Project Fear takes another hit – employment and wages carry on rising

The latest employment figures are good. Unemployment has fallen to 4%, with strong jobs growth continuing. Vacancies are also at good levels, implying no immediate fall off in employment in prospect. Average earnings hit £27,500 a year as we go into 2019, with real wages now growing at around a 1% annual rate.
This means over the two and a half years since we voted to leave, the economy has continued to generate a lot of extra jobs, bringing unemployment down. Most of these jobs are full time, and many are well paid, boosting average earnings. That is the opposite of the recession allied to big job losses we were told by the Treasury and Remain experts to expect after the referendum decision.
Many in Parliament wish to increase the uncertainties and carry on portraying a gloomy outlook from their own pessimistic imaginations. Many of them now are desperately searching for a delay to Brexit so they can prolong the uncertainty and spend many more months rowing over what kind of Brexit they want or will allow, regardless of the views of the voters and regardless of what the EU might agree to. It is particularly cheering that employment has grown so well recently, when the national conversation has been dominated by gloomy Remain MPs telling us the future is dreadful, and when the chances of us just leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement have risen thanks to the huge defeat of the Agreement in the Commons.
It also shows that the authorities attempts to slow and damage the economy with a series of tax attacks on homes and cars, and with the slowing of credit, have not been sufficient to stop overall jobs and wage growth, though they have of course done damage to the targeted sectors.
Whilst it is always welcome to hear good news I think our kind host last paragraph may need a little rereading.
The fact that economy hasn’t gone from boom to bust maybe because of those same credit squeezing preventing a bubble in the housing and car market. Yes they are weakened but, when one looks at it maybe that is a good thing. Fewer buyers will mean keener prices and, in time, the market will restore itself.
Interest rates are still too low and a small rise after BREXIT might be on the cards. This to strengthen the pound a little and to normalise the market.
There needs to be more competition in the high street for banking. Building Societies are probably the best bet here. I think giving them preferential tax treatment or savings packages would attract more customers and money. Also the end of QE will help.
My fear for BREXIT and our freedom comes from our own elected representatives. We do not need to sign a Withdrawal Agreement we can Leave and should now just Leave.
Unfortunately Mrs. May is only leaving the “No Deal” option in place for her own purposes.
She hopes it will frighten MPs into accepting her Withdrawal Agreement Mk2 (same as Mk1 version) after some empty assurances during Project Figleaf.
At the same time, she hopes it will frighten the EU into a much friendlier tone even if little new is on offer.
“Elected representatives” the one you helped to be selected, right? Looks like your complaints have nothing to do with whether the UK is part of a trade bloc or not.
Another parliamentary petition has started up and should reach 100,000:
Brexit re article 50 it must not be suspended/stopped under any circumstances
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/224908/signatures/new
Dear Sir John
Please stay strong. Please do you best to make sure you Leave colleagues don’t waiver. The Withdrawal Agreement is as bad as all the other ways MPs are trying to keep us in the EU.
and perhaps Nadine D can be a bit more savvy – it wasn’t hard to guess that the BBC et al would take advantage of any cracks, and generate some from any perceived ambiguities/softening of the Brexiteers.
Project Smear and Project Fear
First two items on BBC Breakfast this morning:
Project Smear:
“A no deal Brexit will lead to “Far Right” Terrorist Groups.
Project Fear:
“George Osborne at Davos (where else?) says a no deal Brexit would be playing Russian Roulette with the British economy, putting a gun to its head. As opposed to putting a bomb under it by merely voting to leave.
@ Stephen Priest
No confidence in senior police officers then? And, Osborne is right.
Just like he was right over the emergency budget after the Brexit vote?
Surely if there was a so called “No Deal” Brexit Leave supporters would be happy and Remain supporters would be unhappy.
By that logic we should fear Remain terrorism.
But of course in the eyes of the BBC, senior police, most politicians all the nice people voted Remain all the nasty people voted Leave.
Osborne has never been right on any of his predictions and failed to deliver on everything he promised when in office! He went further when he became bitter after being sacked by divulging the Tory party had no intention on delivering on its immigration pledges, it did no only discredit May, as he intended, but it made him look an absolute liar as well. Then we have all the seedy details of his university days that he perhaps want us to forget or not read. Trust, loyalty? Oh dear, Osborne is so discredited his bitter views will not be treated with any credibility. Recession,for voting leave, 500,000 job losses, threat of an emergency budget etc etc.
Osborne claims so painful it wants to make you scream Louise!
Rien Huizer
Do you not realise the impact of the UK economy going *pop* on the EU’s doorstep ?
It will make Lehman’s look like a tea party.
One thing they didn’t cover on the news today was the suspension of all content on the Integrity Initiative website(the government’s propaganda programme to persuade you that the Russians are coming-with a sideswipe at Corbyn/Labour),as it has been totally exposed for what it is and rendered useless.
What will the 40p per word hacks do now to scratch a living?!
Meanwhile in the real world, Dyson moves to Singapore. P & O Ferries switch their base to Cyprus. European Medicines Agency leaves London for Amsterdam – hundreds of jobs lost. Sony’s HQ takes the same route. The lights are going out all over the UK economy. Project Fear? Call it Project Reality.
What a bizarre post Henry. Unemployment in the real-world UK economy has fallen to 4% representing hundreds of thousands of new jobs since the referendum, yet you mention a few dozen jobs lost due to companies changing their accounting HQ for financial reasons. Just incidentally the European Medicines Agency, a EU organisation, has a high percentage of staff who are EU citizens anyway.
Henry may be Andy’s Plan B: attempting a second Person’s Post in the guise of someone else, remaining to claim they are now better informed after failing in 2016.
On the other hand, 650,000 new UK companies formed during 2018, representing many hundreds of thousands of new jobs that don’t make the headlines.
Who do not trade with the EU and therefore do not need to be burdened by EU regulations designed for a more disparate market than the UK
But the interests of the 94% of UK businesses that are not involved in exporting 12% of UK GDP to the EU don’t count for much as far as top level Tories are concerned, in fact they haven’t counted for much since the 1950’s … to repeat part of an earlier comment:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/18/the-german-establishment-wants-the-uk-to-stay-in-the-eu-of-course-they-do/#comment-989306
“If you asked me to explain why they have been pursuing this patently foolish policy for the past six decades then I could only conjecture that it was connected with the post war pressure to “Export or die”:
https://www.britishpathe.com/video/export-or-die
while maintaining a fixed exchange rate, coupled with the decline of the Empire with its trade preference and also the US strategic error over Suez.”
It really is worth watching that one minute propaganda video from 1946, during a period of genuine “austerity” not the highly diluted modern version that people like Andy whine about.
Greece. Spain. Italy. Portugal. All bankrupt
France. Rioting on the streets. Macron clinging to Merkel for dear life like a puppy to its owner. A social economy so riddled with inefficiencies that the French people elect a reformer who then disappears to Brussels and Berlin every 5 minutes
The UK is a titan in Europe.
I can’t resist: of Titanic proportion? Do you have the same sense of humor as Boris’s?
The governments of two the six original members, Italy and France, are slinging mud at each other every day. One day the French call Matteo Salvini the new Mussolini, the next day Luigi di Maio blames French colonialism for poverty in Africa.
Peace and Love.
Well Henry just you wait until we have corporation tax at about 12% and watch them all come scuttling back.
Not with Hammond in the Treasury. He’d be advised to make tentative enquiries about a career change.
Henry ever thought that these companies may be leaving because of continuing and never-ending uncertainty.
Given so many Mp’s want to continue this uncertainty for many more years by extending article 50, and extended transition periods, when what they really mean are more and more negotiations, is it any wonder companies are getting fed up with confusing information and guesswork.
Given WTO terms are our backstop position, this uncertainty could have been resolved if the Government had set the tariff rates 2 years ago, then everyone would know what the default position was at the outset, likewise would the EU.
Whilst you can never be certain of anything in business, our Politicians and remainers politicians in particular, are simply and deliberately adding fuel to the project fear fire.
Agreed, uncertainty is the biggest problem and May’s Withdrawal Agreement is not a “deal” that gives any short term certainty at all.
WTO must be kept on the table if there is any chance of getting the EU to fall in line…
@Henry Carter; It is Project Fear, unless Remain supporters can prove that non of those moves would have taken place anyway.
Dyson (a prominent Leave supporter) has said the move has nothing to do with Brexit but changing markets locations, the move appears to have been employment natural.
The move by P&O is, I suspect, is a flagging issue, not a Brexit issue.
The move by the European Medicines Agency, indeed any European Agency, had to be expected, but that alone does not make Brexit wrong or bad.
A reality lit by only 3 examples is shrouded in darkness.
One note: the European Medicines Agency is a branch of the EU government that exists to harmonise drugs standards across the EU. Producing and managing these standards in Britain is the already job of the MHRA, who have issued their guidance for Leaving.
As Britain is a net contributor, the costs of the EMA are paid for by the British taxpayer. As the agency doubles up on work already done by our existing civil servants it should be expected we won’t pay for it after Brexit, anymore than we would pay for MEPs.
Dyson was always a foreign company masquerading as a British one. Dyson is simply a businessman who has a chance to move to a more sympathetic environment than Europe.
Dyson has seen May and Hammond’s Fake Brexit and every higher tax Britain.
The company is wholly owned by a UK citizen although is a successful global business. We should pay careful attention to the views of such talented entrepreneurs.
“It also shows that the authorities attempts to slow and damage the economy with a series of tax attacks on homes and cars, and with the slowing of credit”
Are you saying these were deliberate policies aimed to harm the economy? Maybe to help derail Brexit?
The levers of state and economy are firmly in the hands of those who have committed themselves to a particular view of Brexit. Whitehall, FO, Treasury, HMG, BBC, MSM, CBI – all have nailed their flag to Remain.
Not just their judgement but their characters are exposed. They run the risk of being proved not just fools but cowards. Is it inconceivable that these prophets of doom will make use of their power and privilege to ensure their predictions aren’t falsified?
Yes. Of course.
One finds in my part of the country, at least, we are not divided as Remainers bark on about. They wish.
Bring on the People’s Vote! Watch them cry. The vote will increase for Leave fantastically.
Then perhaps they should do the honourable thing and resign from our Parliament which they have so abused to the point where it could become a total boil in need of permanent lancing.
They have rubbished every single facet of democratic behaviour. They are not far right or far left just far out and not in keeping
Nice spin. Unemployment went up by 8,000.
8,000 people facing problems paying for their homes and food because of Tory Brexit.
In the real world, Brexit can be summed up in one word: Dyson.
Repky Unemployment fell to 4%
Still waiting for those 500,000 job losses in the year following a Leave vote Andy ?
@JR reply; Nice switch, from @Andy’s real world numbers to statistical percentages…
Look at Dyson’s statement. He is moving HQ to focus on Asia. If Dyson were moving due to brexit he would be moving to the EU. The threat of Venezuela in the north Sea with Corbyn must have something to do with it also.
Another large Japanese consumer electronics company has moved its head office to The Netherlands. It affects 10 jobs out of 30 jobs.
Other firms moving their head office there are renting an accommodation address.
Keep calm and carry on.
Dyson is leaving because he is concerned Brexit won’t happen or Corbyn becomes PM.
He has repeatedly complained about the bias against his company by the EU. Another of your flat earth comments.
@ Andy
Unemployment is maybe too low, And that with some 2.5 million foreigners in the labour force. Suppose they leave. I do not envy BoE policymakers.
“because of Tory Brexit”
Thanks to the instinctively anti-Brexit Tory who is in charge of it the Tory Brexit is turning into a pile of dung.
However it would be preferable to a Labour Brexit whereby the EU would still control our external trade policy and large segments of our internal economy, and without us even having the 13% of votes that we have now as a member state.
These outcomes are also the opposite of what socialists like John Redwood and Jeremy Corbyn claim is going on, when they endlessly plead for more government borrowing, more government spending and even laxer monetary policy.
The UK is doing well because have a strong supply side and one of the free-est trading regimes in the world Not yet free enough, but if we Leave the EU we’ll be able to abolish tariffs completely.
Few however will agree with John Redwood that slowing house price inflation is a bad thing.
In order for young people to have a chance of buying a home, house prices need to be falling, not continuing to rise at more or less the same rate as inflation as a whole.
Neither is slowing consumer borrowing and falling car imports a bad thing at time when households have already spent more than they’ve earned for a record 8 quarters in row, banks are looking dangerously over lent in insecure credit and the government still has a significant budget deficit and two trillion pound National Debt.
John Redwood seems to be reporting, as it if it’s news, the fact that the Remainers are seeking to take advantage of his vote against the the Withdrawal Agreement, as a means to postpone us Leaving the EU.
Every man and his dog told him that’s what would happen, and it’s the reason Remainers voted against it.
I can tell him that the chances of us Leaving the EU on March 29th without the Withdrawal Agreement are zero.
Remainers are on strong ground now to delay Brexit. There’s definitely a majority in Parliament for it, and there’s even majority in the polls for delaying Remaining in, the event that Mrs May lost the vote.
In fact, apart from the Deal itself, the only option the polls show a majority against, is ‘NO Deal’ and the latter shows a bigger majority against than accepting the Deal
I would be happy to bet Mr Redwood £100,000 that we will NOT Leave the EU on March 29th . The UK will postpone its’ departure date. Then the uncertainty really will start to bite.
Bear Lloyd
What is your real name? Someone will take your bet.
Of course it is important to remember that the UK is still a member of the European Union. The UK has not yet left this most restrictive of democratic, legislative political and economic straitjackets. So, what exactly is going on here?
Why is the UK roaring ahead of other EU member states in terms of FID, employment growth, business start-ups, GDP growth etc?
Do foreign companies now view the UK as a safe haven? A stable place to do business as opposed to the union infected, sclerotic social economy basket-case that is France?
Are they shunning Germany as the German taxpayer is facing down the barrel of potential losses totalling trillions of sovereign debt defaults from Italy, Spain and other EU nations the German taxpayer’s been propping?
And Ireland? What will happen when their favourable business tax arrangements are removed by the EU?
The formula for good business is simple. Flexible labour markets. Low cost of doing business. Anti-punitive corporation tax framework. Stable legal system that protects and promotes private property rights and the encourages profit generation thereby stimulating further capital investment.
All of this would be put at risk if we stay in the EU and if the UK electorate decides to elect an authoritarian, hard left government. Both outcomes would be intolerable though the latter would be an expression of the democratic will of the people and for which we would pay a very heavy price in terms of lost freedoms, destruction of free-speech and the bankruptcy of the UK
The immeasurably vile Remain clan in the Commons and their dripping hypocrisy, stupidity, lies and ignorance will eventually be exposed for their charlatan behaviour and infantile tantrums.
Absolutely, the EU is a sham democracy, the grossly expensive twin location EU Parliament is a pantomine, the power lies with the unelected Commission and the Council of Ministers where small countries or region of a country can veto our interests or their collective interests.
Keep up the good work, JR. There is a growing awareness that the globalists are inimical to personal freedom, and to opportunities for jobs and trade.
An article in the Telegraph today highlights the ‘stinkbomb’ that Mike Pompeo, the U.S. Secretary of State, thew into the cosy, complacent and self-serving agenda of Davos. The Remainers are of the same mindset. Your blog yesterday on the ‘Revolt of the Motorists’ in France is symptomatic of this unfolding consciousness among electorates that they have been hoodwinked for too long. A new dawn is emerging.
The only thing these people should fear is the civil unrest that will happen if we don’t leave on the 29th March this year
In due course, Project Fear Remainers may qualify for anti-depression therapy funded by the EU.
Your diary tells us the good news. The media only gives us the bad news. All the momentum is with the Remainers who tell us endlessly that ‘crashing out’ would be a total disaster. Unless the Leavers can get a hearing on tv and radio, confront the Remainers, and start telling the Country that leaving with ‘no deal’ is perfectly OK, we are doomed to stay in the EU.
Where is the ERG group? – they are conspicuous with their silence. How can the BBC keep getting way with putting 4 Remainers against 1 Leaver on ‘Question Time?
We are heading for disaster. Help!
ColinD.
The disconnect between the Establishment and the general public is one reason why the vote in favour of UK independence came as such a shock to the Remainers. In the BBC group think mindset, their opinions are the only ones that matter.
Reminds me a bit of Nicolae Ceaușescu’s disconnect with the ordinary Romanians epitomised by his famous last speech followed by his arrest, trial and execution.
They say “We cannot find the quality of Leaver to join the panels. There are not enough of them.”
Yet Ms Abbot and Ms Lucas make the grade.
It is appalling that in Parliament and the establishment we have a large number who would damage the UK and democracy in their drive to overturn the result of a democratic referendum.
I hope that in Parliament at least we have a cull at the next general election. Their treachery should be highlighted at the time of the election.
What’s the plan for stopping the no deal bill? Is it to withhold the queen’s consent? If so, why is this plan not simply stopped dead in its tracks?
Davos is beyond my ken.
A gathering mid Winter of bankers and the very rich, enjoying their wealth whilst forecasting financial gloom and doom.
Do they see brexit as a loss of their influence and control as does Brussels.
A woman “entrepreneur” on Today programme rolling the whole lot together- women are being unequally whacked by the government due to Brexit, women can only put together small businesses because they’re being whacked by somebody or another, they can’t afford to move to Singapore because they have children to feed and clothe so why should Dyson be able to? blah blah.
Eye rollingly dreadful stuff from the independent BBC
If the BBC want to give airtime to dotty opinions, fair enough, but it’s the fact that that they are aired without challenge because they conform to BBC “groupthink”. If an anyone goes against the received opinion the presenters interrupt them incessantly to obscure their point.
It’s time to scrap the Licence Fee, the BBC is beyond redemption.
Sir JR
This is good news in terms of employment and real wage growth particularly at the lower end.
But we still need to work on productivity and what is important here is, how many of the new jobs carry more than the minimum wage?
Equally important is how many of these jobs are full time. The ONS definition of employed considers you to be employed if you work for just one hour a week.
Reply Most are full time. Indeed female full time employment increased and part time decreased in the most recent numbers with a good net gain
On the general subject of Brexit, I found it very disconcerting a couple of days ago to see a video clip of Mark Francois stating that, in order “to try and move things along”, the ERG’s minimum position is to secure the removal of the Irish backstop from the legally binding Withdrawal Agreement.
Let us say that Labour won the next election, but the Conservative Government issued a warning that letting them into Downing Street would cause the break-up of the UK. If Labour then agreed to let the Conservatives remain in Downing Street in return for the removal of the warning, would their voters not feel cheated?
Great news on the jobs front, despite our own government’s attempts to derail growth – But I don’t see any of this good news being trumpeted by our beloved BBC…
It is no use having good news if nobody gets to hear about it…
So Mr rees Mogg is to back Mrs May! Well well
Reply I don’t think that is what he said. He said he would look again at the WA if the backstop were removed and there was something new about the money.
I listened to the Today show this morning for the first time in ages. The bias towards Remain was almost constant and blatant.
The BBC openly referred to a second referendum as the “People’s Vote” and there was hardly any mention of the good employment data.
I will again write to my MP about this propaganda in the hope it does some good.