Labour’s approach to Brexit

Labour says it wants to be involved in Brexit. It is and will be. Next week if there is a vote on the government’s Withdrawal Agreement Labour’s votes against will matter given the divisions on this proposal within the Conservative party. Labour is understandably reluctant to set out a positive approach to Brexit given the wide range of views within the party, but will oppose most of what Mrs May produces as an opposition usually does. They have set out a wide range of reasons for being against the Withdrawal Agreement.
Mr Corbyn is treading a careful path against the background of trying to lead a party much more divided over Brexit than the Conservatives. The Conservative party in the Commons contains up to 12 MPs who cannot reconcile themselves to Brexit and who used a number of opportunities to try to derail or modify the Withdrawal Bill as it went through. There is now a slightly larger group who say they want to prevent leaving without an agreement. The rest of the Conservative Parliamentary party accepts Brexit, including more than 100 who were Leave campaigners and strongly believe in it. The Conservative membership is also strongly pro Brexit, and an increasing proportion of the Conservative vote in the last General Election came from Leave voters who saw the party as the best way to get Brexit implemented.It is easy to unite practically all the Conservative party on Brexit by ensuring it happens.
In contrast there is a much larger group of Labour MPs who cannot reconcile themselves to Brexit, who try various Parliamentary tactics to seek to derail or delay our exit from the EU. There is a small group of pro Brexit Labour MPs, and some who accept the verdict of the voters and who fear for Labour’s future if it is seen to stop Brexit. There is a larger group of pro Jeremy Corbyn MPs who wish to use Brexit to try to secure a General election. The membership is heavily in favour of Remain, whilst the voters are split between some very pro Leave constituencies and some very pro Remain constituencies. There is no way the leadership can suit all their audiences. The Manifesto said it would want to implement the referendum result. The best course for the leader is to oppose much of what the government does, to unite his forces by concentrating on trying to force an early election, and hoping that in practice the Brexit issue gets settled by the Conservatives so he can move his party on to more unifying terrain.
Next week the question is a simple for or against the Withdrawal Agreement. It’s not a difficult question. It is difficult to see why many would want to vote for it, given the way it guarantees another 21 to 45 months of Brexit rows and likely continuing political paralysis because of the continuing talks with the EU. That would make a deeper split in Labour that much more likely.
Labour seems to understand that adopting a second referendum as their policy as their pro Remain group want to do would be very damaging to their poll position. It would mean losing more of their Leave supporters who would feel insulted and let down by telling them they got it wrong the first time. The Lib Dems found backing a second referendum left them a poor third in the 2017 General election.
14 Comments
Mr Corbyn wants a GE. May’s dud deal and the divisions it has caused in the Conservative party provides a convenient platform for him to argue the case. It is reinforced by the collapse of Cabinet responsibility and unity. He will wait, vote against the deal and continue to pursue a line of unconstructive ambiguity on Brexit. Time is on his side while the issue remains unresolved.
Old timer – is time really on Mr Corbyn’s side? Every party in this business seems to believe it’s on their own side, but to my way of thinking, so long as Leaving Day remains nailed down by law, it must be on WTO Brexit’s side.
Analysis of the numbers such as our host provides today seems unavailable elsewhere. The time for argument is long over and all that matters now is the arithmetic. Once again JR gives real hope and confidence, based on solid fact. What a leader!
May is playing into Corbyn’s hand. She says the only option is her deal, leaving with no deal or not leaving. I suspect that perhaps only about 5% the population want her deal, about 55% want no deal and about 40% want to remain.
Not a very clever politically to take this line given this uniting 95% against her. Furthermore the 5% who want it are mainly just sick of Brexit in general and want an end to it. Her deal would ensure years more of negotiation and from a much weaker position.
The positions of both main parties is similar. They have both betrayed the electorate and broken their manifesto promises.
All the issues concerning Leaving the EU should have been covered in the debates prior to the referendum. The fact that two and half years later we are having all this shows we do not have MP’s, or for that matter a Speaker of the House, that knows what they are doing.
We voted Leave. At no point in the debates did anyone ever discuss the Withdrawal Agreement. No one discussed the Article 50 Procedure. No one ever mentioned what Remaining in the EU meant. We are here today because MP’s did not understand what they were doing and still do not. Of course J R-M does know and it was good of him to point it out to the Speaker.
The Dice have been loaded against us (Leave) right from the very beginning. Never has a people been so badly served.
Indeed as you say:- “It is easy to unite practically all the Conservative party on Brexit by ensuring it happens” (and win the next election you might have added). All except the May, Hammond, Greg/Ken Clark types who are essentially tax and regulate to death Libdems at best anyway.
Anything other than a real Brexit now will surely destroy the Tory party and give us Corbyn. Mc Donnall & the SNP to destroy the economy.
I see that Sir Richard Dearlove and Lord Guthrie rightly saying the withdrawal agreement will put aspects of UK security “in foreign hands”. How can anyone even consider voting for May’s fake Brexit scam? It will condemn us to years more negotiation and dithering.
Question Time has a new “BBC think” Chairman I see. Needless to say she is an arts (language) graduate and doubtless has the usual wrong headed lefty, big government, climate alarmist views and little understanding of science, logic or economics. She got a dig in about Nigel Farage almost as soon as the programme started even though no one had even mentioned him. Notionally two Brexit supporter on the programme (rather than the usual one or none) but James Cleverly supports May’s deal so clearly cannot be taken seriously a Brexit supporter.
Why on earth have the unfunny and ( etc ed) Nish Kumar on?
Labour says it wants to be involved in Brexit.
Corbyn couldn’t or wouldn’t answer the question yesterday about Brexit because he knows that most of labours seat north of the Watford gap are for leaving the Eu , they would be wiped off the political map as soon as they state they want to stay in the dreaded Eu, labour along with all the other parties outside the Westminster bubble have not got a true feeling of patriotism in the country, labour even being 6 or more points behind the conservatives insisting on a general election are they for real if they were negotiating a deal they would keep us in the Eu all they would do is lie lie lie lie to get the keys to number 10 bloody champagne socialist
So the desperate, lefty dope Theresa May wants to enshrine EU workers’ rights and other red tape lunacies into UK law after Britain leaves the European Union.
I am sure the many workers who lose their jobs directly as a result of this (through making the UK far less competitive) will be very grateful to her. What “workers’ rights” do you have after your job has gone or business has gone bust? The best workers right is plenty of available and good alternative jobs should you dislike your current one! The way to this is by being more competitive not less by cutting taxes, the greencrap and the endless red tape.
I am surprised the union leaders have not been supportive of Mrs May. After all they all fully fledged members of the economic establishment. They indirectly want more freedom of movement of capital and labour through the EU, even though its is detrimental to their members whose subs provide them with their six figure pay packets. Bit of difference from Keir Hardie when he was opposing the importation of cheap East European labour to the Scottish coalfields.
Hi John,
I am for a WTO Brexit and I would have been fine with Canada+ even if it meant pay a significant but finite exit price ( but not the unlimited but estimated 39 billion ).
What I fear is the the PM will do a cross party deal with the remoaners in labour, lib dems, SNP etc to avoid a no deal Brexit. Sadly, because there is a majority in the Commons that oppose “No Deal” I think this will happen.
This will leave a very disillusioned electorate. I know of many conservative voters who will not suppot the Tory party at the next General Election if this happen
We know that May will be putting out feelers to Labour MPs in the Commons in an attempt to defeat you and every other Eurosceptic Tory MP. This is the British PM working surreptitiously with Marxist Labour to defeat a bill that to all intents and purposes is carrying out the wishes of a democratic vote. Is that an acceptable way to behave for a Tory leader and a PM? Why can’t she accept that she must do the right thing?
Whenever May appears on my television I turn to another channel. She is everything I despise in a politician. A moral vacuum.
It’s bad enough having a crypto-Marxist as leader of the opposition but to have a disciple of identity politics as our leader and as our PM is simply offensive.
52% voted to leave the EU. We won. We expect the UK to leave the EU. We also expect May to be replaced by someone that doesn’t pander to every vocal, lefty activist group by capitulating to their demands.
All these slimy underhand tactics being used by career politicians, with the assistance of the no-longer-impartial Speaker. Are these people so stupid that they don’t realise it’s exactly that kind of behaviour that led to the 2016 result?
Both main Parties backed Europe for most of my lifetime and during that time received virtually all the votes other than when the SDP revolted against a hard left Labour Party. Equating the Lib Dem national Vote with remain is a demonstrably inane analysis.
I agree that the Conservative Party occupy the space formerly held by UKIP and the BNP before it with only few forlorn outcasts to speak for business Liberality and Internationalism.
The ultra Nationalist right has a good 4m votes in this country and should of course have fair representation. Its ‘unholy alliance’ with the hard left has been noted with distaste.
We Helots must work now for a new center group. It may be a project for my children as well as me but it will go on until we get our country back
It is clear that most MPs want to keep the UK in the EU (including Mrs May). I voted to leave the EU in order to live in an independent, self-governing country, not under the control of a foreign power. Most of the current MPs seem incapable of honouring the result of the referendum and their own election manifesto pledges re leaving the EU. They seem incapable of governing unless instructed by the EU. They need to be replaced by those who are both capable and enthusiastic about their role in an independent UK Parliament.
The parliamentary labour party are fairly united on Brexit – they want to remain. They are equally united in their desire to remove the Trot as their leader. They will however rally to the cause of bringing down the government and forcing a general election.
This is one of the guarantees of a hard Brexit. Whatever May tries to contrive to stay in power they will oppose. Come the defeat on the vote on the Withdrawal Agreement, all alternatives May puts forward they will criticise, nothing will be approved and we leave on WTO terms by default. Suits the disciple of Benn.
