Desperate Lib Dems threaten to cut off NHS cash

By johnredwood | Published: January 7, 2019

Vince Cable and others want to amend the Finance Bill to stop the government being able to collect taxes needed for the NHS and other purposes unless the government do what the Remain MPs tell them to over the EU.

There seem to be no limits to the extreme actions these MPs want to take to thwart the will of UK voters. They remain completely unreconciled to the UK leaving in March as promised. This is a new low for Project Fear.
It is high time they allowed Parliament to complete implementation of the result of the People’s Vote in 2016. The idea we would want a second People’s Vote on the same thing, having ignored the first one, is particularly bizarre.

