Parliament and the Executive

For the Tuesday debate in accordance with the EU Withdrawal Act the government has tabled a neutral motion on our exit from the EU. The motion simply says Parliament has considered the matter of our withdrawal. Parliament after all has debated little else for the entire last two and a half years. It has also legislated twice to leave the EU on 29 March 2019. As I made clear to the Commons when we passed the EU Withdrawal Notification Act, that was the decision point. Parliament’s wish to send the Article 50 letter should have been the end to the debate on the principle of leaving.
Some in Parliament have now decided they would like to move amendments to the government motion to undermine the legislation Parliament has put through to allow us to leave. It is true that passing a motion next week cannot of itself change the law, so unless the law is amended we will still leave. Some hope that if Parliament expresses a strong view that it has changed its mind it might get the government to think again. That would be unwise given the solemn promise made by Parliament and government that we would implement the decision of the referendum.
Some opponents of Brexit have therefore decided they wish to rewrite Parliamentary rules to try to legislate to stop Brexit against the wishes of the government. It has long been the practice agreed by all parties in government that government has three advantages over any other group in the House in order to allow it to govern. The first is that government leads over the choice of business in the Commons to allow it to get its legislative programme through. It still of course needs a majority for each proposal and may have to allow extensive debate and disagreement, often resulting in compromises. It would not be easy or orderly for any group of MPs to propose a Bill and then to try to get it through against other groups competing for time and support. All governments have readily made time available for private members bills and for Opposition debates as part of the deal over cross party working.
The second is anything that requires taxes to be raised and public money to be spent should need Parliamentary consent based on a resolution put to the House by a Minister. The government has to take responsibility for the whole budget and needs to keep control of spending as best it can.
The third is where a power to be exercised is a so called prerogative or Crown power the PM and the government act for the Crown or seek the Crown’s assent. Other groups of MPs cannot claim to act in the name of the Crown nor exercise any such powers. Government Ministers negotiate with foreign governments on behalf of the UK.
The wish of some to legislate to delay or prevent our exit from the EU comes up against all of these issues. The Cooper and Grieve amendments wish to alter the idea of government business motions, asserting that their proposed bills would take precedence over anything the government might wish to do, with guaranteed Parliamentary time. They argue wrongly that their bills do not have any financial implications so they do not need a Money resolution. They ignore the involvement of prerogative powers in negotiating and signing international treaties.
The government’s strongest case in pushing back on these revolutionary constitutional proposals is that clearly any decision to extend our membership of the EU has substantial financial implications. Under the EU Withdrawal Act our payments to the EU cease on March 29 2019. The government has no power to authorise payments for contributions and programmes after that date. The so called £39bn of the Withdrawal Agreement would need new legislation to authorise it. All payments up to 29 March are legal under the European Communities Act, but this Act ceases to be on our Statute book after March 29th. Staying in for longer would doubtless be expensive and should need a government motion to approve the spending, with Treasury consent that it is affordable within the revised budget.
The government would also be right to warn that moving over to a new system of choosing how to spend Parliamentary time could make government very difficult. If a government cannot be sure of enough time to try to get its programme through it cannot govern effectively. Any government with a small majority will be especially at a disadvantage. Were this to be established as a new precedent then the next government with a decent majority would presumably legislate to stop Parliament having such extensive rights, and might make things less flexible and friendly to backbenchers and opposition than they are today under a settlement that has lasted for many years.
The government can also point out the EU has not offered us a few months delay on Article 50 and that would require negotiation with the EU over the terms. The EU would wish to negotiate with the government, not with a temporary alliance of MPs.
9 Comments
The campaigns to delay or stop Brexit and the moves to subvert democracy are increasingly out of step with the People’s wishes.
This is a potentially dangerous situation for our country.
Remain politicians and the Prime Minister need to step back from their extreme and rebellious ideas and consider the importance of holding up democracy.
I think your view that this is a potentially dangerous situation is correct. Attempts to engineer a constitutional revolution inside Parliament run the risk of spilling outside Parliament. That would have unforseen and uncontrollable consequences.
Every claim made by the Brexiters has been proved false, most recently Liam Fox’s shamefaced admission that there’s going to be no rolling over of the 100s of deals the EU has with the wider world. And we know Leave committed criminal acts. It is high time Parliament put an end to the Brexit fiasco
I see the “People’s Vote” have withdrawn their amendment.
Do MPs really want to be seen overturning the biggest democratic vote in history by trying to extending (cancel) Article 50 ? Somebody should ask them in public. The BBC never will.
An informative article on imminent Parliamentary amendments. Certainly situations that are without precedent.
I thought the government would not be legally bound by such amendments and could effectively ignore them. The other response was to shut down Parliament and deny time for them to be effective.
Good morning.
I would like to thank our kind host on this summary.
At the moment it looks to me like either, the WA or BREXIT proper. I have never been a fan of BREXIT proper and all the other options are now too late. Unlike Mike, I can move on 😉
What the people and business need is certainty. Currently this is not happening. It is clear form what Acorn published yesterday, and what I highlighted also, is that the UK government has not been negotiating for and on the behalf of the British people and their decision to Leave the EU. I will post again the link and highlight what was said by Mr. Barnier.
You did make clear to the Commons when it passed the EU Withdrawal Notification Act that in your view Parliament’s wish to send the Article 50 letter should have been the end to the debate on the principle of leaving. I noticed the looks of puzzlement on several of your colleagues’ faces. Do you imagine that Parliament is not allowed to change its mind? If that is what you think, you are ignorant of the only and only rule of the UK’s constitution! Kindly respect our traditions and practice in future
When the Prime Minister writes to us all and says “We will implement what you decide” then no, Parliament is not allowed to “change its mind”.
It’s taken this entire saga to finally expose the contempt that some Parliamentary MPs have for the views and the democratic voting preferences of the people that these self same MPs are elected to represent
We can now see in fine detail the identities of those MPs who choose to challenge democracy itself. Their authoritarian, elitist instincts are a sight to behold, offensive in the extreme and deserving of absolute democratic retribution and revenge at the next GE
These self same MPs voted for legislation that afforded the British people a referendum and now they challenge its conclusions. Cake and eat it politics
I don’t believe I have ever seen this degree of shamelessness, arrogance and absolute contempt shown before by elected MPs for the process and consequences of a democratic vote.
Grieve and Cooper are reprehensible. If I was a wealthy man I would campaign specifically against any MP who behaved in this manner but these two MPs are beyond the pale. The sheer temerity that they should conspire with the EU and no doubt the leaders of both parties to undermine the result of the EU referendum
I still believe that this PM is working with Remain MPs to circumvent the referenda result and keep us tied into the EU. May has shown herself to be utterly without honour and morality.
Her ‘No deal Brexit’ promise is in effect a threat to Remain. May knows that any UK-EU deal will keep us tied into the EU in some form or another. I want to see WTO and full sovereignty. May doesn’t.
It is now the solemn duty of all Brexit MPs to challenge and defeat in whatever way they can muster this threat to Brexit from those who refuse to accept our democratically expressed wishes. Failure to do so would have disastrous consequences for public confidence in our democratic institutions.
I hope that at the next GE those MPs that chose to confront the veracity of the referendum result will be voted out Parliament by their constituents and sent packing into obscurity and irrelevance