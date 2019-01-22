My letter to the Post Office Ltd regarding their proposal to move the Wokingham Post Office to commercial premises

I have written to the Post Office regarding their proposal to move the Wokingham Post Office to commercial premises citing my reservations about the move. They are currently running a consultation and I would encourage residents to contribute to the consultation to make their views known. You can find the consultation at: https://www.postofficeviews.co.uk/national-consultation-team/wokingham-rg40-1aa-008939/.

I, along with Wokingham Councillors, will be meeting with Mr Gale next month.