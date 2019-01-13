Spare us more Project Fear

The more the false fears are dismissed by the people responsible for organising our trade, the shriller and more desperate the Project Fear voices become. The port of Calais assures us of speedy passage for trucks after exit, so the hard core Remainers renew threats of food shortages!
European pharmaceutical companies confirm they want to carry on supplying drugs, so some go on about the need to stockpile as if we are entering some undeclared economic war. Airlines carry on selling tickets for post March whilst Project Fear is still pumping out the idea the UK will suddenly be cut off from the continent.
We currently import plenty of items including perishable food from outside the EU under WTO rules without delays and problems. Over the last year I have mainly bought home grown food, but have also enjoyed good fruit and veg that the UK could not grow from African and Latin American countries. I have not needed EU product.
I like to buy domestic produce with lowest food miles where possible. After that I prefer to buy food from developing countries. As an advocate of more trade as one of the ways of helping countries out of low incomes, I like to do my little bit with my own domestic budget.
The Project Fear blizzard on much of the media prevents us having a sensible discussion about how to use all the extra money and new freedoms once we lave. There are also some government Ministers who cannot bring themselves to tell us how they will spend the money and use the new freedoms, as if they are desperate not to. They should exude sensible confidence in our future as an independent country, and should be setting out exactly what we can do in April assuming we just leave. Setting out the advantages should be part of contingency planning for the Withdrawal Agreement being voted down.
The Chancellor needs to prepare a March budget to spend the money saved and boost the economy. The Business Secretary needs to stop encouraging fears and explain how Just in time systems will work just fine once we leave.Why doesn’t he sort out the damage done to the car industry by EU and UK regulation and by high vehicle Exicse Duty. Why won’t he publish with the Trade Secretary a tariff schedule for March 30 that is lower than the EU one, with no tariffs on any imported components? We want a better manufacturing policy after years of EU rules and subsidies helping export factories from the UK.
Exactly. But it still continues today with Stephen Barclay in the Telegraph:- “And there may be those reading this who believe that the UK will thrive without a deal. I understand that point of view, but it is irresponsible to play down the short-term risks.
It’s obvious that voting for the deal on Tuesday is the only way to guarantee Brexit. Let’s unite behind it and frustrate the Brexit blockers.”
Who cares about minor trivial short term disruption? It is about being free to control our own future destiny, set our economic agenda and tax rates, escape the EU and restore some real democracy. A bit of extra paper or rather computer work or a few short term teething troubles is as nothing compared to this prize. May’s appalling deal is simply not Brexit at all.
I have voted Conservative all my life (as the least bad option, other than in EU electrions or for the appalling John Major in his second election). But I will never feel able to vote for any candidate who has supported May’s appalling deal. It is kicking all the 15 million + of Brexit voters in the teeth. She will destroy the party and give us Corbyn if not stopped.
Would Churchill have suggest that a few admin teething troubles were a good reason to enter May appalling surrender treaty? What spineless fools we have in charge.
Peter Lilley’s (and JR’s) excellent contributions show clearly that no deal is not a real problem at all.
My sentiments too.
Barclay’s article shows he is not fit to hold office. I wonder if he is able to understand what he has read in Mays servitude plan because it not holding faith with democracy, representative govt or the referendum result. His article brings his intellect and integrity into question.
Mann (LabourMP) claims May has made promises on workers rights and environment to be be legal tied in her servitude plan to win his and other Labour MPs support. May’s desperate offers rather undermines each and every Tory MP, minister and what they allegedly stand for I would say.
JR, you and your colleagues do realise how May is totally loathed and not trusted by the public do you?
May’s chief of staff, who claimed leavers were ?…. and got voted out of office at the last election 2017, pledged Tory MPs they would not approach Labour MPs, Maria Caudwell Tory MP made that clear in her article. May continues to do so despite claiming otherwise by her chief of staff!
Lifelogic:
Fully agree.
However, Churchill would probably have dealt with the all the fifth columnists very expediently.
Steve: Mrs May, I am sure, welcomes those fifth columnists.
BOF: yes the two ideologies are very different.
The situation we now find ourselves in is real bad. I’ve never known anything like it. Tuesday / Wednesday will be interesting,
Just to be clear. As someone from the other side, my issue isn’t that I believe Project Fear. Indeed I don’t believe people who tell me the bad consequences any more than those who tell me the good ones.
I just don’t believe anybody knows the consequences of leaving with No Deal. It’s the blindfold Brexit problem, not the cliff-edge Brexit problem. There is a difference. So this argument just doesn’t cut the mustard for me.
Merlin – have you never in your life had to make a decision about your future actions? When you decided on a career, or perhaps to change that career, when you decided whether to marry a particular person, and whether to have children?
Surely you assessed your own status and condition, you assessed the options open to you based, sensibly, on fact-finding of your own and the experience of those you respect; hopefully, you also considered your own standards and beliefs.
Or you did stand in a little sheltered corner, hanging on to Mummy’s hand, whimpering that since you didn’t have a crystal ball, you were just going to stand still and let life pass you by?
Merlin,
You don’t know the consequences of staying in all you know is that by staying in the UK elected Govt has less policy freedom and correspondingly that your vote has less value. The world is bigger than the EU (despite the EU’s eastward expansionist policies) being part of the world is not such a bad idea.
Owing to increasing funding for the NHS, those who shriek Project Fear can be exorcised from the ghosts they envision, treated by an eager queue of men in white coats.
We don’t know the consequences of May’s Withdrawal Agreement either. It is a blind Brexit. All we know is that we will have given away all authority and that the EU will have no incentive to agree a deal which lets us out from under their thumb.
No deal is moving to WTO trading with the EU, the system that we operate under for non-EU trade, with a healthy surplus in our favour. Current EU trade creates our overall large trading deficit. It will be hardly a step into the unknown. I asked a friend in a international freighting company about the difficulties this change will cause. His answer? He will have to click on a different box on the electronic manifest. Some hardship!
Only RemaIN EU will do presumably?
Stop pretending to be neutral when in fact you simply do not accept an overwhelming democratic decision taken in the face of Project Threat and Project Negativity and followed up with Project Insult and Project Anti-Democracy.
You admit you have nothing positive to say about the EU – nobody has which is why RemaIN could not convince sufficient Voters after 40 years of this mess.
You seem completely unaware that May’s Proposal contains No Deal on Trade either – so what is the practical difference between – No Deal with EU but RemaINing in its control or No Deal with EU on WTO Rules.
Merlin, None of us really knows the future. Given that, why do you base your worries on not knowing the future? What we can do is assess the risks to guide us. It’s not sensible to cross a main road blindfolded. So take off your blindfold and look.
Since there are countries around the world such as New Zealand, Canada, Australia and to some extent the USA and India, that have many similarities to the UK (laws, culture, democracy, etc) we know that it is possible to be independent of the EU and thrive.
Putting our future in our own hands is less risky than entrusting our wellbeing to the hostile EU apparatchiks.
Merlin
But you forget one important thing; we’re British. We’ve overcome adversity many times before against all odds, and we’ll do so again.
May I suggest you and others need to start believing in yourselves and your country.
We can sum up everything John Redwood says in three words:
“Brexit is Brilliant”
Stephen, That is because the EU will look after the EU’s interests first and last. Sometimes our interests and the EU’s will coincide. And sometimes they won’t. So we are more likely to thrive outside the EU.
Life logic. Great post again. I don’t see how we can vote Conservative either. As I said before, it will look as though we approve of her policy and WA when nothing could be further from the truth. I cant believe MPs can be that blind. They are signing their own death warrants.
Well the Tory MPs retained John Major when he did his back me or sack me “resignation” to go over the cliff, and nearly all voted for the climate change act, they went ahead with HS2 and have given us the highest taxes for 40 years – so they do some very stupid things indeed.
Fedupsoutherner, Most of our MPs are fighting the last political war. They are followers, not leaders, so are always behind the curve.
FUS
Yes they’re playing with fire.
I think it’s difficult to see how anyone can vote at all come next general election. The conservatives especially are at serious risk of becoming defunct regardless of brexit outcome. They will only have themselves to blame.
As for Corbyn, well I just think the man’s detached from reality, he’ll fail at the next election.
Interesting times ahead.
LL On the nail. My MP is of the Stephen Barclay view and I have written to him politely but strongly. Most likely it will make no difference.
It isn’t immediately obvious to me that “… voting for the deal on Tuesday is the only way to guarantee Brexit …”, given that Parliament has already passed the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018:
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2018/16/contents/enacted
and its Section 1 states:
“The European Communities Act 1972 is repealed on exit day.”
and its Subsection 20(1) states:
“exit day” means 29 March 2019 at 11.00 p.m.”
which is elaborated in 20(2):
“In this Act references to before, after or on exit day, or to beginning with exit day, are to be read as references to before, after or at 11.00 p.m. on 29 March 2019 or (as the case may be) to beginning with 11.00 p.m. on that day.”
Unless that is varied under 20(4), whereby:
“A Minister of the Crown may by regulations –
(a) amend the definition of “exit day” in subsection (1) to ensure that the day and time specified in the definition are the day and time that the Treaties are to cease to apply to the United Kingdom, and
(b) amend subsection (2) in consequence of any such amendment.”
So this really boils down to Stephen Barclay, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, threatening that unless MPs agree to Theresa May’s rubbish deal for exiting the European Union then he personally, or possibly another minister, will propose the regulations needed to amend the definition of exit day as laid down in the Act and keep the European Communities Act 1972 in place beyond March 29th, and probably keep it in place indefinitely so that domestic law will permit the UK to stay in the EU indefinitely.
Unless of course the Speaker decided to defy statute law and allow Dominic Grieve or some other backbencher to introduce the resolution necessary under paragraph 14 0f Schedule 7:
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2018/16/schedule/7/enacted
“Power to amend the definition of “exit day”
14 A statutory instrument containing regulations under section 20(4) may not be made unless a draft of the instrument has been laid before, and approved by a resolution of, each House of Parliament.”
No doubt such a resolution could easily pass through the Commons, and would barely touch the sides as it passed through the Lords, but it would probably be going too far even for them to so blatantly defy the terms of the Act.
I’m not sure they’re spineless, so much as not being straight with us about what they believe.
The absurd scare stories are a cover for the real reason for support of EU membership – mistrust and rejection of democracy. EU-philes fear that, free from constraint, we will go back to electing radical reforming governments, which they consider to be too ‘nasty’.
@Lifelogic,
‘Who cares about minor trivial short term disruption?’
Careful.
Who would have predicted, The Great Depression, The Russian Revolution, and all the other economic and other disasters and failures of the 20th century? Not saying we could have an economic depression (although we only barely escaped one 10 years ago) nor a revolution (but I could see a socialist government getting into power – and wrecking Brexit and our country whilst the Tories could be out of power for some time). All I’m saying is that it’s easy for things to go wrong if we’re not cautious.
Yes, to big plans. But equally, yes to being cautious. Like in business.
@Lifelogic, I’m not trying to throw water on your fire. I’m just saying, be cautious, just like I’d say to someone starting up a business, or travelling through the Amazon jungle on their own. Whatever. It might be amazing but it’s also potentially dangerous too.
MPs must focus and deliver the prize for the sake of democracy says Stephen Barclay.
What prize? Does he understand what democracy it? May’s deal is not a prize, firstly we are paying a vast sum for it and secondly it is an appalling “Brexit Name Only” trap. It would be a complete disaster for the both UK and the Tories. How can anyone remotely sensible think it is a “prize”?
Getting knocked out in the First Round must be some sort of prize then.
Brexit isn’t a prize. It’s a democratic decision.
It’s Brexit. You voted for it.
We told you it would be naff.
You knew best.
You were wrong.
Shame.
Once again, a coherent, factual argument backed up by strong objective analysis and intellectual rigour. I don’t know how anyone could possibly disagree with this level of political and economic acumen.
At least Newmania actually makes an effort to substantiate his rhetoric.
Wait for it – it hasn’t happened yet.
The handling of Brexit may have been naff, or even deliberate, but please tell us why you want us to remain in the EU.
Andy, Read Theresa May’s DWA. Remaining in the EU’s single customs territory, aligned to the EU’s single market rules, subject to the CJEU, paying vast amounts of money to the EU, with the EU in control of our defence, security and diplomacy, without even an exit clause, and unable to use international law, is not Leave. It is Remain. You voted for it. We told you it would be naff. You knew best. You were wrong. Shame.
It’s not remaining at all. May’s deal takes us out of the EU.
I agree with you that it’s a naff deal.
All forms of Brexit are naff. It’s a shame you did not realise it.
You voted for this naffness, I did not.
It is Stephen Barclay, acting on behalf of Theresa May, who is threatening to stop Brexit happening on March 29th 2019 as prescribed in the withdrawal Act.
Interviewed by Andrew Marr this morning:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/shared/bsp/hi/pdfs/13011902.pdf
he claimed to be a “Brexiteer”; but apparently commitment to our national sovereignty and democracy is “ideological purity” which is “risking Brexit” because “events could unfold” which would stop Brexit … with its none too subtle threats this government is behaving like gangsters in films:
“Nice Brexit you’ve got here … be a pity if anything happened to it.”
Lifelogic
“MPs must focus and deliver the prize”
I doubt the babbling quackery could even deliver a pizza.
Good Morning,
It might now be the case that ‘project fear’ is one of our minor concerns if today’s newspapers are to be believed; Remainers seeking to take control of business from the government to allow remain motions to be considered. This could turn very serious, one hopes that you scholarly Brexiteer gentlemen are ready for a ‘knife-fight in a phonebox’ !
Ref. the ports issue, if we leave on WTO terms and take back full control of fishing grounds, the French, and possible Dutch and German fishing fleets can be expected to blockade the European ports; they will have nothing else to do… Have a plan ready please.
Peter Wood
” the French, and possible Dutch and German fishing fleets can be expected to blockade the European ports; they will have nothing else to do… Have a plan ready please.”
Simple; ignore them. We don’t need to trade with them. Alternatively; threaten them.
Yes, the fishermen could indeed attempt to block the European ports, but I don’t think the French and Belgian port authorities would take very kindly to that disruption of their business! Perhaps in that case they would police their own waters.
Interesting comment on EUreferendum blog today saying UK law is subordinate to EU law, and since the date of 29th March is in a EU treaty remainers seeking to take control of business from the government means absolutely nothing.
John
You keep insisting the UK will leave the EU at the end of March and yet I read on almost day by day basis that this PM is absolutely determined to prevent that from happening even if the WA is voted down. Which is it?
Since May’s the PM and the May-Grieve-Bercow triumvirate continues to run rings around the Eurosceptic wing of both main parties I must arrive at the conclusion that May will find a way to ensure the UK’s membership of the EU
The voter desperately wants the truth. They want to know what evidence will there be to confirm and corroborate beyond any doubt that we have or we have not left the EU?
An Australian citizen, for example, is confident that their country is sovereign and independent. So does a US citizen. So does a Cuban. So does Fijian. Etc etc. What evidence will a UK citizen have to finally confirm that we have evacuated the EU detritus embedded within?
Do you sincerely believe that this PM will allow the UK to leave the EU in the event of her nasty and treachery agreement (WA) being voted down or are you simply telling your readers things that you believe we want to hear?
How do we believe going forward? The nature of contemporary politics is utterly disingenuous.
I still believe that the thoroughly untrustworthy May will ensure a political fudge will be entered into to prevent our departure and your continued assertion that we are definitely leaving is in fact misjudged
Dominic
“An Australian citizen, for example, is confident that their country is sovereign and independent. So does a US citizen. So does a Cuban. So does Fijian. Etc etc.”
But if we display that confidence then we’re racists.
“Do you sincerely believe that this PM will allow the UK to leave the EU in the event of her nasty and treachery agreement (WA) being voted down”
She will have to. Firstly under EU rules if she goes for a delay she needs EU27 agreement, which she is unlikely to get. Secondly; if we don’t leave on 29th March or leave by BRINO, all hell will break loose and the perpetrators will probably go into hiding.
Terms such as ‘racist’ and ‘xenophobia’ are meaningless without a comparator. Who exactly are we more racist than? The Saudis? Americans? Germans? And what is your evidence for this?
Always seek clarification and their argument falls away.
I fear that the EU27 will agree to a delay on condition of another referendum with a choice between:
– May’s Withdrawal Appeasement, or
– Remain.
There would have to be some fudge so that the UK doesn’t vote in the EU elections in May.
Steve, Don’t bank on it. The EU27 will do what they’re told by the EU. That is, the Germans will decide and the rest will fall into line. If it is to the advantage of the EU to extend the Art50 process, they will do it.
JR writes: “government Ministers…should be setting out exactly what we can do in April assuming we just leave.”
I do not think JR is being unrealistic about what is currently happening among a few hundred people as opposed to what was decided by many millions. Personally, I am assuming that 100 years of universal suffrage will be cast aside within the next 70+ days. Although I greatly appreciate the passion being shown by backbench MPs who are trying to stop that from happening, I would also like to know what the next step is when it does.
Kevin, I agree that the abandonment of democracy (revoking Brexit or extending the Art50 process for a “second” – rigged – referendum) is the most likely now. What happens after that will probably be very ugly and immensely damaging to both our freedom and the UK’s wealth for decades. Still, it’s what the Remains want.
Correct Dominic. We just cannot trust politicians at all. They say one thing and mean another. We have been deceived from the day the referendum leaflet was put through our doors. Lies and more lies.
If it is published you will be able to see from my earlier comment:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/13/spare-us-more-project-fear/#comment-987882
how under the EU withdrawal Act it would need a minister to make regulations, with the prior approval of both Houses, to keep the European Communities Act 1972 in place beyond 11.00 p.m. on 29 March 2019:
“(4) A Minister of the Crown may by regulations –
(a) amend the definition of “exit day” in subsection (1) to ensure that the day and time specified in the definition are the day and time that the Treaties are to cease to apply to the United Kingdom … ”
Nothing like:
“With the connivance of a Brexit-hating Speaker any pro-EU anti-democratic Remoaner MP may get a vote on a simple motion to postpone “exit day”, and if passed by the House that will take immediate effect”.
It would need a minister, like “Brexiteer” Stephen Barclay, to instigate that.
Then looking at the effect on the international plane of the repeal of the European Communities Act 1972, the Foreign Office guidance on treaties:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/293976/Treaties_and_MoU_Guidance.pdf
does not deal directly with cases where the UK is withdrawing from a treaty but the principles laid down in the section on the ratification of treaties must apply:
“… It is essential … that the UK … does not become legally bound until it has the necessary domestic powers to give effect to the provisions of the treaty; otherwise it will be in breach of its international obligations. Pleading insufficiency of domestic law is not, in international law, an acceptable excuse for failure to implement the provisions of a treaty.
Accordingly, if domestic legislation is required to enable the UK to give effect to its
obligations under a treaty, the legislation should be in place before the treaty comes
into force, so that the two can come into operation at the same time. It is FCO
practice, therefore, to insist that any necessary UK legislation, i.e. an Act or Order -in Council, must be in place before a treaty is ratified or acceded to …”
So surely the question is whether the present Foreign Secretary would insist on maintaining that approach in this case and would act to prevent Theresa May just sending off another letter to the EU, either requesting an extension of the two year period laid down in Article 50 or seeking to revoke the notice of withdrawal that she gave in her previous letter, when he was aware that the UK would no longer have the necessary legislation in place after March 29th.
Those who want the clean Brexit we voted for should be prepared for disappointment. The talking stage is drawing to a close. Tuesday’s vote and its consequences will now dominate the news.
There is talk of May being forced out by hardline Remainers. Labour does not need to do much. Conservative infighting will help their goal of a General Election without the need for detailed statements on Brexit that could upset one faction or another.
Our kind host just does not get it. At this stage we should know what is happening rather than this pantomime that we are stuck in. The world is watching in utter disbelief at a nation incapable of doing that which it so quickly and with little fuss achieved with its former colonies – independence.
We have a government, and HoC, a HoL, a Civil Service, a media and the establishment that wants us to be ruled by a foreign power in perpetuity.
I say again, if you do not wish to govern this great country then resign and let someone else do it.
Exactly
zorro
The PM and some fellow rebels have gone rogue.
Rather than resign and leave the Conservative Party hostage to the rebels, surely JR, his colleagues and the party membership should urgently purge them from the party.
A Conservative Party that speaks for the majority, stands up for the 2016 People’s vote and does not meekly send £billions abroad would surely be a powerful and popular force.
The ERG tried and failed miserably.
Mark B
If you want to view some straight talking from an Aussie about our EU negotiations, then google and view the interview Julia Hartley Brewer had with Peta Credin on Talk Radio, 11th January 2019.
Peta Credin was the Chief of Staff for Tony Abbott a past Australian Prime Minister so knows how the systems work..
She echo’s the views of many contributors on this site including many of JR’s postings..
As you would guess Mrs May attempt at negotiation was torn to shreds, and examples were given on how Australia tackled similar problems, with simple and common-sense solutions.
By the way, they trade with the EU on WTO terms with absolutely no problems, have not paid them any money, have not accepted any EU rules in their own Country, have no problems with any delays of goods, and solved the illegal immigration policy whilst being very generous to genuine refugees.
This interview should be shown to all Mp’s in Parliament.
She sums it up correctly at the end with “you need to grow some backbone”
Alan
Thanks.
Popped over and had a listen. One thing that Peta said was that she thought PM was in dereliction of her duty. I couldn’t agree more.
“By the way, they trade with the EU on WTO terms with absolutely no problems”. Australia hasn’t traded on basic WTO terms for the last ten years. The EU and Australia have been conducting their trade and economic relations under the 2008 EU-Australian Partnership Framework.
On 22 May 2018, the Council of the European Union adopted the decision authorising the opening of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between the EU and Australia.
Spot on MarkB
Mark B, Exactly right in every respect. Well said. It is a pity that 200+ dim Tory MPs, including Mrs May, cannot see this.
Let’s be honest – the way that some of this government’s ministers have behaved is despicable. Actively conspiring with foreign powers to undermine the economy of their country, and frustrating the express will of the people to fully leave the EU and actively work for a succesful transition to an independent economic powerhouse. They should be drummed out of office. Their names are known and we have long memories.
zorro
Absolutely. I actually feel physically sick at seeing Europhile Tory government ministers appear on my television. Their blatant lies, their deceit and their games makes me ashamed to be a Tory voter. And all of this flows from the top.
They slander their own MPs as though they were extremists. It is simply appalling that decent, moral people like Rees-Mogg, Redwood and those like them are being exposed to this.
The deliberate destruction of personal morals to be replaced with political control over human affairs is the success of liberal left politicisation and the Tories embracing of it. It stinks that this has happened and that our party’s allowed it to happen
There’s got to be a purge in the Tory party or else. A bloodletting, as it were. And the Eurosceptics must triumph
I agree but can say that I was a former Tory voter until 2010 when I realised how low the Party had sunk when Shameron took control of what was obviously a Liberal Conservative Party with no conservative values, morals, outlook or policies. It was magnolia politics as so little was actually controlled from the UK as they had sent all the powers to Brussels.
Exactly. And all conducted by May, Hammond, Carney, Greg Clark.
Correct, Zorro. But we shall have been put into a difficult situation, come the next GE. through Mrs May’s and her puppet masters’ actions. Many of us are vowing not to vote Conservative. We have one of these duplicitous, self-serving MPs here (and he’s in the Department for Exiting the EU, patronisingly spouting the party line about this ‘deal’, in a leave-voting constituency, as if we’re all too stupid to know what it’s all about.)
Many of us will not vote for him again. He will stand, no doubt – he is a young career politician with an eye to the main chance. But we shall now have to find another who is worth voting for.
Let’s hope that with the hour, comes the man/woman, or any person worthy of our votes. I hope that by then the Conservatives have come to their senses and included people like our host in their upper echelons.
Try and get an independent patriot to stand against him. Forget party politics because as it stands they are all the SAME!
This is a fact-based posting and is plain common sense.
Compare that with the abstract project fear stories on the BBC. They are told without detail because there is no detail. It is fake news.
Project fear is not fact-based because there are no facts, only shrill voices and vague premonitions.
By contrast, the savings we will make by leaving the eu, whether that is the £39 billion or the eu contributions are mathmatical facts.
Anthony Bamford (JCB) has no fears about dealing with the EU on WTO terms. (Telegraph yesterday).
He probably knows more about exporting and importing than the 650 members of the H o C combined.
I am a conspiracy theorist where Brexit is concerned. Opposition to Brexit comes from the Bilderberg secret society, many from the Davos gathering, and the establisment within the UK. All are interconnected. Many in the UK establishment have financial benefit from their historical involvement with the EU. In many cases the benefits are tax free. These turkeys will do all they can to avoid a Brexit Christmas. The British voting electorate are inocents in the game that is currently being played out.
.
@agrictola; the Bilderberg secret society
So secretive everybody seems to know about them, what they decide, even who are members, heck it even has a Wikipedia page!
The only secretive thing about the Bilderberg meetings is what makes conspiracy theorists froth so much!
“Many in the UK establishment have financial benefit from their historical involvement with the EU.”
As many also have from their historical involvement with the USA or the Commonwealth, never mind other more recent players on the world stage.
“The British voting electorate are inocents in the game that is currently being played out.”
Not so innocent as your conspiracy theory might (want to) believe, hence the Leave majority, but not for the reasons many on the right think. Brexit and the resurgence of the Socialist left are linked in my opinion.
Jerry, But the Bilderberg group did start off as a secret society! And I doubt that you really know what their deliberations or decisions are even now.
Many may profit from their “historical involvement with the USA or the Commonwealth” but neither the USA nor the Commonwealth are about to consummate their takeover of the UK.
You think there’s not been a conspiracy to keep us in the EU? Incredible.
Agreed – and in plain English – the mega rich want to add another mega to the front. It must be frightening them at the prospect of dipping below a billion in their bank account.
Indeed. They reform everything and everyone apart from themselves who are in desperate need of modernisation and reform with our electoral system being hundreds of years out of date and only suited to legacy parties from the last century! There pay and conditions also need radical reform for what is a part time job with little or no real influence, voting as told!
Another well written article with which I entirely agree.
Unfortunately it appears yours is one sensible voice amongst the crowd. Moreover as each day passes, people become increasingly angry with ministers. Every day it seems some cretin pokes their head up from the swamp and comes out with a load of tripe.
We see MP’s abusing democracy left, right, and centre. Including one who thinks herself so elitist as to assume dispensation from questioning by the public.
We see others breaking rules for personal gain.
We see MP’s acting against brexit clearly because they personally have investment interests on the continent that do not benefit the UK whatsoever.
There is even one who is on record as saying that government should have simply ignored the referendum altogether. How disgustingly arrogant.
People are extremely angry with nearly all MP’s, and unless we leave on WTO only this anger will go exponential.
The government really is playing with fire, but those in government wrongly believe themselves to be above the rest of us and unaccountable, even to the point of calling the police when a member of the public asks them a question. They do not see themselves as public ‘servants’ but do see themselves as having a cushy number to protect from public scrutiny.
A disgraceful corrupt mess, the whole lot needs slinging out and it will be by next general election at the latest.
Food? You make good points, John re source of supply but I wonder whether those who own very large tracts of farmland who are given huge sums of money to do nothing much with it under the ridiculous ‘set-aside’ scheme are active within the remain class? Surely it would be better for the land to be used growing crops for our domestic and other markets – better for consumers, perhaps, but not for them financially, which is why it won’t happen I suppose.
Set-aside was abolished in 2008. Agricultural subsidies will be continued by HMG after Brexit, in line with the policies of cheap food and self-sufficiency we have followed since WW1.
Farmers are broadly supportive of Brexit, especially those on family farms who are in habits of independence and self-reliance. I have yet to meet one who would not prefer a fair price for his produce to any amount of subsidy, but as small businessmen they recognise the realities of an interconnected world.
Incidentally, subsidies just incentivise farmers to carry out works which they still pay for. For instance, fencing may get a 50% subsidy but the farmer must pay the other 50%. Without them farming in difficult areas, like the Lakes and Welsh hills, would be unviable and these landscapes would tumble down to scrub within a decade.
Thanks eeyore – I wasn’t aware that it had been abolished, as such. I wonder how much of the acreage involved has been put back into use and if not, why not? Is there a Brexit link? At the moment, under the EU CAP the largest landowners get the most money, which will stop if Brexit goes ahead. Many of the large land owners are nobles and I still wonder if they have brought some influence to bear against Brexit (which increasingly looks unlikely to happen).
If we leave with no deal, our exports of fruit, vegetables and livestock will be subject to 100% health checks at EU ports, and tariffs too That is the standard EU rule for third countries, and so WTO law requires it apply also to the UK. That will destroy our export trade in such products. At least Professor Minford is honest enough to say that a no deal Brexit will destroy British manufacturing and farming. You continue to pretend that there will be no consequences
Strange that in European supermarkets there is fruit vegetables and meat from non EU nations currently.
According to you Helena that is impossible.
Dear Edward2,
EU has a trade agreement with these countries.
Here is a link to Peru Colombian trade agreement.
And FYI EU has deals with pretty much every country.
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/en/document.html?reference=EXPO-INTA_ET(2012)433865
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/etudes/join/2012/433865/EXPO-INTA_ET(2012)433865_EN.pdf
@Helena,
‘Destroy British manufacturing’
– Not High End Tech Manufacturing / Services and Related – in Long Term (Servers, Space Satellites, Top Quality Cars, Aviation Technology, Software, Apps, Online Shopping and Other Big Online Brands, Video Games, Green Energy Technology, and so on).
That’s what we really need to focus on for jobs that pay well, high skills, high productivity, high exports. And we can do that whether we’re in the EU or, in the longer term, outside the EU.
For me, Remain arguments about Fruit is as bad as Brexit arguments about Fish – both are irrelevant, largely, to our long-term economic stability and growth.
In fact for me, the economic arguments of both Remainers and Brexiters are irrelevant. In the long-term, we can do well both in or out of the EU.
For me, it all comes down to Sovereignty and Timing.
That it makes ethical and practical best sense for a country to be Sovereign. However, Timing (and with it, conditions for leaving) is crucial in achieving this. Get the timing wrong, and Brexit could implode, and with it, the country. Get the timing right, and we get our Sovereignty back, the country survives the dip, and prospers well after about 10 years – with a great future ahead of us (and friendly relations with Europe).
(Similar to business, you can have a great business idea, but if the timing is wrong, the idea will fail, and perhaps your business too – on the other hand, if you don’t try, then you never get anywhere – and you try by testing the market, we’ve been doing that since 2016, and nothing negatively dramatic has happened as Remainers predicted EQUALLY Brexiters need to remain extremely cautious, like in business, as lots of unknown factors can crop up at any time, and pull back if any serious signs of implosion in our economy and country in general).
No need to worry about exporting the food for people abroad to eat – the people can freely come here. From the UN Migration Pact to just rowing up to Dover beaches, the Border Farce pantomime rolls on for another successful season – all seats ( on the rubber dinghies ) sold out .
Helena, there is no such thing as “WTO Law”, disagreements are sorted out between member countries.
As far as borders go, it is not essential to have a “hard border” or even border checks, all that WTO says about borders is that it’s a “risk based” exercise and as we currently import & export to the EU quite freely without risk, nothing will change on 29th March 2019.
So there’s no third country fruit and veg in EU countries (including UK) at the moment according to that logic….. Have you thought that through Helena??
zorro
Helena, if as you so boldly claim that is the standard EU rule for all third countries, why is it not being uniformly applied to imports of fruit from the US?
http://nwhort.org/export-manual/countries-toc/european-union/
“D. Pest and plant disease restrictions:
The EU requires that 100% of imported consignments of many plant products undergo phytosanitary inspection upon arrival in the EU unless the plant products qualify for reduced inspection levels.
100% of the pear consignments imported from the U.S. must be inspected.
25% of the U.S. apple consignments must be inspected. Each EU Member State may inspect between 25 and 100 percent of the apple consignments imported from the U.S.
Imported consignments of U.S. cherries quality for a reduced inspection level of 50 percent. Each EU Member State may adopt an inspection frequency, of between 50 to 100 percent of imported consignments from the U.S.
Apple: A phytosanitary certificate (PC) is required. Fruit must be free of quarantine pests specifically Grapholita packardi (cherry fruit worm), Rhagoletis pomonella (apple maggot), Tachypterellus quadrigibbus (apple curculio), and Monilinia fructiciola (brown rot).
Pears, cherries and stone fruit: A PC is required. Fruit must be free of quarantine pests specifically Grapholita packardi (cherry fruit worm), Rhagoletis indifferens (western cherry fruit fly), Tachypterellus quadrigibbus (apple curculio), and Monilinia fructiciola (brown rot).
APHIS requires that the packinghouse provide a copy of the grower pesticide application records for all cherry and stone fruit lot(s) destined for any EU country. Applications of accepted brown rot control materials must be highlighted on the pesticide application record. One application of any accepted material is sufficient to document treatment. A list of plant protection products approved for brown rot control may be found by clicking on this link (Brown rot control materials). This list was excerpted from an on-line version of the Pacific Northwest Plant Disease Handbook published by Oregon State University. Use of any of the materials on this list constitutes effective treatment.”
As for the relevant requirements of WTO law, under Article 7.4 of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement:
https://www.wto.org/english/docs_e/legal_e/tfa-nov14_e.htm#art7
the EU should adjust the intensity of its customs controls on imported goods to reflect the assessed levels of risk, taking into account a wide range of factors of which the country of origin of the goods is only one.
And as can be seen from the above – which just came up on google within seconds because I could be bothered to look for some hard information rather than merely repeating what I’ve seen others saying – that is in fact what the EU is already doing, varying its inspection protocols according to the perceived risks.
It can not destroy trade ! As 60% is with non EU countries then definitely not all
There are trusted trader schemes based on agreed standards that could take place by of individual checks .UK can export to other countries outside the EU ,and of course we can utilise much more food that we currently export
The EU will,have a much bigger problem as we import much more of their goods
I am sure that we will be able to agree a framework for a FT
A which under WTO rules we could still continue trading while the Agreement is finalised
It is possible that the UK a massively successful country in areas like RandD and technology will have to prioritize areas of spending .This could involve traditional farming which is heavily subsidized .other types of farming like the use of towers ,hydrophonics etc May well take its place
But that Is not a conversation for now
4,500 jobs at JLR gone.
Because of the 50% fall in their market in China, for betting the house on diesel engines, and getting a shed load of state aid to set up in Slovakia.
The Slovakia deal is to move out old tech cars, to free up space in UK plants for the Government (EU) mandated Hybrid and Battery vehicles. That was happening, regardless of Brexit. Being paid to do it is a bonus no company would turn down.
Mainly due to a drop off in China demand and EU sudden reversal of policy on diesels
@Tabulazero; Job losses due to EU emission laws, and the economic slowdown in China. Try actually reading the JLR press release!
How many of those 4500 workers won’t be able to pay their mortgage and have to lose their house? There won’t be any council housing available, as they’ll be full of the people who’ve arrived with hands out, done nothing since and never paid a penny in tax. The govt has it’s priorities and neither me, you, nor those 4500 are on the list.
Tabulazero:
Jobs creating unwanted products should go as soon as their lack of demand is forecast, not remain until those products are finished as rejected unsold.
Any ideas about the size of the UK workforce and the usual rate of jobs “churn”?
Tabulazero, This is what Remain fanatics say:
I have just thought of a problem with Brexit;
That means no-one else has thought of this problem;
Therefore no-one has thought of a solution to this problem;
So there isn’t a solution to this problem;
That will be a disaster;
So Brexit is a disaster;
QED.
You are a joke. Every Remain “disaster” I have ever heard has already been solved somewhere in the world.
If any of these projections come.true after leaving it will be evidence of massive incompetence on the part of the Government, who took their time issuing the article 50 letter and should have had everything in hand by then.
Why then does the Government not defend itself from these charges?
Pat, the Govt could have had everything in hand after issuing the Article 50 letter, there was still a couple of years. If course we don’t know what has been done and it seems we will never know. The Govt should switch to no deal, demonstrate what has been done and spend the next two months finalising all changed processes – not scaremongering with panic measures.
My loyalty to the Conservative Party is being tested to the point of destruction by that disastrous trio May, Hammond and Clark. The behaviour of that erstwhile Conservative MP John Bercow just adds to the feelings of anger and despair.
@Ian Murray; You have only just realised the Tory party have been selling the majority down the river?! My loyalty to the Conservative Party has been tested since mid 2010 when Osborne’s policies at HMT started to became clear.
The PM does not even pretend to be a Conservative.
With her recent overtures to Labour MPs it looks like she is trying to become the next Labour leader.
There is news that the fanatical remainer D.Grieve , is in cahoots with the Speaker to mount what is in effect a coup against the Government. Can this be correct? This is the UK not some banana republic. What on earth is happening in Westminster??
Corbyn needs to be ready with the removal van…he will be in No.10 very soon and the Conservative Party will be toast.
Not only in cahoots with Speaker Bercow, but Grieve, Soubry and three Labour MPs went to call on Barnier on Friday. So we have Bercow, Barnier and Grieve all meeting one another, though my suspicion is that they are working together to overturn the British people’s vote. In past times people in authority would have valued their integrity, not now, they don’t care less, there seems to be no accountability, the whips don’t care, MPs in Parliament don’t care that the likes of Grieve have gone behind the peoples back or that Bercow is acting more like a despot than a Speaker, and the Conservative constituency chairman don’t seem to care, for they can’t be bothered to reign in their rogue MPs.
Speaking as a former Association Chairman and holder of other Party offices, it isn’t as easy as you think to control the actions of your MP, nor – for many reasons – should it be. At best, s/he will listen to the concerns of the Association Executive, but there is no obligation to actively heed them.
The threat of withholding any active support, whether financial or campaigning, would probably affect only marginal seats.
Iain. Yes, I would hate to be in a war now. You could never trust this lot as they would probably be plotting with the enemy.
Arthur and Iain, You are right, there is a Remain conspiracy happening within our establishment. And our government appears blind to the consequences of failing to leave the EU treaties.
Dominic Grieve
When Attorney General he showed himself to be anti UK , prissy and a schemer.
Continuing this trait he is now conniving to overturn the result of the 2016 referendum.
Voters of Beaconsfield mark this well and obliterate him from the political landscape ASAP!
Yes – I am angry…..
Good.
I am a voter of Beaconsfield. I would never normally vote for Mr Grieve. But if he stands again next time I will vote for him.
And I personally know many non-Tories locally who will do the same. I am confident that we can more than cancel out the frothing elderly extremists.
Mr Grieve has ensured that Parliament is at the heart of the Brexit process.
Brexit is down to Parliament not an incompetent minority government.
Considering you all (falsely) claim to have voted to restore Parliamentary sovereignty in 2016, it is really rather staggering the contempt you all show for Parliamentary soverignty.
He should be thrown out of the CP immediately, his Remaining is a prime example of how useless a “leader” May is.
Paul Cohen,
Unless we get a GE called for early April so that Brexit cannot be stopped/delayed/tied to the WA then the democracy destroying Grieve, Bercow, etc will succeed. There will be no point in getting rid of him thereafter.
Project Fear is there to take the heat off Parliament when it blocks Brexit and then forces another referendum.
Project Fear = Make the People Think it was Their Idea.
Peter Hitchens denies that Dominic Cummings brainwashed people into voting Leave as depicted on TV:
“It was a great howl of protest from the powerless, at the dozens of ways in which an arrogant elite spurn their concerns, mock their common sense and dismiss them unjustly as bigots.
If our leaders don’t now pay careful attention to this fury, it will find other much more dangerous outlets. And if Parliament and the big parties keep shying away from doing the jobs they are paid to do, then they will make themselves redundant. I don’t want this to happen at all. I just think it will happen if our governing classes carry on behaving like this.”
The Sun is also openly talking of revolt against Parliament. It’s about some of the papers and certain journalists were shut down. *sarcasm*
The extent of my revolt will be:
– not paying the BBC licence
– never voting again
– avoiding tax where I can, including dropping activities that are highly taxed.
Relky This site does not support law breaking* and assumes you will find legal routes to cut your taxes
Anonymous,
Yes project fear is a smokescreen whilst democracy is destroyed in front of our eyes. There are two things to truly fear at the moment (i) the destruction in democracy that is going on (little children playing up without realising the consequences of their actions) and (ii) the WA and all that is wrong with it.
Your last paragraph makes it sound as if they’ve all been nobbled in some way! There seems to be no other reason at an official level why they would wish our country to be disadvantaged. So a personal one? Surely not.
We need another ”Buy British” campaign. It is surprising to see just how many products are made in the UK once one takes time to read labels. I have no objection to European products per se, but at the moment while they’re playing silly billies, I’ll spend my money on home made.
I find it particularly amusing that some Brexiteers avoid buying things from the EU.
Do you ever wake up in the morning and realise just how monumentally silly you are?
It’s 2018, not 1939. Though we wouldn’t know it from the ill-informed bile many of you spew.
Why is it wrong to buy locally produced goods andy?
From an environmental perspective it is a very good thing to do.
With your youthful liberal political views it is very odd you are against it.
Pots and kettles here.
Andy, I suppose you have nothing against the French or Germans though who support their industries before any others? No, thought not. You just don’t like people supporting the UK. Why haven’t you moved yet?
People can buy what they want from who they want – with or without your permission!!
zorro
L Jones, I avoid buying EU products whenever I can now. Lots of us are thumbing our noses at the EU this way. It simply makes sense to use our economic power to nudge the Remain establishment in the UK, and in the EU. And if it annoys Andy, it’s win-win.
Nothing new; just outright denial. A history of denial should be written. Start perhaps with the attempt to save the Biblical account from the geologists and Darwinists. The scientists lined up to deny cigarettes give you cancer, the Soviet Nobel prize winning work defending collectivised farming, the denial of manmade global warming,the holocaust, the Armenian genocide, the collective denial of broad support for appeasement or the Vichy regime and now the Brexit blight denial . The psychology is fascinating, the repetitive guff itself , less so.
@Newmania
‘Start perhaps with the attempt to save the Biblical account from the geologists and Darwinists’
– In trad Christianity, the Bible has never been a science book. It’s actually heresy to interpret the Bible this way. Genesis largely describes the spiritual origins of the material world (that the material comes from a spiritual origin, mysterious as that may be) to the ancient people a bit like the poetic power you see in the primordial artwork that inspired artists such as Gaughin. But the poetic power of Genesis is as valuable as primordial art to modern people as it was to ancient people.
Please don’t interpret the Bible, in the Bible-thumping way of people who I would describe as heretics (I’m criticising their interpretation of the Bible not them as people).
Best wishes.
This is the latest line in abuse being now aimed at anyone who isnt a remain supporter.
You are being all called deniers
And this post is trying to smear everyone with ridulous comparisons to historical events which a few eccentrics say didnt happen.
It shows the level of desperation remainers are now stooping too.
Newmania, So you think the UK cannot be as independent as New Zealand because of Darwin and Soviet collectives? What have you been drinking?
Project Fear has now been ongoing for nearly three years, ever since the referendum was announced by David Cameron. I and many others are heartily sick of it.
Last week we had the Japanese PM’s version of ‘back of the queue’. How sad.
What are the facts on Aviation.
Even under the Withdrawal Agreement the United Kingdom ceases to be a member of the European Community after 29th March.
Our participation in the European Common Aviation Area ends as does the Commissions legal right to negotiate Air Service Agreements on our behalf.
The USA Office of International Aviation cognizant of this has renewed the ‘open skies ‘ agreement directly with the UK.
The UK Department of Transport has legislated through the CAA to take back in house all Civil Aviation Regulation, including those tasks performed by EASA.
The UK is an ICAO Council Member and therefore, legally, can only conclude a new ICAO ASA with the EU member States.
Without a replacement ICAO ASA the Airlines of the 27 member States plus EFTA, NO ifs or Buts will lose their Air Traffic rights in UK airspace.
Currently they are not signed up to a replacement.
Under EU terminology we become a third Country, and is a further reason for not accepting the Commissions proposed temporary regulation.
I wonder what the political landscape of the UK will look like next weekend. How depressing to read that John Major, the architect of the ERM fiasco that finished the destruction of the industrial base of the UK, is now calling for Brexit to be delayed followed by a new referendum.
As the government class plays politics with Brexit and our future, I suspect that the end result of this will be a general election (which may indeed turn into a type of second referendum) followed by a Labour government led by a men with a fat files in the security service Registry.
Tory MPs who believe in democracy and say they are committed to effecting Brexit have let the Remainers proceed with their coup from day one (latest May, Bercow and Grieve reported shenanigans). Your words and actions have been ineffective against this malign force, and as several commenters above have stated you need to do something that is significant i.e. that will actually work. You have right on your side, and the majority of the people in the UK. Very few actually want democracy destroyed which accepting May’s deal will surely do, let alone the reported planned coup by Grieve et al.
I wonder what the political landscape of the UK will look like next weekend. How depressing to read that John Major, the architect of the ERM fiasco that finished the destruction of the industrial base of the UK, is now calling for Brexit to be delayed followed by a new referendum.
As the government class plays politics with Brexit and our future, I suspect that the end result of this will be a general election (which may indeed turn into a type of second referendum) followed by a Labour government led by a men with fat files in the security service Registry.
I urge you to read the article I wrote for The Conservative Woman:
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/has-may-been-plotting-a-return-to-the-eu-all-along/#comment-4282774047
You are not aware of my background in defence and intelligence, which is quite extensive. Without going into detail I can assure that the warnings given by eminent figures such as Sir Richard Dearlove are by no means exaggerated. The Withdrawal Agreement commits UK not just to what is in place now in the EU but to what it plans to put in place over the next five years. It is utterly unnecessary unless the intention is for UK to rejoin the EU as re-structured by its new treaties by 2025. These measures will subordinate UK’s armed forces to EU defence policy and are intended also to debilitate UK’s defence industry, thereby eviscerating UK as an independent military power. There are utterly unnecessary unless the Government intend UK to re-join the EU in line with these new EU treaties
In short Mrs May’s deal is to leave now, technically but not in reality so as to meet electoral commitments, and to re-join in five years time. If passed on Tuesday there will be no escape.
It is the Government’s last chance to trap UK in what is effectively an accession agreement to the new EU treaties from which there is no escape and also the last chance for UK to regain its independence.
The newspapers are great this morning. The extreme Brexiteers are our in force on fact free ranting duties. They’ve even dragged out Bernard Jenkin today.
None of you have figured it out yet. All you ever had to do was come up with a plan. A plan which delivered Brexit on the terms YOU promised it would be.
Vote Leave won because its Brexit plan was appealing. All of the advantages of EU membership with none of the trade offs. They promised something for nothing. Gullible people everywhere liked that.
You’ve had nearly 3 years to deliver what you promised. Leading Brexiteers have been in Cabinet throughout. Brexiteers have led the Brexit department. They have had ample opportunity to deliver. Mrs May has been hoping they would. Even me, a passionate Remainer, could live with Brexit on Vote Leave terms.
So why are you not delivering what you promised? My view has been clear theoughout – and I am demonstrably right. You have not delivered on it because Brexit as promised is – and always has been – undeliverable. The EU was never going to allow the UK – or anyone else for the matter – the huge advantages of EU membership without the responsibilities that come with it.
Fantasy Brexit looked great on paper. Reality Brexit is – we all agree – totally naff. Time to round up the Vote Leave liars so we can hold them to account.
For anybody interested in what happens outside the fish bowl here is an already one month old but possibly (still somewhat?) relevant ukpollingreport.co.uk from 16 December 2018.
Good grief!
We are actually paying for this despicable carnival.
Year in year out our taxes pay for the likes of Bercow et al to trash our parliamentary system.
How many young men walked slowly towards gun fire for their like?
We struggle through over-packed trains and roads to earn our pittances and hand a large proportion over to fifth columnists to use as they will.
We keep the liberal show on the road and this is how they repay us.
Will they get away with it?
Where are all the “good men”?
PS
How can Bercow get away with this when the law is so draconian for us ordinary folk?
I see there have been several petitions in the past trying to get him out of office.
The merchants of Fear Factor have always informed us what will happen to this country if we Leave the EU. It is time the Leave Campaign listed their own fear factors of what will happen if we did Remain.
Furthermore, many of those that invent the scare stories are those that have hijacked the ideal of ‘Globalisation’.
‘Globalisation’ should have meant the raising of the standards of life for the Third World. Instead, it has raised the profits of the Big Corporations who support the Remain Campaign because of the cheap labour force that Gloabalisation has permitted. The EU Open Borders does exactly the same but to the dismay of many Eastern Bloc countries, it is exporting their home workforce so that they will never fully benefit. Such policies are controlled by the Political and Establishment elites from the Big Corporations and must stop if we are to retain True Democracy in this country and promote it across the world.
Switzerland holds Referendums upon demand and that seems the only way to keep Government in check these days, as it is clear they no longer consider the people, relevant.
We should arrange such a method in OUR Country based upon the existing Petitions system. Or would that be too difficult for a British Government even though it operates so well in Switzerland?
I fear they would, after much fruitless political debate and meetings upon meetings, deny such an arrangement for that would mean too much democracy in Britain and that would not be good neither for the Government nor for the Mandarins of Whitehall. Power corrupts but absolute power corrupts absolutely.
The recent collusion of Grieve and Bercow proves that the only way to stop Brexit is to defy democratic process and constitutional protocol.
Are we really going to delay Article 50? Imagine the outcry if we are forced to spend millions electing MEPs in May.
Is Corbyn really going to force a confidence vote? The Tory party will not vote to throw itself out of power whatever individuals feel about Brexit and the DUP wren’t going to vote down a government over which they have so much influence.
May still trots out the same old rubbish “It’s my deal or no Brexit”
Project Hysteria still rolls on. Will they never learn that the more outrageous the claims get, the less likely people are to believe them?
British politics really has hit an all time low…
We shouldn’t be surprised the Remainers are happy to tear up the constitutional settlement to get their way on the EU, after all they never cared very much for it. They compromised it to get us in the EEC/EU, and Ken Clarke said he looked forward to the day Parliament became no more than a County Council. So fool on us Brexiteers to think that the EU supporters would ever respect the constitution, for they will happily sell it out to get their way.
We’re seeing classic cognitive dissonance from EU-Philes.
Their prophecies of doom are being falsified every day, so they’re making up more myths and redoubling their efforts to proselytise to their EU faith.
It’s an indication they know they have lost the argument.
Another message that will go ignored by those that should be listening…
Clearly, with May’s deal about to be rejected, the plotters are intent on prolonging our agony, any way they can – My bet is on extended negotiations…. But will the EU wear that? I’m guessing they will if May fails to get her deal through. The EU will stop at nothing to keep us in chains, and that looks like the ultimate scenario given that we now have so many people working against the best interests of the British people.
I think this fiasco must now end in a General Election. I live in your area Sir John and will once again have the problem of voting for you (which I am very happy to do) or voting Conservative (which I am currently much less happier to do). I didn’t vote for Mr Cameron but gave Mrs May my support – something I now bitterly regret.
Since my only other practical ‘Party ‘ choice will be Marxist Labour or Europhile Liberal – none of the other party options are available to me. Of course, you could stand as an Independent and save me all this worry.
What is needed is more real & sound Conservatives like JR. In the first past the post system the Conservative label is needed. Despite the endless trashing of the brand.
The electorate can be trusted to remember the MPs that tried to obstruct or frustrate Brexit. It is profoundly delightful to know that every one of the charlatans will be voted out at the next election.
Come Tuesday May will try and bounce Parliament to support her deal via some last minute assurances from the EU- giving no time to assess review or obtain an opinion from the AG.
Would you trust the EU? Not likely. Suppose the ERG and other supporters might resign the Tory whip.
John. I enjoy your articles and I appreciate your efforts but your continuing assertion that we are leaving the EU in March 2019 does you no favours at all. We know May will prevent our departure from the EU and she’ll do it by co-opting Labour MPs by capitulating to their demands. May capitulates to anyone for political advantage. It is what she does. Her very presence in our party is a slander.
You, your colleagues and the nation is being betrayed by this utterly disreputable PM –
‘John Mann confirmed this morning that the Prime Minister had promised sweeping concessions to Labour MPs like himself in order to coax them into supporting her withdrawal agreement. She promised that the UK would not only keep existing EU regulations on workers rights and environmental protections, but be legally bound to bring forward all new EU legislation in these areas to the House of Commons.
Mann said that he had secured “not just a promise from the Prime Minister, but the legislation on the Withdrawal Act will need to meet those requirements.’
–
https://order-order.com/2019/01/13/theresa-may-already-bending-labour-demands/
“no tariffs on any imported components”
Hmm, never heard of CKD, I can see a nice (tax) wheeze with this [1], anyone fancy buying their next non UK car, washing machine or what ever in kit form!
Surely we want as much as possible manufactured here in the UK, not just non UK parts assembled into the final product here, complete with a “Made in the UK” sticker to complete the fib?
[1] as happened in the 1960s, getting around high purchase tax rates, sell the product as CKD for home assembly, even Tri-ang toys got in on the act, selling their toy trains as CKD kits
John, do you have a plan if the speaker gives control of the business of the house to the Commons as is being advertised by the Sunday Times? I hope so because it is looking increasingly likely that Bercow will allow this so that he can prevent any sort of Brexit and be the centre of attention, outcomes which appear more important to him than upholding constitutional norms or the authority of his office.
If there is no plan, we are in danger of having the Commons vote to force the government revoke article 50 unilaterally, which the ECJ confirms is possible. Then what?
I am more concerned about Project Temptation that holds out the delightful prospects of Scotland and Northern Ireland exiting the Union only to dash my hopes in the face of the same reality that gives the lie to Project Fear.
I note that Chris Grayling has said “if ” Mrs.May’s Bill is voted on on Tuesday. Is it a clue to her deciding to pull the Bill again. If she does there is no requirement for a Plan B.
They will see May’s so-called withdrawal bill voted down. Actually it’s an agreement to keep us in the EU. The next step is to frighten us off WTO Brexit so as to give them the excuse to delay leaving. Hopefully forever.
That way we can get back to being ruled by Blair or Cameron and everybody will be happy.
I continue to be angry at Mrs May for her deliberate distortion of language by attempting to blame those who oppose her dreadful plan as enemies of democracy.
And we had Grayling on Sky News attempting to blame the people, we the people, if trouble were to come. We are indeed in a civil war. May and her fifth column, a ‘royalty’ intent on holding on to a untouchable power stealing our country from us, against the people.
The “port of calais” is on our side – am tempted but won’t say a word – we are so near the edge now – it is either crash in or crash out
Mr Corbyn on the Marr Show today gave me the impression he is going for knocking out Mrs May’s so-named Withdrawal Bill and taking whatever action is necessary and his politburo in agreement, for triggering a General Election at which he will field candidates on the usual variety of menu manifesto appealing to rock-solid mindset Labour voters, presenting a cloudy promise to negotiate with the EU but with the important bit about leaving the EU missing and or obscured by linguistic trickery.
It worked at the last Election and Labour MPs in the main were elected.
Obviously Labour voters have grown up a little since then on finding the one thing on the menu which they desired was not delivered, the beef.
Mr Corbyn is a vegan vague politician.
Of course Representative Democracy is finished on 30th March 2019. What happens next is really anyone’s guess. Nothing good.
Sir JR
We are facing a potential major constitutional crisis between Parliament and the Government, which is unique and potentially very hurtful for ur democracy, andyou keep writing about Project Fear.
Can yuo please explain, Why?
Theresa May’s article in the Sunday Express article in which she claims she is delivering Brexit and honouring the referendum result receives the most damning criticism possible in the comments section. Principled MPs have got to put an end to this immediately, and fight to win in order to uphold democracy and deliver Brexit. The utter treachery by Theresa May is quite unparalleled in our history, in my view. The Tory party deserves to be destroyed if they do not put in place a leader committed to democracy and honouring the referendum result.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1071241/Theresa-May-latest-Brexit-news-EU-meaningful-vote-express
Project Fear has run out of things we might run out of…
After more than a year I’m now getting very tired of pointing out that supposed “options” such as the “Norway option” and the “Common Market 2.0 option” and also the various “Canada XXX options” all either run up against the absurd extreme and intransigent position over the Irish land border adopted by the Irish government of Leo Varadkar, rejecting any form of customs controls at the border including even the “light touch” controls which operate between Norway (EFTA/EEA) and Sweden (EU/EEA):
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/04/a-majority-of-conservative-members-oppose-the-withdrawal-agreement/#comment-985819
or by positing a continuing customs union with the EU to circumvent that obstacle they then run up against a fundamental requirement of the EFTA treaty:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/12/08/amber-rudd-undermines-the-prime-minister/#comment-979414
If the UK remained in a customs union with the EU it would not have control over the duties that it was imposing on imports, including on imports from the EFTA countries, therefore could not conscientiously sign up to Article 3 of the EFTA treaty.
On the pretence that it is concerned about a potential resurgence of nationalist terrorism, but in reality far more to protect the Irish economy after the UK has left the EU, the Irish government has threatened to veto any future treaty arrangement which does not keep at least Northern Ireland, and preferably the whole of the UK, under swathes of EU law; and Theresa May has been content to use that allegedly intractable problem as a pretext to give business pressure groups such as the CBI more or less what they wanted, when the correct response would have been that recommended on November 26th 2017, here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/26/the-irish-border-with-northern-ireland/#comment-903216
“So we should now say that rather than kowtow to the stupid destructive intransigence of the EU we will fall back on WTO trade rules and only seek agreements on the practical or technical aspects of continuing trade.”
Many on all sides of the Brexit / Remain divide are disenchanted with a political system that self evidently fails to provide either government or representation for the majority
Likewise Sir John, I have always bought British when possible, for the past year or so I have gone out of my way to avoid buying anything made or grown in the EU, particularly Ireland.
What would Andy know about 1939?
The ill-informed bile comes out of his mouth along with remainers scare mongering.
I was perfectly well aware of all the EU’s faults when I voted to leave.
Was the referendum Cameron’s sop for failing to make any changes to the political direction of the EU. All things he promised.
Hi, I can not understand why people like those Brexiteers amongst us. Still expect change.
In my very humble opinion those in the Cabinet and May , all the current wire pullers with any say what so ever.
Must be thrown out, we know all those people I speak of. They are all Remainers, surely we all know that, don’t we , you surely can not still be believe these people are trying to get us OUT ?
How can anyone expect change , without change ?