No, Mr Gove, the Withdrawal Agreement is not a good idea on any count

Mr Gove used to be in favour of Leave. Now we puts out the worst kind of Project Fear nonsense and seeks to prevent us leaving for at least another 2 years and maybe double that.
I have some straightforward questions for him:
1. When will he and Dr Fox publish the UK tariff schedule for March 30 2019 to trade under WTO rules? Our farmers and traders need to know now.
2. Will our tariff schedule set tariffs that are lower and fewer in number than we currently have to impose under EU rules?
3. What is the right balance between cutting tariffs on food to help the consumer, and keeping some tariff protection which will offer some protection against European imports for the first time?
4. What increase in UK market share in temperate foods is he aiming for once we do impose some tariffs on EU competitors?
5. Is he now going to write food production in as a central aim of his White Paper and legislation?
6. Is he going to keep environmental and health and safety and animal welfare levels the same as at present when we decide or is he going to legislate to improve them?
7. When will he announce a fishing policy that takes back control of our fishing grounds and allows our home based industry to expand?
Brexit is huge opportunity to cut food miles, grow more of our own food, to rescue our fishing grounds and land more of our own fish, and to build bigger food processing industries close to good agricultural supply. That requires the Secretary of State to stop trying to delay Brexit and stop trying top scare us, and to get on with making some decisions and putting through legislation that will be good for UK farming and fishing.
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, commendable points all but you waste time on Mr. Gove; he is of similar character to one T Blair in that he can make an argument for any position that he thinks will advance his personal cause. He is amoral.
I see Mr. Davis may, or may not depending on publication, be suggesting a further delay of the Meaningful Vote, a good idea since we don’t need ANY more legislation regarding membership of the EU. May I suggest a new date of 1st April 2019?
It should clear now that a worldwide recession is coming, it is also clear that making an ex-gratia payment to the EU of £39 Billion + + of money that will be sorely needed by the UK in the next few years, would be absolute madness, and only delay the day the EU falls apart.
Good morning.
One senses our kind hosts frustration. I am sure that if he was in Michael Gove MP place no one would be asking for the UK’s tariff schedule as it would have been published long ago.
The simple answer to that is, they won’t ! That is because their is not one. Well there is, but that is set by the EU, and we all know why we will be following that ? 😉
As I keep saying. Despite a referendum and a subsequent GE, we have MP’s who do not want to fulfill the will of the people. There is only one solution to this – another, Peoples’ GE. Only this time MP’s can stand on either a Leave or Remain ticket.
@Mark B
They did that in 2017, and then promptly forgot their manifesto pledges once elected.
A Peoples general election with a leave or remain ticket would resolve the impasse and clean the swamp at the same time.
Good questions! Reiteration of project fear in any of its multiple guises does not provide answers. It merely seeks to kick the can down the road, resolving nothing. May’s negotiating incompetence has wasted two years and resulted in a dud deal which parliament should reject.
Far more than two years. Cameron promised an in/out referendum in 2013 and then again in the 2015 manifesto. The only/main reason he won a small majority. Preparation should have started back then it was gross negligence not to. So well over five years ago. This was gross negligence by Cameron and May.
May now seems determined to bury the party for good with her appalling non Brexit deal. Cameron after all could only win a small Majority (with this referendum promise) and he was far less despised than the visionless, dope, Theresa May. She will bury the party unless she is stopped & removed.
@lifelogic
The majority of Tory MPs support Mrs May and want to remain in the EU at any cost.
If the confidence vote were open to ordinary members she would be gone by now. The Lib Dems have colonised the Tory Party.
Regarding your points, as a business we’ve already have contigency plans for the highest tarrifs coming in with those few countries we deal with where it may affect trade, but the effect is negligible for businesses which already do most of their trade outside the EU.
However this schedule would be very necessary for direct retailers e.g. signalling supermarkets to seek domestic alternatives to current food suppliers and therefore boost the economy. This would contradict Project Fear so the government won’t do it.
The fact is the Government and the EU di not actually believe we are leaving with no deal and some of them want to make sure it goes wrong so at the last minute we do some kind of deal slightly modified if necessary or beg to not leave. So they don’t want really to make leaving with no deal easy. It is why the EU won’t change this deal so far. That is why they won’t announce such good policies as these as they still want leaving with no deal to appear a disaster and to be very difficult. Many Members of Parliament would also did anything to block a no deal and make it appear a cliff edge as they call it.
Mr Gove knows the calamity that will hit if we leave the EU without a deal, and as a responsible member of the government he is actively taking steps to ensure we get a deal – the very good deal Mrs May has negotiated, which will keep us close to the EU and able to enjoy many of the trading benefits we currently enjoy. You, accepting no responsibility and carping from the sidelines, are not helping Mr Gove or Mrs May. But you are helping Mr Corbyn.
Tory Western
Clearly you have absolutely no idea on what the EU have planned for the future to make such a comment.
Single tax rates for all, Single budgets for all, Single immigration policy for all, European Army, and with May’s agreement we have absolutely no say whatsoever.
Utter madness.
@Tory Western
Leaving without a “deal” actually means moving to WTO terms. It’s not a calamity and it works well for the rest of the world. The prospect of WTO terms would concentrate the minds of the EU27 if the British govt would only grow a backbone. With Mrs May in charge there is no reason for Brussels to negotiate, because she’s doing it for them.
If you want a deal, prepare for no deal.
And pigs might fly and the cow jumped over the Moon……..
May be you should read the “Withdrawal Agreement” cover to cover before making a judgement as to whether it’s a good deal for the UK.
And bear in mind the “Political Declaration” is a wish list that will never be delivered – the EU has track record on NOT honouring these type of arrangements.
Stupid ill informed comment to say the least.
What calamity.
Our growing national debt is fuelled by year on year budget deficits plus interest on said debt. We are in a race to the bottom INSIDE the Eu.
You want more austerity ?
Leaving the Eu us a chance to move from an unproductive workforce based on cheap.lanout to a more dynamic technology-driven workforce, something we are good at.
You could not be more wrong. TW.
Firstly it is not a deal. That comes many years later.
Secondly if this Withdrawal agreement passes then the Conservative Party will lose the next election.
PM and remain MP’s are helping Mr Corbyn. PM didn’t negotiate the none deal, it was dictated to and presented by the EU as a ‘you’re staying in the EU deal’. The WA is a rotten deal to punish us and any others who want to leave. The leave MP’s, such as John Redwood, are the ones who are trying to respect the the largest democratic, single vote in history, to leave the EU properly.
TW
Not sure your comment is deliciously funny satire or you actually believe the WA is a good thing for the UK? Which is it?
Oh, and while you are at it, perhaps you could eruditly explain which EU trading benefits are essential for the UK, in light of the grossly expensive membership fee and the enormous trading deficit?
That will be the “very good deal” to keep us under the thumb of the EU in perpetuity, as Theresa May and you both wish … and I suppose you do realise that “the trading benefits we currently enjoy” include a thumping great trade deficit?
Michael Gove is Theresa May’s poodle repaying her for bringing him back into government after being a naughty boy. His pronouncements are becoming increasingly hysterical and further and further from reality.
A Matryoshka doll with Mr Gove’s image on the outside but what would we find as we remove the layers one by one?
It is surely further gross negligence for the May/Hammond Government plus Gove & Fox not to have done all of the points on JR’s list above.
Under 90 days to go now after all.
We all know that Gove blows with the wind, he has his eye on that top job so what he says is all part of his being ‘confident, pragmatic, forward looking, positive’ and all that old tosh.
The government has no tariff schedule published either because it doesn’t really believe we are going to leave to a no deal- it’s all in the plan to get the WA vote out of the way so we have an agreement or we don’t, then if we don’t to move on to another vote as to whether to rescind /Stop A50. The last thing the majority in the house wants is to go to crash out to WTO- and that’s the bottom line- so it’s not in the plan
DaveF – Very well put. It would appear from day one they “will do what it takes” to not leave. Why would we be any different from other countries that have voted the wrong way? Just what sort of democracy do we have or not?
Dave I
“Crash out?” ..lol
As I said before, DEFRA is as much a problem for UK farmers as is the EU.
Time for reform, to create a less diverse department, a return to a more targeted MAFF perhaps?
Listen to only DEFRA, the NFU and the MSM you might be forgiven to think that there is 100% opposition to Brexit from the UK farming industry (and its direct support industries), that is very far from the case. Mr Gove need to get out of the office more, travel the country actually talking with real farmers, not just those in tweed jackets and tie who manage ‘mega-farms’ -often from afar.
With regard to taking back control of our fishing, what happens to foreign firms who have legally purchased quota from UK fishermen who have decided to put their feet up rather than fish? As they own EU quota, will that become invalid and their investment loses all its value, will they be compensated or will their quota ownership be respected?
Becomes invalid is my guess. The EU no longer has the right to quotas.
Some of our 40 odd billion can compensate/buy them out
One would hope that there were some “weasel words” written in to what ever was sold.
In future those that take up fishing licences should not be able to sell them on if they chose not to use them.
Dave Andrews
Most agreements have an end date and I would guess that would stand any legal challenge.
I cannot imagine any commercial agreement would be in perpetuity, so thus when it ends, it ends.
Gove is a chancer,only interested in wbat is good for Gove. As he has been sussed as a gadfly few have faith in anything he says or does. Anyone clinging to May’s skirt at this stage is toxic for future advancement.
I said before and say again, this man has lost all credibility and should be taken no notice of.
@agrictola
Very well said. If Gove wants to get any real credibility back he needs to resign and go and spend a few years in the political wilderness and do some deep soul searching on his past record. Then and only then will the electorate possibly change its views on him being a back stabbing, self centred glory hunter.
Michael Gove is my MP and I am utterly ashamed of the way he has become part of the sell out.
Unless Nigel Farage stands against him next time, you are stuck with him.
@MickN
You should write to him or attend his Surgery.
I hope you keep on emailing him with your views, as indeed I am doing to my local (remainer) MP. In my latest epistle to the latter this morning, I have included JR’s list of questions to Gove, just in case he were somehow to miss reading it.
Go and tell him to his face.
Gove is the ultimate politician – with no views or passions of his own, he moves with the wind and utters the last thing he overheard …
The government is supposed to be fully prepared for Brexit, so why hasn’t he published all these details?
The BBC is publishing one scare story per day now, without challenging any assumptions – Latest is from universities:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-46748512
“Higher education leaders have written to MPs to say it is “no exaggeration” to warn that it would take universities “decades to recover”.
None of the complaints make any sense, but that’s how these people operate.
@Bryan Harris
The only person at the BBC who would dare to do such a thing is Andrew Neil, and for this reason I suspect that his prospects in the organisation are severely limited.
On the contrary. People who run universities know more about universities than you do. And they are telling MPs about the serious threat your Brexit poses. Just because you are either too stubborn or too stupid to listen is not their fault.
It is just another piece of evidence which will be used at the inevitable public inquiry into Brexit to ensure those responsible are held to account and are brought to justice. Civil servants are keeping meticulous notes – knowing that when the blame comes (which it will) they do not want to be the ones found guilty.
Glad that you’re ahead of the curve, while Gove and Co. are still stuck in a groove, like a vinyl record going round and round.
Perhaps we should put some scare stories around about staying in an EU with Italian banks going bust and being rescued with our money, Turkey still in an association agreement and ready to take our car manufacturing jobs while we sit in a tariff prison.
Someone should. Of course the BBC would not mention them but several papers would, as might Sky.
The – tariff on our lamb exports, if we cannot secure a deal is 40%
Wales is facing Farmergeddon- you heard it here first !
I cannot add anything to the views expressed on Michael Gove. He is a conformist.
Fear of the NO DEAL BREXIT they have been party to causing, are mounting in Eire.
Agree with first comment about Gove been transparently another Blair but nonetheless it’s good to call this out so voters can see this duplicity.
Gove, Fox, Leadsom! Mordaunt have all conveniently ditched their pro Brexit beliefs and the great future this country is capable of free of the schackles of the EU in return for 20 pieces of silver. Hopefully their ministerial cars and a seat at the cabinet table will be short lived and never again must they get anywhere near the levers of power for their treachery. And that includes Hammond and May as well.
I have a bit more time for Mr Gove than I do for most Brexiteers.
Despite starting this pyrotechnic mess he has at least demonstrated the capacity to learn.
While it is embarrassing clear that most Tory MPs never figured out what the single market and customs union are, Mr Gove at least did.
He still supports Brexit but appears to be a realist – unlike any of the Europhobes.
He realises there is huge capacity for Brexit to go wrong – putting large numbers of farmers out of business and leaving us short of food.
It is criminally negligent of MPs to ignore such advice from a Cabinet ministers. And I believe any MPs who do will ultimately be brought to justice.
It will be ironic if Brexit voting farmers go bust because of your Brexit. Perhaps they might want to rethink their vote? And when food prices rise those who suffer the most are the poorest, who backed Brexit. They might want to think again too. I can afford to eat and feed my family regardless. Good luck to all of you. I hope you can.
Tweet every question you’ve made with a link to here!
I shan’t put what I think of Gove and his backers as I doubt it will be published, but I have always looked on at his support for Brexit and asked what are the real reasons he is backing leave.
Mr Gove
How the so called mighty have fallen, he is making a fool of himself, but has yet to understand that fact.
May asked for loyalty, but afraid he has now lost the plot completely.
Me thinks he needs some serious time on the back benches, or out of politics altogether, to view some of his past ideals.
Amazing how many politicians when their time has come to finish in politics (usually by being voted out) sound so sensible years later when they actually tell the truth of their own thoughts and ideals, but had put them to one side at the time, for Party Political/Ministerial reasons.
Mr Gove has a very safe seat, which voted 51/49 in favour of leave. He therefore believes that he can operate with relative impunity and focus on his aim of the top job.
You won’t receive any answers to your pertinent questions. Gove is the worst kind of unprincipled politician. Sadly, he is not alone. I have a strong feeling that most MPs regard the people, those from whom their authority is entrusted, with contempt. It is Parliament against the people and our very democracy is at stake.
It is reported that Brussels will give further assurances that the backstop will not be permanent. Of course it won’t define temporary and it won’t be legally watertight in the treaty.
The WA is only one of 40 reasons as the Spectator listed as to why the WA is nonsense. I believe it is illegal as it gives superior rights over UK citizens, overseen by a foreign court.
This wouldn’t stand up to a judicial revue.
Reply The most credible way to show neither side want to use the backstop is to take it out of the Agreement. It would still be a bad agreement
Indeed John, these are pertinent questions that the SoS should be addressing now.
Mr. Gove’s pronouncements do not cut much ice in the Atlas household after he undermined Mr. Johnson. I cannot see how ‘we can sort it out later’ works with the humiliating terms of a legally binding Treaty – perhaps Mr. Gove would do us the courtesy of enlightening us lesser mortals.
As he talks of uncertainty, you might add to your questions for Mr Gove the following:
– how much more “uncertain” can things get when we don’t have a clue what trading terms will apply from 30th March since the current non-deal cannot possibly pass the HoC?
– what further uncertainty are you prepared to impose on UK farmers and businesses in what would inevitably be another long, drawn out negotiation right to the wire, for at least two years of the transition period, probablylonger?
The simplest way to provide “certainty” is to publish WTO tariff schedules that can and will operate from 30th March. We know from the past two years that getting any sort of acceptable EU trading deal will take years, whereas we can agree bi-lateral deals globally in the meantime to help our businesses grow.
Story in the Times today: “No-deal Brexit will be nightmare for farmers, warns Michael Gove”.
Surely it is his job to make sure it isn’t, by addressing points 1 – 7 above. It’s not as if there hasn’t been 2.5 years to prepare.
Mr.Gove also said that “The perfect should not be the enemy of the good.” What arrant nonsense. The exact opposite is true. Putting up with less than the best has been the cause of failure of UK industry over the years and handed business to our competitors. What a sad statement by a minister supposedly in favour of our leaving the EU and thriving on our own. We should shun the good and acceptable, and aim only for the best.
Gove is clearly trying to position himself with the majority of RemaIN EU Tory MPs as successor to May as the ‘acceptable face of Brexit’ .
I suspect that nobody in any part of the Tory Party trusts him at all.
‘Brexit is huge opportunity to cut food miles, grow more of our own food, to rescue our fishing grounds and land more of our own fish, and to build bigger food processing industries close to good agricultural supply. ‘
Top comment, John. Along with improved animal welfare, this is one of my main reasons to leave the EU. Can’t do this kind of thing if you’re compromised by 27 other countries with different priorities, climates, resources, waters and soils – we need policies much more specific to the UK; and with much more consumer support for local producers. But it needs someone with real vision and commitment to lead these policies – and that rules Gove out.
Mr Gove is my local MP and I’ve written to him several times asking how as a leading light in the Leave campaign, he can justify supporting the WA and other anti proper-Brexit positions he has taken since Chequers was announced. Needless to say, I’ve had no replies (other than acknowledgement of receipt) let alone a satisfactory answer.
I’m thinking of moving to Wokingham. It’s only a few miles away.
So Mr Redwood, what is Gove’s response? Oh you haven’t asked him! So it is only virtue signalling. What is the point then?
Reply I will when Parliament is back
I think that Conservative infighting is going to lead to a Labour Government. Do long serving members of parliament never learn the lessons of history?
Hear Hear! Get a grip Gove.
I thought things were bad in Ireland..but unfortunately you also have more than your fair share of scoundrels and charlatans over there..we have far too many of them..we need quality not quantity
That will be the “very good deal” to keep us under the thumb of the EU in perpetuity, as Theresa May and you both wish … and I suppose you do realise that “the trading benefits we currently enjoy” include a thumping great trade deficit?
