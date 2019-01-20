Getting growth back worldwide

Whilst the UK has been preoccupied by Brexit a far more important struggle for our prosperity has been going on globally about growth in the world economy. Markets have been signalling that Central banks are tightening money too much, and governments are still too wedded to austerity outside the USA.
The Euro economy has suffered most, with German national income and output falling in the third quarter of 2018 and still weak in the fourth quarter. Car output in particular has been hit by the Chinese slowdown, by regulatory change from the EU and by the pace of technical and regulatory change workdwide. The UK economy has performed better despite both a monetary and fiscal tightening last year of some severity.
The world’s two giant economies, USA and China, have both followed tight money policies which have slowed them down. Interest rate sensitive areas like homes and cars have seen sales hit by dearer and scarcer credit.The Chinese stock market fell to half its elevated high of 2016, and Wall Street had a sharp sell off in November and December. It now looks as if both these leading economies will abate the severity a bit, which is necessary to sustain growth. China has announced lower reserve ratio requirements for banks, and the Fed has backed off full support for a more aggressve set of rate rises in 2019.
The Eurozone will have to announce no rate rises for the foreseeable future and no move to Quantitative tightening if it wants to avoid recession. It may end up allowing a little bit of fiscal relaxation as France struggles to respond to the gilet jaunes and as Italy’s government insists on just a little less austerity. The problem is that without proper transfers within the Eurozone from taxpayers in rich countries to the poor in lower income countries they do need to keep up a stricter discipline. This bites more on the poorer areas in the zone, causing political tension and fuelling populist movements.With the AFD doing better in polls, the German government will need to get even tougher about budget controls on weaker Eurozone members, and reaffirm a no new grants or bail outs policy.
There is no great inflation problem the Central banks need to pre empt or control. There is a shortage of demand and slow real wage growth which sensible economic policies need to combat. The UK economy needs the £ 39 bn to spend over the next two years on a mixture of public service improvements and real wage boosting tax cuts.
There does need to be a better policy response in the UK to the collapse of car sales. The UK has made the general global situation worse at home by its big hike in Vehicle Excise duties and the uncertainty over future tax and regulatory policy towards diesels. With so much change in the air over future engine styles, autonomous vehicles and extent of urban controls over cars the traditional car makers are struggling. On both sides of the Atlantic monetary policy is also affecting the price and availability of car purchase loans.
Sir John, you have touched on probably THE most critical issue of the Eurozone/EU. For many years the Eurozone nations, France, Spain in particular, have been asking for the national debts of Eurozone nations to be pooled, and managed by one finance commissioner. Every time it is proposed, most recently by Macron last year, the Germans refuse it point blank. It is easy to see why; pooling of national debt would aid all Eurozone nations EXCEPT Germany. It is one of the glaring ironies of the Eurozone and duplicity of Germany; if a project is bad for Germany, no matter how good it is for the rest of the EU, it doesn’t go forward. Europeans, WAKE-UP!
@Peter Wood; The same can be said for any of the EU27 (well at least those within the Euro area), all have the power of veto, stop singling out Germany!
Clearly the problem is the fact that the EU is not a fully federated political entity and thus pooling of national debt/credit, it has been pointed out for years, and even more so since the eurozone crisis (hence the calls for “More Europe” from the USA, the IMF, etc), not just more recently from Macron. BUT let’s also be clear, before June 2016, the UK was the main objector in obtaining such a goal. The UK is thus just as much to blame as Germany is, WAKE-UP!
The answer to all the EU’s problems… more EU !
I’m confused, I thought the EU was a trade agreement?
Why would it include debt pooling?
It started as a trade agreement Dominic. It will only be complete when the country of Germany becomes the continent of GEUrmany. Hopefully it never will.
JR, has Colin Lee the clerk of bills acted properly or not with Grieve. If so why do we read he was sworn to secrecy? Both need to be arrested and investigated.
And another JR casuistry should be pointed out:
“With the AFD doing better in polls”
In the most recent German elections the AfD come third – behind the GREENS!
Reply IN the opinion polls AFD and Greens doing well at expense of traditional parties. In whatever figures you are pointing to you imply the Social Democrats are now in fourth.
I am more concerned with the Grieve amendment. This would apparently allow a minority of 300 MPs from five parties to remove the WTO option from Brexit.
I cannot see how this can be justified. If it came to pass, the government should (if necessary) call an election so that voters have a chance to remove the troublesome MPs who are intent on thwarting Brexit.
JoolsB
I left a message to your post from yesterday.
Correct. This is the central problem of the Eurozone. Solution ? Full economic, monetary and political union. TINA.
Some control over money in the UK economy and in various sectors was necessary. This to prevent them from forming too bigger bubbles leading to the eventual bust. A slowing down allowing wages to catch up and freeing money to spend elsewhere was necessary.
What is happening in Germany and China is significant, but for different reasons. China is a whole new post. Germany though is closer to home and is more relevant to us. If Germany cannot meet the bills, either some are going to have to pay more or, other accept less. I see that the EU is brining in rules that punish member countries if they do not back certain policies. I think Germany and others are going down this route in order to reduce the bill. A very cynical move.
And all because Conservative neoliberals love austerity.
Macron and Merkel are certainly not Conservative neo liberals.
If only they were.
So why are they following the EU stability and growth pact, which is about as neoliberal as you can get?
Is it?
It is just a policy trying to improve the economic performance and growth of the Eurozone nations.
You label everything you disagree with as neo liberal.
The EU stability and growth pact, that sounds familiar. Aren’t those the rules Germany and France flout yet somehow are allowed to evade fines and punishments, unlike the retribution they demand of of other such as Greece.
Your ‘And all because ….’ line evokes the image of Theresa May dreaming of a mystery man in black defying all odds to deliver her a solution on a plate.
Next, when she wakes up, she’ll realise she turned it into a chocolate teapot meltdown.
And all because the lady loves Milk Tray.
Austerity = living within one’s means. Most housewives across the land manage to understand the concept.
Globally the very high levels of government, business and consumer debt leaves precious little room for manoeuvre, it seems to me, on the QT and interest rate fronts. As you point out, tax and regulatory assaults can and do destroy businesses and even whole industries with surprising speed. Just talk of banning diesels in ten or twenty years time has caused a collapse in sales of diesels, threatening JLR’s £ multi billion investment in Telford, contributing to job losses and even raising questions about the future viability of the business. These issues also affect the industry elsewhere around the world, reliant as it is on consumer access to finance for this discretionary purchase. There will be more factory closures and job losses to come.
“tax and regulatory assaults can and do destroy businesses and even whole industries with surprising speed” – indeed or rather more likely you just render them unable to compete in that tax and regulatory regime and they move to a more competitive regime.
Almost NO replacement trade deals will be ready when the UK leaves the EU on 29 March, Liam Fox’s trade department admits. Please tell libertarian.
How can any deals be “ready”?
The EU forbids any deal be negotiated nor signed until we leave.
We can have talks about future potential for deals.
Many nations have spoken out and said they are happy to continue trading with us on similar terms to ones that we have currently.
Surely you know all this acorn?
Every country that has been aproached says they want to know what the deal will be between the UK and EU particularly compensation for having to split TRQ.
There is a list of nations who have indicated they want to carry on a trading relationship similar to the one they currently have, but I realise this upsets your pro EU view acorn.
acorn: Liam Fox responded well about preparedness on BBC’s Marr prog, Sun 20 Jan.
acorn
Why dont you tell me or are you still trying to find South Korea on a map of France?
Unlike you i have experience of business, therefore I know that after March this year even without wine labelling deals etc etc I will still sell my products to Spain, Canada, Brazil and Japan and I will still buy stuff from Germany, Australia and the USA
By the way the fact that you STILL dont want to accept that it is an EU rule that we can’t sign anything until we’ve left it makes you look and sound very silly
Then as we approached March 29th those trading partners would have to choose what to do. They could be a bit silly and say that any existing trade deal with the UK as a member state of the EU would no longer apply, so either all trade with the UK would cease forthwith or it could be allowed to continue but only under the terms of the WTO treaties, that is assuming that each of the trading partners is a WTO member and a party to those existing treaties which have already been negotiated and agreed and are already in force. Or alternatively they could be more sensible and agree that an exchange of diplomatic letters with the UK would be deemed sufficient to continue bilateral trade on the terms of the EU deal, with or without stated exceptions, but on a provisional basis, for some specified or unspecified period until a new trade treaty with the UK had been negotiated and agreed and ratified and come into force.
There would be nothing out of the way with the latter course of action; some of the EU’s trade deals have operated on a provisional basis for years before they finally came into full force. For example, the deal with South Korea:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/26/the-bbc-today-programme-recycles-the-trade-deal-scare/#comment-909559
“But it also has another interesting feature, namely that it was signed on October 6th 2010 but because of Italy delaying ratification it only came into full legal force five years later on December 13th 2015.
However in the meantime there was provisional application of most it from July 1st 2011:
http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/documents-publications/treaties-agreements/agreement/?id=2010036
“Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Korea, of the other part”
“Provisional application as from 1 July 2011 with the exception of Articles 10.54 to 10.61 and Articles 4(3), 5(2), 6(1), 6(2), 6(4), 6(5), 8, 9, and 10 of the Protocol on Cultural Co-operation.”
A decent prime minister would have told the EU that we would sign trade deals, as we saw fit, during the negotiations. The EU’s rule smacks of being an onerous contract term – one that makes sense for nations staying in but which doesn’t make any sense for nations exercising their Article 50 rights.
So what was that deal George Brandis (Australia) and Liam Fox (UK) signed the other day?
Not really off topic because every thing is centred around Brexit
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1074822/Brexit-latest-news-theresa-may-uk-eu-brexit-deal-second-referendum
Do these people really want to take the British people on, if you love the Eu more than your own then pack your bags and go live in your beloved Europe, but be warned keep on this road to keep us in the Eu and you will feel the anger in the true patriots of this country , you are only a few but we are many
What about the latest from JRM in todays Mail. He thinks it’s better to support May than have no deal. Doesn’t he know that the Backstop gives Ireland a permanent veto over Britain leaving the Customs Union and could run on for ever without any mechanism for us to withdraw.
I don’t think he is that stupid.
Under no metric does Mays WA let us leave the EU.
I always knew there was no hope for the Conservatives, but this is staggering. If JRM’s brain (of all people) can so quickly turn to mush when the going gets a little bit rough then that belief is confirmed yet for the umpteenth time. But I’m still staggered. No wonder the brexiteers have made no impact on these proceedings. None. Has no one in this country got any steel any more?
I’ll wager that this week will see the Backstop issues eased.
Mick
“Do these people really want to take the British people on”
Which ones?
The 17m who voted leave or the 16m who voted remain?
How big a majority is sufficient for you margaret?
I reckon a million is a decent extra number.
Would you have been of the same opinion if remain had won with a few thousand votes?
I doubt it.
Sadly, democracy is dying the the UK.
We’re all crying out for a new party of centre right to rid ourselves of the current crop of useless legacies who, with a few exceptions, undermine the English and our wishes at every turn. Listening to the recent debates how out of touch the majority are!
I see that a new party is to be launched (just applied to Electoral Commission) called The Brexit Party. It will be cross party and involve key politicians and businessmen. Farage has said he will support it but it is not he who is launching it.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6612015/Nigel-Farage-adopts-brand-new-pro-Brexit-party.html
Being killed (rather than dying) by the EU, the BBC and all the various quislings.
Democracy finally died in 2005 when the left took control of the Tory Party with the election of David Cameron as leader. With only two political parties being able to form a government in the UK thanks to First Past The Post the electorate were from 2005 on denied any chance of ever voting in a conservative government. Since then the left has ruthlessly tightened its grip on the Tory Party. Now judging by the Commons vote less than a third of Tory MP’s are even remotely conservative and believe in home rule. Socialism doesn’t work, obviously cannot work, and has been decisively proven not to work throughout history. Yet now socialism is all that is on offer in this country after decades of democracy. The Tory left have foisted the most staggeringly clueless yet unrepentant PM on the UK at this decisive point in history and there is nothing that can be done to remove the woman before it is too late to prevent her betraying the referendum. And waiting in the wings until the Tories get their comeuppance for her betrayal is a lunatic who puts even May’s stupidity in the shade.
Well the left have been in control of the Tory Party with “prices and income control enthusiast”, Ted Heath who took us into the “Common Market” without even asking permission of the voters. They have been in control ever since. Mrs Thatcher tried her best but was ultimately defeated and evicted by the pro EU lefties and appalling dopes like John ERM Major who buried the party. May is keen to copy him it seems.
Lifelogic
“Ted Heath who took us into the “Common Market” without even asking permission of the voters”
1975: UK embraces Europe in referendum
British voters have backed the UK’s continued membership of the European Economic Community by a large majority in the country’s first nationwide referendum.
Just over 67% of voters supported the Labour government’s campaign to stay in the EEC, or Common Market, despite several cabinet ministers having come out in favour of British withdrawal.
news.bbc.co.uk/onthisday/hi/dates/stories/june/6/newsid_2499000/2499297.stm
Martin R
This excuse of FPTP voting is no longer good enough. Its the fact we need a party that we can actually vote for. The voters tend to either be supporters of one party or the other OR most floating voters vote to stop the one they dont like . If you want change vote for something different
Almost four million voted for UKIP and look how much good it did them. Think about it, well nigh four million votes got UKIP absolutely nowhere. People aren’t stupid and the writing is on the wall that FPTP makes it impossible for anyone to do anything to prevent the headlong dash to the bottom that is the goal of politics in the UK.
No. Voters tend to be against one party or another. Very few people apart from Dominic actually like a party even if they don’t like its leadership or policies. If you imagine that we are short of alternative parties to the liblabcon, I suggest you browse the Electoral Commission website. Mostly they fall at the very high first hurdle, the FPTP electoral system.
How many party leaders promised referendums without having any intention of having to deliver them?
Indeed, plus in the UK we have all the usual obstacles to business efficiency – the very high and complex taxes, the very restrictive employment laws, expensive green crap energy, restrictive planning and misdirected red tape everywhere, a second rate health service with large rationing & delays preventing people getting back to work promptly.
Plus we have a lack of real competition in banking, the idiotic taxes on house moving and renting. May and Hammond preside over a tax borrow and piss down the drain government. Their only positive is that they are not quite as bad as Corbyn/SNP,
Not quite as bad but still a train crash. And then there’s HS2, Hinkley Point C, smart meters, foreign aid, annual tribute to the EUSSR, mass immigration, etc., where do you stop?
Indeed plus burning wood at Drax and all the other expensive & totally misguided green crap.
Gove is plannjng to stop us burning wood in our domestic stoves. I presume he will therefor close Drax. Greens are mad.
I see round our way large trees being felled in towns and woods as I have never seen before. I wonder where they’ll end up, and why the sudden enthusiasm for forestry?
Yes, Lifelogic, right down to Gove’s green obsession with the evils of scented candles. Right in the middle of Brexit and he is talking about scented candles. Del Boy’s famous description of Rodney, you plonker, wouldn’t go amiss here.
If Brexit is denied fear not the lead in bullets but the lead in voting booth pencils. .
@Javelin; Funny how on the one hand many contributors to this site hate the thought of a second referendum or GE but then claim that if Brexit doesn’t happen (as they personally wish it to) the people will take their revenge of the politicos via the ballot box.
If they are so sure what the ‘people’ want why run scared of a second referendum or GE?!…
Reply Because in a democracy we need to implement the first referendum, endorsed by a subsequent General Election!
“If they are so sure what the ‘people’ want why run scared of a second referendum or GE?!…”
Because we have not implemented the first. We were warned that we would be forced to vote again and again until we delivered the right result. We were also warned that we would be slandered and we have been.
You get Remain + Corbyn. Because if you force a second referendum we quit voting.
Brexit really has shown up the utter contempt there is for ordinary English people. It’s not gone down well, I can tell you.
Anonymous:
Many Brexit internet communications comprise false words, images & ‘news’, yet much of it is accepted at face value. One, claiming JRM tweeted favouring a 2nd Referendum + an image, was exposed as false.
Now, one headed ‘A stern warning to remainers and losers!’ claims a list of 26 obligations remaining in the UK would commit us to, owing to our previously having accepted the Lisbon Treaty. It is a harsh list which possibly no sensible Remainer would be willing to accept. Whether it is true or not stays vague, but such messages do hit & affect the attitudes of large numbers of those who receive them.
@Anonymous; “Because we have not implemented the first.”
On that logic Euro-fanatics would point out that the UK has not fully implemented the first (1975) referendum either, after all the Treaty of Rome hid nothing when it talked of its eventual aims – would you have preferred to wait until the EU had become fully federated, or should the country be able to hold referenda or elections as it feels fit?!
Far to many Brexiteers on this site seem to love Democracy, just so long as it is on their own terms only…
What is the point of another referendum when the government can’t even be bothered to take any notice of the preceding one? What is the likelihood they would listen to the electorate if for a second time the electorate’s choice ran counter to the politicians’? The answer is patently that they still wouldn’t listen.
Reply Because in a democracy we need to implement the first referendum, endorsed by a subsequent General Election!
Reply to reply: Who says?
If Brexit is denied, the voting booth is dead. Expect direct action.
Easiest approach is for UK Parliament to propose to dissolve itself.
Referendum on whether a completely new system of direct democracy instituted either for the UK or separately for England Scotland Wales and NI with separate taxation and representation. Parallel referendum on whether each territory or the whole remains or leaves.
Royal Commission to establish a new system in a transition period during which we remain EU members prior to a completely new settlement.
Otherwise, unrest due to democratic deficit.
Parliament does not have the power to dissolve itself. Only the Queen can dissolve Parliament. She can act only on the advice of her Ministers. Parliament is not constitutionally competent to advise her.
More generally, solutions to our current little difficulty that involve ripping up and throwing out a thousand years of constitutional evolution are not likely to be helpful or practical.
Nonetheless, there is some danger of Parliament escaping the Executive’s control for the first time since 1641. It took two civil wars and, 40 years later, invasion and a coup d’etat to rebalance the state. Messrs Grieve, Benn and their supporters are blundering about in very deep waters indeed.
Dave Andrews
Yes, indeed. The likelihood is sectarianism, R vs L. It won’t be nice.
Is May deliberately trying to cause a GE hoping that Labour will get in, then blame everything on them?
I only comment in respect of car manufacturing in the UK. It would be of great benefit were the lawyers and other ill informed mouths in the H o C to remain shut. Commenting and deciding UK policy on technical matters is way outside their collective ability. When they feel compelled to open their mouths it has proved highly damaging to the economy. No doubt JLR have decided in part to move production to Slovakia because they face less ignorance.
@agricola; But the most damaging anti car manufacturing issues and problems comes via the EC and EU parliament, not lawyers and the HoC’s, the reason why JLR moved (some) production to Slovakia is because the EU provided funding for a new factory, just like they did when Ford moved Transit and small van production to Turkey.
Best you take you own advice to MPs and lawyers!…
JR has advocated a tariff policy post-Brexit of zero tariff on ‘components’; when we joined the EU, the removal of tariffs on cars proved the coup de grace for the remnants of the English car industry and the corresponding component industry largely followed. However, most manufacturing is of components and not of finished goods and there are other products which are still made in this country and components for them likewise. It would be unwise to advocate a policy without being fully aware of all the implications of them.
Did JLR receive EU funds for their Slovakia expansion? And if so, what was the UK government’s share?
Or more subsidy?
No. It is moving out old technology to Slovakia, to allow space for the new Plug-in Electric range of vehicles. You cannot make such momentous changes whilst still producing the existing models. The £110 million from the EU (or UK taxpayers) is compensation for the extra expense incurred for not moving production to Mexico, which was the original plan.
I only comment in respect of car manufacturing in the UK. It would be of great benefit were the lawyers and other ill informed mouths in the H o C to remain shut. Commenting and deciding UK policy on technical matters is way outside their collective ability. When they feel compelled to open their mouths it has proved highly damaging to the economy. No doubt JLR have decided in part to move production to Slovakia because they face less ignorance.
Andy may be mad and filled with hate but it’s his view that holds sway in Parliament.
A clue: We are still in the EU.
@Anonymous; Nonsense on stilts. Unless the UK was to break its legal duties under both national and international law we would still be in the EU anyway, the delay in triggering our A50 letter was not because of parliament but because first Cameron resigned and then because of a judicial review.
But this is the consensus of most of the Western world – WE all remember that great boast by Gordon Brown that boom and bust was over….
This is a policy – never discussed openly, but implemented by stealth, with direction from the EU. A policy that deliberately restricts growth, keeps wages low, ensure more people are on the breadline, and imposes a lack of innovation through starvation of cash for companies to expand….
Like everything else coming from the EU it is a more socialism, and this is being pursued by a Tory government in this country – Time for a real right of centre party to govern us.
Bryan Harris
“This is a policy – never discussed openly, but implemented by stealth, with direction from the EU”
Indeed. And it was devised by the BENELUX and the French while staying as guests in England during the war. Stab in the back or what ?
Our liberating them from tyranny doesn’t come into it.
Why are the whips allowing Grieve to run Parliament?
….because they all mostly Remainers and are determined to subvert the will of the people and stop Brexit, at all costs. Integrity, honour, honesty just do not enter the equation.
Because like May,
They are doing exactly what The Deep State wants.
If we want change as we do, then if this party is not changed very soon , by renewing all those at the top, for real BREXITEERS.
Nothing will change.
Simple See, even a meerkat could do it
Not an economist but where is the long term value in an economy based on too much debt,too few working to keep many,too many cars on the road, no shops, no services, a moribund housing market, huge,expensive empty new houses littering what was the countryside, printed money and no incentive to save?
Pure misery.
What we need is not more growth but an existential crisis that forces the hand of those in power, both elected and unelected power. A crisis both here in the UK and across the Eurozone. Maybe an Italian debt default that would splinter the balance sheet of the Bundesbank and the ECB.
Such a crisis would help to expose all those with concealed intentions and assist in destroying the current impasse which is bordering on the carcinogenic
Most are exhausted by the Machiavellian posturing of those who choose to ignore democracy. Let’s have it out in the open.
I say to the Italians. Assert your sovereignty and defy German authority over your government and your nation. Default on your debts and embrace strict financial discipline, take responsibility for your own actions and live within your means. It is the only way to regain your dignity
I read in the Daily Mail today that somebody has called Dominic Grieve’s ammendment “constitutional arson”, so to paraphrase Michael Gove’s from his excellent speech to the House, “MPs need to wake up and smell the petrol”.
Javelin
They also need to wake up and realise they voted by a majority for a WTO deal by a large majority to use as our backstop 2 years ago if the EU did not offer us a good deal.
They have now quite rightly rejected the EU deal put before them as very, very poor, so unless the EU change their minds, WTO it should be.
They also had 9 months to think about the contents and ramifications of Article 50 before they voted for that as well, and it quite clearly says 2 years, so why complain when there is only a few weeks left !
I simply do not understand what the problem is.
Did they not realise what they were voting for 2 years ago !
They just don’t like the result.
You know that the reality is not so. If any of the lower tier nations object to a proposal, their objection is noted and things continue unabated. That’s why the other leaders suck up to Mrs Merkel and hope she will be sympathetic to their needs. This is why Brexit has been such a culture shock to them. Some one has dared to face up to the school bully, albeit with May desperately trying to backtrack at every opportunity.
That comment was a reply to Jerry’s reply to Peter Wood, BTW. Captcha had a bit of a glitch and put it as a stand-alone comment….
@Jagman84; What ever, nice rant…but the actually rules and how the EU works are some what different. You also appear to forget Thatcher’s handbagging of the EEC over our budget contributions and later Thatcher/Major blocking of the Schengen Agreement and Maastricht Treaty until the UK obtained our opt-outs.
Poor old Diane Abbott, if you do not want to be booed or interrupted why not trying saying something sensible and coherent for once? She claims the BBC biased against Labour! What planet is she on?
Sir John, I reference; http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/20/getting-growth-back-worldwide/#comment-989824
I though you said the other day you delete comments that are direct personal abuse towards others?
Would you publish such a comment had it been directed towards one of your fellow ERG members, I suspect not…
Getting growth back in the UK:-
Fire Hammond and undo all his & Osborne’s many tax increases. Get a policy and leadership that looks likely to avoid a Corbyn/SNP disaster and slash red tape.
Follow the Money.
Let me bring you down to earth so your blood pressure returns to normal levels.
Despite The Remainers on Andrew Marr’s standing in a circle and fantasising furiously the reality can be seen in the political betting markets.
The first Remainer in the list is Hammond who is down in 20th place on 50/1.
That is the real chance of the Remainers getting their way because that is the chance of the Conservatives winning an election with a remain policy. Nobody in the Conservatives or civil service want Corbyn in Number 10.
Minor correction: the first Remainer in the list, and an extreme one too, is Amber Rudd.
@Javelin; What the Conservative party or the civil service want is irrelevant, it will be the electorate who decide if Corbyn becomes PM, unless you are suggesting very undemocratic hands at play. Also who might replace TM, should she decide to resign, well we all saw how well the Brexiteers did in 2016 -what bookmakers think is for mugs!
Agreed about how awful the Andrew Marr was this morning, unbalanced caused by silly PC tokenism I suspect.
How is it possible that although the country voted to leave, leave by constituency won 64:36, we had a GE where both parties had manifestos which included respecting the referendum result, that we still have a Parliament where the majority of MPs wish to thwart Brexit?
Why are so many MPs unrepresentative of their constituencies ?
Are they not explaining to their electorates their position on Brexit when they are candidates ?
EU had never been much of an issue at any previous election because (as had been explained to me by an Oxford scholar prior to the referendum) “the people aren’t interested in EU politics.”
Watching the various politics shows on TV the last few days it’s staggering to me the obvious lack of basic science education amongst the politicians and journalists, the stuff they spout about things like climate change with this in mind are ridiculous.
We as a country need to do a lot better than this.
They know less about economics, witness the number of stories saying a WTO exit would increase our food prices when the opposite is true (assuming we set zero tariffs on all food imports).
I thought that all this rubbish had died out when Mrs Thatcher came in and threw it all in the bin.
Growth comes from trade, not from ever increasing consumer and government borrowing which requires us to pay yet more interest on it.
John Redwood would be better occupied complaining about trade tariffs and other obstacles to trade, and in thinking up some supply side reforms, rather than endlessly telling us about his outdated pre Thatcherite schemes to spend and borrow more money.
Reply Schemes to spend the money we currently send to the EU here at home!
Mika
We live in a mixed economy where actions by government affect the private sector.
So yes we need action to encourage free fair trade but we also need positive action by the government on taxation and spending
@ Mika,
Not only from trade of course but it helps. Growth comes from factor in creases and better employment of those factors (TFP).
Growth, as we know, can also come from immigration…
“The UK economy has performed better despite both a monetary and fiscal tightening last year of some severity”.
JR. You should add to that sentence, “Despite Brexit” and “Despite the scare mongering by the BoE and the Treasury and the Remainer ‘experts’ “.
The creators of these phony fear factors must be brought to heel and answer for their failures.
They, literally, have become “Unbelievable”.
The next EU Parliament elections later in the year will be interesting, it is possible that more than 30% of the seats will go to parties you could loosely describe as “populist”. With such a high percentage they will want representation in the Commission and committees and have the capacity to be disruptive and awkward in many areas including economic policy. Events in France and elsewhere suggest a future representation of >50% is by no means impossible.
Sir JR,
There are no indications that the better performance of the AFD in the German opinion polls will have implications on the fiscal policies in the weaker economies of the EU , due to German government pressure.
AFD scandals are dragging them down as well.
This is simply just not correct at this stage.
There are two fundamental rules of economics.
1) What goes up must come down.
2) Trade barriers make people poorer.
These lead to the first rule of politics.
1) Politicans who make people poorer will fail.
Brexit erects trade barriers and makes us poorer.
See points above.
Fortuitously Brexit will also coincide with a wider global turndown.
Brexiteers for you WINTER IS COMING.
It’ll all come right when Trump departs the scene