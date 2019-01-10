Trading under WTO rules

There is a lot of confusion and deliberate misinformation about trading under the WTO. Here are some facts that might help.
1. All our current trade is under the WTO, as the EU is a member. The UK will become a full member with vote and voice as soon as we leave the EU, as we never surrendered our membership when we joined the EU.
2. There is no WTO schedule of tariffs that automatically comes in. Each member of the EU files its own tariff schedule and trades with anyone under that who wish to trade. The WTO requires a member to trade with any other member on the same terms, unless there is an approved Free Trade Agreement that exempts the countries from the common tariff of the Schedules. A country is always free unilaterally to cut or remove tariffs.
3. If a country’s trading terms are disputed by another member there is a dispute resolution procedure. A dispute does not stop trading under the published terms whilst the dispute is being resolved.
4. The EU does not have Free Trade Agreements with the USA, China, Brazil etc so we trade successfully with them at the moment under WTO rules and under the tariff schedule set by the EU. Once out we can sign Free Trade deals with these countries removing these tariffs, or could cut some of the tariffs unilaterally any time we wanted to make imports cheaper.
5. The so called side deals the EU has with these countries are mainly unimportant or unrelated to trade. Some are multilateral agreements that the UK has signed anyway.
6.The one agreement we currently have through the EU that may be important, the General Procurement Agreement, gives us access to public procurement opportunities in signatory states, and gives them the same access to the UK. The WTO has now agreed the UK will be a member of that Agreement in our own right on departure from the EU.
7. The EU has free trade agreements with a number of mainly smaller countries. The top five, Switzerland, Canada, Korea, Norway and Turkey account for three quarters of the exports involved. Switzerland, for example, has agreed to continue all current preferences with the UK as well as with the rest of the EU on our exit. No country with an FTA with the EU has indicated any wish to terminate the agreement with the UK once we leave. Transferring the current deal to both the remaining EU and to the UK is a relatively straightforward process.
8. The WTO does not require us to impose new checks at borders or delay imports into the UK. They recommend risk based checks. As the risks of EU product will not go up the day we leave the EU there is no requirement to impose new difficult checks.
9. If the UK and the EU agree to negotiate a free trade agreement once the UK has left the EU on March 29 this year, we could agree to impose no tariffs on each other and would get WTO consent to not impose them pending the negotiation of a full free trade agreement.
Peter Lilley has published a good pamphlet with Global Britain and Labour Leave setting out more detail called “30 Truths about leaving on WTO terms”
78 Comments
1 and 4 are false. A network of agreements, going far beyondthe WTO, govern EU trade with US, China etc, and we lose the benefot of all of them after Brexit. 7 is also false. It is not a question of terminating the FTAs – after brexit, they simply do not apply to the UK because they are the EUs agreements. The UK can try and renegotiate – but ten weeks before brexit, not a single third country has shown any interest in doing so. WTO Brexit = disaster
You’re like Margaret of this parish – moaning that we haven’t put any third-party trade agreements in place when we’re not allowed to because we’re still members of the EU.
I read 1, 4, and 7 again. They’re all simply factual and demonstrably true. Get a grip.
“Not a single country…etc”
Apart from (for example) Canada Australia New Zealand USA Japan, the list goes on.
You post is nonsense from start to finish Gary
The entirety of your comment is false. Trade deals with many interested non eu nations are on going and have been publicly reported so. WTO = trade soaring.
What are you talking about? The UK is prohibited from negotiating any FTAs while a member of the EU. Switzerland has expressly confirmed it’s desire to continue current arrangements and no countries have said they don’t wish to do so. Why would they? Again and again all we have from Continuity Remain is unfounded scare stories but no positive reasons for reversing brexit.
Gary Rollo:
In that a disaster is an event that causes unfortunate circumstances, the EU prevails as a disaster from which we can free ourselves.
Turn your arguments around 180 degrees. Why are the EU trade agreements still valid after the UK leaves the EU? Maybe some nations signed agreements simply to allow them access to the lucrative UK market? It works both ways.
A network of agreements, going far beyond the WTO, govern EU trade with US, China etc, and we lose the benefit of all of them after Brexit.
Explain the benefits of this “network of agreements” that we will lose. Please enlighten us.
The EU does not have free trade deals with the USA and China, according to the EU.
You plainly have never heard of novation.
The lackeys of Project Fear find facts very hard to swallow.
Gary, do you work for the EU? The British Civil service? Can you please say how you know 1, 4 and 7 are false?
Bit alarmed here. If points one, four and seven are false – then that means either Gary or John are wrong – and consequently that even this close to the big day, people are unclear what WTO terms means. Does anybody actually know what’s going on here?
Also, I’m mystified why everyone isn’t supporting the Prime Minister’s deal. The people voted for the government to deliver Brexit. The government’s delivered it. Will of the people says it must be passed. End of story. Yet I appear to see the very people who pushed for Brexit shooting down their own deal.
Sorry to provide questions and no answers, but things seem to be becoming more surreal with every passing day.
On the contrary, other countries have shown a great deal of interest. They know that EU treaties forbid us from renegotiating until we are out, 29 March.
After that date we can sign any and every Free Trade deal with these countries, as JR says, either “removing these tariffs, or could cut some of the tariffs unilaterally any time we wanted to make imports cheaper.”
Also, I understand the argument is the people voted to leave the E.U and the government’s deal is not leaving the E.U.
However, I believe the government has been charged with deciding what leaving the E.U is – not anyone else. Otherwise we risk ending up with hundreds of interpretations of what leaving the E.U means – and remain in this quagmire indefinitely.
Just because you wish to put out a torrent of complete disinformation, Gary Rollo, does not make it true. Instead of regurgitating BBC disinformation, why not check the source documents for a change? You might find it both enlightens you and removes some of your evident fear.
Supply your evidence. Your personal assertions are worthless in a forum such as this.
N.B. Any such evidence must be from bona fide sources, not articles in the grauniad.
Exactly right and and we will quickly make some additional agreements as needed post Brexit. This as they will be in the EU’s interests as well as ours. The Peter Lilley pamphlet is excellent.
Meanwhile T May is still blatantly lying that her appalling deal delivers for leave voters. It is not even remotely close to doing so. Thanks to Gove knifing Boris and lumbering us with the dithering, visionless, dope May the Brexiteers lost control. A once-in-a-50-year opportunity to save democracy, capitalism and globalisation hangs in the balance at best. The Conservative party seems bent on self destruction in a John Major II way yet again.
There was a speech on why he backed the May/Robbins capitulation by a Tory MP called Djangology yesterday. He realized it had some drawbacks but still thought it was better than trading on WTO rules, like we do with the rest of the world. Half way through I came to the conclusion that with 5/6th of MPs are as daft and that at present it is not fit for purpose. I turned him off. Parliament makes us ashamed to be British.
Sir JR and Lord Lilley are right but the joke of a speaker and the welchers will never let them prove it. The turncoat Minister for Exiting even denied the opinion of the boss of the Port of Calais and said it would only apply to goods bound for Dover. They will lie and lie and their cheating speaker will run the place like a Newsnight studio.
I read that the Socialist T May is minded to back a Labour amendment on workers rights now. It should do wonders to further reduce the UK sclerotic productivity ”growth” figures, out the other day.
Not that easy to improve you business productivity with the highest and most complex taxes for 40 years, endless strangling red tape, daft employment laws preventing you having the right staff, restrictive and slow planning, endless government waste, a poor education system with expensive and often worthless degrees, expensive green crap energy, a visionless Government, second rate monopoly health care, and a lack of real competition in
banking plus Venezuella Corbyn waiting to take over. Yet May and Hammond want to make it even worse it seems.
Good news, it seems HMS Queen Elizabeth (aircraft carrier) now has at least on aircraft on it (for a photo shoot at least). An F-35 ready “for the resurgent Russian threat they say”.
Great all we need now is something to detect a £1000 drone at our airports.
It’s worth also bearing in mind that high unemployment improves a country’s productivity figures. If you find this as astonishing as I did, check it out. French friends who have experience of working in both countries found it impossible to believe that french productivity was higher than in the UK, until I explained this
You are right. But large numbers of the political and media classes are only interested in being tied to the EU for ever.
But continue with this WTO message. Sadly whenever you or Owen Paterson try to put your case the BBC, Sky and others will constantly interupt, mainly becasue they know you make sense.
Indeed and any pro Brexit person on a BBC political question panel has about five people all interrupting him, plus a slanted (untypical of the public) BBC type audience too.
The large majority of the UK economy is services. The WTO does almost nothing for services. It follows that trading on WTO terms will be a catastrophe for the UK economy. Vast numbers of service providers – IT firms, banks, insurance etc – will simply move their base to the EU. They are already doing so, as they watch in horror at the UK being pushed over the cliff edge by the ideologues of the ERG
Reply Just not true. Even Deutschebank signed a 25 year lease on 469000 square feet of space in London after the vote!
“The WTO does almost nothing for services.”
And the EU Single Market does little more than that almost nothing, as the EU itself occasionally laments … there was a lengthy discussion about this here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/02/24/restoring-our-fish-and-farms/#comment-920823
Deutschebank has an office in Deutschland and is doing the work in London. It would be good to send Dougal to an office in Calais and let him commute to Edinburgh at the weekend if he finds the cultural life inadequate. Everyone else can stay in London.
Dougal ,
Are you saying that if the EU is not interested in doing a deal that the referendum result must be ignored ?
It’s our EU trade that gives us such a big deficit! The non-EU, WTO trade is at a healthy surplus. A private company would be insolvent in short time with such an imbalance.
Will it?
We introduce tax laws that exempt EU nationals from Tax if they invest in the UK. We could also introduce banking secrecy.
That protects EU nationals against their governments and the EU expropriating their assets. They can’t be bailed in is one example.
Or we change the law and remove it from the Greek bailout. They are subject to English law.
The Greeks will then walk away, the ECB goes bust, and DB won’t need that new building
Just think about what you are saying. The EU is going to try and damage the UK. That’s an act of aggression.
Reply to reply
“The commitment comes despite a warning in April that thousands of Deutsche Bank’s UK staff may be forced to relocate after Brexit, since the UK’s departure from the EU is likely to limit banks’ ability to serve European clients from London.
and:
“Banks have begun making public their post-Brexit plans in recent months, with Japanese banks focusing on Frankfurt as their new home for pan-EU business, along with US lenders Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. Bank of America will move some operations to Dublin.”
I don’t believe the EU has much regulation of services. They’ve tried but largely failed.
Many companies have looked at moving abroad but have concluded that it’s not viable for many reasons, including getting the personnel with the financial services skills.
Heseltine has for a change has actually said something sensible:- May should step down if she loses the vote next week – we cannot go on like this.
A bit odd as Heseltine is rather like T May politically, essentially another socialist, big government knows best remainer. Though he is probably not quite as dire, robotic and wrong headed as May.
Corbyn and not Brexit is the real threat. But would we get another disembling, visionless, Tax and regulate to death, electoral liability, remainer as the new PM? Given the current Tory MPs we probably would.
@LL; Heseltine and Corbyn (also Clarke) are political sign-posts, you might not like were you’re heading but you know the destination. May on the other hand is a political weather vain, pointing in what ever direction she thinks the votes lie.
@ Lifelogic – What makes Corbyn as PM materially worse than “another disembling, visionless, Tax and regulate to death, electoral liability, remainer”?
Lifelogic – I rather fancy that Lord Heseltine – a stubborn eurofanatic sans pareil – envisages May being replaced in a gerrymandered move by an arch-Remainer such as Hammond, or by a chameleon such as Hunt. Not by somebody who would carry out the expressed wishes of the majority to leave the EU.
The contents of this article are academic to a degree as the UK’s still a member of the constitutionally destructive EU. Of more importance is the behaviour of this PM, Grieve, Bercow and others as they coordinate their activities in the Commons to weaken the opposition against May and force through her plans to keep the UK tied into the EU.
Betty Boothroyd was heard to express her contempt for the Speaker yesterday. That’s an unusual intervention from someone so esteemed. It is evident that Bercow remains in his position thanks to the connivance of Labour and the Tories working together in the Commons. And this is the problem. Both Labour and Tory party managers (whips) working together in the Commons to undermine the EU referenda result.
May agrees to Labour amendments on certain socialist legislation and Labour agree to back May’s plans in the Commons. This horse-trading, unprincipled as it is, displays May as she really is. Sneaky and conniving. Unconcerned with principle, honesty and morality. Always looking to capitulate to save her political skin
My contempt for May is as intense today as it’s been since some spineless, gutless Tory MPs chose her to lead our party. It is indicative of how far the EU virus as infected our party that a Europhile as vehement as she is could become our leader
She is without question the most authoritarian PM this country’s ever seen. An offence to democracy. And a politician that will sacrifice our democracy, our freedoms and our nation for a few scabby political victories
I have always found Bercow to be most unsuitable for the job. One wonders how he managed to get elected (then again perhaps that is why he was elected). Then again, before him, they had (now Baron) Michael Martin – so hardly any better is those days!
I can only agree with you Dominic. I am sure that the other small item on the sacrificial fire is the Conservative Party. All to ensure the domination of our country by the EU.
@Dominic. Your best post to date. What more is there to say? Brilliant and so true. We all despair at what has happened to the Conservative party and indeed, to parliament. The people have no way to say what they want anymore because MP’s have put the jack boot over us.
of course it’s academic. We’ve lost to the establishment. Parliament is a joke and the inhabitants are the lunatics.
Mays strategy is paying off. Prevaricate and publish a rubbish deal then declare there is no will in Parliament to leave the EU so cancel Article 50 or extend it indefinitely. Anything to keep us shackled to Brussels.
Soubry has a cheek complaining of harassment when she has spent the past 2 years calling people like me stupid, etc. etc.
She is obviously one of Mays outriders which explains why she is never disciplined.
Dominic,
A member of the Churchill family (not the Duke of Marlborough once took (and more importantly, held) a highly divided country into a struggle for which the country was hardly equipped given that he could convince an institutionally handicapped US (strong legislation banning assistance to any belligerents) that supporting the UK was a good (and rewarding) cause, he survived the struggle and acquired the political equivalent of sainthood, despite losing a general election as soon as his job was done.
The Mrs May that you appear to despise (along with most of her colleagues), may well be on her way to sainthood too: protecting the UK from the twin disasters of EU isolation and Corbyn..
Good morning.
The General Procurement Agreement favours the EU more than the UK. The UK tends to allow fairer competition with non-UK companies allowed to obtain UK service contracts on good terms. UK Companies however have not fared so well. Like the Common Transit Convention, the EU (RoI) will only agree things that are in its interests.
So I am not surprised that the EU are happy to allow this.
The British public have been spared for three weeks the sight and sound of our politicians. They are back now from their holidays and none the better for their break. Westminster, with Bercow’s ruling, has fully degenerated into the British equivalent of the Washington swamp.
Now that you have listed all of the strengths of going to WTO rules after we leave 29 March- perhaps you could also give us an example of what could be described as a weakness in all of this?
My own thoughts?
Point No.9 doesn’t add up – if we leave without a WA then there will be no FTA with them- doesn’t matter what WTO rules say – worse than this there will be so much bad blood that barriers will go up – maybe not at EU or government level but in the ports, seaports and airports there will be chaos
Point No.8 you talk about UK not making customs checks etc by WTO rules but we have absolutely no control over what checks EU are going to insist on.
Point No.7 All of these side agreements the EU has with other smaller countries etc will not matter to us once we leave the bloc, they will not carry over, we will have to start afresh and negotiate with each country one by one. Nice try John – but no cigar
OT (sorry)
Margaret Howard insinuates that 17.4m Brexit voters should be tarnished with the same brush as one lone nut-job or a group of gobby blokes outside Parliament.
So will we stop using the name Daesh then ?
Around 17.4m Brexit voters have been the model of patience over the past 2 1/2 years.
A general election as soon as possible please.
All candidates to wear an EU badge if they are pro EU.
High street shopping down. My shop owner friends are telling me that their online competitors are selling goods below cost. Amazon particularly bad.
Looking at the British affection for illogical fudges – half-baked metrication is a good example – I suspect that we will end up with some sort of horrible fudge at the eleventh hour which pleases nobody. T.May can then go down in history as the noble Remainer who, against her better judgement, did get the UK out of the EU without total collapse of the economy, as so gleefully predicted by the BBC and others.
She can then bow out relatively gracefully and leave somebody else to sort out the ensuing struggle to achieve the FTA. A poisoned chalice for her successor, the fall guy.
As At this stage its a question of trampling over the women and children to get to a life boat , if Sir John wishes to stand around telling us how warm the water is .. fine a man should have a hobby.
All of the advantages and strengths are listed..so what would you say are the weaknesses, if any? In all of this
My thoughts
Point 9 there will be no FTA with them without an WA
Point 8 whatever about checks at UK borders, we will have no say about chechs at EU borders
Point 7 when we leave the existing trade agreements between EU and smaller countries will not carry over for us – we will have to start from fresh
I see that Speaker Bercow has finally broken cover.
Margaret Becket on R4 this morning says that the outcome of the vote proves that he was right to tear up the rule book.
Great message but we are still talking to ourselves – your message should be in the daily’s.
Yesterdaythe Chief of the Port of Calais M Jean-Marc Puissesseau was interviewed on the Today program (Radio 4). He made a number of reassuring observations on trade with the UK after 29th March:-
“Lorries will run smoothly across the Channel even in the event of a no deal Brexit”
“The UK Government’s warnings over a crisis at the border are “shocking” and “disrespectful”
“We have been preparing for a no-deal Brexit for over a year – there will be no additional delays”
“For the 29th March, we will be ready. When the transport minister came to Calais, we told him we would be ready. We will not check trucks more than we are today with the migrants.”
This comprehensively demolishes the project fear arguments about food shortages etc. One of the main reasons why I changed my mind about brexit was the demonstrably untrue lies put about by the Remainer side. Desparation!
Here’s another one – this from Tuesday’s Guardian:-
“£800 billion and 35,000 jobs ready to move to Frankfurt if there is a no-deal Brexit with another £450 billion shortly afterwards”
The public is getting cheesed off with all these lies, they are not a stupid as the political class thinks. If there is a general election, who do you think will win? Theresa May? No chance!
JR your outline is the same understanding as mine, although I do not attempt to be any sort of expert in these matters.
The biggest failure of us leaving without any sort of agreement with the EU is to call it NO Deal, when the default position is WTO Terms.
Those who have not a clue as to what is going on, and it appears many MP”S fall into this position, as well as huge numbers of the population, are thinking that NO deal means we will do absolutely no trade with the EU, which is completely false.
For goodness sake can leavers start talking about a managed WTO deal as the default position, as it means we have some control, thus there is no crashing out, no cliff edge.
All the Government has to do is publish the chosen tariffs which it proposes and everyone knows what the score will be, and can plan accordingly. Something which should have been done on day one, not after over 2 years of totally confused thinking.
I’ve just received this from Parliament:
“The Committee has decided not to schedule a debate on this petition because the UN Global Compact on Migration has already been agreed by the UK Government. ”
Why does the Tory party always ALWAYS put other peoples before their own ?
M6 blocked yesterday.
Channel trickle soon to become a flood because the Tories will not do the obvious and turn the boats back.
Brexit sabotaged by May – a majority deliberately thrown away.
Andy and Newmania are the true face of the Tories.
Stop voting for it.
As far as I understand the situation. May is able to pull Art 50 then reapply it. This will give 2 more years of negotiation with a legal backstop. So what then is the difference between the WA and Art50-+?
I think there key thing is there is no difference to the negotiations. Either route will leave the EU offering the same insipid and divisive options.
There cannot be many MP’s in parliament who are authentically so delusional as to believe that the EU is interested in doing any deal which is not totally one sided .
Any attempt to block the UK’s exit from the EU in the case of no deal being agreed is thus transparently merely an attempt to keep the UK in .
The UK voted to take back control . It is unacceptable therefore for the EU to be able to decide whether the UK can leave or not by agreeing/failing to agree to a deal .
Has this point (that a deal requires agreement of all parties) been made clear in parliament ?
I heard the Business Secretary saying this very morning that WTO rules were ‘rudimentary’ arrangements for trade. He forgot to say that under WA we will have no say on any changes that will be made and will be rule takers. Are there any members of Cabinet that are fit for purpose?
So called free trade deals between UK and EU under the Political Declaration are never going to be satisfactory, with a finite end. Warm words are no guarantee.
Historically with the Commissions paranoia over competition and ‘level playing fields’ they will drag on endlessly.
With WTO we are out and we know the terms under which we are trading.
Removing the EU bars from its restrictive cage enables our freer access to the whole world.
Sir JR
I am afraid the facts do not really help and this is due to a number of other factual issues
1) Why, do nations negotiate free trade agreements on top of their WTO commitments?
2) Why, did Canada want such a deal with the EU?
3) Why do such negotiations take years?
4) Why, is not other developed country content on trading on WTO rules only?
On top of this the UK has dozens of agreements with non-EU countries , through EU which cannot just be pasted into new bilateral agreements
Trade is based on strong international agreements and alliances, which positions Britain particularly strong through the EU-frame work.
THe WTO frame-work and judgement system is weak and has lately not been respected by China and the US and does not replace a full political frame-work.
Reply The 70 EU agreements novate to the UK on leaving.
FTAs add a bit to trade opportunity but are very difficult for the EU to agree as the 28 countries all have to agree and want different things. Trade under WTO rules is fine with an FTA adding a bit of extra growth.
A WTO member state cannot increase or introduce, barriers or tariffs against another WTO member. The WTO jargon is being bound.
If any EU country does that, we go to the WTO and we get the right to penalise them, and they can’t retaliate without leaving the WTO.
And a question for our sceptical Japanese friends: Would they ever go into political union with mainland Asia? Would they accept free movement of people from Asia, including everyone who had managed to get residency in Asia? Would they submit to being ruled and regulated out of their competitiveness by China? And all this with no practical, unilateral means of escape?
Have I got this wrong or does the Grieve amendment mean that the PM can represent her bill every 3 days with a simple change of a word or two? It would be called “Plan B” and would be repeatedly voted down, but would comply with the amendment.
The EU is fundamentally a political project. Parliament decided that the British people should decide whether they wished to remain in it. Arguments for and against were heard, and the decision was made. The economic risks were clearly stated (perhaps overstated, but that was fair game).
Government and Parliament’s job was to implement it – a task which they are performing miserably, because of their dislike of the electorate’s decision.
Government did not conduct a negotiation to leave – instead they conducted a negotiation not to leave, but to become a satellite state of the EU … effectively to become a paying, but non-voting, member with no unilateral option to leave. The UK will become, in the immortal words of Sandie Shaw, a Puppet on a String. Realistically the only escape from the Withdrawal Agreement would be to rejoin entirely on Brussels’ terms.
William Shakespeare, “King Richard II”, Act 2 scene 1
You should publish 5000 copies of this.
One for each of the Jaguar Lans Rover workers who are exchanging their jobs for Universal Credit – with your Brexit significantly to blame.
Actually you should make more than 5000 copies as Ford workers and Axa people are losing their jobs too.
Thanks Brexit. The economic gift which keeps giving.
Dominic
“The contents of this article are academic to a degree as the UK’s still a member of the constitutionally destructive EU.”
Can you explain how our EU membership of over 40 years destroyed our constitution?
Reply See my “Death of Britain?” book which wets it all out
The prospect of Parliament having sovereignty of any kind, war-making, intelligent decisions defaced by ideological impregnations into our English language, and especially of late, a demonstrable disregard in upholding Law and Order of its MPs in the Westminster Estate. No.
The EU Parliament does at least maintain law ond order in regard to the conduct of its MEPs on its own ground.
Better the EU strip the UK Parliament, as it will eventually do, of all law and order matters and certainly its war-making capacity. The Parliament cross-party will not do as it is instructed and will not obey its own rules of proper conduct. One may asso cite that of the conduct of its Speaker. A travesty of democracy no less!
John
I was anticipating a blog entry from you today on the role of the Speaker in the House of Commons. Can we expect such a blog from you soon?
Off-topic, for anybody who has time to read it I would strongly recommend the speech made yesterday evening by the DUP MP Gavin Robinson, starting here:
http://bit.ly/2RLlBPS
There is a stark contradiction between the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar saying in November 2017:
https://news.sky.com/video/is-the-norway-sweden-border-a-solution-for-ireland-11141058
“No hard border, no physical infrastructure on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.”
with his Europe Minister Helen McEntee going even further:
“… there cannot be a physical border and that means ruling out cameras, that means ruling out technology, that means ruling out anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland, it is not an option for us”
and Gavin Robinson saying here:
“There is a border on the island of Ireland … We have physical infrastructure. It was a mistake to believe that the aspiration to have no hard border on the island of Ireland meant that there should be no infrastructure whatsoever, because there is infrastructure today. There is this fanciful notion of cameras being attacked or any infrastructure being subject to vandalism or worse, but it is there today. There are cameras right across the main roads and arterial routes that take people from Northern Ireland to the south.”
And:
“The third and final thing that we were foolish to accept was the notion that there had to be a solution to the border problem because in the event of no deal there would be a hard border. What did we see just before Christmas? The publication of the preparation plans from the European Union and the Dublin Government. What was strangely absent from those documents? Any provision for border infrastructure. It is a shibboleth. We have spent two years tearing ourselves apart trying to solve an issue that does not amount to a hill of beans.”
Or as I have put it: Theresa May has deliberately allowed the Irish government to turn a molehill on the Irish border into an apparently insurmountable mountain, and she has done that to provide a pretext for doing what the CBI and similar loud voices of business wanted her to do as well, as what she herself really wanted to do.
Your point 9 is very relevant. This would give us an extra 2 years to negotiate a free trade deal without the need to hand out £39bn. It would end all talk of “crashing out”. This needs to be publicised!
I see John Baron, in his fund management commentary today intended for the Investors’ Chronicle, has confirmed JR’s view, writing:
“Close to home, concerns about Brexit are largely responsible for the UK market looking attractive. We believe this presents an opportunity and are therefore gradually increasing exposure.
“We should remember the UK profitably trades with the rest of the world on WTO terms. Meanwhile, investment is about relative advantage – witness the present strength of the UK economy despite the perceived uncertainty about a ‘No deal’ Brexit. And there are many upsides to leaving on WTO terms including a one-off bonus of around £38 billion no longer paid to the EU, an annual bounty of billions of pounds courtesy of 3-5% tariffs, and cheaper supermarket prices as EU tariffs would no longer need to apply to imported foodstuffs.”
Dominic Grieve said his group had rebutted Peter Lilley’s 30 in a counter paper. My internet searching is not wonderful but no sign under his name that I can find.
John,
I and doubtless many others agree with you on WTO. However, your task is to persuade your fellow MPs who seem too thick, indolent, or obstructive to wish to understand.
A good informative article.
I was expecting a piece on the (Speaker ed) and ways to turn his booster seat into an ejector seat. I guess that won’t happen while the remainers see him as their ‘useful idiot’.
I’d be interested to hear JR’s thoughts as to how this will affect constitutional matters going forward though. Also, I believe yesterday’s vote is nothing more than mere nuisance value since the only requirement is to table a motion (no vote required)?
Its never going to happen if fact we will be more in that now with zero say in anything just paying these crooks billions. The elite were never going to let this happen this is why May was allowed to be PM. This Tory government are a complete disaster they done nothing about immigration, nothing about the BBC , nothing about postal voting fraud. Appointed what has turned out to be the most useless Commissioner of the Met.
What is the point in voting for them?
4500 jobs gone ..Christmas spending on the high street is way down..this is just the start of it now..all part of Pol Pot scheme to get us back into the fields..
Reply Part of the general economic slowdown across the EU and the result of new EU vehicle emissions regs
So Parliament is guilty of treason? Deliberately preventing this country even having a chance of leaving by putting patients at risk through lack of funding for the NHS? So murder as well.
Fanatic is the only word that fits.