My letter to the Post Office Ltd regarding their proposal to move the Wokingham Post Office to commercial premises

By johnredwood | Published: January 22, 2019

I have written to the Post Office regarding their proposal to move the Wokingham Post Office to commercial premises citing my reservations about the move.  They are currently running a consultation and I would encourage residents to contribute to the consultation to make their views known.  You can find the consultation at: https://www.postofficeviews.co.uk/national-consultation-team/wokingham-rg40-1aa-008939/.

I, along with Wokingham Councillors, will be meeting with Mr Gale next month.

One Comment

  1. Alan Jutson
    Posted January 22, 2019 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    Have filled in the consultation, but given it lacks even basic detail on the new location it can hardly be called a consultation exercise.

    My guess is they will move no matter what the responses they get, this is just a PR stunt to tick a few boxes.

    Amazing decision given purchases on line are growing at such a fast rate, as is the local population.

    Reply

