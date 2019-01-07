Major increases in healthcare money

By johnredwood | Published: January 7, 2019

Today the government announced its financial settlement for the NHS for the next five years. Total spending will rise from £115 bn last year to £148bn in 2023-24, representing a 3.4% real increase each year.

The government wishes in particular to improve early cancer diagnosis, to improve mental health services, increase funding to ensure better quality care in the community, allow GP surgeries to expand, and improve maternity services. The NHS will have more money for introducing digital technology, personal healthcare budgets and more prevention measures.

I will be following up with the government over our local share of this welcome boost to NHS budgets. We do need to expand our local health capacity and make sure local health professionals have the budgets they need to provide a good quality service.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Alan Jutson
    Posted January 7, 2019 at 7:17 pm | Permalink

    Some welcome news but given the fast growing population now living in our area, we need a vastly improved settlement to include for in such population increases.

    Reply
  2. Dominic
    Posted January 8, 2019 at 6:13 am | Permalink

    This is political spending of the worst kind. Throwing money at a backward organisation hoping for political brownie points. How easy it is for governments to spend other peoples money hoping for political advantage

    When does NHS reform start or would that be political suicide? Much easier to throw cash down the drain. Using our taxes to finance a political strategy.

    Higher NHS spending is a reflection not of compassion but of political cowardice

    Reply
  3. Horatio McSherry
    Posted January 8, 2019 at 7:45 am | Permalink

    Sir John,

    Just where is this extra money coming from?

    The NHS is not underfunded: it’s catastrophically mismanaged on a biblical scale.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page