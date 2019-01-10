Jaguar Land Rover hit in China and on the European continent by falling sales

The sales figures for 2018 were down in 2018 on 2017 by 4.6%. Within this the pattern was

North America plus 7.2%

UK minus 1.5%

Europe minus 7.8%

China minus 21.6%

The Uk performance was especially good given the fall in the overall market thanks to higher Vehicle Excise Duties, the attack on diesels and the general squeeze on car loan credit. As JLR said “The UK’s performance in particular has been encouraging”

It is a great pity JLR has to reduce its workforce thanks to a nasty decline in China and a marked slowdown on the continent.