3 line whips and loyalties

I rarely vote against 3 line whips imposed by the Conservative party. Indeed, I have voted with Mrs May and the 3 line whips she has imposed on every occasion so far this Parliament. We have had many votes to win against a group of Conservative MPs seeking to defeat the government over every step it takes to implement the Manifesto pledge to leave the EU. We have won most of them and passed the EU Withdrawal Act as a result.
I am conscious that I was elected as an official Conservative candidate. My electors would normally expect me to vote with the Conservative government a majority of the voters in Wokingham voted for. As an MP I always try to ensure I vote for the interests of my constituents first, for the interests of the nation second and for the party I represent third. I also seek to make sure I vote to keep the promsies I made at the last General Election, and where possible to keep the promises my party made. This means that I would only vote against a three line whip in a few circumstances.
1. Where the nationally agreed policy proposed by the Conservatives has a damaging side effect on Wokingham which means I need to put Wokingham’s interest before the national and party interest. So if for example a generally approved piece of infrastructure meant the construction of an inappropriate neighbouring investment in my crowded area, I would be the voice of opposition to that particular project.
2. Where the government I usually support asks me to vote for a policy or law which violates or reverses pledges made in the Election Manifesto. Mr Cameron, for example, promised in the 2010 and 2015 Manifesto not to transfer more power to the EU, yet in government regularly did. I needed to oppose that breach of promise.
3. Where I have made an express pledge in the election that was different to the national party Manifesto. In 2017, for example, I expressed disagreement with the national Manifesto approach of making people pay more for care for the elderly . Mrs May herself then fortunately changed the pledge.
On Tuesday I may be asked to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by the Prime Minister. I say may, as last time the government wisely withdrew the proposal when they saw they would lose by a large margin. I also say may, because if a rebel or opposition amendment was carried to the government’s original proposal then Parliament will only vote on the motion as amended. I will vote with the government and in agreement with the three line whip to vote down all Opposition and rebel amendments to the motion, and would vote with the government to vote down the motion as amended should that circumstance arise.
If, as Mr Corbyn hopes, the unamended proposal is put to the Commons, I will vote against. I will do so primarily because it breaks the Manifesto pledge of the national party, and my own personal pledge to my voters that I will do my best to see through Brexit. It also breaks the national Manifesto promise to negotiate the Withdrawal Agreement in parallel with negotiating the Future Partnership Agreement, for the obvious sensible reason that compromises offered on the one could then have levered gains on the other. The Withdrawal Agreement seeks to undermine the UK bargaining position and lock us into many more months of effective EU membership and uncertainty about the future relationship.
My decision to vote against is reinforced by the weight of opinion in my constituency and in the wider nation according to opinion polls. A majority of those talking or writing to me want me to vote it down. The national polls show much stronger support for leaving than for accepting the 21-45 month delay and further uncertainties of the Mrs May Agreement.
In the end each MP has to exercise his or her judgement. My judgement is that this is wrong. My main reason to vote against is the Agreement violates Manifesto pledges made to secure election, and fails to implement the wishes of voters as determined in the People’s Vote. Latest polls endorse the view that this is neither a good deal, nor a popular one.
A man of integrity is very hard to find in parliament today but I’m pleased to see they are not extinct yet. Well done John. There should be more like you.
Agreed. This is both a principled and practical position to take. The aftermath will be significant. Parliament has already enacted the default position on leaving on a clean break, with no agreement. There are reports there will be attempts to hijack the process, aided and abetted by the Speaker, to prevent this happening. If true this would indeed be an attempted coup to frustrate Brexit. That attempt, if it occurs, should be fiercely resisted.
Dear Fedup–Integrity butters no parsnips–Personally I can never forgive and certainly can never forget that if Sir John had joined UKIP at their flood everything would be OK now
Allow me to agree thoroughly with this point of view.
Your judgement on his is entirely right.
It is sad that four Brexit supporterscincluding Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and Edward Leigh seem to have now agreed to support May’s pay, surrender and go to prison trap. As you say:- The Withdrawal Agreement seeks to undermine the UK bargaining position and lock us into many more months of effective EU membership and uncertainty about the future relationship. It offers almost non of the advantages of leaving. May even want to lock us in to absurd employment, environmental and job destroying red tape now.
There is no reason to fear a WTO exit with various mutual interest agreements being made after leaving as may be needed.
Our Mr Edward Leigh, another Legion d’dHonneur recipient.
Citation…(Edward Leigh) “a bridge between our parliament our govenment and our society. “
I think MPs need to think long and hard about receiving gongs from foreign powers. Split loyalty is not a good look amongst the voters who are already extremely disappointed and angry with politicians.
Politics is not a game!!
We are seeing what a terrible error it was by Conservative MPs to choose Mrs May as leader & PM and then retain her when they had a chance to make a change.
Good morning.
No mention of the fact that BREXIT was not a party political political decision but, a national one by the people. The Withdrawal Agreement, or so called ‘deal’, does not deliver BREXIT. Ergo all MP’s must vote against.
On point two I would like to say, that CMD could make that promise because :
a) It was one that he knew he could not keep since, EVER CLOSER UNION is enshrined in the Treaty of Rome and all subsequent treaties and therefore, takes precedence.
b) EU Laws are passed by Statutory Instruments and therefore do not pass through parliament. They are just waved through unchanged and no one ever sees them let alone changes them. Not that they can change them that is.
c) Once in power, as we has seen both past and present, governments can abandon their manifesto pledges as they are not legally binding. Pitty therefore that we the people who give them power have no Three Line Whip of our own. And I would just settle for just one whip to beat the buggers into submission (joke).
On the subject of project fear. My friend is finding it hard to obtain a certain prescription drug and blamed it on ‘this thing with the EU’. I said not to be silly as we hadn’t even left and that would not be the reason. I did a bit of research and found an article in the Telegraph written in 2014 reporting on the drug she used and others which were in short supply because the company who were supposed to be selling them to the NHS were selling them to a higher bidder elsewhere in the world. I can see the shortage of medicines will be a scenario easily manipulated to look like a Brexit problem when wanted to. In 2014 the referendum had t even been thought of and yet people automatically blame Brexit.
Have personally had massive trouble over last ten years or so with meds being changed or withdrawn completely because EU altered licensing rules. EU regs put paid to a lot of OTC remedies (probably because pharma want to TM certain natural ingredients ) so the whole med has been banned until reformulated leaving out the ingredient in question. Very popular OTC migraine tab rendered much less effective in this way.So it is not Brexit’s fault!! Not even happened yet and May’s “Deal” certainly isn’t Brexit!
Lets hope the Withdrawal Agreement is – as expected – defeated. It is not Brexit.
After that there will be new battles to fight.
If it does go through we will surely get Corbyn rather soon. This as May and (highest taxes for 40 years) P Hammond will have destroyed the Tory party in the John Major style once again. Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP will then blame all the let’s be Venezuela problems created by their insane economic policies on Theresa’s appalling EU deal and legacy.
The Tory party need to become a party with a positive uplifting vision. A Real Brexit, low taxation, bonfire of red tape, pro jobs, law and order & a much smaller government party. The complete opposite of the socialist May and Hammond agenda. The Conservatives would then win the next election very easily indeed.
The choice at the next election should be:- Do you want the UK to be more like Singapore (GDP per cap approaching $100K) or Venezuela circa $6K and declining (with inflation approaching one million % and many other appalling problems).
The only worry then is that deluded, pathetic, tin eared May will just keep tweaking her surrender document until the majority of equally pathetic Euro loving MPs eventually vote for it in enough numbers for it to go through. After all, they are terrified of the so called ‘no deal’ option because they have no faith in our country or belief in themselves to be able to run the country without the EU telling them what to do.
Opposing a measure that violates Manifesto pledges that were made to gain election is an honourable course of action. You should be commended for this. Hopefully the measure in question will be defeated. If it is not defeated it would seem to beg the question as to whether there would be any honourable recourse other than giving up the party whip.
I wish you success in persuading other MPs to vote down Mrs May’s deal – becuase it is NOT a deal. It is an agreement that we will be subject to the EU’s laws for a long time into the future, potentially for ever in the case of the Irish backstop, with no say in the matter and an obligation to pay for the privilege. I struggle to see how anyone could vote in favour!
I wish my MP Jonathan Djogney was as principled as your self. I have written to him several
times over the last few days.He tells me he will vote for the Withdrawl bill. Shame on him.
I’ve had no reply from Lucy Frazer but it is rumoured she will support the WA as she has a government post. She represents a leave constituency.
At the heart of this most existential and fundamental issue is the future of our nation, its sovereignty and its independence. The British nation and our identity is under attack by a political clique determined to crush its unique status and turn it into a mere economic region of a greater supranational entity
May is simply another member of a long line of Europhile politicians that have entered into our Parliament and our politics, infected it with their pro-EU creed and then disappeared into obscurity after they had deliberately caused considerable damage to the constitution and our system of government
At the heart of today’s impasse is that most offensive of all British PM’s, Theresa May. Her connivances. Her lies. Her shameless demeanour knowing full well that when she says she’s delivering Brexit she knows full that she isn’t.
Her WA must be defeated or this country is finished. Her WA must be defeated or British democracy will splinter and crack.
And when this shameful piece of legislation is defeated May must be brought to heel and then booted into political obscurity along with the offensive Grieve, Clarke, Bercow and all the other grotesque Tory MPs who sit in this most hallowed of places while doing the bidding of a political entity based in another country
Dominic. Hear, hear a thousand times
Those who have read the 585-page WA will have noted there is no contents page and no index. These omissions make it effectively impossible to read carefully or to check one provision against another. They can only be deliberate.
This document was drafted by the EU. I don’t believe any MP without legal training can hope to understand it. Tomorrow they will be asked to sign off on something they cannot have read or understood. Our future hangs on their decision.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/756374/14_November_Draft_Agreement_on_the_Withdrawal_of_the_United_Kingdom_of_Great_Britain_and_Northern_Ireland_from_the_European_Union.pdf
Others have published an index and there have been three legal analyses, all of which show that the WA is toxic. If MPs like Djangogly, who are lawyers, vote for this capitulation, they are finished. They will be known as surrender monkeys, quislings, spineless jellyfish, duplicitous liars and welchers.
If the politicians do as Brussels plots and fix a second referendum, doubtless rigged, it will be fought bitterly and a new conservative party will emerge from the ashes of the corrupted corpse.
Indeed.
It wouldn’t be the first time MPs cast a crucial vote without having any idea what it is they are voting on. However, as Sir John has said on the floor, the HoC is on trial right now and I fear very much for the future of democracy. All those to whom I speak about this are deeply concerned about this situation. Any of the possible scenarios that TM has floated would be a complete disaster for this country. The only acceptable solution is to leave without a deal. No delay, no renegotiation, no months and years in limbo. The people of this country will simply not accept anything else.
With people able to jump out of lorries or just roll up onto the beach and get rewarded with a free life – -there is no future for England.
Thank you, I hope many More Mp’s do likewise and vote against the Withdrawal Agreement.
It is the only option unless you want continuing chaos n for years and to be governed by a foreign power block which does not have our real interests at heart.
Not for me to comment Sir John, not being a constituent, but I’m sure those who are fully understood your long standing position and made their decision accordingly.
As for me, the problem is the WA, and yes by extension TM her self;
No Brexit is far better than the WA, we keep our vote and A50 is still available.
A WTO ‘No Deal’ exit is far better than No Brexit.
One of the most militant remoaners is Mr Vince Cable. He proposes that there should be a second referendum, with a choice between Mrs May’s deal and Remain. I have news for Mr Cable. No Deal would have to be on the ballot paper, otherwise there will be people wh0 (would get very angry ed). If a second referendum were to offer a three or four way choice, how would the result be interpreted? For example, 34% for Remain, 33% for No Deal and 33% for Mrs May’s deal would (should) present Mr Cable and his ilk with a problem.
You are correct to vote against.
The PM is reported to be earning that if her AS is voted down then Parliament is likely to stop Brexit – is this tittle tattle or are there routes for MPs to actually stop the WTO/clean/no-deal alternative? if MPs will be able to block and delay Brexit is a strategy ready to prevent this?
Voting for your constituents first, the country second and party third is a rare policy from MPs it seems.
My observation is that they will vote for self first (save their seat and secure their political career), party second and people third, whilst patronising us they are doing what is best.
Some also display virtually religious adoration of the EU, which may even trump their self-interest. I just can’t understand it, it’s as if they’ve been bewitched.
A very fair and logical approach. If only they were all like you!
This feels like our one and only opportunity to make a clean break from the EU so I hope all goes well for the vote.
Fingers crossed.
BBC reports that Theresa May will say today that Parliament is more likely to “block Brexit” than “let the UK leave without a deal”, which, of course, is Brexit. (The UK voted to leave in spite of Mr. Juncker’s warning, the day before, that “out is out”, and that the UK would not get a better deal than the one negotiated by David Cameron.)
This is surely an admission that Mrs. May cannot govern and should therefore resign.
Pleased to here brexiters recognise leaving with Mays deal is worse than staying with the deal we already have. Just one small step to then finally recognising leaving with no deal is even worse, and stop blathering on about the referendum being ‘the will of the people’. You were sold a lie.
Very clearly explained Sir John and thank you.
The WA is a National suicide note and it would cripple the UK until the EU falls apart, which I believe it will do, in the next 10 to 20 years.
Good Morning Britain this morning. Lord Mandleson, recipient of a fat EU pension reiterating all the old arguments that we did not know what we were voting for but we would if we did it again. This over sauced with apocalyptic predictions should we be foolish enough to just leave on WTO terms. I love the way he strains to be afable.
Followed by Esther McVey who talked a lot of sense.I just hope the great british public appreciated what they were hearing.
I would like it all to have been followed with an Anthony Bamford interview because he is typical of those who might have to trade with the EU on WTO terms. Most important he knows what he is talking about and is basically only interested in selling diggers.
Integrity is all. You clearly set out the modus operandi for all MPs. Sad that so few of them understand their responsibilities.
Parliament in a Pickle.
Article 50 as drafted by the ex diplomat Lord Kerr was a shoddy piece of work inserted into the Lisbon Treaty to allow a State to withdraw on the terms set by the Commission.
The Cameron and May Governments should have paid more attention to paragraph 2 in Article 50. “In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union”. That agreement shall be negotiated in accordance with Article 218(3)[10] of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
This is exactly what has happened. It gave the upper hand to the Commission negotiators enabling them to write the withdrawal terms. All the PM’s red lines disappeared and left her with the agreement she rightly cannot get through Parliament.
The two year period did not stipulate that the future relationship (political declaration) should be concluded, only the withdrawal terms.
The Withdrawal Agreement is equivalent to the Miliband Ed Stone: a symbol of failure.
The public’s view of manifestos has deteriorated to a “suggestion list” rather than a promise, and that accounts for why so many now distrust MPs.
The Withdrawal Agreement is just an expensive and humiliating form of Remain. There is no realistic means of escape from it other than through rejoining the EU entirely on Brussels’ terms.
In the meantime it will surely lead to the dissolution of the Union.
Thank you, Sir John. I hope a large number of your colleagues take the same view.
Well Sir John I think we are experiencing what I for one thought impossible.
The dying throes of a once great party totally destroyed from within by elected members all two faced and gutless to admit that they never had any intention of honouring the referendum and the party manifesto at the last election working within their own private little cells like the fifth columnists they truly are.
You were so right the other day at the beginning of that great speech the other day when you reminded the house that they were on trial and that the electorate are losing rapidly faith in our electoral system.
All parties have got to really rethink the way they behave and operate within parliament that is always assuming the damage being done by the present elected members does not ultimately destroy parliament itself as the population just become apathetic to the whole electoral process and refuse to vote on the premise that collectively parliament is not working for the best outcomes for the people and our one great nation.
When this great mess is finally resolved very few members will be able to hold their head up high and be proud of their actions.
As ever, a clear and logical explanation. All MPs should see it and reflect on it. I must say that I think a General Election is a very likely outcome. Much as I hate to say it, I do not think Mr Corbin could make as great a mess of Brexit as Mrs May has done, and he has to get out before he can do many of the things he wants to. I would now actually regard her winning a General Election as a disaster.
Planes will not Fly
Strangely, this is currently a likelihood.
On 1st April under EU teminology the UK becomes a third Country, ceasing to be a Community member or part of the ECAA.
The Commission is proposing a Regulation to ensure temporarily, for 12 months, the provision of certain air services between the United Kingdom and the EU27 Member States.
The UK as an ICAO Council Member cannot legally accept this, and must insist on a new ICAO bilateral ASA which will be permanent.
The EU Commissioner for Mobility and Transport, Violeta Bulc has yet to
sign a new ICAO bilateral Air Service Agreement.
Gove is never going to PM is that why he is punishing us all with his nanny state tyranny of banning wood burning. Something humans have been doing for millions of years?
May is up to her dirty tricks again with the planned statement to parliament. In my view her criminal mind will continue with the threats and intimidation and she will no doubt claim she has got some significant concession. She remains a major danger to our democracy and our sovereignty; she is the danger, not others as she claims. It cannot be doubted surely that she has been working all along to keep us shackled to the EU in one way or another. Her devious distortions know no limit.
In days long ago she would no longer be around to do this sort of thing, she would have fallen, never to rise again. I wonder how many MPs will weak enough and sell out to add to the four Tories who have already done so. She will have been much emboldened by them.
This agreement must be voted down or our nation and self respect is lost forever.
It is time to bring down this government, this PM and their pro-EU conspirators who intend to push ahead in their plan to destroy Brexit
The EU’s now said they intend to delay Brexit. Well, it is NOT A DECISION FOR THE EU. The decision to leave was made by the British people in 2016.
Brexit MPs need to confront this vile PM, to confront her lies and depose her otherwise this sacred nation will never be free of direct interference in our affairs by a foreign body
Blindingly obvious should be a free vote, if my memory is correct Blair gave one on Iraq.
A second referendum looking plausible and this disastrous agreement should not be an option, it should simply be WTO Leave or Remain.