankfurt. (We first heard that this would happen incidentally in the early 90s when the euro was planned and the ECB was to be located in frankfurt). The EU, absurdly, seems to be trying to say that financial services can only be provided by EU residents, and they don’t want any imports of financial services from outside the EU. They better hope other govts around the world don’t take up the same idea – the US eg. I suspect this piece of protectionist folly will be quitely forgotten in a year or two once a few dozen token managers have announced their formal relocation.
Oh the old ones are the good ones, I see, regarding pit closures. For your information, Newmania, 160 mines closed during Mrs T’s term of office, a rate of just over 14 pa.
Before that, during Harold Wilson’s 8 years as PM, 290 pits closed, a rate of 36pa.
The Tower Colliery is nonetheless closed . Total employment in coal mining is about 2000, down form a quarter of a million in the 70s, the history is well known . The endlessly prioritised Fishing Industry employs in total about 12,ooo.
The relatively ignored insurance industry is the largest contributor to the exchequer of any sector within the country and employs ten times as many people after a brutal shake out .
Why are some jobs , like fishing , vital National concerns and others , like banking Insurance and many more , expendable ? That my point .
A common flaw with the argument of Remainers is that they always declare economic armageddon, doom and gloom will descend upon us if we LEAVE the EU. NEVER do they explain the benefits of paying the Brussels cabal £12 Billions in Net Funding to become their Best Customer, with a massive £80 Billions Trade Deficit, who provides, FOR FREE, the services of our Police Intelligence and OUR World Class Security Network in MI5, MI6 AND GCHQ. These among the other contributions we make in cash and expertise to their numerous adventurous Projects.
John’s posting today, displays just one reason why the Die-Hard Remainers are so silent. And who can blame them?
Den
” who provides, FOR FREE, the services of our Police Intelligence and OUR World Class Security Network in MI5, MI6 AND GCHQ.”
I wonder how many of our European partners will want to avail themselves of their services after the recent Gatwick airport ‘drone attack’ fiasco have made us the laughing stock of the world.
====
Cost of UK EU membership per person per day – 37p.
Benefit of UK EU membership per person per day – £3.35.
Seek Asylum in the South of France as a Civil Servant with a lumper?
Banks have European accounts they cannot service and expand from the Uk. Most of those operating in London already have an onshore presence if not a parent company (on shore in the EU I mean). The work of moving income streams and employment has been going on for the last two years . I know one or two examples whch I am told are typical where the total loss to London is about 10 % of staff
This is already a fact so your point of view is about as much use as pair of tissue paper swimming trunks .
Newmania
and yours as useful as a cardboard bath seat.
Is the EU going to ban US-based bankers from servicing EU clients? Has anyone explained this plan to President Trump yet?
This country has an abundance of absolutely free solar, wind and wave power. Having built the renewable energy harvesting systems and the distribution infrastructure, all we need now is the energy storage facilities to be completely self-sufficient, along with a couple of modern nuclear plants to provide baseloads.
Of course, the big (foreign owned) energy companies dislike renewables because they are heavily invested in carbon-burning generation plant and have grown fat by ripping off British consumers. Climate change deniers are dinosaurs incapable of understanding the science. Trump has just removed environmental protection legislation that prevents mercury vapour from escaping coal-fired power plants; doubtless he wants children unfortunate enough to live downwind to grow up brain damaged so they will vote for him when they are old enough to
Reduction of energy baseloads via MoDular Eco-Geo-Dome-Homes is theoretically a winner, Calcium based energy storage would be a good thing too as we are not short of chalk and quite poor in Lithium.
Pre-charged electrolyte would be good for petrol stations but is it feasible?
Bicycle towns and villages or communes if socialism is your thing with bike paths perhaps heated by surplus turbine power either as a natural by product of cables buried under such paths or as a resistance circuit off of the LED lighting could play a part and with the frost free conditions our fruit tree lined cycleways could harbour slightly tender species.
Ultimately with turbines one could supply electricity gratis to residential properties that opt in, a sort of baseline human right in a GB where our ingenuity triumphs and reigns supreme over lesser foreign idiosyncrasies.
Investment in GB is a welcome thing after some time where infestment of UK was the norm.
Those two examples of rule changes are only the tip of the iceberg illustrating how the EU wants to crush the life out of this country. The WA has to be thrown out of the HoC and any MP that supports it, cannot have any regard for the future of the UK.
Between Christmas and the New Year the blackmail started with the suggestion that it was either a vote for the WA or Brexit being cancelled altogether. That tack has been pulled being regarded, no doubt, as far too strong only to be replaced with the PM stating in her NY address that the referendum was divisive but this could be repaired with a vote for the WA.
Utter rubbish, as it is the ardent remainers who will not accept the result under any circumstance who are causing the division plus a total lack of leadership from the PM who has also made a complete ‘Horlicks’ of the negotiations from the minute she became directly involved.
Nobody with any commercial experience would sign an agreement worded like the WA and neither should any MP whether they are for or against the June 2016 result as it strips away all our rebates and opt-outs and denies our involvement in the formation of any future rules.
We must get clear of the EU by March 30 whatever happens