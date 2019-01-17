The EU moves to control taxation

I was pleased to see the EU is moving as planned to set more tax rates and tax policies at the EU level just as I have been predicting. The EU needs to centralise more to back the Euro and to complete its political union. It also underlines why many of us do not want this future for the UK, where we want to vote for those who tax us and have the right to sack them if they displease. As The EU’s latest document says, it wants to stop member states offering lower taxes as incentives to businesses or rich individuals. It wants ” a fair tax environment for all” which they say only the EU could guarantee for member states.
The ideas set out in “Towards a more efficient and democratic decision making in EU tax policy” concentrate on removing the ability of a state to veto a tax proposal. The EU also wants to introduce powers for the European parliament in this area. They are keen to press on with a common corporate tax system, VAT, a Financial Transaction Tax and a Digital Services Tax. They claim “co-ordinated EU action in taxation is essential to protect Member State’s revenues”. They claim “In today’s larger, modern and more integrated EU, a purely national approach to taxation no longer works and unanimity is neither a practical nor an effective way of decision making”. They want a standard system of VAT with a single form instead of 28 varieties as at present, and the ability to stop Ireland and others undercutting corporate taxes to attract business.
You cannot be an independent country and have others impose taxes o n your citizens and set your budget. The UK is getting out just in time. If we stay in or bind ourselves to their laws after technically leaving we could end up with their new taxes that would damage our businesses and our consumers.
Sir John, now is the time for you band of Brexiteers to take control and free us. Mrs. May effectively admitted she has no Plan B, which means there is an ‘exit plan’ vacuum. I sincerely hope that it is true that your team has a well thought-out exit and new terms of trade plan, and will present it today forcefully. If I might suggest, your team needs to publish, promote and shout about it to everyone who’ll listen; you need to own the TV chat shows and airwaves. The main fight is joined, please don’t let us down.
It does exist. There have been presentations about it. It’s sponsors have promoted the idea in the HoC. You just will not know about it from the BBC or main media because it is exceedingly dull and technical. Yesterday I commented that for Mrs May, its adoption would be like swallowing barbed wire, vindicating those who resigned post Chequers. Given the EUs declared position, apparently shared by Mrs May, that the backstop is non negotiable then the only way to get to a FTA is to leave first with no deal; not least because the EU will not negotiate one with a state while it remains a member, only after it has left. A majority in Parliament wants to stay in the EU. The current impasse suits them fine. They, like the EU, do not want an exit with no deal. Nor does Mrs May. A tougher negotiator would have settled this long before now.
For me, them there bridges with the EU cannot be burned soon enough 🙂 Because once out, praise be to God, and we pursue our own interests, rejoining the EU further down the line will look less attractive to business and the citizens of the UK.
Yes, and guess who will be getting screwed the most if we signed Mrs. May’s so called ‘deal’ ? Because you can bet all you have that the rEU27 will milk the UK Cash Cow for all its worth on that.
Our politicians have a fairytale view of the EU. Full of candy covered regulations, chocolate coated fines, lashings ans lashings of ginger beer lakes, or something a little stronger for the President of the EU Commissioner, all paid for by someone else. What could possibly bad about that. Well whilst it is their dream it is the rest of Europe’s, Nightmare on Elm Street (Google it).
I say again to our MP’s. If you do not want to govern this great country then please resign your seats and let someone else do it.