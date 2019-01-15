Does Parliament want to deny the people their voice, vote and freedom?

Today UK democracy is on trial in Parliament.
The people voted, yet a large number of MPs want to deny them the results of their vote.
Some Remain MPs are too clever by half and too clever for the good of Parliament. They argue that Parliament will take back control, as people wanted, but their idea of Parliament taking back control is to return massive powers to the EU or to prevent us leaving EU control in the first place. What an unpleasant irony! They wish to go to war with the people, and deny them the result of the People’s Vote, cynically misrepresenting that as taking back control.
The large Remain side in Parliament never wanted to debate EU matters before the referendum. They told us they were technical, that the EU had little control over us, and that those of us who wanted to talk about the growing power of the EU were wrong and out of touch with the real issues of the day. Now we have voted to leave they want to talk about nothing other than EU membership. They endlessly repeat the arguments that lost them the referendum and carry on hectoring Eurosceptics and trying to terrify us into changing our minds. It is high time we put this debate behind us and left the EU. If we cannot negotiate a good deal in 2 years 9 months before giving the EU what they want, there would be no chance of negotiating a good deal for the future in 21 months more if we have given away the main bargaining advantages we have through the Withdrawal Agreement.
The people made a decision. They were promised by government and Parliament it would be implemented. Today Parliament should vote down the Withdrawal Agreement, which is the stay under EU control agreement. Parliament should also make clear we must now leave on 29 March. The PM should return to the EU to ensure smooth passage out, as it is in their interest as well as the UK’s. She should also offer free trade agreement talks for as soon as we are out. The UK can trade just fine with the rest of the EU under WTO rules. The government should immediately publish our schedule of tariffs for March 30th, which should be lower than the EU schedule and should include zero tariffs on components needed by UK industry and zero tariffs on food we cannot grow or rear for ourselves.
126 Comments
Good Morning,
Sir John, its what comes tomorrow and next week that worries me. If stories are true that Mrs. Merkel (Empress who speaks for the EU) offers Mrs. May the removal of the Backstop, as expected, then will all the May deal objections fade away and it gets approved second time around?
Brexiteers, the job requires stamina to win freedom on March 29th.
I agree with every word in this article. I hope and expect that the Withdrawal Agreement gets rejected.
That would still be a huge relief. I believe many would use such relief as a first step to soften up the electorate so that Brexit could be denied.
I don’t know what will happen after that. If MPs connive to undo a WTO exit in March then. General Election would be my second preference. It would mean over two years of completely wasted time but it could bring about a much needed swamp draining.
I disagree entirely.
I am not happy that the very same MPs who called for this referendum to be held in the first place are now voting against the Brexit which the government has brought them. They should be supporting the government every step of the way, whether they agree or not.
Also I for one respect the decision of parliament (even if it is No Deal) again uttered through gritted teeth. I believe in parliamentary democracy and want it back and to never have another referendum again.
I disagree with the more extreme position this website takes. The UK has failed to unify post referendum and it would never on an extreme position. Was this referendum such a good idea?
In referendum campaigns, just like in other wars, “truth” is the first casualty, and so it proved in 2016. That there was such a lousy 2016 referendum campaign is therefore not surprising, utopia versus armageddon.
The following claim however, that the 2016 referendum was the greatest democratic event ever in the UK, automatically implies a verdict on the quality of your democracy, with the same adjective.
I wish the UK politicians some sanity for the coming days and weeks. Better have an exit or a general election, rather than another referendum, and have (new or current) politicians deal with the complex issues.
Peter – not just the greatest democratic event ever for Britain but the most important constitutional event since 1688, when Dutch William came to save us from creeping authoritarianism on the Continental model.
This time the issue is the same, but no saviour comes from overseas and we must save ourselves. Frankly, that is as it should be. True freedom must be taken; it cannot be given. Today is our day to do it. Wish us well.
Peter Van Leeuwen. May I respectfully suggest you concentrate on the problems you have in Holland rather than ours. Our sovereignty is our business, and whether you regard it as extreme or not, we intend to pursue it with vigour, and ultimately to regain it.
etc ed
@eeyore: I wish you well if that helps you!
Voting on the basis of fake and lies would not be my idea of a good system, but there you go!
@Excalibur: Actually, may I respectfully suggest that you ARE one of our current problems in Holland.
Er … why do you think he is not British? Many British people have Dutch surnames.
The referendum was a necessary idea and event. It was necessary because voters were lied to in the past – by the Heath and Wilson governments (over the nature of what they were joining) and by Blair (over the implications of the Lisbon treaty and failing to deliver a promised referendum on it).
@oldtimer: and you think that the voters are not being lied to now?
It’s worse in the UK than in most other coutries.
And if you have time, have some fun with reading the 667 debunked euromyths which have been peddled in the UK up to now
What on earth is extreme about wanting to be a free and democratic county, trading and cooperating with other countries but not governed by them through anti-democratic, centralising and essentially socialist bureaucrats?
@Lifelogic: extreme within the range of opinions in your parliament.
What’s extreme about what he said? The campaign wasvpoorly run but that’s not the point.
I don’t see the logic of this. No democracy ever ‘unifies’ on virtually any major issue, because people disagree. You can’t unify Jacob Rees Mogg and chukka ummuna, one wants to leave the EU and the other to stay in. It’s true there were bad arguments on both sides – £350m pw for the NHS on the leave side, recession and 1m unemployed on the back of a vote on the Remain side. But the core arguments were fairly clear to people by the time they voted, as they were in other referenda such as those on Scotland and the alternative vote. Of course in each case the losing side claimed they were cheated by lies and want a re-run. Probably the same would have happened on Brexit had Leave lost.
The best solution would have been to agree with the EU that, being out of the euro and not committed to join, the UK was something of a special case and come to a Switzerland type arrangement. Could have done that with Cameron in fact. But the EU has demanded unconditional surrender, and the result is now potentially to be WTO Brexit, surely not in the EUs interest at all?
These figures were published by our host in this diary some time ago>
Official HMT and OBR figures for 2016:
Total gross contribution to EU £23.148 bn (£445m/week)
Gross contribution less rebate £17.865 bn (£343m/wek)
Gross contribution less money paid back
through EU programmes £11.73bn (£225m/week)
Gross contributions are comprised of:
Customs revenue £3.347 bn
VAT EU share £3.647 bn
GNI levy £16.154 bn
I don’t have the latest figures I’m afraid.
Is it really an “extreme position” to want the referendum result to be implemented?
“This is your decision, we will implement what you decide”
Then they got the shock of their lives.
There was nothing wrong with the referendum, as you would have seen if you had watched all the debates and received the leaflet. What is wrong is the arrogant, dim, obstructive politician, academics and big international business. They wish to keep their privileges and do little except implement the laws that they lobby for. Some Norwegians warned us about the likely outcome, as their politicians had stopped them really leaving.
Presumably, there will have to be a huge shed in Tilbury when we leave where a customs inspection will be made of all Dutch flowers arriving daily. Or, perhaps you could persuade the Commission to be sensible and allow Dutch flowers and N.Irish cows to cross borders unchecked.
@Stred: We’ll send you dried flowers from now on 🙂
The conflict in UK politics is a consequence of the poison injected into European politics by the EU and its undemocratic pursuit of an almost totalitarian imperial superstate.
The rank dishonesty and contempt for the wellbeing of its constituent nations that lies at the heart of the EU is causing Brexit like conflicts across Europe.
The whole problem is that pro EU people do not believe in a vote when it does not go their way.
52:48 Remain would have been just fine for them, however. In fact we’d have been going the whole hog Schengen and euro on the back of it by now.
@Anonymous: I think that the remain side would have been won over if right after the referendum serious efforts had been undertaken to bridge the divide.
Instead the post referendum process was played as a “winner takes all”.
I suggest that this decision would have deserved better than a “winner takes all” approach. To me, that would have been a wiser democratic approach.
False. Nobody suggested joining Schengen.
However you seem to think the opposite is true.
That 52:48 is a mandate for complete amputation.
This despite the fact that millions were denied a vote – mainly Remainers of course.
And the fact that Vote Leave lied and cheated.
And the fact that the hard Brexit you seek was rejected at the 2017 General Election.
A simple question with a simple answer has been made complicated by politicians who didn’t like the amswer.
In referendum campaigns, just like in other wars, “truth” is the first casualty, and so it proved in 2016. That there was such a lousy 2016 referendum campaign is therefore not surprising, utopia versus armageddon.
>
In my opinion the Referendum campaign was deliberately sabotaged by those hoping to be future PMs and pretending to support Brexit thus enabling you to push your narrative.
Peter, the country would have unified behind a leader with true belief and a vision for our country, and the will and determination to communicate the vision.
PvL
If you find us too extremist, why do you come here ?
I agree about the quality of debate in the referendum, but it did not sway my decision. I know what the EU is and where it is heading. Stay on the train if you must, but we are Leaving – hopefully.
Of course the referendum was a good idea. Proven by the fact that it showed that the country was not happy with EU membership and voted to leave despite all the false Project Fear predictions and all the ruling and establishment elites in favour of remaining.
If our Parliament had acted democratically and correctly at each new treaty by asking the people through a referendum whether or not we were prepared to lose more of our sovereignty the UK would not be in the position it is now.
I also suspect the EU would have been a better organisation for it too.
I repeat once again that if there was no Brexit, as threatened by Theresa May, then that could only be because she as Prime Minister had instigated steps to prevent Brexit. Not because of any backbench plotting, with or without the Speaker, but because Theresa May had taken the opportunity to instigate steps to do what she really wants to do, prevent Brexit.
Nonsense. If there is no Brexit, it will be because the many false claims about what Brexit would mean that were made in 2016 have finally been revealed, and the people will, in a 2nd referendum, have expressed their democratic will to remain in the EU.
Helena, I doubt very much that the second referendum will be fair – it will offer a choice of two Remains. That’s the unfairness you want because you are so besotted by the EU ideology. However we shall then campaign for a third referendum.
How would that repeat referendum come about? Perhaps you weren’t paying attention when the Tories under David Cameron undertook the PR exercise of trying to get an EU referendum through Private Members’ Bills.
There’s a lot of talk about May wanting to prevent Brexit, but I don’t see it that way. It seems to me she has just disregarded her first cabinet colleagues and has been persuaded by the civil service advisers. She doesn’t have the imagination to see it through with her own EU scepticism.
Dave Andrews, Please read Chequers and the draft Withdrawal Agreement. Both show we will be locked into the EU, perhaps not in an identical fashion as now, but thoroughly and over policies as diverse as N.I., military, diplomacy, fishing and the SM/CU.
Quite clearly Leave means leaving the EU treaties and not signing similar treaties. Theresa May has: authorised duplicate White Papers (one in secret); trashed the Leave WP; given Chequers to the EU before her cabinet; produced the Remain DWA – and none of that was accomplished in less than a year. Yes, Mrs May knows what she’s doing – and it is Remain.
+1 with applause.
She was a plant.
Indeed it will only happen if Mother Theresa goes along with this betraying of the voters. Anything but a clean WTO leave (and negotiate later) is clearly not remotely close to respecting the vote.
“The people made a decision. They were promised by government and Parliament it would be implemented.” You are so right! Do come back to us once you Leavers have sorted out the easy frictionless trade deal with the EU you promised us, the trade deals with the US, Australia, India etc that you promised us would have been agreed months ago, the money for the NHS, etc etc. In the meantime stop trying to blame Mrs May for promises to the people which YOU made and which were never deliverable
As you should be aware, one of the major complaints about Teresa May’s leadership is that she promised the EU she would not negotiate these deals until after Britain left. This despite having deals on the table from the US, New Zealand, and a number of Africa countries to name just a few.
I completely agree that May’s failure to negotiate these, along with failing to publish a default WTO tariff schedule, is appalling.
Could you please give further reference for the trade “deals on the table”? Thanks in advance.
A better PM would have made better decisions & acted efficiently from the outset. Theresa May has steered to what now prevails & is its cause.
what he said ….
We’ll never know.
Remainer obstructionism is what is going to make you and me very poor now.
You can argue the other until you’re blue in the face. I’m not listening and it doesn’t much matter whose right now anyway.
If my argument is that your paper mache wings will not work, there is a sense in which , having flung yourself off a cliff ,the argument no longer matters .
There is another sense in which it matters considerably more. We have endured terrible mistakes before but this time those responsible are not getting away with it
May and Hammond delayed the frictionlessly trade, the deal with the US by keeping us in EU rules, and blew the money for the NHS by giving fsr more to the EU to allow them to sell more to us than we sell to them. May and Hammond are Remainers.
There was nothing wrong with the referendum, as you would have seen if you had watched all the debates and received the leaflet. What is wrong is the arrogant, dim, obstructive politician, academics and big international business. They wish to keep their privileges and do little except implement the laws that they lobby for. Some Norwegians warned us about the likely outcome, as their politicians had stopped them really leaving.
Presumably, there will have to be a huge shed in Tilbury when we leave where a customs inspection will be made of all Dutch flowers arriving daily. Or, perhaps you could persuade the Commission to be sensible and allow Dutch flowers and N.Irish cows to cross borders unchecked.
Capcha is not working properly and delays putting up posts and double posts.
What about a problem with your connection speed?
In the meantime stop trying to blame Mrs May for promises to the people which YOU made and which were never deliverable
They were deliverable. They became far more difficult to deliver when opposition parties (plus some Tory MPs) insisted that “No Deal” was not an option. From that point on the UK were on the back foot. You can’t enter negotiations and hope for a successful outcome when the other side know you must have a deal at all costs.
Recently the EU has been congratulating itself on negotiating FTAs with Canada and Japan . The EU exports 10 TIMES as much to the UK as it does to Canada and 5 TIMES as much to the UK as it does to Japan.
In the referendum I voted for the UK to regain it’s sovereignty, for us to take back the control that Parliament and government had given away. I did not vote for Parliamentary sovereignty, simply to enable those focused on other loyalties to sell us down the river yet again.
We need a way to protect our society and democracy from those with confused and conflicting loyalties and goals.
@David Price; You voted to give sovereignty back to (the UK) parliament but now bleat when that freshly elected (in 2017) sovereign parliament fails to do as you wish…
Stop trying to have it both ways, you either support a sovereign parliament or you do not!
“We need a way to protect our society and democracy from those with confused and conflicting loyalties and goals.”
Indeed, that is why the final decision must lie with Govt. and parliament, good or bad, not those with perhaps confused and conflicting loyalties and their true unspoken goals -be they on the hard left or hard right.
They are welcome to our sovereignty after they have carried out the voters’ instruction from 23rd June 2016. It wasn’t a vague suggestion or a maybe. David Cameron made a promise on behalf of the Government, including the current PM. If she had no intention of keeping that promise then she should not have stood in the leadership/PM contest.
Jerry, You beg the question – can a sovereign Parliament give its sovereignty away to a foreign power. The answer clearly must be NO because such a move negates its own sovereignty. In any case the ground for your point is incorrect. The people are sovereign in a democracy (demos=people, kratos=power), so Parliament derives its sovereignty from the people.
Jerry, You don’t get to dictate to people what they voted for, what they think and what they believe.
Do not put words in my mouth, I voted in the referendum for the UK to regain it’s sovereignty, there were no two ways about it..
I do not support a Parliament that gives our sovereignty away, they deserve neither respect nor trust nor authority.
David Price ,
There is a common remainer lie that Leavers want the Westminster Parliament to be sovereign and are therefore hypocritical when they criticise parliament for refusing to implement the referendum result .
That is bullshit .
The people are sovereign .
This is readily apparent when a General Election is called . Parliament are required to hand the power the people have entrusted them with since the previous G.E. back to the people . It must be handed back INTACT .
This obviously has not been happening as our fifth column of quisling MP’s have been handing power to the EU .
Agreed.
It is all too evident that the continuing arguments over Brexit are poisoning political debate in the UK. It has the potential to destroy it entirely. For this Mrs May must carry much but not all responsibility because of her conduct of negotiations for the UK’s withdrawal. Would be wreckers of withdrawal carry some and Brexit supporting MPs too for failing to put forward a candidate when Cameron resigned.
The sooner this mayhem ends the better. That can be achieved by rejection of May’s WA and departure on WTO terms on 29 March, modified by such side agreements as can be reached with the EU to ease the process for mutual benefit. It leaves one significant issue – the future of Mrs May. Will she attempt to stay, will she decide to resign or will she be forced out by Cabinet pressure (as was Mrs Thatcher)? One way or another she needs to go and be replaced by someone who actually believes in Brexit.
We know May is mendacious, manipulative and Machiavellian. She has proved that by secretly plotting her own deal while pretending that David Davis and his staff were conducting the negotiations. Since she is so secretive it is difficult to know whether she is also mainly incompetent or whether she has been acting to deny Brexit all along.
I don’t think Brexiteers can be blamed for not getting Brexit Prime Minister. You have to look at the parliamentary arithmetic.
I don’t believe May would resign. She is completely lacking in principles.
it is difficult to know whether she is also mainly incompetent or whether she has been acting to deny Brexit all along.
…
She is trying to get the best possible deal for the EU and that has been her job from the start.
“I don’t believe May would resign. She is completely lacking in principles.”
I agree.
The “side agreements” are at “no-deal” Contingency Action Plan”. http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-6851_en.htm
These fourteen EU27 parachutes are contingent on the UK reciprocating.
Thanks for that helpful link. If the WA is defeated it would make sense for the UK government to state it will reciprocate the measures listed by the EU. This would provide practical assistance and some reassurance to those affected. Whether May will do so is another matter.
Agreed.
Good morning
Assuming that the WA is voted down, what happens then ?
Personally I want a GE. I want a GE based on a vision of a future UK out of the EU and making its own way in the world. Those MP’s who are wedded to the EU must declare that, either they support this vision or, no stand in the GE and allow a pro-UK candidate to stand instead. What we do no want is MP’s in the HoC carrying on the fight to Remain in the EU by trying to rejoin it. These Ball and Chains must go !
Any MP that then tries to circumvent the will of the people must have the Whip withdrawn, we cannot go on like this.
Finally. May I say a big thank you to our kind host for all his efforts. Today is indeed a big day and marks the point in which the future direction of our country lies. God Speed.
@Mark B; “Those MP’s who are wedded to the EU must declare that, either they support this vision or, no stand in the GE and allow a pro-UK candidate to stand instead.”
Cough. So you want to nobble the GE, just like some did in the 1930s, decent can not be allowed, the master plan must not be thwarted, for the sake of and in the name of democracy…
You do know what parliament is, don’t you ? And you do know what the EU is, don’t you ? Because if the answer to both is, “yes” then you know you cannot have both.
If we choose to Leave the EU proper we can only have those committed to a sovereign UK in Parliament. Otherwise we will be right back where we started further down the line.
Jerry, Obviously not. What MarkB says is we must have clarity and honesty from candidates so that we know who and what we are voting for. About two thirds of constituencies voted Leave but there are only about 100 Leave MPs in a Parliament of 650. That can’t be right, or fair, or honest, or honourable.
When Mrs May loses the vote today she should invite David Davis, Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson back into the cabinet into DexEU and charge them with renotisting the deal. She must give them carte blanche including leaving on WTO terms as a third country while negotiating the subsequent FTA. While we are negotiating an FTA there is no need for a border in Ireland and our business can continue as before.
This will send the message to the EU that we are at the end game.
Chatge them with renegotiating the deal
I don’t understand you. The three people you mention have all had a go already, and walked out when the going got tough.
The problem is that what most MPs say at elections has little or no connection with their actions after it. Cameron said he was a low ‘tax at heart’ Conservative and a Cast Iron promise Eurosceptic! He was the complete opposite.
They nearly all promise lower taxes and better public services but give us higher and higher taxes, give powers away to foreign powers and deliver dross for the public as services.
Then we must campaign to change the system to one where they do do as we say.
I think you and others should vote for the deal today irrespective of what you think of it, the alternative could be a labour government which nobody wants , just get us out with any deal as with Mr Chamberlain in 1938 agreements can be ripped up , so bite the bullet and vote for it , it’s not the case of leaving on WTO terms in March but being out of the dictatorship of the Eu full stop, I’m sure when we are out we can negotiate a better deal for all concerned but out we must be that’s what your employer said so just do it the alternative isn’t worth taking the risk
Mick, first of all a substantial number of voters DO want a Labour Government, even if — by some miracle – the latest poll indicates a small majority for the Conservatives.
Secondly, the WA terms are such that ‘ripping it up’ would take far more cojones than are currently on display in Westminster.
@Mick; Except the WA gives us dictate from Brussels, without MEPs, without a seat in the EC – No, give me a labour government, give my no Brexit, any day compared to becoming a vessel state.
As I and others have said before, what ever damage a UK elected govt does, it can be undone by the next, on the other hand becoming a vessel state of the EU we can never undo damage done by Brussels based eurocrats.
Your views are so clear and so patently correct, that it is something of a mystery as to why so many MPs have difficulty agreeing with them or even grasping them. What is crystal clear is that a lot of MPs need to be either deselected or voted out at the next election, or a Means found to make the “wrong” MPs do the “right” thing.
Exactly James, if and when there is a GE I can only hope that there is as much coverage by the mainstream media to let the voter know who is a true believer in Great Britain and not there beloved Europe, I’m sick to the back teeth of seeing and hearing these snivelling Eu loving mps backing there remain stance so hopefully they can all be sent packing off to the job centre after a GE and Westminster filled with GB loving patriots
What is crystal clear is that a lot of MPs need to be either deselected or voted out at the next election, or a Means found to make the “wrong” MPs do the “right” thing.
…………
Why dont they all move to some uninhabited artic island and rename it ‘Nanny State Land’, then they can all happily pass laws on each other while avoiding getting a real job and leave the rest of us alone.
There is too often something wrong with the mindset of those who seek to be MPs etc,
This Parliament has demonstrated that humans cannot be trusted to be MPs and they need to be replaced by AI.
James, Mick’s views are patently incorrect. Because the draft Withdrawal Agreement is Remain by other methods.
Mick.
I may be wrong, but I always thought that ‘your employer’ was the electorate.
You mean Mick, to maintain the tories in power, after all the deceptions and lies, while tying us even closer to the EU than ever before, with no powers to even vote against EU proposals.
I don’t think so MP’s have to stand up and be counted.
Yes, labour are a threat to our country, but with the tories now emulating Blair, having moved too far left, what kind of future will we have any way. May is intent on surrender, and what resources we still have, what abilities and independence we have, will soon be given away to the EU.
@Bryan Harris; “but with the tories now emulating Blair, having moved too far left”
Bryan, your comment tells us nothing, once again, other than just how far to the right your personal politics are.
Blair moved the Labour Party to the right (out with the Red flag, in with the pink rose, out with The Internationale in with Auld Lang Syne or was it Jerusalem?…), the Tories not wanting to appear soft socialist followed this lead by moving even further to the right, hence why the Tories lost three elections in a row before Cameron started to move the Tories back towards the centre.
To give one example, if Blair had actually moved to the left, from where Kinnock/Smith were at the time, Blair would have further endorsed Clause 4, not scrapped it!
Voting for this appalling deal will destroy the Conservatives, revive UKIP and surely give us Labour. What would be hugely popular is a proper low tax Conservative Party that believes in (and delivers) a clean and competitive Brexit. Restoring UK democracy.
This rather than tax to death, pro EU Libdems just pretending to be Conservative and leading the county into an appalling and hugely expensive EU trap. May’s deal is absolutely appalling even without the back stop. I and very many voters will never vote for any MP who has supported this vassal state & endless servitude proposal.
Trouble is it isn’t a deal. It isn’t even a withdrawal agreement as it does not withdraw us (the backstop sees to that) and there has been no agreement – the EU dictated and TM submitted. You are right though that we need to be out in order to negotiate a deal – my understanding is that EU rules prevent us negotiating trade deals with anyone whilst we are in the Customs Union.
A Labour government would probably tear itself apart in fairly short order. Being half in and half out of the EU would leave us utterly helpless far into the future.
Peter R: fully agree with first two sentences. However on the “EU rules” this is what Article 50 actually says:
2.A Member State which decides to withdraw shall notify the European Council of its intention. In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union.
I cannot see how separating the withdrawal agreement from the future relationship is in accord with this. Yet this is what our negotiating team agreed to before they even started !
Those Remain MPs that voted for legislation affording the British people a referenda on our membership of the EU and who now choose to reject the result of the 2016 referendum that they themselves voted for are quite simply a moral aberration.
Any MP who chooses EU authoritarianism over the democratic will of the British people is unfit to inhabit the hallowed space of the British parliament
In 2016 the British people gave each MP their direction of travel regarding our membership of the EU. Those who choose to defy a vote that they themselves sanctioned into law are not only betraying their own position but betraying British democracy
Dominic, That is so, and it is shameful.
We are witnessing an attempted coup d’etat by our political elite who do not believe in popular sovereignty and are seizing powers that do not belong to them in order to take away the rights and decisions made by the people they are supposed to represent.
A remain dominated Conservative Party elected a remainer PM with the instructions to produce such a terrible WA that Parliament is being given a false choice between remaining in the EU as a full member (including membership of the Euro, Schenghen and the military) or vassal status where we are ruled by the EU but without representation, where we will even have to submit to rules and regulations not applicable to EU members and from which there is no exit.
The fact that over 100 Conservative MPs can be considering to vote for this WA shows just how many have lied to their constituents over their pro-EU beliefs as the Conservative membership is not in favour of the WA agreement or remaining in the EU. It was not part of the Conservative Party’s 2017 election manifesto.
No leave voter should ever vote for these MPs ever again because to do so, expecting them to act differently in the future, would be insanity.
The sovereignty of the country belongs to the people.
While the Brexit debate overwhelms the main news, the EU Military Unification is quietly proceeding at a pace. The UK is deeply involved in this exercise. Anne-Marie Trevelyan is one of the few MPs to question this on the floor of the HOC.
France and Germany are now close to signing and ratifying the draft Aachen Treaty uniting the sovereignty of the two countries.
President Macron has had nine weeks of protest from the Yellow Vests to deal with. This protest is not going to go away. Wait until the German police or military are on the streets of Paris, and see to whom the sovereignty belongs.
If either May’s WA or a Corbyn negotiated CU are the outcome of MPs’ childish and uninformed behaviour then it will be an economic blow to the UK. Being in a CU, especially with no say, will limit future opportunities for the UK, destroying income and innovation.Any issues about cross border trade are rapidly changing due to blockchain in SCM and Regtech, the CU approach is last century and must be avoided.
Yes to Sovereignty. No to a CU.
Caterpillar, I fully agree with you.
I fear we may be denied brexit. That would anger most of those who voted for it and perhaps some who didn’t. Some of them may be homicidally angered. We have seen the beginnings of a very unpleasant reaction to the attempt of some MP’s to thwart brexit. Witness the attacks on Ms Soubry and Mr Grieve. The latter has stated he received death threats as a result of his amendment. Much as I detest both those traitors and would like to see them deselected, threats of violence have no place in our politics. I hope MPs will consider the consequences of thwarting the referendum. I believe the consequences could be dire. I also think it could put the Tories into the wilderness for a generation. Mrs May’s deal is obviously a dead duck and rightly so. WTO is the way to go.
As every day goes by, more and more traitorous MP’s inside the House of Commons, find more and more ways to subvert Democracy.
We now will get either; not leaving the EU because the May WA gets through.
The WA falls and May resigns or loses a vote of confidence.
Thus a general election where the Tories are punished by Leavers and Socialists/Communists led by the terrorists friend.
The distinct possibility of a Corbyn gov. that will of course rescind Article 50
So, almost three years later, millions of MP hours and vast sums of money wasted. We remain in the EU as if nothing ever happened.
The end of Democracy in the (dis)UK as we become a pathetic laughing stock equal to the best Banana Republics in days gone by.
If those like my MP Gove REALLY think that they can vote for the PM’s deal and then reform the EU afterwards they must have been asleep for the last twenty years. Cameron tried it. How did that pan out? Out means out that is what I voted for.
BTW, that’s not what M.Gove said.
Sir John
Your words, though stirring, will carry little weight within Parliament which has a majority to remain. I hear this morning that one of your party’s own MPs is to put a bill before Parliament to change the law and the date of our exit.
Your government and the ERG have failed to win the propaganda war which should have been an open goal. It is hugely disspiriting.
Recently I have been learning towards voting none of the above in the future but maybe I will just look for the more extreme single issue parties in order to make my point.
This whole “we know best” attitude from Parliament demonstrates how someone like Donald Trump or Emmanuelle Macron or indeed Barrack Obsma can come from nowhere by promising political change. Parliament needs to be careful about what it creates.
It is indeed ironic that Parliament is showing what a strong legislative tool it can be in order to pass its powers back to a supra-national entity
The PM’s ‘returning to the EU to ensure we get a smooth passage out’ must in no circumstances be Mrs May as you suggest. It ought to be blindingly obvious by now that May is not to be trusted to act in our best interests and is completely the wrong person to do such a job; can anyone honestly have any confidence in her? She is a master of double talk and simply the EU’s lapdog. It is she who has brought us to this sorry state and she clearly wishes us to be sacrificed to the EU in one way or another. She will again allow the EU to dictate terms.
If she has any decent feelings or honour May should resign, or be pushed, after she loses today’s vote.
Agreed…
Completely agree, and what you say horrifyingly applies to all her present policies, defence, free speech, the justice system, sexual and other propaganda in schools, the vast level of immigration, the whole boiling lot. There is no area in which she will not betray this country.
After 40 odd years of simply taking EU orders I am afraid to say many Politicians have forgotten what real political freedom and sovereign power is like.
Its time they grew up and fully accepted the responsibility that has been given to them by the people to govern in their name, not to simply pass it on to others because it is too difficult.
The people voted to take back complete control from the EU, so just get on with it and plan our own future.
This withdrawal agreement must be voted down, simply because it ties us to the EU for at least another two years, and locks us in under their control during that time..
We have had uncertainty for now nearly 3 years with pointless discussions, what is the point of extending that further.
Take back control on March 29th, and set our own course.
Thank you for your efforts John, keep up the good work.
This agreement must not pass.
I agree with you 100%.
Thank you.
Whatever happens with ‘The Vote’ – we can be sure of one thing. The war between the right and left wings of the Tory party will be over… and the left will have won
We can expect the Tory left to consolidate their position, while the Tory right will be urged to go quietly into the night.
Should the JPD be rejected, then we will see a period of waiting while May does what she can to avoid a WTO exit, then we will enter a limbo, which will probably remain with us for a very long time….But one thing is sure, the right wing Tories either have to break away or be condemned with the left wing… and no, we will never see the likes of Boris or JR as a Tory PM again. The Tories have chosen to move to the dark side, and right wingers can expect to be purged.
It is not a question of “left” and “right” for Conservative MPs but whether or not they respect the democratic choice of the people to leave the EU.
Those Conservative MPs who have been shown to be lying to their constituents for years, pretending to be Eurosceptic while all along supporting EU legislation, and now trying to overturn the referendum result, will be found out and either purged from the Party or, failing that, losing at the next GE through lack of Conservative support.
“They argue that Parliament will take back control, as people wanted”
…subject to the express will of the people as revealed in a referendum or a general election.
If, for example, the people vote Labour at the next election, does Parliament claim the right to ignore that result too?
No. But if the civil service can ignore the Leave result it can jolly well ignore a Marxist in No 10 too.
Nothing to fear by not turning out on election day.
Democracy doesn’t exist anyway.
Democracy is under threat. The power establishment do not like it because it limits their activity. The senior civil service don’t like it because it is working against the financjal benefits of many of them who have worked within the EU. The same can be said for many ex and current politicians. In one case a whole family of them. There is a level of arrogance among many current politicians summed up as mother knows best. The referendum of 2016 was one of the few times the opinion of the electorate was sought. The ruling establishment, elected or not did not like the answer and have fought against it tooth and nail while lying through their teeth to the effect that they respected the vote. They respected their own self interest, end of story.
The whole process of the last two years so called negotiation has been the most unprofessional shambles anyone could imagine. The end game camel that started as a desire for a horse. It happened because the individuals including the PM did not believe in it. They just capitulated to an EU agenda. I hope she gets her comupance tonight and has the grace to go.
Freedom is priceless but requires eternal vigilance and effort.
In the first half of the 20th century we had UK citizens who would have preferred if the country was run by the USSR. And even some who thought that rule by Germany was preferable to war.
From the second half of the 20th century until today we have UK citizens, and now a majority in Parliament, who believe our country should not be sovereign and free but prefer it was run by the EU, even as a vassal state without representation.
If our ruling elites had not constantly promoted Project Fear and continually lied about the aims of the EU to become an authoritarian super-state with scant democratic controls, lied about its true costs upon the UK (£100bn/year trading deficit, £10bn/year membership fee and damaging asymmetric FoM) then leave would be nearer 80%.
If Parliament has its way and seizes control to either cancel Brexit or turn the UK into a permanent vassal state of the EU, then the last meaningful vote of any UK elector will be that of the 2016 EU referendum.
Whatever the outcome of all of this, it is clear that Parliament is in need of major surgery.
Most MPs have shown that they care nothing for honouring the result of the referendum or upholding our democracy. Most can’t accept they lost the referendum and satill want to keep us in the EU. Most seem incapable of being legislators without receiving their instructions from a foreign organisation called the EU. The EU has little, if any, regard for democracy so in that respect if their disciples in Westminster get their way and keep us in the EU they will have achieved a double success, by having destroyed UK democracy in the process. Mrs May has deliberately brought us to this place.
It is rapidly becoming Parliament v the People.
The answer to the question Sir John
YES
It seems that the country’s decision for the “UK to take back control from the EU” is now about to be changed by Parliament to “Parliament seizing power from the British people and using it to give our sovereignty away to the EU”.
The chance of Mrs. May organising a smooth WTO exit are effectively nil.
Has the scale of change to the UK with Brexit overwhelmed her and made her deluded or is she a closet Remoaner?
The 200 MPs who voted to keep her as leader could also be classified in the same way and as a few of the contributors here rail on about – grandchildren could suffer badly but because of the dreadful May and her cohorts not Brexit.
I gave myself the answer “yes” when reading your headline. Parliament’s trial is likely to see a guilty verdict of course, to corrode to destruction the body politic.
Otherwise, does T. May have no conception of how silly and false she sounds when exhorting people to follow her ill-conceived and damaging path, as repudiated by just about everyone but her cabal?
Long live Occam’s Razor. Out of all the permutations the simplest is No Deal.
When her level of treachery is finally revealed can we have a National Holiday? ( If the EU allows it ) We can call it Demockracy Day. We can even have a song about it -with apologies to Don McLean.
” So bye bye Miss Democracy pie
Sold my country to the EU and now England will die
Them bad EU boys drinking Champagne on high
Singing This will be the day England dies
This will be the day that they die
Mrs Soubry typifies our average sub standard MP.
2011 : I believe the EU has become a huge over costly bureaucratic organisation lacking in democracy and accountability.
Sept 2015 : We are trusting the people. We will go to the people and let the people decide whether or not to stay in the EU
November 2016 : I backed the Referendum only because I though we would win. obviously I wouldn’t have if I thought we would lose.
February 2016 : John Pienaar..Couldn’t Britain prosper and thrive outside the EU ?
Soubry….No I don’t think it could.
January 2017 : You can’t vote for a Referendum and then renege on delivering the result because you don’t like the result.
I want a General Election. I want to see these dreadful people sacked.
Any high moral ground in this matter is entirely occupied by Leave.
We have been lied to by europhiles since 1973 when we entered the European Community.
The Leave Bus fuss was a Remain lie since no claim was made that the NHS would receive every penny of the EU funding. Quite simply…one needs to read the words on the bus.
Now the utter depravity of Remain is apparent in the behaviour of those in Parliament. Why are they prepared to go to such extremes ( extremists every one of them) to stay in the EU?
Well..power and wealth or maybe because working for the EU is all they understand. UK-Brussels politics no longer attracts people of calibre ( vis May’s “negotiating skills”) and the europhile MPs we have are scared to death of change!
As outlined earlier in the Week the WTO regime does not solve any of the fundamental challenges currently being done through the Eu.
So leaving just on WTO terms with the EU, will not solve the long-term economic challenges we have in this country, including at least five years for lots of different trade deals across the World.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
In answer to my own question ‘where is Plan B?’ it would be typical of this useless government for its Plan B ‘to read ‘see Plan A’.
Sir John,
Well the majority will again be delighted with what you say.
We are up against some simply terrible people, who have chosen to deny this Nation our bid for Freedom, the first real chance we have had in 45 years.
No matter which way this goes today, the population of this once great Country.
These disgraceful people are some how able to destroy exactly what was our Parliament.
With what appears to be impunity, More is the pity I say.
This is a massive crime which will , it seems go un punished.
Except at the ballot box, I sincerely hope that If nothing else they get public ridicule, and all seen for just exactly what they are, Treacherous, dissgracefull individuals
Wishing all Brexiteer s good luck.
The ERG must assist Labour to remove May who has split the parliamentary Party and destroyed grass roots support all be her self
Otherwise we will never get to the end of this process , no matter how large the defeat tonight – she is still talking of just stringing out negotiations with the EU forever and a day – which is fine if you do not BeLeavEU!
The problem is May/Hammond/Treasury who cooked up this PWA assuming they would get it through Parliament by a cross party coalition of Remainers. Remainers don’t want it as they can see we are better off Remaining without this, there is no point to the PWA.
Even heading to WTO Brexit May will continue to sabotage Leave, sh will statr negotiating away whatever advantages are precieved by the EU and claw it back to offer the EU again without any reciprocation.
Only supporting a Vote of No Confidence in May will change the Tory Leadership, the ERG must sit on their hands on this. It does not mean a General Election follows – May has to resign as she no longer can get business through and the DUP will no onger support her. The Queen needs to be advised as to which Conservative Leaver can mend the majority in the Commons, probably Davis who negotiated comprehensively a workable set of Deals before he was sabotaged by May/Hammnd / teasury.
“The PM should return to the EU to ensure smooth passage out”
Of course she should – but she is pretending to ignore her duties in this regard, presumably in the hope of terrifying the population about the prospect of an unprepared WTO exit.
It has to be said that a no-deal exit with a government that has failed to negotiate MRAs (mutual recognition agreements) would be extremely harmful. This is where a parliament with any sense would force her to put the UK’s interests first and get on with preparing for exit on 29 March, or speedily replace her with a leader who will work with a will.
Like many politicians, May does not have any ‘willpower’ – merely stubborn vanity, and behind it all, a sly intent to keep us locked into the EU so she can feature in their ‘history books’.
The Parliamentary Conservative Party is in danger of being out of power for many years to come.
Mrs May please, please, please do not forget that the democratic majority voted “Leave”. On the 2016 ballot paper, “Brexit” was not an option.
Your deal is not “Leaving”. “Remain” lost. Another referendum is the fantasy of the EU which has form for allowing any number of votes until it gets the answer it wants.
Mrs May, the future of the Conservative Party is in your hands.