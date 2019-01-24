Thanks to the CAB in Wokingham for helping people

By johnredwood | Published: January 24, 2019

Today I visited the CAB. I thought I was just dropping by their stall in the Marketplace to hear how well they were doing encouraging people to save money on their energy bills. CAB were telling people about how to switch tariffs or supplier to get a better deal. They were also explaining how to improve insulation and efficiency of boilers and machines at home to cut demand. I am all in favour of green policies which save us money, letting us stay warm and clean whilst using less power. Thats  a win win for  us all. Getting on the cheapest tariff can also help with the family  budget.

Whilst at the stall I was invited to visit their offices and meet more of the staff and volunteers.  I was pleased to learn they are recruiting more people who would like to help others in the community, and are training them so they can be confident in the advice they provide.  I like to keep in touch with the CAB and hear  of any problems affecting a number of people, especially where government might be able to help or  to do something better or differently to cut down on the numbers.

 

I said a big thank you to all  involved. The CAB are always interested in recruiting  more volunteer advisers. It can be very worthwhile and interesting work.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page