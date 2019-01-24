Thanks to the CAB in Wokingham for helping people

Today I visited the CAB. I thought I was just dropping by their stall in the Marketplace to hear how well they were doing encouraging people to save money on their energy bills. CAB were telling people about how to switch tariffs or supplier to get a better deal. They were also explaining how to improve insulation and efficiency of boilers and machines at home to cut demand. I am all in favour of green policies which save us money, letting us stay warm and clean whilst using less power. Thats a win win for us all. Getting on the cheapest tariff can also help with the family budget.

Whilst at the stall I was invited to visit their offices and meet more of the staff and volunteers. I was pleased to learn they are recruiting more people who would like to help others in the community, and are training them so they can be confident in the advice they provide. I like to keep in touch with the CAB and hear of any problems affecting a number of people, especially where government might be able to help or to do something better or differently to cut down on the numbers.

I said a big thank you to all involved. The CAB are always interested in recruiting more volunteer advisers. It can be very worthwhile and interesting work.