The pound rises against the Euro and dollar

Good silence from the anti Brexit commentators over recent rises in the pound as we get closer to the date to leave the EU.
They are none too noisy about the latest IMF forecast either where the IMF think the UK will grow faster than Germany this year.
That’s the magic of Brexit!
7 Comments
I would be careful of the interpreting the Forex markets as an oracle of common sense, around big news events I have witnessed what I believe to be clear evidence the banks can force huge movements in price and make things go the opposite way that expected.
Sir JR,
According to the FT the rise in the Pound is due to the expectation that we will make a del with the EU or have a second referendum, so there are obviously different views on the reasons for the rise in the value of the Pound
Off topic.
Clair Balding recently “We should have a second referendum. In real life there is a court of appeal.”
I answer this and all those who say Brexit voters are dying so should be ignored:
– The 2016 referendum WAS our court of appeal. 40 years after the first hearing.
– Most Remain voters of 1975 are dead. A lot of them didn’t have to live through its consequences. I was a teenager and didn’t get a vote then. Now I am told I am too old for my vote to count now.
Let’s go back to 1975 “What do we want ? Our population replaced. When do we want it ? NOW”
I was there. I do not recall it.
The extreme-remain grouping of MPs seems to have the upper hand at the moment.
I don’t see how the Leavers are going to navigate the last few ( please God, no more ) weeks of BREXIT.
What’s the plan?
Isn’t the problem now the ignorance of many MPs about WTO? Hundreds seem think hysterical repetition of “cliff edge”, “catastrophe” and “national suicide” is an adequate substitute for thought and knowledge.
They are in a position to cause real damage to Britain’s negotiating position, let alone to the jobs and welfare of millions. May we hope that Members who know better, like our host, will continue to make every effort to lighten their colleagues’ darkness?
Sir John,
The markets thinks we’re staying in! Status quo means stability and known circumstances. You Brave Brexiteers better get your jogging pants on, or we’ll be stuck in EU servitude for ever and a day.
Reply I think the markets responded favourably to good economic news on jobs and pay
This is just market manipulation in my opinion, sell GDP now, (right this minute) and you will make money. The banks turn the trend around the middle of the week and its just hit the mid week high.