67 days to Independence Day

Let’s countdown to Independence and get ready to celebrate our exit.
There are only 36 days left when Parliament is in session and able to try to mess up or delay our passage to Independence.
Write to your MP today if they are showing signs of wanting to stop Brexit and remind them of their Manifesto promises and the result of the referendum and General Election.
The government should be discussing how we commemorate one of the great days of UK history, the day we restore an independent self governing democracy to these islands.
The government should also be publishing our tariff schedule, getting its Brexit bonus budget ready for March, taking back control of our fishing grounds and setting out a food and farming policy that is good for the UK.
When we joined the EEC there were commemorative stamps and coins. There were more coins for the 25th anniversary of our membership. What should we do for March 29 2019?
Perhaps remind them that they signed up to Article 50 as well, (of course if they actually did)
It certainly passed through Parliament with a huge majority.
What did they actually think article 50 meant, if it was not to leave the EU ?
The majority of MPs appear to be in denial. After May’s version of vassal state status for the UK, we are offered delay with the ultimate aim of frustrating Brexit. This is promoted with claims range from the absurd (“catastrophe”) to bordering on hysteria from my own MP, Mr Grieve, (“national suicide”). There is no point in writing to Mr Grieve; he is beyond redemption. I voted to leave the EU, as discussed his constituency. I did not vote for May’s deal, or WA in any shape or form.
If parliament succeeds in frustrating the will of the people I propose that the House of Commons be renamed the House of Charlatans. The future after that will be anyone’s guess.
I wrote to my MP last week about the servitude plan and the remain parliament being of no use to the public if it does enact the will of the people.
I took the opportunity to remind him of the previous manifesto to hold the referendum, the bias referendum itself, manifestos of both parties, Lancaster speech, falling Tory membership, too much central control being a reason since 1998 and it is completely out of touch with members and public. A theme furthered by the two posh boys and virtual signaler Treason Toxic May.
I also wrote yesterday to my MP asking him to call an urgent question and ask for parliamentary and police investigation to ascertain the full facts in relation to the correspondence between Grieve and Colin Lee the clerk of bills in the commons.
Of course May is not legally obliged to come up with a plan b. Why entertain EU fanatics?
I would also like to know what Soubry and Grieve have been discussing with Barnier. The Remainers want a losers referendum saying that we need an ‘informed vote’ , well how can we have an informed vote when we don’t know what deals Grieve and co have been cutting with Barnier?
“There are only 36 days left when Parliament is in session and able to try to mess up or delay our passage to Independence.”
However, if the Grieve amendment comes into action, 300 MPs from five parties would be able to take control of the parliamentary agenda and prevent leaving on WTO terms,
Mrs May’s cross-party consultations have failed. The EU will not help her. She needs allies. Happily, there are 17.4 million of the best out here in the country, ready, willing and able to support her, if only she would show some wisdom and support them.
The EU recently agreed a Free Trade Deal with Japan. Germany reckons it will be worth about £8 billion extra to it in exports. Britain won’t get a penny. Because Britain has walked away from the EU. But you go ahead, celebrate your “independence”. North Korea thinks it’s independent too.
Reply Japan is very keen for us to join the Trans Pacific Agreement which is access to a huge market.
Dougal
Pray tell me:
Did Japan pay the EU Billions to get that deal.
Did Japan allow EU laws to take precedence over their own laws in their own Country.
Did Japan allow EU nationals free right of entry into their Country.
Do Japan now have to make all of their Products for use in their home market to EU standards.
If not, then why do you want to us to accept all of the above and more !
The EU think we will be more competitive outside the EU, hence they want to punish the UK, it’s a simple fact.
You roll over if you want, but most of us would not agree.
Dear Alan–Excellent post–Doubt Dougal will have much to say against it
Looking forward to seeing Japanese cars in UK and EU for the very first time now this trade deal has been signed.
Free Trade Deals are not necessarily good news – as the Australia-US deal shows, diverting trade away from lowest cost sources to make both countries worse off.
And £8 billion is what percentage of the GDP of Germany?
https://countryeconomy.com/gdp/germany
“The GDP figure in 2018 was $3,700,000 million”
$3,700,000 million is equivalent to about £2,900,000 million.
£8 billion is £8,ooo million, and therefore = 8/2900 of GDP = 0.3%.
And that is before looking at the other side, the extent to which increased imports from Japan will supplant German products and so reduce German GDP.
I’ve said this again and again: trade deals may be helpful but they do not substitute for natural economic growth through increased efficiency, and that was true for the creation of the EU Single Market just as much as for trade deals like this or the EU deal with Canada or the one with the US that was proposed.
The EU recently agreed a Free Trade Deal with Japan.
The EU exports around 5 times as much to the UK as it does to Japan. #
I totally agree with your view we should be in celebratory mode after we are finally set free from the shackles of the rotten EU. No cliff edge or falling into the abyss. March 29th will be our time for freedom and renewed prosperity. A new dawn with great hope for the future
Yes! Hang out the bunting!
And if anyone knows where Andy, Newmania, et al, live – take them food parcels. They believe they’re going to starve.
I won’t starve. When shortages occur, prices go up.
I can afford higher prices than you.
You and your kids starve before me and mine do. Don’t you just love capitalism?
Gove is my MP and not withstanding his speech to close the confidence debate he has shown that he is not to be trusted on matters EU and I for one will not waste my time or a stamp writing to him. I couldn’t believe a word he gave in reply anyway.
Please do reconsider. Every letter is important. I understand that there is a rule of thumb that every letter received represents X constituents, so even although you do not trust your MP your letter will quite simply give him further insight as to the scale of opposition. You can just imagine an MP reporting back saying “Well, I did not get many letters on that, so it is not a top issue in my constituency”.
He’s mine too.
You could email him, as I have done several times. You will probably get a polite acknowledgement from one of his elves thanking you and saying they will pass your email along.
His speech you mention surprised me: it showed what he could be capable of if only he would not focus on himself and his ambitions.
I have written to my MP, but sadly my MP has a well-deserved reputation for adhereing to the Prime Minister’s position of the instant, whoever that Prime Minister may be. Should the next Prime Minister be Eurosceptic, then he will change position, but until then he follows May as closely as he followed Cameron.
I have also written to Lucy Frazer without a reply. She is a member of the government so will back May despite representing a Leave constituency.
Indeed a shame it has been delayed so much already thanks to Cameron failing to keep his promise to serve the letter the day after the wonderful result. I will however be surprised if May and Hammond do not betrays us further before this day arrives.
Five to one remainers again on Question Time the BBC bias continies (despite Brexit). At least Isabel Hardman was sound, when she could get a word in without Dianne Abbott interrupting. The new chairman seem to have the usual ‘BBC think’ misapprehension that trains use less energy than cars per passenger mile. They do not, all things considered, door to door on average.
(Isabel Oakeshott)
Think you mean Isabel Euphemia Oakeshott, not Hardman.
We must have a solemn Service of Thanksgiving for Deliverance at St Paul’s with HM in her party frock and all her Beefeaters around her. Both archbishops must officiate, at halberd-point if necessary.
Welby should be made to give the sermon written by Sir JR. He would need a large handkerchief and smelling salts.
…and Sir John, The President of the United States (which has economic growth) will give us a Free Trade Deal!
Get out the champers!
Regaining our sovereignty will be a great achievement and doubtless will be celebrated in many ways. It will be a particular source of satisfaction to witness the realisation gradually dawning upon remainers that they were so profoundly wrong.
When Donald Trump said May’s deal was a good deal for the EU but not the UK, nobody disgreed with him. Not even Theresa May.
If it were in my gift, the celebration would be marked by the installation of a completely new Cabinet on 30 March, with Sir John Redwood as Chancellor of the Exchequer!
A splendid idea, sm.
Independence from the deals that give us free trade with our closest neighbours! Independence from the trade deals the EU has with the rest of the world! Independence from the deals that give us a soft border in Ireland! Yes! Let’s celebrate Little England’s independence! Let’s call it Irrelevance day
Henry Carter
Read your first line FREE trade with our neighbours? As you haven’t got a clue I ignored the rest of your post
Poor Henry hasn’t twigged that in the EU tariffs paid by companies are replaced by taxes paid by citizens. It’s a continent-wide scheme to take from the poor and give to the rich.
“Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”
No wonder big business adores the EU.
Hmm… Free trade at £10 billion, that’s not free.
Remind me how much do Canada and Japan pay?
Perhaps you should try believing in your country. You might feel better about things.
Henry Carter:
Independence Day frees you to celebrate as you please. On 29 March, go to your local cliff in the hope of seeing UK businesses crashing off the edge. If then you realise predictions of doom were wrong, don’t toss yourself off just to prove a false point.
I’m sure May, Grieve, Bercow and others will, even as we speak, be formulating a Commons plan to guarantee that the votes of 17.50m British citizens are rendered pointless, impotent and without value
Leave as we know it will not happen and I find it concerning that Sir John appears convinced that it will.
To celebrate let’s dismantle the BBC and privatise the NHS or force it to become “ customer friendly”.
And have a huge bonfire of political correctness.
Bottles of English beer and wine too
Celebratory coins, street parties, new stamps, mugs and mementos, and church services, JR. The usual panoply of events to mark a great occasion. And perhaps a special award for your good self for your unfailing firmness of purpose, and dedication to seeing it through to its final, historic conclusion.
Sir JR
We need a deal with the EU, leaving without a deal with the trading partner with which we do 2/3 of our trade (including deals EU trade deals with third countries) would be irresponsible
hans
NO it really wouldn’t be. When will you finally wake up and understand trade? I will sell my products to Spain deal, no deal in or out . As long as customers want to buy them and as long as the EU doesn’t ban them ( I say that because currently the EU because its a dinosaur is trying to prevent new technological innovations ) .
Like all other innovations if the EU does ban products you just sell to a more open and enlightened market
Its really not difficult hans , you dont need an MBA to understand trade
Libertarian
You are so right!
I also trade with the EU, using their excellent manfacturing companies in those cases where they are to my benefit and selling to the EU my excellent products because they offer good quaity, value and service.
Trade occurs between willing selles and willing buyers……simple!!
Leaving without signing the EU’s never-ending punishment “agreement” will not be either “irresponsible” or “national suicide” as described by the Legion d’honneur MP, as we are already completely compliant with all EU laws, directives and regulations.
Nothing will have changed the day following our exit to cause chaos or shortages of food, fuel or medicines.
Unless of course you believe the EU will decide to immediately impose sanctions and transport blockages to punish us?
HCI, I though EU import/export trade was down to 38% and falling…
Third country deals will come out of the woodwork after 29th March…and out of the EU Customs Union we can offer better deals to these countries for products that we don’t produce.
The rules of the EU make it impossible to leave with a bespoke deal on 29.3.19. The WA is not a trade deal. However, it would harm our prospects of getting a future deal that is fair to the UK.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1075127/Brexit-latest-news-theresa-may-brexit-deal-eu-uk-remainer-second-referendum
These bastards really don’t understand the word democracy, I’m probably not the only one truely getting pi££Ed off with there constant antics to stop Brexit, come the next GE I hope that the local and national media give as much coverage of there unpatriotic stance to Great Britain as they do the bias coverage they have been giving over the years to the remoaners to reverse the 2016 referendum vote
“What should we do for March 29 2019?”
Hide?
Mike, to coin a phrase “You hide if you want to, this country is not for hiding”…
A bank holiday, and street parties!
Declare a permanent bank holiday
I am not sure about coins or stamps.
But the good news is that we already have Brexit mugs.
17.4m of them.
(Well – actually – 16.1m of them as 1.3m have died since 2016),
If I notice any angry pensioners celebrating in my town I’ll pop along with some
EU flags, some facts and the intention to make them angry. Which is pretty easy.
I will be in Beaconsfield on that day. I hope you can run fast. In my day I was a 10.6 sec 100m sprinter. I will happily show you where to stick your flags!
Don’t forget that pensioners can be large and fit. They also have less to lose if given life for murder.
“The government should be discussing how we commemorate one of the great days of UK history,”
Sadly, they are instead giving Ratner-esque speechs about the UK economy and prospects. The good thing is that, unlike Ratner, no one believes them.
Party or country? You choose
A vote for May is a vote for the destruction of British democracy
I’d suggest not too much triumphalism. Besides if Mrs May’s deal goes through, if there ever is ‘independence day’ it will be years in the future. Once we go into the backstop the EU & Irish Govt could consider a victory parade to celebrate the conquest of their new colony.
“There are only 36 days left when Parliament is in session and able to try to mess up or delay our passage to Independence.”
In other words, 36 days in which Britain could be about to “crash out” of democracy.
Stand by all confectionery lovers at 3.30pm this afternoon for one enormous FUDGE!!!!! to be delivered, but watch out for what is buried in the small print and the seemingly simple answer to a subsequent question asked after the statement. The PM is a Remainer so we know where she is heading
TM has not listened, she has spent a week ‘ear-bashing’ MPs of all persuasions so we must take your advice Sir John and make sure our MPs vote the WA and all amendments down.
Could I suggest to the MPs proposing measures to force a ‘peoples’ vote’ build into the legislation a mechanism for a subsequent ‘peoples’ peoples’ vote’, and then a ‘peoples’ peoples’ peoples’ vote’ etc etc, in the event that these referenda don’t achieve the objective of a majority for Remain?
We need a new set of conservative party candidates that are genuinely in favour of an independent country.
Absolutely, but it was making that kind of suggestion which got me banned from the ConservativeHome website some years ago. For most Tory MPs their primary loyalty is to the EU, not the UK. It is not necessarily an exclusive or a fanatical loyalty, but it is still their primary loyalty notwithstanding their Oath of Allegiance. I remember Sir Richard Body saying that like a supertanker it would take a long time to turn the Tory party round and that manoeuvre is still less than half complete.
J.R. ,
Have you thought about tabling a private members bill for the Royal Mint to produce commemorative coins ?
Maybe send one to every household gratis plus one extra for each of the kids ?
An annual bank holiday too ?
To answer your question. The same thing we did after Dunkirk.
Bet we have longer transition period!
Ouch, more uncertainty, more kicking the can down the road in to the long grass…
But unfortunately FUS you could be right 🙁
I don’t feel up to making arrangements celebrating anything until it actually happens….. There are still too many working against us, for us to feel sure of victory.
I would be happy for the day to pass quietly into history, with a huge sigh of relief…..
Then I suggest we have one heck of a party, one year later, to celebrate our freedom.
I have written to my MP (Labour unfortunately) about opposing the WA and supporting leaving on WTO terms. In his reply he favoured another referendum. I followed up with a response to his reply in which I reminded him that he was one of 544 MPs who voted in favour of the EU Referendum Act by which Parliament delegated the decision of whether or not the UK should remain in the EU to the British people. I also reminded him that he was also one of the 498 MPs who voted for the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act 2017 and that included the default position of leaving the EU on WTO terms in the event of no other arrangement being agreed. I reminded him that he knew that when he voted for it. I received no response.
Many MPs are not representing their constituents or the country, they are representing themselves. Parliament is trying to thwart the will of the people as expressed in the June 2016 referendum.
What should we do for March 29 2019?
March 29th should henceforth be marked by parents giving their children little bags of chocolate Euros.
I get the impression that many remain MPs like Mrs May’s deal more than they are letting on especially as it delivers a non-Brexit.
I wonder if the silly plots to delay or stop Brexit are really an attempt to marshall leavers to her deal.
They are plotting quite openly, many in tv and radio studios!
Knowledgeable website on the 1600s Globe Theatre:
“most poor people wouldnt have showers ever …”
No.
Perhaps difficult to get the appropriate shower heads. We weren’t in the EU then.
Me thinks people know little of Shakespearean times.
Unfortunately it looks as if the majority of the current Cabinet, and the Conservative Parliamentary party, judging by recent voting figures, will consider it anything but a cause for celebration if we Leave the EU on the proper day, so my expectations of any bunting in the streets, special issue stamps, extra day’s school holiday, etc., etc., are zero.
I have written to my MP and emailed him. I shall try again!
How about a street party in every town and village to celebrate the return of the UK to being a sovereign country.
June the 23rd should be made an annual public holiday. INDEPENDENCE DAY.
Anyone listening to the Brussels Broadcasting Corporation would conclude that leaving the EU is never going to happen!
The Telegraph constantly prints
Article 50 – It gives the leaving country two years to negotiate an exit deal.
It DOES NOT, It is two years in which to conclude a Withdrawal Agreement.
Add a permanent smile to the face of the lion on the UK Coat of Arms.
If MPs succeed in stopping Brexit, there will be a party. A new Conservative Independence party and it will have the support of 75% of conservative voters. Grieve will grieve and Sorry will drown her sorrows. The website and finding are being prepared.
It’s altered Sobry to Sorry again.
My wife who also voted Leave, has been saying for at least 12 months now that we won’t be allowed to leave the EU because in effect the influence of the likes of Richard Branson et al are too powerful. I fear she’s about to be proved right.
Fireworks and English champagne.
That more like it Sir John.
Writing to my Labour MP is pointless. She has defied Labour’s three-line whip in order to express an even more Europhile approach. The only voice such MPs will listen to is that of the Returning Officer announcing the result of the next election. I hope my fellow electors will join me in consigning her to the history books.