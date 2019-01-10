Jaguar Land Rover hit in China and on the European continent by falling sales

The sales figures for 2018 were down in 2018 on 2017 by 4.6%. Within this the pattern was
North America plus 7.2%
UK minus 1.5%
Europe minus 7.8%
China minus 21.6%
The Uk performance was especially good given the fall in the overall market thanks to higher Vehicle Excise Duties, the attack on diesels and the general squeeze on car loan credit. As JLR said “The UK’s performance in particular has been encouraging”
It is a great pity JLR has to reduce its workforce thanks to a nasty decline in China and a marked slowdown on the continent.
JLR performs among the least well in reliability surveys.
If my life depended on an outback vehicle (the ultimate test) it would have to be Japanese.
Seen elsewhere recently: you want a Land Rover to get you into a desert, and you need a Toyota to get you back out of one!
In a 2017 survey, Jaguar (29th) are really no better or worse than the direct competition (Audi, BMW, Mercedes, etc.) However, Lexus is firmly in the top ten (6th) so your last statement is extremely valid one.
My Freelander made rear passengers sick. Or perhaps we were listening to BBC.
JLR have made it explicit that Brexit is the main cause of these lost jobs for British workers.
Reply Not true from the figures!
How has a 21% drop in China have anything to do with Brexit. Especially as Sterling has dropped 15%.
Germany is now technically in recession and I suppose that is Brexits fault.
Do you work for the BBC or Robert Peston???
I bet the Yellow vest protests and the latest round of sexual harassment in Germany is doing wonders for the transfer of Jobs from London powst Brexit.
Indeed but the government is conducting an ochestra playing a symphony of project fear lies from the usual suspects. I just listened to May’s robotic pantomime of a press conference with some Japanese PM saying “the whole World wants the UK to avoid no deal Brexit”. May is a robot playing a stick record of drivel, statements of the blindingly obvious or complete lies.
“This is a good deal, a great deal for the UK, the only deal, no other deal will ever be on offer as the EU have made very clear, leaving without a deal is jumping off a cliff …. This is a good deal, a great deal for the UK ….” then just repeat ad nauseum. Time to go dear!
Mrs May has just pulled the same stunt with Mr Abe as Cameron pulled with Obama. Of course Mr Abe should have said this is a matter for Parliament and the people of the UK, not for him. After all, we don’t urge Japan to join a political union with China, even though that might be convenient for UK and other foreign businesses.
But it is not even a ‘deal’.
@Lemtonia; Strange that the BBC is not reporting that then, nor can non UK job losses be explained on Brexit!…
On the other hand are you conflating two different announcements? Honda have also stated today they will be suspending UK production for six days in April as a contingency measure in case there is supply disruption, if this if the formal announcement of what they semi announced last year they are simply bringing some annual maintenance forward.
So nothing to do with the Range Rover coming bottom in class ratings with 67% reliability.
It is the downturn in China (biggest market), demonization of Diesel, new stringent emissions regulations, coupled with ongoing consumer uncertainty due to them. Brexit is not mentioned at all. I suggest that you refrain from arguing the minutiae as my sources are long-term acquaintances and rock-solid.
Jagman
” Brexit is not mentioned at all. ”
“They mean a downturn in Chinese sales, a slump in diesel sales and concerns about UK competitiveness post-Brexit. ”
BBC
That is BBC spin, as you well know. I have close contacts at JLR and Brexit was not mentioned in staff briefings.
Even the BBC reported that jobs were being lost as a result of
“… a downturn in Chinese sales, a slump in diesel sales and concerns about UK competitiveness post-Brexit.
JLR is particularly exposed to the first two of these factors.”
So your attribution as to the cause, Lemtonia, is just twaddle.
Lemtonia
Dont tell porkies. The statement from JLR makes it explicitly clear that they have many major difficulties in their business, mostly in China
If you weren’t so blinkered you may well have noticed also today that Ford has announced major closures of plants in Germany & Spain I suppose thats brexit too?
You might also have noticed that the German car makers have had a dreadful time recently and sales are well down
Oh this is delayed from the Brexit vote? It took 2.5 years for people to stop buying JLRs?
Not in the press coverage I heard today, Lemtonia.
P.S. Post-Brexit referendum I decided that my new car wouldn’t be an Audo or a BMW. I’m really enjoying my new diesel XE.
We won’t buy BMW or Audi either. We have now had our 4th Land Rover and they have all been excellent cars. Never had any problems with them. We now have a Range Rover and I love it…..yes, love it. In a recent survey I looked at Land Rover was amongst the top 10 cars for problems. BMW was listed too but when I really looked at the figures they said Land Rover was unreliable after 10 years!! Well, most cars start to become unreliable after 10 years. The taxes and uncertainty over diesel has been the main problem for them. It’s a great company and sad to see what is happening.
JLR got a £multi-million bung from the EU to move its manufacturing to Slovakia — why?
Why? So they can make room for the new range of EVs to be manufactured in the UK. Quite simple really, isn’t it? Who wouldn’t take an incentive to do something that they needed to do in any event? Slovakia gets EU ‘state-aid’.
There is an element which is Brexit.
It is due to the uncertainty.
We’ve had over 2 years since the referendum and we still are unsure what is going to finally happen.
As a vehicle is a big purchase decision many are holding off until the future is clearer.
But in my opinion Brexit is a small element.
JLR and other car manufacturers have been hit by many other obstacles which have been well reported on here.
As well as a slowdown in the Chinese market which as the figures show is having the biggest effect.
It should also be noted that JLR was in the receipt of a shed load of state aid to set up in Slovakia.
JLR has made clear there are 3 main factors behind the cuts.
1 China – sales have fallen sharply. Due to economic concerns there and Trump’s trade war.
2 Diesels – most of its cars are diesel and policy, quite rightly, has turned anti-diesel.
3 Brexit. Brexit. Brexit. Brexit.
Incidentally – JLR is creating jobs in Slovakia. Isn’t there a famous (but untrue) story among Brexiteers that the EU paid for British jobs to move to Slovakia? Ironic.
Still at least the thousands of workers affect by your Brexit will be able to claim Universal Credit. Oh dear.
3 is untrue and wouldn’t be unique to them.
The demonisation of diesel in the UK and the EU is also a contributor to the sales decline. In the UK higher taxes have been levied. In the EU bans on use of diesels in urban areas is a growing trend. The big risks for JLR going forward will be (a) its ability to design and develop competitive vehicles adapted to the evolving tax and regulatory regimes which favour electric propulsion, (b) the speed and effectiveness of the development of the networks of charging stations that will be needed in the future and (c) user take up of this new and rapidly evolving technology. Each of these risks is marked by huge uncertainty, a point acknowledged by JLR in its presentation to investors (its lenders) in June last year. JLR is seeking to hedge its bets by redesigning its body-in-white platforms so that they can accommodate either mild hybrid (a 48v i/c system) or hybrid (i/c plus battery system) or battery electric only. They will probably succeed in producing competitive propulsion systems (the Jaguar I-Pace on a different platform demonstrates that). The big unknowns are development of the recharging networks and how consumer demand evolves. These unknowns dwarf Brexit issues important though they are in the immediate term.
More Brexit reality denial.
Japanese PM tells May ‘whole world’ wants her to avoid no deal .
Not strictly true of course, Putin would laugh his socks off.
Let’s stay in the EU and pay Slovakia another lump of cash to take more of our jobs away. Who needs them?
EU bad for jobs (in the UK)
Richard. Yes, it smacks of Obama coming over and back of the queue stuff. As far as I am aware many countries have expressed their surprise that we are going for Mays deal. They think we would be better off out. The USA would like to trade with us but all the time we are in the EU even with Mays deal this won’t be possible.
It reminded me of the stage-managed Obama “back of the queue” statement just before the referendum in 2016.
Phil Hammond would have foreseen the effect his attack on car manufacturers would have if he had any foresight at all. He was a poor choice for Chancellor, his obsession with AGW and the EU have led to some imprudent decisions.
“Imprudent” the man is a massive liability to the economy! The highest taxes for forty years, the most complex taxes (another tax on top in itself), a rigged expensive green crap energy market, endless government waste, stamp duty at up to 15% if you move home, mugging of pension pots and landlords and tenants, over regulation of bank lending (killing many sensible investments), project fear and Carney actively destroying confidence in the UK, a 20% increase in insurance tax …….. he is an appalling, remainer socialist. He is doing the complete opposite of what the country needs.
I drive an excellent JLR car. I originally went for a diesel car following all the EU / govt propaganda about how green it was, about 15 years ago. Of course like millions of other drivers I didn’t then realise how the atmosphere was really being polluted by particulates from diesel and the irrelevance of the trivial extra CO2. I should think that’s a major issue in JLRs current difficulties – I will not buy another diesel given they are now being banned and charged extra all over the place. It would be good to have some sort of recognition out of the EU / green blob of the huge damage done to the environment over the last 2 decades by the diesel promotion policy, for which they are to blame. We are often asked by Continuity Remain for an example of EU regs we would be better without – here’s a good one.
Meanwhile in other auto industry news, Rolls Royce is on a roll due to strong US sales driven by President Trumps tax cuts. Yes, US purchasers are buying rolls Royces despite Brexit. Perhaps they will continue to do so following 29 March.
I’m not sure that you will be able to change the perception of most people that this is a direct consequence of Brexit. Delays in finding a Brexit deal are perceived as a reason to delay investment decisions.
Those who depend on selling to the Chinese should develop products suited to what Chinese consumers demand, just as the best operators do in all other markets.
JR,
It is unfortunate that both Ford, Honda and Toyota have also announced lay offs and mentioning lack of confidence due to Brexit as an important reason for the lay offs as well, as was the case for the comments from the CEO of Jaguar. Land Rover
Reply Just not true as the figures I supplied show. Ford has problems on the continent and no longer assembles any vehicle in the UK
Old cars are often better, simpler, far cheaper and are often more reliable than new ones and cheaper to maintain. This as new ones have to comply with very tight, often misguided and very expensive regulations on emmisions safety and the likes.
So why buy a new one?
You can play the numbers anyway you want but after listening to theJLR boss today it doesn’t inspire confidence- and he’s not talking about the past..he’s more looking at the future
There are reports in the USA that Ford and VW will announce a collaboration at nest weeks Detroit auto show. If true it will have implications for Ford operations in Europe, possibly significant for those still based in the UK.
You might have added despite the fall in the £. That should be giving them a great boost. Something politically and economically going wrong at JLR methinks.
I smell a rat.
Mr Redwood,
A few months ago Moody’s downgraded JLR from Baa2 to Baa3, importantly, with a negative outlook. Meanwhile there are few signs JLR’s cash consumtion will stop or reverse, making a further ratings cut (to sub-investment grade) ( possible? ed) within six months. As one of the smallest automotive groups in Europe and heavily reliant on diesel sales, it will be extremely difficult to avoid equity infusions from the Indian Tata group (parent) , Chery (Chinese SOE, JV partner there) or some form of restructuring. The causes are: lack of scale, heavy reliance on components from outside the UK (not only EU) implosion of the Chinese market. Problems are both strategic, tactical and external.
Despite the fact that JLR is one of the smaller car manufacturers with a long history of problems, a severe financial problem at JLR would have grave consequences for the UK automotive industry, as well as for its many dealerships. The relocation of Discovery production to Slovakia may be too late.
Brexit is not a major problem but it could be the proverbial straw.
This fall has affected all the high end car makers globally.
The German Car industry in particular has suffered terrible falls. Germany might actually be in recession.
John Redwood thinks it’s a pity that West European countries are not encouraging demand with even cheaper and more plentiful borrowing. But his ‘Keynesian ‘Demand Management” is as silly now as it’s always was pre Thatcher.
With the exception of the very elite, upper end, expensive car brands which buyers revel in paying over the odds for, buyers in Jaguar’s market segments are finally losing interest in wasting money paying over the odds and changing their cars more often than necessary.
It’s impossible to service such markets from high wage, high cost economies like the UK Western Europe or the United States, and even harder with the high dealership overheads on which these suppliers waste money.
This sort of manufacturing needs to decant to East Europe, the Far East or elsewhere where the labour and land is cheaper. If it doesn’t, manufacturers there will set up and push them out of business altogether.
People are moving away from buying ‘things’ for the sake of it and into spending the money on services instead. And when we do buy ‘things’ we want the cheapest possible price for what we get and the biggest choice.
The UK cannot earn a living out of volume manufacturing, any more than we can out of coal, steel or out of any of the other industries of the past. People won’t pay the necessary prices to make it viable in the UK as long as identical products can me made much elsewhere.
It called ‘trade’. We do what we can do most profitably, and buy things off others who make what we want.
Of course all the news channels are blaming Brexit. That was entirely predictable.
The Road Haulage Association, the CBI and other pro-EU corporate organisations are all predicting chaos at the Dover/Calais crossing and enormous lorry queues in Kent.
I would therefore suggest that all leavers between now and Brexit reduce their purchases of EU merchandise to help these corporates cope with Brexit and at the same time reduce our £100bn/year trading deficit with the EU.
It’s not Brexit uncertainty that has affected diesel sales but the German diesel emissions testing fraud and the EU’s attempt to increase their tax take through increased direct taxation on carbon fuels and indirect taxation through threatened use restrictions.
To make matters worse, it is currently unclear as to which type of vehicle to purchase and no-one now believes the “experts” or governments after their reversal on the environmental advantages of diesel.
Interesting that the yellow vests in France have destroyed over sixty percent of speed cameras, don’t think it would take much for similar grass roots rejection of the prevelant anti car measures here.