The Design Museum leaves out plenty of British icons

I went to visit the Design Museum in Kensington as a fan of great design. I had hoped to see many iconic UK designs,as well as great American and continental European ones, as we have offered much innovation and elegance to the world. The collection was disappointing.
The vehicle selection centred on the chassis of a Model T Ford , a huge picture of a VW Beetle, commentary on Porsche and a picture and comment on a large Citroen saloon of the 1960s. I did not see any images of the amazing Mini which revolutionised and popularised small cars, nor any hint of the beauty of an E type Jaguar. There were no Rolls Royces or Morris Minors. There seemed to be some kind of block on UK vehicles. There was a Vespa scooter but no Triumph or Norton motorcycle.
Also missing were famous designs from JCB, Dyson, the makers of the stylish steam locomotives of the inter war years, the hovercraft and many other UK greats. There was little attempt to set out Art Nouveau or Deco with some of their many UK manifeststions.
There was a whole floor of the Gallery given over to Peter Barber, the architect who used it to display prominently a couple of large posters asserting a version of Labour’s housing policy with no right of reply for those who are equally concerned about providing enough decent housing but who think the route proposed would be damaging. I will deal with this in a future blog.
Oh how I relish the notion of a red faced cross John Redwood fuming at the absence of the TR 7 but there is a sliver of a point here. I feel there is an English style that can be be found in the ideas of the elegant line. I see it in the Spitfire, Gainsborough , the Jardin Anglaise or the line of Beau Brummell`s coat, the Cavalier poets with their cultivated carelessness, the laconic acting style of Robert Donat Sir Clive Woodward’s sinuous running line even .
England is not just fat little Brexit barbarians .From Chaucer onward it has enjoyed a creative exchange of ideas with the Continent and not only taken European ideas but created them, created Europe itself
Extraordinary. At least you can rest content in the knowledge that the Jaguar E Type was evidently good enough to be displayed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and provoked Enzo Ferrari to declare it the most beautiful car ever made. And shortly after its initial launch the Range Rover was displayed at the Louvre in Paris as an exemplar of classic proportions; its overall design, by Spen King the engineer, was consciously based on the proportions 3:5:8 reflected in classical architecture and later revealed in the Fibonacci sequence.
Good you have raised this. I suggest asking questions in Parliament as to who has controlled this. It sounds like another Olympic opening ceremony – surreptitiously leftist political indoctrination using the platform and resources of the State.
Maybe they never had enough space ? Or maybe the theme was on foreign design only exhibition ? Who knows ? But I will concede that leaving out the TYPE – E Jag’ was indeed unforgivable. A looker in anyone’s eyes 🙂
But one thing about this country, and London in particular, is that we are not short of history. Sadly, that is a history some seem to be ashamed of and want to either denigrate or, rather not talk about. A bit like MP’s not mentioning England in the HoC.
New Years resolution for all MP’s. Must refer to England as England and not the Home Counties or such.
JR do not worry. Your government’s “deficits do not matter’ economic policy will soon explode in its face. One positive side effect of that will be that lefty ‘charities’ like the Design Council that survive on public handouts will cease to exist.
Perhaps we should know who is sponsoring this museum.