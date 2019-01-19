Coalitions in the Commons?

To win a majority and sustain a government you need to be able to count.
A majority in the Commons is 321 supporting MPs, when allowing for the Speaker and Sinn Fein who do not vote.
The natural majority is therefore Conservative 317 plus DUP 10, giving 327.
The Conservatives could also form a majority with the SNP or Lib Dems on numbers, but there is clearly no wish on either side to do so, and huge differences of policy and attitude over Scottish independence, second referendum on the EU and other matters.
Labour would only form a majority coalition if it consolidated every party bar the Conservatives, which is also a political impossibility given the attitude of Labour to Northern Ireland and the DUP.
Some say as parties are split there could be a new coalition of the willing to put through a second referendum, or a Norway solution, or to cancel Brexit altogether. There simply are not the numbers to do that, all the time the two main parties oppose a second referendum and say we must leave.
We now know there are 71 Labour MPs willing to defy Mr Corbyn to speak out for a second referendum. With 35 SNP MPs and 12 Liberal democrats, also wanting a second vote, that makes a total of 118. In the unlikely event of Mrs May changing her mind over the desirability of a second vote, there would still be no majority for it, as at least the 110 Conservative anti Agreement MPs and the DUP would oppose it, a more numerous force than the 118 on the opposition benches. Mrs May does not want a second referendum. She presumably does not want to split the Conservative party on the issue. She must understand on current numbers a second referendum cannot pass. It is also very likely more than 110 Conservative MPs would defy any suggestion they voted for one.
We cannot be sure how many MPs want the so called Norway option. It is not official Labour policy and seems to have fewer Labour supporters than a second referendum, so similar considerations apply as with the second referendum. It has a couple of additional major problems. It would require the consent of the EU to a delay in Brexit, which would probably leave the EU saying the UK would still have to accept the Withdrawal Agreement and use the 21 month negotiating period in that to set it up if possible. It would also require the consent of existing EFTA members, and EU consent which would come if at all at a price. It would need the government to adopt that to carry out the negotiations.
There is then the official Labour policy, somewhat vaguely and erratically expressed, of staying in a customs union. This is sometimes linked with also being able to negotiate our own trade agreements, which would be incompatible with customs union membership. It is difficult to see how a majority would coalesce around this unless the government also made it official Conservative policy, which would detach more than 110 Conservative MPs from supporting the government and make much of the Department of International Trade redundant. It is unlikely the EU would ever consent to the UK being in the customs union, having its own different trade arrangements with others, and not having to observe the laws and freedoms of the single market and make financial contributions at the same time.
There is a huge majority against no deal, so one of The May deal, Norway deal , Election or 2nd referendum is certain . We just dont know which yet
@Trader
The “huge majority” against no deal, voted to make a clean Brexit the preferred outcome.
Exactly! And we will fight for it!
@Trader; “There is a huge majority against no deal”
No there is not, as the default WTO exit has already been written into Statute, by 494 to 122 on its Third Reading of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act 2017 in the HoC.
It matters not one jot what MPs think now, the law states that the UK leave the EU at 23:00hrs GMT 29th March, with or without additional agreement(s) with the EC, what is more the EU’s own treaty also states that in A50 Paragraph 3.
Jerry
Unfortunately we have seen those in power going against laws that do not suit their agenda.
However, it is down to the people to insist that 29th March and on ‘no deal’ / WTO is something MP’s dare not change.
Of course there is a huge majority against no deal. As Dianne Abbot would confirm 16 trillion people voted to remain and only 52 voted to leave.
This week’s no-confidence motion seems to indicate that there is also a parliamentary majority against a Labour government, and yet I assume that MPs would honour the outcome of the next general election if it returned one. (What would Labour voters say if they did not?)
Trader says: “There is a huge majority against no deal”.
Which means there is a huge majority of MPs who still wish to transfer more power to the EU even now after the people have voted to leave the EU altogether largely because they believe too much power has been transferred to the EU … I am very grateful to NickC for his cogent reply to my comment yesterday:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/18/the-german-establishment-wants-the-uk-to-stay-in-the-eu-of-course-they-do/#comment-989316
“Denis, Your letter makes a very worthwhile point. Waiving the right to leave unilaterally is a new transfer of power to the EU. So it also changes our rights and obligations. That must be specifically voted for in Parliament (Miller), unless we have a referendum as David Cameron envisaged.”
So, JR, please will the ERG:
a) Point this out; and
b) Prepare to go to court to prevent the government doing it.
John, I don’t know how you find the time or indeed energy to write such clear and informative pieces, but I very much appreciate them.
Indeed let us hope May can count. If she showed some leadership qualities, was not a total electoral liability and actually had working compass (rather than one invariably 180 degrees out) the position might be less dire.
Good morning.
And many thanks to our kind host. Thanks, because he points out what I have been saying for a while now, and that we need a ‘Peoples General Election’ so that we can get the parliament that we want. A Leave means Leave parliament. The one that we were promised in 2017.
Dear Mark–Only trouble is that elections produce rubbish results, having precious little to do with the judgement or intelligence of the candidates and only indirectly with what the relative voters want. Representative democracy is bunk. I often amuse myself asking strangers why we still use it and the best I have heard (pathetic really) is, “That’s the way we do it”. Once there was no choice: why we still do it is beyond me.
Agreed. That is why I believe in Direct Democracy.
We can only do that if we have candidates committed to the U.K. as an independant country. The British Declaration attempted to identify those for the public 20 years ago, foreseeing this schism between parliamentary parties and the electorate. But nobody including Farage would support it – not invented here syndrome. For20 years many constituencies have Hobson’s Choice – a Remainer in blue or a Remainer in red
We can only get the parliament we want if FPTP is scrapped and replaced a system that is actually representative of the people.
Right after the referendum I said to my wife. “We should just leave immediately and let the EU ask us for deals.” I still think we should do it!
@ Brigham
That was the obvious thing to do but unfortunately the Conservative party put a remainer in charge and propagated a revolt against democracy, if we don’t get a proper Brexit the country will be in a mess for decades to come.
Mrs May is consulting with other parties on a way forward. She will return to the House in due course and, in all likelihood, announce there is no majority for any policy, including leaving without a deal.
She will then say there is no alternative but to delay leaving. Accordingly an SI will be laid before the House deferring Brexit to December, or to 2020, or whenever.
Leaving aside the gross breach of trust, there will be costs to such a policy and they will be enormous. The £39bn may be dwarfed. MPs with the public interest at heart must make sure politicians and public are fully informed on told just how vast they will be.
May will probably do that, she gets almost everything wrong after all. It will hugely damage possibly destroy the Tory party and would surely lead to a Corbyn/SNP Venezuelan economy.
A massive betrayal to the 17.2 million, from Brexit means sweet F.A. May.
I have never liked the idea of a second referendum. The Leavers lied and cheated last time and undoubtedly would again – making all sorts of outrageous promises they could not keep.
The best way to break the deadlock is simple. It is for Remianers in the Commons to tell the Brextremists to go for it. You have your hardest of hard Brexit and you have precisely 10 years to make it work. We will set predefined goals – and if you reach or exceed those goals then your Brexit is secure.
If you fail then Brexit will be automatically undone. The UK will rejoin the EU, adopt the Euro, join Schengen – and the Brexiteers will personally be punished, having their assets seized and facing prison sentences.
This to me seems more than fair. They get a demonstrable and reasonable chance to prove they are right. We get a guaranteed solution – and, crucially, guaranteed punishment for them when they are wrong. Let’s see how brave they all are. I suspect not very.
There is nothing for anyone to object to in my plan. You will get your Brexit. I am fully confident you will all fail. You are all confident you will not. So come on then it is time for you all to stop your continual whinging and deliver on your promises. We will be chortling along as you fail. We will keep the cells warm.
No. The Brexiters have had their chance already – two and a half years to produce a deal of frictionless trade with the EU, a mass of trade deals with the rest of the world, etc. All false. And this week, offered the chance to vote for a deal that would guarantee Brexit on 29 March, they voted against it! No, it is time for Remainers in Parliament to put the 50 or so wreckers from the ERG back in their box, and start deciding what the nation needs – the softest possible Brexit or no Brexit
If we’d reached our current position after the process of leaving the EU was completely in the hands of Leavers then I’d agree with some of what you say (although the Withdrawal Agreement is not leaving the EU). Instead, we’ve had a Remainer cabinet led by a Remainer PM who went behind the back of the department supposedly dealing with leaving and then presented the Chequers plan as a fair accompli.
Well. We’ve had pure obstructionism from Remain so far and it is they you need to be talking to Andy, not us.
Although your tongue is in your cheek (I assume), I’ll take your cue and say that first we need to surcharge those who agreed to regularly send £billions of taxpayers’ money abroad to Brussels. A colossal sum that is lost forever.
What a sensible and mature post for a middle aged man. Anyone who disagrees with me should go to prison. Grow up.
But the Remainers didn’t lie, did they?
” … and you have precisely 10 years to make it work”
The Remainers had 40 years to make it work, and still failed. We were promised the 2016 People’s Vote would be a once in a generation affair … or was that another lie?
You worry me.
Andy,
Is there something wrong with you today? You are in the UK, not Nazi Germany, we don’t send people to jail for having the ‘wrong’ opinions.
How do you think we can convince voters that voting matters, Andy?
Hi matthu
To quote Mark Twain – “If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.”
Sounds like the way Chairman Mao ran China with his plans and his deadly purges.
Would you have the same system for remaining in the EU andy?
Let’s see you predict the next ten years of EU membership.
You really are disloyal to your country, Andy, if only in words. You wish failure upon it simply so that you can crow. Very dishonourable and unattractive.
As for ”lying and cheating” (and we believe Remain has done just that) perhaps you haven’t noticed, but we’ve all had the same information to assimilate. You reached your conclusion, we reached ours.
But I’m damned sure that if Remain had won, we wouldn’t be hoping for our country to suffer just so that we could say ”I told you so”.
Andy
“There is nothing for anyone to object to in my plan”
Yeah there is; You have no right to insist laws on brexit are changed, you lost the referendum. You represent the MINORITY. Now do be quiet there’s a good chap.
Perhaps you should take platform at Speaker’s Corner, Andy. (let us know when)
Andy,
It is your wish as a representative of the EU to punish “Brexiteers” (not defined) and their families (“assets seized”) for implementing a decision the country made as a whole through a referendum, where the losers set the definition of “failure”, amply demonstrates one of the main reasons why many people voted leave.
Hi Andy
We have already had the second referendum. We had the first peoples vote in 1975. The second peoples vote was, of course, in 2016. So …….. the third peoples vote should be in 2057.
Sounds fair to me.
Not sure why Andy is giving us ten years to make it work, he’s already told us we’ll all be dead by then.
Andy, if only we could leave. It’s your lot preventing it so stop going on in your usual childish fashion. Mind you, your posts do amuse me and I would miss the entertainment.
” rejoin the EU, adopt the Euro, join Schengen ” – -AND – – see our shores flooded with economic ( no intention of working at all, doctors, surgeons, scientists and engineers ) and our daily “contribution to the EU” sky-rocket.
There are also the numbers outside parliament. Numbers that count people and money. It is evident that the Remainers outside parliament are well organised and well funded. They appeared to have a stage and sound system erected outside or near the parliament earlier in the week when the key votes were held. Presumably this would require someone’s permission. Is it clear who is funding them? Is it known how much funding comes from outside the UK? ………..has in the past been a donor to Remain interests. Does the law require such interests to be declared? For example if ( X)succeeds in drumming up financial support for the Remain cause does he, or they, have to declare it? Remain activity will remain intense over the next ten weeks as it seeks to delay, stop and reverse Brexit.
Late last year whilst Christmas Shopping I noticed a woman with a small stall with EU pamphlets and regalia. I would have stopped to speak to her to ask the many questions you raised but, had to be somewhere in a hurry. Curses ! But if I ever see them again then I shall make enquiries.
Excellent assessment of the state of play however it does not really move us forward. I have to say that I thought the job of government is to govern and the largest party forms that government. At the next election, whenever that is, do I vote for the conservative party of Sir John Redwood or the Conservative party of Theresa May.
Confused of Wokingham
Try voting for the only party fully committed to taking the UK cleanly out of the EU and all its institutions, namely UKIP. There is no alternative.
Of all the options, the mis-named ‘Norway plus’ is the most absurd. Being in the single market and the customs union clearly destroys any possible point or advantage of brexit, and must therefore be inferior to remain. It’s also a negation of the vote to leave. Odd that intelligent people like Nick Boles MP can’t see that.
Looks like the best thing is WTO brexit, making temporary arrangements, and then agreeing a comprehensive FTA with the EU afterwards in parallel with other FTAs. It should be remembered that once the cliff edge is seen to be a foot high, all the existing EU third party FTAs have been novated, and discussions are underway intensively with other countries such as the US, there will be a complete change in mood music. Project Fear 2.0 will have been shown to be tosh like v1.0, and all the sneering nonsense from Continuity Remain on the impossibility and un-desirability of any non-EU trade deals shown to be false. Combined with the right tax and spending policies the boost to confidence will be huge. Needs a new PM though.
So how are the WTO trade agreements you promised us would be signed by March 2019 coming along, your Lordship ?
I’m sort of assuming from your moniker that you aren’t British, Tabulazero, so will therefore excuse you for not knowing the difference between a Knight and a Baron.
Was it not clear to you – it certainly was to most of us – that while a member of the EU you can’t sign, or even negotiate, any third party trade agreements? It’s one of the arguments for brexit.
Good heavens! Has Sir John been elevated to the Peerage?
Congratulations.
Tab, do go away and do some research. We can’t sign trade deals until we leave and if people like you don’t let us leave then it’s not going to happen. Comprende??
The audience at Question Time in Derby roared with approval when No Deal was proposed. Derby being the home of Rolls-Royce aero engines and with Toyota close by, there seems to be no fear that the local economy would collapse, or be affected at all. With QT panellists being majority Remain the BBC must be wondering how to spin this event so as to appear the opposite of what it was.
It’s a very small sample, but could it be that MPs in their Westminster bunker are the only ones who really are scared by WTO and ‘ordinary people’ (aka taxpayers) are just totally fed up with being told what to think ?
It’s a case of the British people having faith in our country, and ambitions for it, while the British establishment doesn’t. It was the British establishment’s loss of faith in our country that made them push us into the EEC, as it was said at the time they wanted to ‘manage our decline’ and nothing has changed in the intervening 44 years. The British establishment still has no faith in our country or its people.
We should surely leave with no deal, unless we are offered a deal that is better than no deal. May’s deal was massively worse than no deal and an appalling vassal state trap. Surely this is obvious to all sensible people? Not alas to 202 nearly all Tory MPs.
If May does cave in to a delay, or to a second referendum she will destroy the Conservative party and give us Corbyn. Surely this is fairly clear too.
I suspect from her record May will get it wrong yet again.
Much talk on the BBC of car insurance prices going up “thanks to Brexit”. Well Hammond put up Insurance Tax by 20%, then we have lots of fake whiplash and other claims due to a poor legal system that encourages fraud. Also new cars are designed to be expensive (profitable) to repair with proximity detectors, cameras and lots of other electrical complexities in the body work, wing mirrors and the likes.
Yet another back door tax from HMRC, with the ‘making tax digital’ agenda. So we need new software at a cost of about £20 per month per company (4) to file our VAT so £960 PA plus staff time. Thus reducing profits, creating lots extra pointless work, damaging productivity and reducing the corporation tax take significantly.
Well done year again to the economic illiterate HalfwitHammond!
Yet another new tax according to the Sun today – ‘Motorists face £1,000-a-year charge to park at work as greedy councils launch ‘Workplace Parking Levies’. Do the government actually want people to work? Will people working from home be taxed on parking in their own drives?
Don’t give them ideas, councils are too good at screwing money out of motorists without your help.
How can you seriously help inflict the biggest loss on a Conservative government in recorded history and vote in its favour less than 48hrs later in the confidence vote and not call that taking voters for idiots ?
Do you simply expect voters not to notice that the Conservatives are willing to do absolutely everything to postpone an election ?
Only a general election can sort this ugly mess.
Reply I do not think a General election now would be a good idea which is why I voted against Mr Corbyns attempt to hold one
How would a general election solve anything? What would Labour’s policy on Brexit be?!
No a general election won’t sort out the problem of a Remainer Parliament that doesn’t represent the country. We need to have recall and by elections to clear the Remainer MPs squatting in Brexit seats. To use the Remainer jargon, now that we have more information about the true views of these MPs, no longer hidden behind part manifestos that they won’t abide by, we need to have an informed peoples by election votes to see if people want to confirm them as their MP. Oh and by elections would be a lot cheaper than an election.
In more normal times, the party of Government would gauge support from their MPs for their legislation, before presenting it to the house. However, due to the PM and Chancellor being more concerned with the wishes of the EU than the electorate, that common sense approach appears to have been ditched. Hence, the disastrous result on Tuesday. It’s likely that Mrs May will not learn any lessons from this and return to the house with some equally unpalatable offering.
Tab, stupid comment again. We don’t even know what Corbyn’s policy is on Brexit let alone if he would get a majority to pass it. In the meantime we can be sure he will trash the economy like Labour always do.
“We now know there are 71 Labour MPs willing to defy Mr Corbyn to speak out for a second referendum. With 35 SNP MPs and 12 Liberal democrats, also wanting a second vote, that makes a total of 108.”
108, plus 4 (or 5) now IND ex Labour, plus 1 Green, plus 4 PC Total = 117
“a more numerous force than the 108 on the opposition benches.”
Sorry Sir John, one of us appears to have miscounted, what am I missing?
“It is also very likely more than 110 Conservative MPs would defy any suggestion they voted for one.”
Unless TM changes her mind and makes the issue a matter of confidence of course, such is the stalemate the last two options are either a referendum or GE, and indeed the EU have said that a new referendum or GE is one of the few circumstances that would bring an extension to the A50 process.
I wish I shared your confidence…
That’s quite something to ponder, isn’t it? ”..the EU have said that a new referendum or GE……” as if our internal politics are to be monitored or approved by them. If remainers get their way and we stay shackled, what’s to stop the EU telling us how and when we might arrange a GE, a referendum, etc, in the future?
It’s all about control with the EU, because they’ll decide what works for their Project.
May is going to put our security capabilities at risk.
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/columnists/frederick-forsyth/1074254/brexit-news-theresa-may-uk-usa-special-relationship-government
Sorry to keep repeating.
It seems some working class students at Somerville College Oxford just cannot cope with a starter of Octopus Terrine. The Labour Barroness Royall said Somerville needs to be “welcoming to all”. Get these poor snowflakes a pint of whelks some malt vinegar and white pepper, followed by tripe and onions, Bury black pudding and a pint of best, some goat curry or tandoori chicken to make them all feel welcome. Beer can be passed to the left or the right I understand so that will save any potential embarrassment for them too. No wonder so many come out with such worthless degrees will lefty dopes like this in charge.
The numbers are still working with May to help her progress her surrender – What has happened with the discussions she was having with different parties – Will we learn fully of any capitulation?
The key things now are to make sure there are no real attempts to thwart a no-deal exit, but to let the chat and discussion simply carry on without resolution until March 29, and leave by default without a deal.
Question:
The clean break on WTO terms: how dire will it prove to be by July?
The EU is quite definite: read the advice to stakeholders. Now, apparently, the Spanish and Germans are getting worried about it too. But they are not the Commission, Martin Selmayr and Sabine Weyand are EU officials first and Germans second. For the EU it is going to be made as hard as it can possibly be. And they are in no way ready either.
The British are in a total muddle.
“Project Fear” did not help either.
Going back in by cancelling Article 50? Just you try it!
Mrs Mays Diktat? Nie Danke.
Yes that has been a problem in the negotiations. An elected politician on our side negotiating with a bunch of unelected unaccountable bureaucrats on the other side who personally are entirely unaffected by the outcome whatever it is. We had one too in Ollie of course.
The primary reason there will not be a second referendum is it would flush out every MP into openly declaring their vote. First time round it was not a problem with probably illegal Government support for Remain, all Remainers felt smug and politically safe.
Among May’s many sound bites, all e.g. Brexit means…, nothing is agreed…, a no deal is better….., she has never committed personally to Leave. It would be highly damaging for her to have to take her colours off the fence.
Corby and Labour are in a worse dilemma, he is a long term Leaver and many Labour MPs are in strong Leave constituencies.
@A.Sedgwick; “The primary reason there will not be a second referendum is it would flush out every MP into openly declaring their vote.”
Unfortunately it would do no such thing, unlike a Free Vote in the HoC would, the referendum voting booth is private and there would be nothing to stop MPs simply letting the (un)official camping groups ‘get on with it’ – sure, such MPs would be noticeable by their absence but that would tell us nothing of their voting intentions.
Very good points. Well said, sir.
Another good assessment of this shambolic Parliament. The majority of MPs are determined to overturn the referendum result. MPs elected to implement and uphold our democracy are undermining it. Do they ever consider the damage they are doing? Do they care? If they succeed and keep us in the EU they will have handed a double victory to their masters in Brussels having kept us under their control and destroyed our democracy in the process.
EU supporters never cared that much for our Parliamentary Democracy. The EU project by its essence leads to the destruction of it. Ken Clarke after all boasted that he looks forward to the day our parliament was no more than a council in the EU, which makes his current professed concern about Parliament pretty hard to swallow.
If opposing MP groups each self-nullify action, its absence causes ‘No Deal’ to take effect on 29 March.
The DT this morning reports she has not changed her demands one jot. What the hell is going on?
Achieving Brexit is more vital than keeping (pro tem) Scotland in the Union so tempt the SNP into a Coalition on the understanding that immediately post-Brexit and reliant only upon primary legislation (so no local referendum), Scotland will exit the Union. QED – quite easily done.
Quite remarkable what the media, as one man, do not report, for instance the continuing rebellion in France and the blinding inflicted on the gilets jaunes.
It seems to me that this string of options they keep talking about is designed to put off Brexit, not to choose one of the options. By the time they have gone through the list, they think they will be out of the wood. They don’t actually want any of them.
Conservative MPs plus the DUP are a majority. You need to forensically extract that which is acceptable to this majority and what is not from the WA. TheEU have been constantly asking what the UK wants, well this should be the answer. It should be accompanied by the reallity that we will leave on 29th March this year and apply to the WTO to invoke Art 24 on our relationship which effectively allows current trading arrangemdnts to continue until a new trading agreement is reached.
You need to do this without further delay because current indulgent behaviour is putting our democracy along with tbe H o C into disrepute.