Building border walls

The Democrats in the USA have two main aims for their majority in the House. They want to damage Mr Trump as much as possible, even hoping for an impeachment. They want to stop him carrying out one of his most advertised campaign pledges, to extend the border wall with Mexico.
I say extend to remind readers that a part of the US/Mexican border already has some wall, thanks to former President Clinton, himself a famous Democrat. Parties can change their views, but this is quite a change with a lot of passion behind it. The Democrats have plenty of supporters this side of the Atlantic from liberal minded people who also dislike the idea of Mr Trump keeping people out through physical barriers designed to prevent illegal migration.
The moral and historical basis of this is not a strong one for many advocating no wall. The Roman empire defended itself with walls, including a long and famous one across the England/Scotland border. China built the longest wall of all which remains a major tourist attraction. More recently a substantial number of countries have built border fences and walls to control illegal migration, keep out drugs and weapons and impede the spread of terrorism. Whilst the USA has been rowing about whether to build any more Mexican border wall, member states in the EU have constructed at least 1000 km of high fence and wall as border protection.Ukraine is currently embarked on the major task of fortifying its whole long frontier with Russia.
In the south Spain has aggressive fences at Ceuta and Melilla, to try to keep out illegal migrants from Africa. Greece has defences against Macedonia and Turkey. The French assisted by the UK use a high fence at Calais. Estonia and Latvia have some protection on parts of their Russian borders. I do not hear many protests about any of these. More contentious has been the long and high fences used by Hungary along her frontiers with Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia, presumably because the EU and many of its member states do not like the government of Mr Oban.
So I am asking readers today do you think walls and fences are necessary to control crime across frontiers, or are they damaging to legitimate migrants? How does Mr Trump’s Mexican proposal differ from many of the walls and fences the EU has already allowed to go up around it borders as member states have decided they need to take action?
The only reason Americans are moaning about the wall, is not the wall itself, but their desire to get rid of Trump. Just like with remainers here, they cannot abide the fact that they lost. So are they saying they would not have a wall at all? Of course not. It’s just another way to have a go. As for walls in general. Yes, they are necessary if you want to control numbers. We have one. It’s called the English Channel but government officials aren’t using it. Without some kind of barrier it’s an invite to all and sundry to walk right in. There are legal means by which people can enter countries and if you don’t use them then you’re not welcome. Numbers have to be controlled especially when social services are stretched and housing is scarce. Trump is only doing what he was elected to do. Governments must listen to the people. It’s what they are there for.
Exactly.
But MPs so rarely do listen to the people, most are just after a Career so loyalty to party is the best route to advancement. Or they just enrich themselves by acting as paid “consultants” to vested interests such as the green crap lobby. Then just a few Cast Iron, Low Tax at Heart lies delivered before elections, to be quietly dropped the day after the election.
JR, Clinton’s congress address was very powerful to build a wall and stop immigration as he thought it was a threat to their nation. You need to quote it. It was far more robust than Trump.
We read in the papers and articles how CCHQ are threatening to suspend associations for publicly denouncing May’s deal! We read they are being threatened if they deselect remain MPs even in leave constituencies?
Treason Moa might not like democracy and is prepared to lie on a daily basis to say her servitude plan keeps faith with the referendum. But despite insults from Ken pompous Clarke the people do not beleive or trust her and know they voted leave. They also know Treason Moa is aware of what they voted for because she said herself remaining in part or half in and half out is not leaving! This hardening stance against grassroots Tories was furthered by Cameron to change your party to New Labour and insults that they were the ‘turnip taliban’ and ‘swivel eyed’ loons! Good way to inspire support, not. Nevertheless, Ken pompous Clarke thinks it is a good strategy to insult e little people unable to think what is best for the country in their ‘opinion poll’. He forgets what was said and voted for in parliament.
Its not jusr Democrats who oppose – anyone who applies logical thought processes does. A physical wall with Mexico is the most expensive and least effective means of border security.
Social services are stretched because of austerity. We control migrant and refugee numbers by letting everyone else take them which we can do much cheaper as we have a rather convenient sea channel.
Oh and those who voted remain are not the only losers – everyone will lose (apart from rich elite anti tax avoidance dodgers of course)
Richard, Anyone who applies logical thought processes realises that a “wall” is essential in controlling migrant inflows from Mexico. As JR points out, that included the Democrats at one point.
International law says that refugees should stay in the first safe country they come to. Clearly that is not the UK, unless the refugees are EU citizens attempting to escape from the EU.
Most nations in the world value their independence for its own sake. That is why Britain’s ex-colonies were so eager to exit the British Empire. And I agree with them. Similarly, the UK has voted to exit the EU empire in an act of self-determination also protected by international law.
Clinton promised in public very clear unambiguous words secure border and failed to deliver!
The US public and Democrats should be outraged Clintons failure not Trump acting on his election pledge to the people! Good lesson for May: deliver what you promise and what is written in your manifesto and stop lying. I accept it is too late for May because the trust is completely gone.
Richard. What tosh. How many immigrants do you propose to take. Take your pick from millions. How are you going house them when we already have a homeless problem. Who are these people? We don’t know half the time. We are storing up problems for our NHS and for our own people. It is the duty of government to protect their own citizens first and foremost and not be nanny to the rest of the world. Helping in their own countries is the best way forward and not making us all poorer when we have to pay for and keep millions more.
@Richard, just because you write or think something does not make it so.
How is having a wall less effective than not having a wall? More expensive maybe but it is a one off capital cost which will boost local economies in the manner of Keynes which your ilk are fond of when it suits you.
The cost of social services per head and therefore overall has gone up due to immigration and births to immigrants not austerity.
Everyone who values independence will win from leaving the EU. We will be able to vote out governments we don’t like who will then be charged with improving things without the EU as an excuse. Surely that must appeal.
Absolutely spot on, Fedup. I was in Canada in the run up to the US elections. Listening on the radio to Latino immigrants being interviewed in the US was interesting. Those who’d jumped through many years of hoops to become US citizens were very resentful of those who were entering illegally. The message seemed to be that he generally had the support of the US Latino vote in his pledge to ‘build a wall’.
We don’t need migrants to actually step foot in the country for them to have an effect on our social services, especially with the judiciary ruling that we have to keep forking out benefits to a Romanian woman and children who have never lived in the country.
@Fedupsoutherner
There literally is an invitation on the govt website:
https://www.gov.uk/asylum-support
It is any wonder people are fleeing France?
Good question.
Answer: in the eyes of the BBC
European Union – Very Good
Donald Trump – Very Bad
Also in the eyes of the dangerous BBC:-
Bikes, buses, trams, trains and walking always good, Planes, trucks, cars bad.
Private landlords are always “unscrupulous landlords” and exploit tenants.
Green crap and expensive “renewables” are good, but cheap on demand gas, coal and nuclear is bad.
Higher taxes and every bigger government and more “government regulation” is always good.
Enforced BBC licence fee to ensure unfair competition by the BBC very good.
The dire NHS is the envy of the World despite all the evidence to the contrary.
Climate Alarmism is proven fact and no alternative views from the rather more rational & sensible scientists is to be allowed on air.
They even think “positive discrimination” is not just blatant “discrimination” against the best candidates.
There is a good book out called “The Noble Liar”, on this subject.
I think something should be done about the BBC. They are blatantly not doing what they are supposed to do.
You should watch The Mash Report on the BBC.
Not only does it ridicule people like you it also has a multicultural cast.
It’s brilliant.
@Stephen Priest; You missed off Sky News, Ch4 News those parts of commercial radio that have political or current affairs coverage plus the majority of the print media and just to illustrate the above;
I see TM, in today’s Daily Maul, wants us to believe that those PM’s who are critical of her WA are a risk to democracy, no Mrs May YOU and your WA are that risk, wishing to reduce this country to the status of a vessel state.
I was brought up not long after WWII. Films depicting those white and red zebra-like border barriers on roads were commonplace and matter-of-fact in films (movies ) with James Bond characters smashing through them at speed with soldiers or policemen shooting automatic weapons at them for they did not stop to be checked.
It seems bizarre, weird, incredible, fantasy that nowadays, that you call yourself a country and don’t have proper borders, checkpoints. It’s to stop unwanted guests piling in from the billions who wish to come here behind our backs and live on us.Like a lock or bolt on your front and back door. It is normal.
A garden wall, or fence is pretty too. You can grow ivy and roses and clematis on it. Beautiful!It is a pity we have a sea really.
I find it ironic that, those that do not wish to have effective barriers to illegal entry are quite happy to hide behind tall barriers, armed police, all there to protect them from what ? Us perhaps ?
Mark B
Ironic indeed, but deliberate none the less. It’s the ‘security’ legacy created by Blair. A means for them to do anti-English things while hiding from any accountability.
I don’t believe those running the country should have such protection, after all if they can’t walk amongst us without coming to harm, then that in itself tells you they’re not fit to govern.
Absolutely. Also, “not long after WWII” people in England, Wales etc lived with doors unbolted and unlocked. One trusted one’s neighbours and there was mutual respect. I’m afraid those days are long since gone: this government and those of EU states foisted on us, without any agreement or discussion on our part, “neighbours” who are at the least “unneighbourly” and leaving one’s doors unlocked is a recipe for disaster. Unfortunately, even if you have them locked it’s still no guarantee!
Christopher, The sea does provide a barrier against illegal entry to the UK. But it is not foolproof. I heard a Welsh farmer (on the BBC – they were too late to stop him) give evidence that illegals are coming ashore at night on deserted parts of our coastline.
So a wall (the sea for us) is necessary, but not sufficient. An important additional policy would be deport all foreign criminals (ie: in receipt of a custodial sentence) back to their country of origin. There is no excuse for that to be less than 100% for the obvious reason they are already in custody.
You’re missing the point John. You really need to wake up and see through the mist of old style politics. The rise of the liberal left is a threat to us all.
This isn’t about the construction of a physical border between the US and Mexico – This is about the rise of liberal left fascism and at its heart is the politicisation of race and gender with both being used to tarnish, slander and neutralise the political enemy
Look at the following and tell me how is it possible that these two hypocrites can still show themselves in public? Shameless, vacuous and viciously anti-democratic in their instinct. They will not accept the popular vote that delivered Trump to the White House. Sounds familiar? Brexit?
Both Obama and Clinton voted for Bush’s US-Mexican wall policy back in November 2006. And now they oppose it. Why?
This isn’t about the construction of a physical border between the US and Mexico. This is about removing Trump as the POTUS. The democrats are desperately searching for a pretext to slander and demonise Trump and then a reason to impeach him. The Democrats refuse to accept the will of the people as expressed two years ago when Clinton was defeated by a TV personality, Trump.
The rise of liberal left fascism in the last 20 years represents the most potent threat to popular democracy since Adolf Hitler. At its heart is a hatred and intolerance of white, heterosexual male. For many liberal left zealots Trump is the apotheosis of the one thing they hate, WHM.
Liberal left bigotry and their hatred of popular democracy is as disturbing as anything I have ever seen. The hate crime agenda pushed by May which as led to laws targeting white, heterosexual male specifically is the culmination of such a policy and you John voted for such laws.
When will moral MPs wake up and see what is happening here? White hetero male is under attack from all sides and MPs like you John have voted through laws to demonise husbands, grandfathers, sons, brothers, uncles and friends simply because those people are white, heterosexual and male
Brexit MPs have been described by this PM herself or indeed her allies have as ‘white, old men’. Is this acceptable. Would she make reference to non-white or female?
At the end of the Second World War, the Fascists were not routed out of power. They just swapped their brown shirts, baggy trousers and jack boots for more mainstream offerings by Armani and Saville Row. They became respectable and, in time and along with their views, acceptable.
Dominic,
Yes!!! Brilliant post.
I’ll second that Dominic.
Interesting how the press made much of three women in the three top public sector jobs, CPS, Met police and PM. All three have made a pigs ear of their role and job with appalling failures but nothing said about the gender as it was when given the jobs. We need the meritocracy May spoke of not based on ethnicity or gender. Stop the quotas they do not work they reduce standards. As for the gender nonsense in the military at the moment, breathtaking stupidity.
The cancer of political correctness is now ingrained in our mainstream establishment and they cannot see the wood from the trees. Many of us are victims of this culture. We need radical change and reform of our voting system to reflect the wish,s of the people and bring the politicos to account!
Dominic
“White hetero male is under attack from all sides and MPs like you John have voted through laws to demonise husbands, grandfathers, sons, brothers, uncles and friends simply because those people are white, heterosexual and male”
That is not accurate, Dominic. Look up John Redwood’s voting record.
@Dominic – Re Liberal left zealots, it was the rise of socialism that precipitated the rise of national socialism. When a doctrine is foisted upon a populous so comprehensively as socialism was and now liberal left issues are there is an equal and opposite reaction to balance it out.
Dangerous.
There is another kind of wall, Sir John. A stonewall. This apparently is what Theresa May is using to play for time and to obstruct the will of a majority of voters. She must not succeed.
Excalibur, Indeed. Theresa May said: “This deal delivers the Brexit the British people voted for”. It absolutely does not. Her deal is not leaving the EU at all. We may be exiting the existing treaties but we are signing up to new ones that tie us to the EU just as tightly. Mrs May is delusional or lying. She should be kept behind a wall.
The worst Prime Minister in history and enemy of the people. A lying, deceitful individual who is not fit for office.
It is self evident, from the examples you quote, that states believe walls or fences are appropriate if they deem the circumstances justify the cost they incur and the deterrence they provide. You did not mention the wall built in Belfast to separate two warring communities during the Troubles. To answer your question, Mr Trump does have a case for a more effective barrier to counter illegal immigration and drug smuggling. No doubt there are arguments about specification, location and cost. But in the USA it seems to have extended to the issue of principle too. But that seems to be cover to attack Trump and one of his key election commitments.
Actually, there were few walls during the troubles. We (the Army) had to hastily erect wriggly tin walls at interfaces prior to the marching season.
Since the Belfast agreement there exists a monstrous and permanent ‘peace wall’ between loyalist and republican communities. You should go there, it is another (unpleasant) world.
I have cast a flirting glance at the text of Shakespeare stuff recently
My respect for the Royal Shakespere Company is not quite what it was
Sometimes walls can be needed to reduce crime, drugs, terrorism, warfare and similar. But if it is clear to people that even if they are able to enter without permission they will be rapidly returned, then most will be deterred from bothering. Technology and a clear & prompt send back policy can perhaps be rather more effective than a very expensive physical wall, which can often never be fully effective however much is spent on it.
Meanwhile May continues her project fear as the excellent Lord Lilley points out. This is damaging confidence in the UK and using public funds to do it. Surely this is not a proper use of public money nor of her office? Doubtless she will come out with her usual robotic, repetitive, tedious drivel on Andrew Marr today and doubtless Marr will ask nothing sensible or remotely challenging as usual.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/01/05/theresa-may-stoking-apocalyptic-fears-no-deal-brexit-win-rebels/
Also – Scrap ‘white elephant projects’, says Liz Truss – Yes please, no shortage of them from this wasteful government who have given us the highest taxes for 40 years and massive government debt too.
Start with HS2, all the greencrap and electric car subsidies, Hinkley C, sort out the dire wasteful NHS, cull about 50% of Univerisity places by restricting soft loans to sensible degrees and worthy students. Also cull about 50% of the rest UK government activity, most of which is positively damaging, at best pointless.
One of the benefits of a change of pm would have been saving £100bn from the hs2 white elephant. Hinckley point should clearly go as well. Hopefully we can still get rid of mrs may before it’s too late to do that.
On walls I find the humbug of liberal leftists extraordinary, especially those who are loud in their support of the wall-building EU – although not surprising. I didn’t know Clinton had built some wall already- the truth is wonderful. what utter humbug by all those virtue signalling leftists criticising trump!
Yesterday, a caller to LBC from Dublin told us that he manufactured drugs and had had large orders prior to leaving. But that the day after leaving he would have to relabel his products to comply with British regulations enforced by the health authority here. But the law has been enacted putting all UK law to initially copy EU law in order to avoid this kind of problem. So either this man is a liar, put up by the Fear campaign or the medical regulator is being deliberately difficult and trying to undermine WTO or their cliff edge. Which is it?
Good morning.
To answer the last part of that question first – “No !”
People moving from one country to another do so along known and sensibly controlled routes exit and entry points. There is no need for those who wish to enter another country legally to do otherwise.
Once you answer the last part of that question first, the remainder of it becomes much simpler. Only those with criminal intent seek to gain entry into another country illegally. Therefore, to stop this clear act of criminality barriers to their entry must be erected.
Presidents and Prime Ministers are elected to office and their first and sworn goal is to protect the nation state from enemies within and without. Borders are essential in this time as those seeking to do harm can appear and disappear at will. If we cannot defend our borders, how can we defend the people and the nation state ?
The Democrats oppose, ‘The Wall’, not for ideological reasons, but because it is President Trump’s central campaign promise and, if the Democrats stand half a chance of getting back the White House, they need to defeat him on this. The Democrats are putting politics before the safety of the Nation and its people. Disgraceful !
They also reckon that every poor migrant is another Democrat vote, as Labour did when Blair allowed the increase and refused the EU opt out.
@Mark B; “People moving from one country to another do so along known and sensibly controlled routes exit and entry points. [..//..] Only those with criminal intent seek to gain entry into another country illegally.”
Do they, are they, always, are you not taking a somewhat parochial view?
What if those “known and sensibly controlled routes” are in the control of tyrants or indeed criminals. For example many an opponent of the Taliban, or the USSR forces before them, escaped via the unguarded borders trails into neighbouring countries.
Only those with criminal intent seek to gain entry into another country illegally. Therefore, to stop this clear act of criminality barriers to their entry must be erected.
Once a law breaker, always a law breaker! Do we want these people here even if their claims for asylum are genuine.
If illegal immigrant thinks it is OK to break laws when they are desperate at what point does the poverty they will experience when settled in the UK make them desperate and therefore potential criminals?
Mr Trump is right to build a wall the higher the better, as for us we have a wall it’s called a moat around our great country
Off topic
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6561061/Theresa-warns-rebel-MPs-Brexit-deal.html
Surely this must have been at the back of her head when she was saying No Deal is better than a bad Deal, well Mrs May a lot of people think that you have a bad deal so go with your word of no deal or is it your intention all along to get to a point we’re you say you have no choice but to go back to the people with another vote so the 2016 referendum can be over turn with the help from remoaner mps/foreign interest Hungarian/ex pms/Eu
Bill Cash is spot on as usual today:- When with the penny finally drop for T May just how daft is she?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/01/05/theresa-mays-monstrous-brexit-deal-would-leave-britain-mercy/
See the blog of Prof Jonathan Story -“Writing about history politics and economics”
a summation and implications of the WA – what a stick up by May. Its not just the Backstop – if anything that’s a minor point.
Good article by Sir Bill. But is T May daft? If she is daft then stronger people than her deliberately voted her in so that she could be manipulated, and they’re doing it very effectively. If she’s not daft then she is wickedly mendacious and duplicitous.
And if she is, underneath it all, a moral, upstanding and right-thinking person, then she is way, way out of her depth and has been for a long time. If so, is she too arrogant to acknowledge it?
Yes, the US does need that wall. I lived there for 15 years, and although they were proud of being ‘a nation of immigrants’, there is a limit.
I found the Americans to be a very generous people, as we are in the UK, willing to help those in need, but their generosity is being abused. In my opinion, they have a perfect right to decide for themselves who to let into their country. It was widely known even then, that there were parts of Los Angeles, where crime was so bad, that even the Police didnt go there.
I am no particular admirer of Donald Trump, but he was elected because he promised to do something about those who would come in illegally (among other things), and he is trying to keep that promise. The UK Government are much more reluctant.
Just back from my first ever trip to Israel and Jordan. Israel has a lot to teach the rest of the West about how Christians, Jews, Muslims and others can live peacefully within one country. But of course the rest of the West thinks it knows better despite the obvious failures of its versions of multi-culturalism and would never take advice from Israel. I met many Arabs – Muslim and Christian – but none who would rather live in Gaza. Quite content in Israel.
And in Muslim Arab Jordan, Christmas was widely celebrated. A pleasure to be there.
A lesson for the No Borders activists is that both Israelis and Jordanians greatly appreciate the strong secure border between them because it enables them to go about their lives in peace. Sitting in the roof top bar of my hotel in Aqaba with a glass of more than tolerable Jordanian wine from St George (sense of humour there!), I could see Jordan, Israel and Egypt. Saudi was only 30 minutes away to the south by car. Ships, small boats, hang gliders and aircraft moving in this space freely. Thanks to secure borders.
Finally on the Good Friday Agreement. There is a myth that this agreement states that there cannot be a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. It says nothing of the sort. What it requires is a return to normal borders. It is true that NI, UK and Ireland had membership of the EU in common and this simplified the negotiations. Normal borders means, in the case of external EU borders, the usual features of other EU external borders. That can include checks at the border, ie., a hard border. Unfortunately, UK committed in the EU Withdrawal Act to not having any checks at the border so there cannot be any.
We are in this mess through lack of political leadership. The responsibility for this failure rests with the occupant of No 10 Downing Street.
The Irish are now talking about putting the electronic visa border, that the EU is installing by 2020, on their sea and airports. They are not in Shengen and need to check non EU passport holders, who can pass freely within the continent. The UK has no problem with Irish citizens passing freely since partition and vice versa. We need ID checks and the ability to return those with no right to settle or work. Once the EU starts central taxation and builds its armed forces while charging Ireland, they may decide to leave too.
Peter D Gardner said: “The responsibility for this failure rests with the occupant of No 10 Downing Street”. That is so in more ways than one.
Probably a wall is not necessary between the UK and Eire, but the border must be beefed up with number plate and general surveillance cameras on all road links. Not least to monitor those escaping from the EU.
I think we have got to the stage where Mrs May’s continuing claims that her deal delivers Brexit, like her claims of “strong and stable” previously, simply increase the contempt in which she is held.
“Damaging to legal immigrants”? – No – Legal immigrants have legal ways to address their immigration requirements.
Walls work; “good fences make good neighbours”. When you haven’t got such good neighbours, make the fences higher & stronger.
As Anne Coulter is now advocating, the barrier on the USA’s southern border need not be a wall per se, rather a modern fence built as high as you like plus some technology to detect would-be infiltrators.
Agree – long gone are the days when most countries had a high degree of security on their borders. Since the EU opened up most of the borders affecting countries under Schengen then what did you expect to happen? Coupled with what has almost become free movement of immigrants worldwide, some without papers, then you just lose control. Germany were running short of workers and thought it a good idea to let as many as wanted too come. Farage was right all along. If the influx of illegals continues to the UK via the EU then all I ask is that the Gov return them to France or wherever. They wont ever do that though…next year when it all calms down again, Javid can go off on another jolly hoping he doesn’t get called back again.
Genuine migrants, use legal means to migrate. Chancers and cheats gather at borders waiting to make a clandestine entry to their chosen destination.
Remove the attraction and you will remove the problem. All illegals should be repatriated to the last country they were in. No arguments, no delays, just taken straight back.
It’s exactly how sensible countries deals with it.
There are two belief systems going on here.
In extremis, the first denies our history, national boundaries and effectively denies the right to one’s own property. It’s the mantra that the world should be open to all – basically a free for all. It’s a kind of Andy++ philosophy – what’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine. The old have taken the world from the young, and now they have to give it back. Any democratic vote can only be seen by them through this prism, and if it contradicts this belief system, it is ignored.
The second belief system is backed by those too busy learning, working, building up their own asset base to worry too much about the system. They just want to get on with their lives within the rules – they respect national boundaries and property rights, defending them by whatever means necessary and come out at election time in favour of their belief system. They end up being the majority.
In between, we have the T Mays of this world, pretending to be in the second belief camp but with a foot in the first and not really knowing themselves where they stand.
To those claiming Trump is doing what we was elected to do, he is not. He was elected for Mexico to build the wall, not use 5 billion US to build it.
Providing conventional routes remain open for genuine asylum seekers and any other categories, a wall is no problem. It just makes it harder for the criminal gangs involved to take advantage of the vulnerable.
For the Democratic Party the wall is a means to an end, getting rid of Trump. These so called Democrats cannot get their heads round the fact that they failed to appeal to the impoverished vote which they have always considered their own. This impoverished vote sussed that these Democrats were no different from the Republicans. They were all part of the Washington
establishment cabal who for years have claimed the divine right to rule. They bitterly resent Trump’s arrival on the scene to shatter their illusion.
There have been parallels in the UK and across the EU. Establishment thinkers beware.
Mr Redwood! I have at last worked out the best solution for the Backstop!!!!
A high wall! That would keep the two Irish sides apart, prevent the return of the troubles and fix Brexit once and for all!
This is all anti-Trump hysteria by the Democrats, aided and abetted by their friends in the media in the USA and the UK. Almost everything he says or does is opposed and attacked, not on merit but because they can’t stand the thought that he won the election. In this respect Trump and Brexit receive the same treatment by our media (particularly broadcasters who breach the statutory broadcasting code of impartiality regularly with impunity and agree from censure by their regulator Ofcom).
Sorry, last sentence should read “free from censure…”.
President Trump is in the best maverick tradition of the USA, without it the country would not exist. Reality is a stranger to idealism, utopia is a fantasy. The world is vastly overpopulated and the internet has shown the vast differences in lifestyle. The answers lie within most countries’ borders, corruption and subjugation is endemic in many countries that have wealth but it is denied to the majority for the benefit of the tiny minority.
Open borders for people will reduce us all to the lowest common denominator. The current Brexit debacle illustrates how the EU is a classic example of how not to help poorer nations by having trading borders.
What is this smoke and mirrors nonsense about Trump building a wall/ fence/ barrier ..call it what you will.
The Secure Fence Act of 2006 was passed by George W Bush and by 2011 there was 649 miles of wall/ fence constructed. It ranges from 18 to 26 feet in height, and in places there is secondary or even tertiary fencing as well.
Why are those making a big deal out of Trumps “ wall “ oblivious to the 649 miles already there ? Are they liars, are they devious, are they uninformed empty headed snowflakes, what are they ?
We have the English Channel as a barrier, not that you would know it as it seems any illegal can come in by being “ rescued “ rather than being arrested and immediately deported.
There are Walls/Barriers/Fences around the White House, the Vatican, and Parliament, are any of those politicians who are against walls, wanting those removed ?
A very old saying, good strong fences make for good neighbours.
Why have a door to your house with a lock on it, if it is not to vet those who knock on it.?
I thought there were proper legal channels for all genuine refugees to apply for asylum.
Of course barriers are essential if you want to try to protect anything which is inside.
For a while now there has been a conflict between the “borderless world” philosophy espoused by many on the Left and the more mainstream traditional view of the nation state with its borders.
The problem with the borderless world brigade is that humans are tribal, sociable animals who naturally want to “belong”.
Without “them” there can be no “us”.
In any case, a “world government” – say, run by the UN – or at least a continental government – say, run by the eu – requires the virtual abolition of any meaningful democracy.
By and large it seems that the borderless world is promoted by an elected minority or the unelected who have found refuge in various institutions, charities, quangos, the media, civil service, unions etc.
The elected majority (or “populists” as they are sometimes referred to) tend to favour more traditional borders and the nation state. They won a famous victory with the eu referendum, but despite this, an alliance of the elected minority and the unelected is still attempting to thwart them.
People are not united as a nation if others from any part of the world are allowed to enter their territory illegally.
Prior to election, Trump made the case for building a wall, including a fence or other defensive barrier as appropriate to the topography of the border. It was a key pledge & voters elected him to the highest office to enable his power to act & protect them.
The walls that the Romans had built to secure occupied Britannia from the so-called barbarians in the north are more famous, at least for the British, but at 73 modern miles for Hadrian’s Wall and much less for the Antonine Wall they were short compared to the Roman’s Rhineland fortifications:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Limes_Germanicus
“The Limes Germanicus was divided into … The total length was 568 km (353 mi). It included at least 60 forts and 900 watchtowers … ”
It is claimed in this fascinating book:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Shortest-History-Germany-James-Hawes/dp/1910400416
that the cultural, religious, political and economic effects of the first century Roman limes can still be clearly detected in modern Germany.
You said it “they want to damage Mr Trump as much as possible”, but not so , Mr Trump is his own worst enemy, he doesn’t need enemies from outside, he’s doing it all by himself. And talking about borders aren’t we lucky we have the natural borders of the Meditterean Sea and then the English Channel preventing the whole country being swamped by sub-saharan and West African Africans. On the other hand the native peoples of Mexico Texas California were there for probably thoisands of years before the White Man came so we could argue they have a right to migrate up and down as they wish..it’s not all black and white..and in the end we know that all borders fail..it only takes time.
All man made borders fail, it only takes time
I liked the idea of the trans American monorail stretching from sea to shining sea and found it dissapointing that the USA couldn’t even muster a picket fence let alone a children of Irgun inspired impediment.
We in GB are lucky enough geographically to have an ever widening moat and despite the uneconomic hiatus of the last 40 years it still informs us as to who we are.
Mrs. Merkel said at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin 21/11/2018 :
“Sovereign nation states must not listen to the will of their citizens when it comes to questions of immigration, borders, or even sovereignty.”
This is why we need a completely clean break from the EU, and certainly not Mrs May’s/the EU’s “deal”, particularly as Mrs. Merkel is highly likely to be taking up a senior position in the EU now that she is rapidly satisfying the necessary criteria of being a rejected politician in her own country.
Walls are necessary in a world of conflict, to enable governments to protect their citizens. In this part of Britain, Offa, King of Mercia is famous for his 283 Km-long dyke (which originally included a wooden stockade) to keep out the marauding Welsh of those days. There were also many castles along the border, which local villagers could run to in the event of trouble, I guess much like the forts of American frontier days.
During Foot and Mouth Disease, a 6 km fence was erected to protect a vulnerable sheep population on a large hill-common – it was expensive and controversial, but in the light of subsequent experience elsewhere, worked well. Strange to say, it’s always the same ‘liberal’ types who object to such projects, and become ‘the enemy within’ – wolves in sheep’s clothing! Trump is right about this in my view, and deserves support for the wall.
Something seriously wrong with Mr Trump’s mental state. The only thing we can do now is to try to hang on until he finishes out his time. In short- he’s a disaster, not only for the US but for the world
A proverb that I have always found to be very accurate goes: ‘Good fences make good neighbours’, and I think that applies equally to national frontiers as it does to private people.
In voting for Mr Trump, Americans were voting for the fence, and Mr Trump should be respected for trying to impliment a campaign promise.
I suppose that walls and fences are a bit upsetting for rich globalists who want to destroy our nations. These people play shamelessly on our inherent Christian values to push the agenda of “No walls” etc but their only concern is more cold,hard cash ( theirs!).
However, anyone can cherry pick from the scriptures should they wish so to do.
Acts 17:26 “From one man He made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands.”
Wonder if those who support no borders would actually support the logical conclusion which would be full on communism. ( People must share all they possess, give up everything they own …except of course those in charge..no equality nonsense for thrm!)
*them
I’m sure the people of the USA can see that the actions of the Democrats are politically motivated just like project fear is here in the UK. If it’s just about money then a crowd funding page should be set up to give him the $5.6bn he’s asking for. Spread between the 327 million US population this is peanuts. It’s time for the little people who love their country to bypass these left wing liberals who through their misguided beliefs will destroy their own future.
More interesting is the shut down. The previous ‘record’ was 21 days.
Trump is going to sit there. Those who won’t be paid are democrat voters, and the public isn’t going to notice much of the shutdown anyway.
A month without pay, rent due, mortgages due, its going to get harder and harder for the democrats to say no.
Yes borders are important, you can’t have a country if you don’t have borders. The State’s ability to raise taxes for the common good would quickly unravel if there were no restrictions as to who could wander in. But borders are not just the boundary of a country , it is also about managing the visitors who have entered the country, and made sure they have left at the appropriate time, something the British establishment couldn’t care less about, their complacency is criminal. If credit card companies can manage billions of transactions a day across hundreds of millions of terminals, you would have thought the British state could track 40 odd million people who visit the UK through a couple of dozen ports , but it seems beyond them.
My understanding is that although they arrive from Mexico, the least desirable immigrants are from the more southerly Central America countries. A ‘diplomatic’ solution for the USA might be to secure the southern border of Mexico , in exchange for agreed exchanges of goods and population with bona-fide Mexican identity . This would represent a much shorter land frontier, therefore cheaper and affordable.
It is difficult to understand how walls and fences hinder migrants whose arrival in host countries is sought by or welcomed by those countries.
May on Marr not convincing. The woman cannot see beyond her deal which by any judgement has many deficiencies. Her claim that the WA delivers on the referendum is an outright lie. I can only see turmoil ahead.
Yes the USA should build a wall/fence, the cost-benefit of wall vs. fence probably varies along its construction. It was a Trump election policy. A future Democrat presidential candidate would be free to campaign under a policy of permanently opening parts of the wall to ease the flow of illegal immigrants. As well as adding to physical security it sends a clear message that the USA aims to be a safe, secure place for its population, workers and businesses. This is a good message, safety and securitynshould not be seen as bad.
With Luís Obrador having become President of Mexico, and his sympathies with President Maduro of Venezuela (whom he invited to his inauguration), the threat that Mexico becomes another Venezuela looms. That Obrador has already slashed the salaries of government employees (supposedly in a bid to reduce corruption, when the effect will be to make them dependent on bribes for an income) does not help. The threat that large numbers of Mexicans will seek to flee to the US will make the wall seem like a good idea soon enough. Unfortunately, Mexican presidential elections are only every 7 years, so the Mexicans are stuck with him.
The United States is already a melting pot of peoples, and whether a Mexican border will be in place for a while longer is neither here nor there. The Berlin Wall and the Iron Curtain had a short enough lifespan and I don’t think many today are paying much attention to Hadrians wall. I often think about people who go around comparing borders are a bit like our domestic dogs going around looking for lamp posts to do their business against- a bit like the jargon coming from some quarters in this country, continually talking about taking back control. So looking out the window there are some who see borders everywhere- there are others looking out the same window and will never see borders, not even if they are ten feet high.
corr’n- not even if the border was ten feet high
I should add – I know many migrants to this country.
I can not think of one who does not contribute hugely.
In contrast, I have never met a UKIP voter who adds anything positive to our country.
Ah it’s the new tactic of the left, if they loose a democratic vote they resort to guerrilla style tactics, libel, whinge & moan, any kind of ‘ist’ ‘ism’ & ‘phobe’ false accusation you can think of.
Anything but just shutting up and accepting they lost. They have to be dragged kicking and screaming like a spoilt child not getting it’s own way.
It’s not fair, you see.
We have the same here too, they’re called remoaners.
Secure boundaries are necessary. When I moved house I made my new premises secure. I have no problem inviting in anybody I see fit to enter. Same should go for any sensible autonomous entity, person or country, whatever.
For those unlucky enough not to live on an island with a natural border, walls and fences are imperative. It is the first duty of everynGovernment to protect the safety and security of its own citizens. Their human rights come first. Trump is on course to be the best President ever – better than Abe. 5 million new jobs in 2 years – wait until the economy gets some impetus behind it.
Off-topic:
This morning I watched Chuka Umunna being interviewed by Sophy Ridge on Sky, and virtually everything he said was a lie. Then I watched Theresa May being interviewed by Andrew Marr on the BBC and she was even worse. They and others of their kind have no respect either for the truth, or for the voters who put them into Parliament.
“So I am asking readers today do you think walls and fences are necessary to control crime across frontiers, or are they damaging to legitimate migrants? ”
I note you don’t talk about ‘asylum seekers’, something you in the political class have not afforded little girls in Rotherham, Oxford, Manchester or Bristol. God knows what’s going on the London!!
‘legitimate migrants’, will usually come with a job opportunity awaiting them. We won’t find them floating in a stolen rubber dinghy in the middle of the English Channel.
Neither should the Royal Navy be assisting the ‘people smugglers’ by picking up their victims and bringing them to the UK. The British navy is supposedly there to protect the UK not assist with the invasion.
And finally, why do Prominent Democrats, for example, Schumer, or Pelosi oppose a border wall with Mexico, but approve of the Israeli border wall – to the extent that a good proportion of the Israeli border wall was paid for with US subsidy.
It’s not a coincidence that they expect the ‘migrants’ to vote Democrat. Talk about gerrymandering.
Walls must work because why else would the rich and famous have them, often living in gated communities with their very own border guards.
The logical conclusion of open borders is that private and public security is immoral.
You forgot to mention the long EU funded wall between Turkey and Syria.
In general I think that if there is a problem and the evidence shows that a wall is needed then you build a wall. The problem with President Trump is in his style of rheteoric on this issue, as you say: Bill Clinton’s administration put something in place without the fanfare but Trump has made it a central policy with has fuelled division on both sides of the argument.
It’s also important not to forget that many of the issues in Europe with unwanted migration are due to actions taken in the Middle East and North Africa by Western Governments which culminated in the issues leading to migrant routes in the first place along with certain EU politicians saying stupid things in the media.
Surely the illegal immigrants can be trusted turn themselves in at some convenient check point away form the border , or complete an electronic tagging system of some kind ?Snigger ..
Borders have to be secure, no probs . Redders mentions Bill Clinton( a famous Democrat …!!! ) he was pretty tough on illegal migration generally but infrastructure is not the point of Trumps wall . It is a symbol in his campaign within the context of the intemperate anti immigrant language he used .It is to that and its ghastly UK sympathisers, I object.
Dear readers
There are many types of walls. A trip to the National theatre to see Hadestown can get the juices flowing on this very subject. Walls are a metaphor for our time. Other topics like humanity, home, belonging and identity are also wrapped up within the debate. It’s a complex issue. Walls are not root causes they are proposed solutions to much deeper issues. I pray that those in power get themselves educated and stop pandering to those who might be lining their pocket or playing to their ego. Civilisation and humanity is at stake here, and that is a very serious matter. Enjoy Hadestown if you get to see it. Fabulous play, production and cast, C
Walls are all very well, but to be effective need to be covered by observation with intercept teams at instant readiness to apprehend invaders. A few years ago, I went on holiday to a dude ranch on the Arizona/Mexican border. That part of the border runs though ground which is akin to a lunar landscape, with precipitous mountains and steep canyons covered in thick cactus and scrubby trees along the border. It is one of the last refuges for cougars in the US. Even with the latest technology, the area would swallow regiments of guards to be an effective barrier. The problem is further complicated by the fact that the border area is bound by Native American reservations. People smuggling is a major source of income in these reservations, which are semi-autonomous in US law. Building the Wall is a great sound bite, but the technical and political problems are somewhat greater than often stated.
Hi Sir John, walls are not there to stop legitimate asylum seekers or migrants, they are to stop people who think they have the right to walk into any country they choose and receive benefits courtesy of that countries workers and tax payers.
Furthermore I think the UK should patrol the channel, scoop up the migrants who have chosen not to claim asylum in any of the safe countries they have traveled through, finger print them, explain that they will never be allowed into the UK and return them to France.
We should only accept asylum seekers who show us respect by going the legal route. By definition they are law abiding and are far more likely to be honest and an asset to us.
Left-wingers these days regard any attempt to control any border as racist. This is a new development: they didn’t think like that in President Clinton’s time. But now they do, and it explains the ferocity of their opposition to President Trump. That opposition has been voiced in this country by Sadiq Khan and John Bercow. It is monstrously unfair to President Trump, who is not a racist.
What has been seen by the people over the last 3 years is that its the people that people vote for is what matters and not the party you vote for, whether the people are taking notice is another thing, after all, it is the people parliament and they have always chosen who sits in it by way of voting, voters have always been blinded by the smoke and mirrors of politician and what they are really about, did they really pledge Allegiance to the people parliament and it people or to other powers miles away to the south and to the west.