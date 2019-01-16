The predictable and large defeat of the PM’s main policy is unprecedented in my time in the Commons. I have seen governments forced into climb downs on unpopular policies, but never seen a PM put so much effort into defending a policy which united a large element of her own party with all the forces of opposition. It is difficult to fathom why she carried on with it. She knew the DUP would oppose, so that was the end of her majority. She knew 22 people had resigned from government and party posts in protest at the policy, so how were they ever going to support the policy they had so visibly opposed? She knew an active group of more than 60 Eurosceptics who had helped her secure the EU Withdrawal Act and had offered much well researched advice on how to handle the negotiations were in complete disagreement with Chequers and the draft Agreement. Maybe she decided she needed to show both the UK and the EU that the best Agreement on offer from the EU was completely unacceptable to Parliament and a clear majority of the people Parliament represents.
There is no point in going back to the EU to try to fix the Withdrawal Agreement. Even if the EU was prepared after this to take the Irish backstop out of the Agreement there is still no majority to carry the proposal, though maybe half the Conservatives against it in its current form might think again. Why would the EU offer anything when that too is likely to be rejected?
Instead the PM should come to the House to make her considered statement saying she will return to the EU with two proposals from the UK. The first is to complete rapidly the various agreements underway or needed to ensure a smooth transition on exit on 30 March 2019. The second is to table a full Free Trade Agreement based on the best features of the EU/Canada and EU/Japan agreements which we know the EU can accept. If the EU expresses interest in negotiating such an agreement and agrees broadly with the proposition it should be possible to avoid any introduction of tariffs and other barriers on trade pending the negotiation of a full FTA, under clause 24 of the WTO treaty.
Either way, exiting without a dreadful deal is the right course to follow. The PM was correct to stress No Deal is better than a bad deal. Parliament has just rightly decided that was a very bad deal. Indeed it wasn’t a deal at all. It was a very expensive invitation to more prolonged talks about a possible deal.
Where is this full free trade agreement that you want tabling? Anyone with understanding of the matter knows trade agreements take years to draft, never mind agree. Where is yours? Of course, you havent got one. You talk vaguely from the sidelines about what should be done, you criticise the PM in the media, but you never do anything constructive.
Reply A comprehensive one based on existing EU FTAs will be provided to the government
What I find strangest is that the MPs who pushed for this referendum – Bill Cash, Peter Bone and the E.R.G – will end up forcing this country into a customs union and in a worse position than remaining in the first place. What on earth has been the purpose of all this?
”Anyone with understanding of the matter….” That obviously doesn’t include YOU, then. Never mind – there are sharper brains and more knowledgeable people here (besides our host) who will educate you in ”the matter”, I’ve no doubt.
As you point out, there is a Plan B available in FTA proposals already worked up by Conservative Leave MPs. This is the obvious basis going forward. The question is whether Mrs May is capable of adopting it, can be trusted to adopt it and is willing to adopt it without screwing it up. I have my doubts but understand that this is probably the only practical way forward in the time available.
It was indeed predictable, after all only 200 Tories had confidence in Theresa May. It was always hard to see how she would get more than a few votes more than that. She got just two more I should places more political bets.
It is indeed difficult to fathom why she carried on with it. But she does get almost everything wrong after all. As you say it wasn’t a deal at all. It was a very expensive invitation to more prolonged talks about a possible deal.
It was amusing to hear so many remainers say “the people did not vote to be made poorer”. Odd as is the favorite activity of lefty politicians is to make people poorer – this by over taxing and regulating them to death and then pissing most of the money down the drain on various lunacies, white elephants and pathetic virtue signalling.
If, the people in Parliament and their supporters were and could be miraculously transferred in body and mind to a normal gathering of people of mixed political opinions in the street, as it were, they would not be humoured longer than a drown-your-sorrows- at- losing- night in the local pub.They should think hard and short, on it
Kudos to the European leaders for their coordinated response to this situation. United they stand to maintain control.
How much could our fractured lawmakers learn from this approach. We are divided and browbeaten. Parliament must show a United front and be prepared to leave with no deal. Otherwise we continue to give away our leverage.
“There is no point in going back to the EU to try to fix the Withdrawal Agreement.”
That is right, but it is not what Boris Johnson appeared to be saying on BBC last night. Mr. Johnson is also prepared to give the EU at least £19.5 billion. Is there any recent applicant for the Conservative Party leadership that represents the actual referendum result? I am also appalled that close to a third of MPs voted for Theresa May’s proposal.
Thank you to those MPs who continue to honour the People’s Vote.
The Prime Minister has failed everyone, whatever opinion one holds about Brexit.
Seeking to attribute her failure to incompetence, an overweening desire to please everyone or downright dishonesty is pointless, and probably will not be clear until State papers are released (if ever) in 30yrs time.
Mrs May must be ‘persuaded’ to resign; whether the Party decides to select a confirmed Leaver or Remainer (I do fear the Chancellor stepping up) as Leader, it should be done as soon as possible or the country will be on the brink of anarchy.
I voted for the Conservatives because I was told they would provide a strong and stable government.
Luckily the Labour are even worse under their dreadful leadership.
Sick of the sight of May.
To think. All this could have been avoided had the EU adjusted a little bit.
The big picture is that the EU is fatally fractured both here and on the Continent because of its own intransigence.
I have a suggestion for “what next “. Persuade the PM to actually talk to her parliamentarians, come up with a plan, then direct the civil servants what to do to make it happen. That’s how all other govt depts work.
And ignore the dissenters that are working against the manifesto.
The fix is in:
“Yvette Cooper MP (Lab)”
“Mr Speaker, will you advise the House on what we might be able to do to urge the Prime Minister, for the sake of businesses, jobs and people throughout the country, to seek an immediate extension of article 50 so that this can be sorted out?”
“Mr Speaker (John Bercow MP)”
“…She will be aware of the presentation of a Bill that took place in the name of another Member, who I believe also has views on these matters. Those matters will, I am sure, be discussed in the days ahead, not merely in private meetings but, I feel certain, on the Floor of the House. Of one thing I am sure: that which Members wish to debate and which they determine shall be subject to a vote will be debated and voted upon. That seems to me to be so blindingly obvious that no sensible person would disagree with the proposition. If MPs want to debate and vote on a matter, that opportunity will, I am sure, unfold in the period ahead.”