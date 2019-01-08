There has continued to be a good rate of jobs growth in the UK over the course of 2018, despite the monetary squeeze and the tax hits to cars and some housing. Since the referendum vote more than 700,000 jobs have been added. This contrasts starkly with the 500,000 job losses the Treasury forecast for the first couple of years after the announcement of a Leave vote win. Real incomes are also rising again, and are in the UK usefully above the levels reached prior to the banking crash in 2007, as is GDP per head. In contrast several countries in the Euro area including Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy and France are still below the 2007 levels of real GDP per capita. The banking crash and great recession at the end of the last decade did plenty of damage to jobs and real incomes on both sides of the Atlantic and on both sides of Channel.
The US economy has also shown a good pace of jobs growth in the last year, accelerated by the tax cuts and fiscal boost administered by the Trump administration. Real wages have also done well, with people enjoying more spending power as the tax cut benefits flow through to their bank accounts. The statements made by Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board on Friday were important and reassuring. He said he was listening carefully to markets who are concerned about a global downturn. He confirmed there was no need for early rate rises from here and stressed there was no pre determined path for Fed policy. Prior to this markets took as a guide the suggestion that there could be three more rate rises in 2019.
The UK authorities need to reappraise their approach in the light of recent events and in the light of Mr Powell’s welcome statement. We could do with more progress in generating jobs and rising living standards. This has so far been a long lasting recovery from the crash of 2008-9, but also quite a slow one. As Janet Yellen, former Chair of the Fed stated, recoveries do not die of old age. They end when Central Banks make them end. There is no need for them to do so any time soon. Policy has been tighter than it need have been thanks to Quantitative tightening, higher rates and tougher banking guidance. Latest global surveys show more of a problem with orders, not with inflation. Falling commodity prices confirm there is no great inflation threat out there.
Regrettably, another opportunity wasted. Dr. Redwood, yesterday you (and Sir William Cash) made your point again regarding payment to the EU of £39 billion for nothing, and again allowed the minister to say this payment is a ‘legal obligation’ as his answer. The question is, will the government produce the legal opinion(s) that say we have legal, financial obligations to the EU following our departure in March, that contradict the HoL, so that we may see from whom the Government prefers to receive its advice on this matter.
£39bn is the cost of your Brexit. It is your bill for your policy. My children’s generation end up paying most of it for you.
Perhaps you don’t believe it because it wasn’t written on the side of a bus?
Or indeed even just an itemised bill for the £39 billion would be a good start – about £1,300 per household! What about our share of the assets we have paid for?
Is calling someone a Traitor and a Nazi now a criminal offence? Not very pleasant perhaps, but is it a crime? It seems that even the police do not know and they have to check it out, so how can the public be reasonably be expected to know? Ed Miliband (would be landlord thief and famous for his absurd tomb stone) wants zero tolerance (on any free speech he does not like it seems). Perhaps he needs to make a list of which words are to be made illegal & banned and which not! Promising to thieve private assets off landlords to try to buy votes off tenants is not, it seems, illegal – it certainly should be.
Perhaps they should also check out if getting elected on the basis of a published manifesto but then doing the complete opposite post election is a criminal offence. Obtaining a job on a false fake CV application or pecuniary advantage by deception perhaps? Surely wanting the UK to be governed by unelected foreign bureaucrats is being a Traitor to the UK. Certainly in very many peoples’ eyes?
The mist seems to be clearing slightly.
“EU officials” talking about a delay in A50.
D Davis still talking about Canada ++ deal during delay time.
A solid rejection of this WA is needed, then move to WTO and the EU will respond with offer of a delay to negotiate a free trade deal. That could be your choice – no deal or a delay to negotiate a FTA… A tougher choice because elements of this WA including the £39bn would still be included. We need tougher deal makers than May.
. . . great recession . . . = depression.
With the hopeful end to money printing we can start to settle the economies on the world and get back to reasonable interest rates, sustainable growth and low inflation.
What concerns me though is what is happening on the continent. With the German economy slowing and an extra million mouths to feed, cloth and look after Germany does not look a good. There’s may be trouble ahead.
Mark B:”. . . great recession . . . = depression.”
That’s always amused me about John Redwoods newspeak. It’s a good way of describing our economy without owning the economy.
If it wasn’t for the UK government spending half of GDP on welfare we’d know we were in a Depression. Thing is the UK government is broke, and once it is forced to recognise the fact, it will be forced to withdraw that 50% of government spending. Then you’ll know what a great recession is.
What JR has failed to mention is that since 2009 every pound of incremental GDP has only been obtained with an extra £5 of debt. No explanation either as to why so many people are working past 65. The usual explanation of because they like it doesn’t seem to match the constant message from the life insurers of saving up to get out at 50 and now 55. Odd also that if things are going so well the average family has around £15k in unsecured debt.
I know. All this employment and high taxes makes me wonder why we are still borrowing so much ?
@APL; “Thing is the UK government is broke, and once it is forced to recognise the fact, it will be forced to withdraw that 50% of government spending. Then you’ll know what a is.”
The UK made that mistake in the 1930s, it didn’t solve anything then, it won’t today…
Re Germany, events are turning nasty. There is a gruesome photo of a badly beaten up Chairman of the AfD now on the internet. AfD is the growing opposition party in Germany. It is unclear which group was responsible.
It would be better if the government were focussed on these issues. Instead it remains obsessed with trying to get May’s dud deal, the WA, agreed by parliament. It does not deserve to be agreed because it is a very bad deal. Bad because it is a win-lose deal – win for the EU, lose for the UK. Such one sided deals often fail. Even worse it does not settle the basic issue of the future relationship between the parties. That can is kicked even further down the road. This situation is a consequence of the negotiating positions taken by the parties, a consequence of either bungling incompetence or bad faith. My instinct is that it is bad faith on both sides as they seek to frustrate Brexit, an instinct reinforced by the news that officials are now said to be looking at deferral of the UK exit date. Just leave on 29 March.
It is YOUR dud deal. You voted for it. It has what Brexit has always meant – even if you lot still do not deliver it.
The deal solves nothing, kicks the can down the road for years to come, it weakens our negotiating position hugely, ties us in for years to come and cost £billions. No one should accept it. It is far. far worse than a WTO leave. It is a total con trick from the disingenuous, remainer & socialist T May and her dire cabinet. No sensible Tory voter should ever vote for any Tory MP who supports it.
The Brexit Minister just now on BBC1 effectively “confirmed” that the government is looking to see if it can delay the leaving date (by consistently failing to answer the question).
He also thinks that people should be banned form shouting abuse at politicians, even if they did advocate the complete opposite of the manifesto they stood on or proposed to thieve off landlords to “buy” tenants votes.
So much for free speech then Mr Barclay.
And all in the face of a backward, destructive anti-libertarian socialist PM. If our private sector can achieve this then can you imagine what it could achieve when unleashed with a pro-private sector PM leading the nation
The dynamism and energy of the private sector should not be restrained nor damaged through the dead hand of political interference from a backward political class
There are few politicians that have experienced both sides of the public (political) and private (apolitical) divide. Our host is one of them. His views should be noted rather than the nonsensical, politically desperate crap pumped out by this PM and her sidekick Hammond
Get us out of the sclerotic, backward political construct that is the EU and watch UK PLC thrive
“Get us out of the sclerotic, backward political construct that is the EU and watch UK PLC thrive” – indeed then get a sensible tax cutting chancellor and a bonfire of red tape. Freedom and choice please – in education, health care, housing, energy, food how we spend our money – indeed everywhere.
With a state sector or no more than 25% of GDP. But 25% of the much larger GDP it would be.
“all in the face of a backward, destructive anti-libertarian socialist PM” – indeed and the highest, most complex and idiotic taxes for 40 years from Osborne and now Hammond.
Plus the government’s project fear running the country down and deterring inward investment at every turn.
Two important things happened yesterday.
First, Failing Grayling’s comedy Kent traffic jam. He was, literally, unable to get enough lorries to take part to make a queue.
And secondly, a bunch of Brexit backing thugs were filmed outside Parliament menacing Anna Soubry – and calling her a Nazi.
These two sum up Brexit. A tragi-comedy with dark and deeply unpleasant underbelly of hate.
It’s quality not quantity that matters. Govt defines full time work as being over 16 hours per week, and many will be at the NMW, do the maths 17 x 7.83…
Then, if the “employed” person has a family to support (or just has to pay a commercial rate of housing rent) the government will almost certainly be paying top-up benefits, a net drain on tax receipts not much less that if the person was still claiming the JSA element of UC because the “employed” person is almost certainly not paying income nor perhaps NI taxes.
One day Govt will once again listen to experts, not partisan politicos or self-serving statisticians all trying to justify their jobs, we might then get some proper joined up thinking!
The stock markets of the world took a beating over Christmas (even China). We both know the Channel ports are not going to cope on 30/3 of this year. We are deep in debt as individuals and as a State. And Mrs May is handing out money like Christmas presents.
The government has done a fantastic job of running the country really – apart from Brexit.
I have a grim sense of foreboding.
I enjoyed the screenplay with benedict cumberbatch on the referendum. I’ve no idea whether it’s true the whole campaign was organised by a couple of spin doctor / lobbyist types, with the politicians such as messrs Johnson Gove and Hannan just having dumb walk on parts. It seems unlikely buts makes a good story. Obviously the main point of it was to de-legitimatise the result by suggesting it was all down to nefarious technology companies and shadowy billionaires connected eg to Donald trump. What was missing was the actual debate, in particular the extraordinary (and continuing) inability of Remain / Comtinuity Remain to come up with positive reasons to support the EU. Where were the arguments for how great are the euro/ the Schengen Agreement / free movement / the CAP/ the CFP/ the diesel and wind promoting energy policy? Even the customs union?
Nor of course was there any focus on the David and Goliath nature of the contest with state money and all the institutions of the state + the CBI etc adamantly on the side of Remain.
I am happy to learn that both the UK&USA economies are moving in a positive direction and that it is reflected in employment levels. I think we have all learnt to separate reality from government prediction. The latter coming from a completely politicised civil service government machine backed
by an equally politicised BBC.
Today we learn that MPs are being abused on the street. Distasteful and unacceptable, MPs should be subject to robust criticism in the H o C, in the media, and within their own constituency parties. I would add however that given MPs inability to respect the will of the electorate, deduced by a democratic referendum, it is inevitable that the sanctions of that electorate will get more extreme as this impasse in representative politics continues. At the moment Parliament is failing the electorate.
Why is ‘a good rate of job growth’ deemed so important? Many of these jobs are attracting and being filled by immigrants. It is high time the focus moved to increasing productivity. Then we could grow the economy and standard of living by using the existing population without having to build so many new homes and stress the nation’s infrastructure.
ColinD.