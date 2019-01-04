A majority of Conservative members oppose the Withdrawal Agreement

The only surprise in the latest poll is that 23% support the Withdrawal Agreement. Why on earth would anyone support it? If you want to leave it is the opposite of Brexit, locking us into the EU for an indeterminate period on bad terms with no guarantee of a future deal . If you want to remain you would think it better to stay in on current terms. The People’s vote in 2016 decided to leave,confirmed by the results of the 2017 General Election, so we should do just that.
69 Comments
Now that the only way out of the mess has been trashed: Efta/EEA, there remain three possibilities – each will lead to an economic disaster.
The Diktat, the “clean break” and recalling Article 50.
Luckily my final holiday abroad will take place before the end of March.
Beware the Ides of March!
The only reason there would be problems is because the EU has caused it to be so in concert with the Conservative government.
Perhaps we are better off with neither?
I’ve paid for a ferry crossing to Amsterdam and back in July with the complete confidence, as in other years, that I will pass through Dutch passport control far quicker than I will with the unnecessary delays caused by the UKBA on my return.
Most of the newsprint used in the UK comes from Scandinavia. If all the scare stories you read in the remoaner press had any substance to them, the publishers would be hoarding newsprint like mad. You can bet a fair amount of money that they are not pressing their suppliers for extra stock between now and March. If I am wrong one thing you can look forward to is the “The New European” no longer being for sale because Campbell has not got enough paper to print it on.
The BBC has seen fit to tell us all that foodstuffs, etc, are being stockpiled by ”some companies”. That our national broadcaster should attempt to cause gloom and despondency like this (not to mention panic among those of a gullible disposition) is outrageous.
Mischief-making in the extreme, courtesy of our very own BBC.
Yes “the remoaner press”. That includes the Daily Telegraph. Even the slightest piece of negative economic data is due to “Brexit Uncertainty” according to the Daily Telegraph.
House price increases are always slowing due do “Brexit Uncertainty” according to the Telegraph. Not the fact that paying over half a million pounds for a 3 bedroom semi in Wokingham is more than crazy.
On returning, don’t bother with heading for our passport control, just turn up on the beach, it clearly works for a lot of other people. You’ll even get a free check-up from the ambulance crews.
Mike, mines not til September and I’m not worried. Holiday ads still boring the pants off me on TV. Ryan air confirms they will still fly after Brexit. Tell us something we didn’t know.
Your final holiday abroad ???
There are over 190 countries in the world.
You don’t have to go to Benidorm. Try Butlins in Skegness.
@Mike Stallard; “Luckily my final holiday abroad will take place before the end of March.”
Sorry to hear about your ill-health, or have I miss understood you?
If EFTA/EEA was ever a realistic option it ceased to be so over a year ago, when the Irish government flatly rejected even the kind of “light touch” customs border that operates between Sweden (EU/EEA) and Norway (EFTA/EEA).
https://news.sky.com/video/is-the-norway-sweden-border-a-solution-for-ireland-11141058
“Is the Norway-Sweden border an answer for Ireland?”
In that video the response from Irish ministers was a categorical “No”.
From 30 seconds in, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar robotically intoning:
“No hard border, no physical infrastructure on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.”
From 3 minutes 3 seconds in, their Europe Minister Helen McEntee propounding their absurd, extreme and intransigent doctrine:
“We have been very very clear from day one, there cannot be a physical border and that means ruling out cameras, that means ruling out technology, that means ruling out anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland, it is not an option for us”.
I’ve mentioned this many times since then, I’m surprised you haven’t noticed.
Mike
I agree that this has been badly handled but, I also think things will work out in the end and it will not be economic armageddon. There is too much to lose for a lot of people and in the end, if the UK economy tanks, as you suggest, who is going to buy all those nice things from our oh so friendly EU ? Germany is waning economically and the others are more or less dependent on handouts. Just look at the ROI. You think the EU can sustain long term damage and decline and grow the Project ?
I hope the majority of MPs stay strong and vote down the Withdrawal Agreement in due course.
I still expect the Remain establishment to pull a stroke before the end of March and thwart Brexit though. I am just not sure which method they will use.
According to ‘The Sun’ she will keep holding the WA vote again and again with minor changes until she wins. ‘Operation Figleaf’ is what this ploy has been called.
Sounds like bravado to me. If she keeps getting defeated she runs out of time and we go on WTO terms.
A majority of the British people in 2019 wish the UK to remain a member of the EU. It is time for democracy to prevail over the psychotic ramblings of the Conservative Party.
What are you talking about? Even if this were true, it would be on the back of tactics to frighten people. What sort of a country do you want to live in? Next you will be frightened into accepting your house and property being requisitioned by the government, because the majority purport to want it.
When will you stand up for democracy?
Helena. Stop talking tosh and for your own ends. That wasn’t the result of the referendum. You’re just another one that cannot accept the vote. I ask again, would you have accepted it if the vote had been for remain? Of course you would. Just go away and think about it.
They majority certainly do not, if the voters are (outrageously) forced to vote again the majority will be even larger for leave and rightly so. Do we really want to be become undemocratic regions of the dire, failed, anti-democratic, EU socialist superstate?
If you love Europe (as I do) you should hate what the EU is doing to it and worse still is going to do further to it.
We had a decisive democratic vote in 2016. You making up silly facts doesn’t help.
Not facts, just propaganda that results from watching fake news channels like the BBC, Channel 4 and Sky.
Helena
Please explain your so called logic !
What rubbish.
The EU will collapse, history shows all empires do e.g. Ottoman, Holy Roman, Roman, Soviet, British. Human and animal instinct is tribal and Europe is not a tribe.
My guess is many ordinary, as opposed to vested interest, Remainers are re-thinking as the flaws in the EU become more visible almost daily.
If the UK was a large recipient of funds we would be kicked out without demur.
The liabilities of our staying in are enormous.
By the way the Earth is not flat.
Yes, I see from the polls listed here:
https://ig.ft.com/sites/brexit-polling/
that on December 20th it was 45% Remain 38% Leave,
while on January 10th it was 44% Remain 38% Leave.
Oh, no, hang on, that was two years ago, before you lost the actual referendum.
Change that to three years, how time flies …
@Helena; At the last two tests, based on real polling data and not polling samples, suggests you could not be more wrong, a substantive majority in 2016 to Leave and little support for europhile parties in the 2017 GE.
Helena,
The only psychotic ramblings would appear to be yours.
Helena,
We kept hearing similar before the vote in 2016. They were wrong then and probably wrong now.
Have you been poling or do you have a crystal ball?
You obviously were not around for the Referendum, H, and the actions promised by the government. Can’t just change the rules because you lost.
remain would be better than mrs mays deal as far as I can see. I can’t understand how Liam Fox thinks an independent trade policy is possible either under the transition period or under the backstop – or does he know something about an out from these he isn’t letting on? The US ambassador has made this clear also.
It’s a pity Conservative Brexiteers, ministers and backbenchers, haven’t been better coordinated. Even mr Rees-Mogg now says he might vote for the withdrawal agreement if the backstop goes.
It is clear that in practice, a country can’t leave the EU unless it’s prepared to go to WTO terms on exit and negotiate a trade deal later. Perhaps it’s been valuable to establish that as clearly as we now have.
Last para – precisely, it was always going to be like this – but aren’t people like May a bit thick for not realising this in 2016?
@SJS; Careful with your insults! There were plenary of Brexiteers on the stump, even on here, who were telling us a post Brexit trade deal would be “the easiest trade deal in history” – were they ‘thick’ too?
Most are simply guilty of believing that the EC, like the UK, would behave with Honour…
Sir Joe Soap
….thick or designed, or perhaps both?
It’s what we voted for. The Tories have had 2 years to deliver it.
All May has done is re-negotiate Cameron’s unacceptable ‘deal’ that precipitated the referendum. Plus she has made it worse. The anger is simmering nicely out in the Shires.
Richard, I fully agree with you – it is either stay in the EU or leave on WTO terms. So I hope you now accept that the 2016 referendum, in which we were promised that we would leave the EU but keep the exact same benefits (D Davis), see only sunny uplands (B Johnson) and hold most of the cards (J Redwood, M Gove) , was conducted on the basis of false promises. What we now need is a truthful referendum – remain or leave on WTO terms
Reply We do hold most of the cards but the government decided not to play them
Indeed, but why would anyone support it? Why even 23%? One assumes they have not read much about it and just trust the government when they lie to the public that “it is a good deal, the only deal and respects the Brexit vote”, it is not and does not.
It seems we also have 200 mad Tory MPs who still have confidence in T May. Why? She is about to bury the country and the party. Even more than John Major did if she is not stopped.
23% are sheep.
Sir Joe, majorities mean very little in UK, in NI the majority voted to remain and yet the DUP majority party leaders are campaigning against the majority of their own people, just like they did at the time of the Belfast Agreement vote? Problem is the british people were never accustomed to voting in referendums, they are not used to thinking for themselves in these matters of state, preferring to defer to their betters. But if their betters fill them up with spin and lies..then who knows who the sheep really are?
Supporting the WA in a leave constituency is brave or extremely stupid. We’ll find out at the next election.
It’s not ”brave”. This isn’t about THEIR conscience. It’s about carrying out the wishes of the majority.
Lifelogic
Agreed
It’s because you can fool some of the people all of the time.
After Cameron and May gutted the ‘nasty’ party, with the remaining membership that you have left (and around a fifth of the size of the Labour party’s) I am surprised the results are not the other way around. Nice to know that despite the potholes caused by last Winter on the roads around me still not being fixed. Mrs May still has billions for upgrading the road networks of the poorer parts of the EU.
“…billions for upgrading the road networks of the poorer parts of the EU”.So that all those lovely German-manufactured goods can be transported that much more efficiently!
Indeed. One of the reasons I voted to leave. Being lucky to holiday around Europe a fair bit (aside to Remainers, that nails the lie I voted to leave because I don’t like Europe) I got fed up seeing vast amounts spent on roads, ancient building renovation et al, trumpeted as coming from the EU, when I knew we had plenty to spend it on in the U.K.
Aye,it’d be lunacy to entertain ourselves with the May deal when work needs to be done securing the British future.
On the plus side Gove, Hunt, Javid, Leadsome and Fox have signed away their political futures along with Hammond and the other Europhiles.
In my opinion the WA won’t pass a judicial review and is illegal under the wisdom of international law because it will create civil conflict between the UK and EU and within the UK population.
It will certainly be a disaster and create conflict. Surely even May will eventually be made to face this reality.
@Javelin,
Interesting how you keep pushing principles of International Law that have little support in actual, enforceable legislation or jurisprudence. The WA may be flawed but the theoretical ones you mention will not inspire any relevant court to change or nullify it. In my humble opinion of course. A bet perhaps?
javelin – you haven’t yet responded to the ‘there is no UN Human Rights’ set up. What did you actually mean?
The 23% in support of the Maybot deal are those who automatically and reflexively support the leadership through thick and thin. The Toady faction. Every party has them, but the Conservatives probably more than any other party. Hell, they were even evident when Heath was running the party.
Remember the expression “Loyalty is the secret weapon of the Tories”. There’s truth in it, and it’s not a strength, it’s a weakness.
Loyalty to totally idiotic policies (such as John Major’s absurdly foolish ERM, economic, greencrap loving, Maastricht ones) is not sensible. It meant the party has not had a decent majority ever since. The only small majority (Cameron’s in 2015) came when he promised a referendum and the UKIP vote fell away. Had he proposed a pro Brexit, low tax, real Conservative government then he would have won rather more easily. But he was never the Cast Iron, low tax at heart Tory he claimed he was.
The only way the Tories can win the next election is to become a real pro Brexit low tax Conservative Party. They must ditch the current dire, visionless, highest taxes for 40 years, socialist, remainers in charge.
Obviously more work is needed to explain why this deal is so bad. It’s not just the backstop. We have to be careful that consessions on the backstop don’t allow this terrible deal to get voted through.
Wildly exaggerated horror stories about the consequences of leaving without a withdrawal agreement have scared the 23%.
In fairness some remainers are ignorant and genuinely believe that the planes won’t fly and they’ll never get a visa to visit Europe in the future. Other remainers havn’t thought about it much and trustingly believe, and repeat, the false forecasts.
The real rogues are those remainers who know that they are misrepresenting and deceitful and making up false forecasts, but believe that the end justifies the means and will stop at nothing to keep the UK in the EU. They are dishonest. Their behaviour is immoral, and indeed criminal as what they are selling to the public is not what they describe. Their actions meet the intent to deceive requirement for services of the Trade Description Act. They should have no part in public life. Top of the list is Philip Hammond ….
No discussion of Failing Grayling and pizzagate?
This is where you take back control by awarding a £14m shipping contract to a company with no ships, which nicks its terms and conditions from the local pizza delivery place.
The investigative journalists are sniffing around and the link to Leave will be exposed before long. Who is it, I wonder?
In the meantime why does Chris Grayling still have his job? Has there ever been a less competent Cabinet minister?
That T May is living in a fantasy world is no longer in doubt. She is however a dangerous fantasist and supported by a small number of ministers who are now feeling the cold reality of not thinking the situation through. Dangerous because she has too much personal power. We look to Parliament to stop her.
Good morning – Again.
Ignorance and fear. Stock and trade of Remain.
As someone once said; “Knowledge dispels fear.” Alas those that get most get their information from Remain sources. So one should not be too surprised.
A classic demonstration of how completely out of touch Parliament is with the electorate.
The question now is, will Parliament and the Government support the people and the UK or will they support Mrs May and her EU friendly ‘deal’?
I wonder what else a poll of Conservative members might decide was good for us. The death penalty, National Service ,flogging , a woman knowing her place…
Just the sort of people one wants to decide the fate of the country
Since when did any british government pay heed to the peoples wishes? Did the government stop to consider the peoples wishes before committing to world wars? Ever? Did we have a referendum at any time? When one million marched to protest Tony Blairs decision to back Bush in the Middle East war..he ignored them and just did as he wanted..and so now with Brexit mrs May will just do as she wishes and any way she can regardless of the peoples wishes..so don’t tell us about british democracy
The 23% must be the ones who haven’t read the WA or have a vested interest in staying shackled to the rotting corpse of Brussels.
The Mail banner piece says ” Majority of Tories support Mays deal ” and when you read the article it says just the opposite. The MSM must think we are a bunch of idiots.
The BBC is doing a daily project fear article in an effort to sway the vote. Do they think anyone is taking a blind bit of notice.
Why on earth did Conservative MPs give Mrs May a vote of confidence (albeit a qualified one)? One explanation is that, like most MPs, the majority of Conservative MPs don’t want the UK to leave the EU and see Mrs May as securing their aims. They care nothing for the views of the 17.4 million who voted to leave the EU. Parliament is treating the people with contempt.
I cannot see how any non-binding ‘figleaf’ assurances are worth the paper they are written upon. WTO Brexit is, in my firm opinion, the only way forward – and “the devil take the latest resurrection of Project Fear”.
May’s deal is not bad, it is terrible.
The 23%. This is the problem with proportional representation, whereby the dopes and the daft can send representatives to a parliament, who then ally themselves with the party that came second. Thus the daft can control a country.
I imagine, also, that many sensible members of the Conservative Party have left in the last few years, so increasing the proportion of fools.
It was a strange strategy for May to hope that MPs going back to their constituencies over Christmas would influence them to vote for her rubbish deal. It shows a comprehensive lack of understanding as to the sentiment in the Tory party.
Sir John,
“If you want to remain you would think it better to stay in on current terms”.
This strikes me as disingenuous.
Those of us who still hope to Remain (via whatever strategy) should be honest and logical: while legally the UK might initially be able to ‘Remain’ on the status quo ante, after all that has happened such a national ‘pivot’ would remove any UK negotiating credibility in the EU; the UK would be unable over the mid-term to maintain the special circumstances/’optouts’ that have been established over the years. ‘Remain’ would now lead to full UK involvement in the federal project (incl. loss of rebate, €, Schengen, EU Army etc.).
While this vision for Europe is well-argued/-supported elsewhere in the EU, it is rarely heard in UK politics.
UK
The only explanation is that those who support it haven’t read it and thought of the consequences
Well, the Irish government is happy with Theresa May’s ‘deal’; indeed on November 15th the Irish Examiner ran a front page headline:
“Brexit – Victory in Dublin, chaos in London after draft Brexit deal reached”
https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/brexit-victory-in-dublin-chaos-in-london-after-draft-brexit-deal-reached-885515.html
“Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has claimed Brexit victory for Ireland after a day of drama saw a deal guaranteeing no hard border and all other Irish demands formally backed by the EU and Britain.”
I mentioned that at the time:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/11/15/this-is-no-deal-this-is-just-a-very-bad-withdrawal-agreement-to-make-us-pay-and-bind-us-in/#comment-973495
and went on to reproduce the last paragraph from a letter I had just had printed in the Maidenhead Advertiser:
“For sure we would have to be stupid to think that the Irish government would ever willingly allow us to free ourselves from the rules of the EU Customs Union and the EU Single Market once we had agreed to remain bound by them on a “temporary” basis, as Theresa May now wants us to do.”
And then pointed out that the Irish Times agreed with my analysis, saying:
“British prime minister Theresa May has also reportedly agreed to “level playing field” measures tying Britain to EU rules in areas such as state aid and environmental and workers’ rights protections during the backstop. What has become clear is that UK negotiators accept the logic that any future relationship deal will also have to be based on a customs union agreement, supplemented by many of the regulatory requirements of the single market.”
“Briefing EU ambassadors on the proposed deal on Monday, EU deputy chief negotiator Sabine Weyand is reported to have admitted as much … ”
“The implication is the backstop is permanent and the UK will stay in the customs union forever.”
And as we know in the UK the CBI is also reasonably happy with her ‘deal’:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/12/31/i-do-oppose-the-withdrawal-agreement/#comment-985188
And the eurofederalists at the top of the Tory party are also reasonably happy with it, as a means to keep us under the thumb of the EU to the maximum extent which is presently feasible in view of the shocking fact that they lost the referendum, while also offering the prospect of more easily getting us back into the EU, and perhaps even into the euro, at some point in the future when they can wangle it; but as we see the majority of ordinary Tory party members have more patriotism and are not happy with it.
Mike Stallard, what is the point of your commenting on your final holiday abroad, wherever it may be. Who cares?
Are you suggesting that you will not be able to travel to Europe from 1st April for some undefined reason? You have been reading the doom and gloom from you know who.
Is it because the EU airlines no longer want to fly to the UK or though its airspace under ICAO rules?
Are the European holiday destinations going to say No Brits allowed?
Sir John – have you picked up on todays “Telegraph View” and especially the comment of David James 4.11pm. The May deal becomes more and more of a horror story