Let me give a cheer for the Bank of England

Regular readers will know I have been critical of the Bank for its tough squeeze on car loans and mortgages since March 2017. Some of you have written in to support the Bank, claiming with them that the build up of consumer debt and mortgages is worrying and they are right to rein it in.
So I was pleased to read the recent speech of the Deputy Governor Broadbent who has offered a more considered position by the Bank of England. They now acknowledge that there has been no worrying increase in consumer debt as reflected in credit card, overdraft and other borrowing. The main increase in consumer borrowing has occurred through an increase in student loans as more people graduate from universities under the loan system. As the Bank recognises, much of this debt will never be repaid, and it is more a state debt than a personal one as repayments are only made above certain income levels. It is more of a graduate tax on success. There has been a more modest rise in car loans, but as the Bank now accepts most of this is a kind of hire contract. There is no risk for the individual who would simply surrender the car. The individual does not own it. The Bank also accepts that the ratios and spread of these car loan hire contracts is sufficiently broad for there to be no great risk to the financing houses responsible.
I hope this more thorough analysis by the Bank will lead to a relaxation of policy on car hire contracts. I hasten to add I have no personal interest as I do not want one myself. There are however many people who would like to renew their car and buy a more fuel efficient and clean vehicle, currently restrained by the squeeze.
The Bank also points out that mortgage affordability is considerably above the levels that prevailed in the years before the banking crash. Whilst house prices are on average well up and a higher multiple of earnings than in the 1990s, the much lower interest rates means that mortgage outgoings are not up as a proportion of income on normal levels at the end of the last century. Again the Bank rightly confirms my view that there is no excessive mortgage debt problem out there.
Both our housing and our car market have been damaged by high and increased transaction taxes, by changes to other tax arrangements and by a credit squeeze. It is time to relax it a bit. I am glad I can now agree with the Bank’s analysis, which seems thorough and convincing over this issue of debt.
Good morning.
I am one of those who believe, and still believe, that the BoE is right to reign in some spending. Interest rate are still far to low for savers who rarely get a mention. People need to hold some cash for a rainy day and need to know that its spending power compared to inflation will at least hold. That is not the case today.
More and more people are having to raise larger deposits for their first home. At the moment, as our kind host says, rates are low and repayments easy but, but what if the market changes as history has repeatedly shown ? What then ?
I advocate growth, but growth that is sustainable.
The car has been attacked by Supranational, national and local government. Whether it be through regulation (electric car nonsense) or through taxation and fines.
And in anycase, one swallow does not a summer make 😉
” repayments easy ” ? That depends on what financial status you have. Those losing their jobs at JLR and M&S won’t think so. And what about the constant new arrivals that have to be paid for? Who will be paying for THEIR housing ( and the rest of the freebies )? WE will – – and meanwhile – we throw £55m a day to the EU – God knows what on HS2 and a pile of money into foreign rulers pockets, under the name of “Foreign aid.”
Greg Hands MPis correct in his tweet repeated in conhome, some Tory ministers threatening to resign from government unless allowed to vote with a Labour amendment!
I ask: Why are they not sacked? Tory govt repeatedly tries to threaten everyone against a Corbyn govt!
Boles with working Cooper! Letwin and Clarke wanting to work with Labour! It shows that some of us are right different cheeks of the same arse as the EU is the govt and parliament a show for personal greed, kudos and life style.
What are these associations doing? Clarke and Letwin will leave at the next election so EU kamaksy behaviour does not matter to them, it should for their party.
Indeed the banks are absurdly restrictive and very expensive on fees, margins, terms and loan to values. This especially for buy to lets (where are foolish chancellor is taxing “profits” that are not real and charging an extra 3% up to 15% total on transactions – thus slowly killing a vital whole industry). Loan for commercial property and development are very restrictive and expensive. This damages the provision of much needed housing very significantly indeed.
It is very odd that I can find an unsecured loan a £25K (for perhaps a holiday, a boat or just to waste at about 2.99% APR and yet the same bank want far more for a sensible property development loan fully secured on a property worth double the lending. This is surely totally irrational? If I have say £100K to put on deposit the main banks offer only about 0.5% at best but if you want on overdraft they often charge from 12% to even 68% for one of the main high street banks. Competition is severely lacking in banking they are getting away with murder. Charging 24 to 136 times what they pay on deposits!
On student loans over half of the debt and interest will never be repaid worse still about least half of the degrees have little of no value anyway. Plus the student has lost three or more years of a wage and work experience. Even people qualifying as doctors will struggle to pay of the full debt they have built up (over five or six years) and this debt will also severely restrict what they can borrow to buy a house or flat. Far more people should study while working and learn on the job.
I think more worrying is the ‘government’ debt and continuing budget deficits which require the raiding of capital markets, thereby reducing the overall finance that is available to productive industry. The solution is a radical downsizing of the government and public sector, including wholesale elimination of quangos and a bonfire of ludicrous regulations which serve only to disrupt production.
Exactly.
Your remarks show a staggering lack of understanding of the real world for just about everyone under the age of 50.
Buy to Let is a product largely for the baby boomers. It was a way for them to further hoard national wealth. Having left school with few qualifications, they were then gifted free higher education, they bought their own detached homes for £1500, collectively they refused to build more homes as the population grew, they have gold plated final salary pension schemes, they bought up second homes – further pricing their children’s generation out of the market, and then – because they don’t like foreigners- they voted for Brexit, making their children permanently poorer.
Thank you baby boomers. Your generation has failed.
Voting Brexit made their children permanently poorer? What would Remain mean? Ruled by Brussels, who would undoubtedly increase our daily contribution manyfold. And with the borders gone, Merkel would have invited millions into the EU and then directed them all to the UK, where they would all be “entitled” to sit back in their taxpayer funded houses watching their English slaves going to work and pay taxes, just to keep the new arrivals nice and comfy.
The minimum school leaving age increased from 12 to 14 in 1918, to 15 in 1947 and 16 in 1972. Please don’t make the mistake of believing all of these people are of inferior intelligence, don’t confuse intelligence with education. My children have been brought up to respect everyone and not underestimate anybody and it has stood them well to value people rather than certificates.
Overall participation in higher education increased from 3.4% in 1950, to 8.4% in 1970, 19.3% in 1990 and 33% in 2000.15. Andy, when it was free there were many less teenagers allowed to go. Often your higher education was provided at your own expense after work, or by your employer during and after work.
And you, Andy, need to grow up and out of that hatred you express to and about everyone who dares to disagree with you.
Why are you still here?
Andy,
Restrain yourself. Comment on the absurdities of Brexit, from your youthful perspective but do not pick a fight with the politically most powerful generation in your country. Better to wait until you have reached a more mature age..
You really do not understand anything much do you?
My medical student son completes his five year degree with £80k of debt.
I think he would have been a lot better off choosing another career. He will not earn decent money until his eighth year having not earned anything at all for his first five (seven if you include sixth form.)
It is no wonder that Scotland voted Remain. Clearly they think being in the EU works very well for them – no thanks to the English taxpayer funding their degrees and their inheritances (elderly care fees.)
Quite correct LL. There is too great a disparity betwee the returns on deposits and the cost of borrowing. It comes about because of the lack of competition between banks who have a government sanctioned monopoly.
Broadbent didn’t merely exclude Student Debt from his numbers. He excluded car finance as well and the fact that within his narrower definition, consumer debt is no higher as a proportion of income than it was 25 years ago, is misleading.
Broadbent however was meticulously honest. He went on to say that were risks to personal contract purchases used to buy cars (debts not counted in his numbers), but they were skewed towards the lender rather than the consumer.
But that still means the debt is in the system, and someone is bearing the risk. It might also make it more likely that the borrower will default.
If large numbers defaulted at the same time it would flood the market with unsaleable used cars and the security (such it is) would be gone.
Suggesting that mortgage debt is sustainable simply because the interest payments are affordable at our present freakishly low interest rates is disgraceful. The banking system has to be able to survive a rise in interest rates to, at the very least, historically normal levels.
Some of these loans are going to be with people for the next 30 years during which the value of their security might rise very little, of even fall
Broadbent however was again honest and repeated the warnings given by Carney about the parallels which now exist between the leveraged loan market and subprime mortgages that defaulted 10 years ago and triggered a global financial crisis.
British banks are less exposed to the leveraged loan market than they were to the subprime market a decade ago. But there’s still a noticeable risk.
Mortgage loan books were rescued ten years ago because there was so much leeway available to cut interest rates and make the mortgage loans affordable. There is now virtually none. You can’t charge interest rates of less than zero.
The fact that nearly half the student loan book is likely to default with the taxpayer picking up the bill does not mean that it’s not ‘consumer debt’. It simply means that it’s the worst consumer debt of all i.e already expected to default.
Which is why the ONS has insisted it gets added to the Budget Deficit. Until a few weeks ago John Redwood was going about his merry way demanding yet more government borrowing whilst quoting budget deficit numbers which excluded altogether this already near dead debt.
If a company accountant did that he’d be prosecuted.
The fact however that the Bank is now satisfied that debt is sustainable (whether it’s right or not is another matter) is a vindication of its’ policy and analysis to date. Not a cue to become more reckless.
The main reason new car sales have slowed back to where they were five years ago is because of regulatory and model changes. There’s no point in buying a new car if the model is just about to be updated
And perhaps people are gradually getting the message that there’s no gain to be had in wasting their income endlessly borrowing to replace cars long before they’ve worn out, and keeping car importers, foreign car manufacturers’ lavish car dealerships and finance companies in the style to which they’ve become accustomed.
People instead see benefits in spending it on services here, which has the further advantage of keeping the money circulating in their own locality and within the UK.
If we spend more on cars and the interest on borrowing the on the money required to buy them, we have less to spend on locally generated services.
Reply Do not lie about what I write. I wish to spend more and tax less utilising the savings on EU contributions. Your comments would be better if you treated my approach fairly and if you did not always seek to post an article on my site longer than the original post
Well said, Sir John. Perhaps you should just bin such posts, and not allow the oxygen of publicity to someone ill informed with his own agenda, who simply wants to lecture you, and us.
Would a further cheer be appropriate to acknowledge that Deputy Governor Broadbent’s views seem to have been formed despite Brexit *as the BBC would say)?
His conversion comes too late to halt my call for an independent body, one more in tune with the economy, to set credit restriction measures.
This is as independent as you are likely to get.
The central bank of the UK has worked tirelessly to incite fear and uncertainty with their pro-EU propaganda. The have acted partially and with political malice.
Their mandate is offered to them so that they may act without recourse to political activity and to remain independent and to resist fiercely political pressure to act to accommodate political considerations. They have acted in defiance of that and they have done so willingly and with relish
They deserve not one iota of praise.
Their reputation’s been trashed. They have been exposed for what they are. Simply an extension of the Europhile political construct. That’s not reason to offer up our approbation but a reason to condemn what the bank’s become.
We really do need a purging of the body politic from top to bottom. To wash away the poison of New Labour and Common Purpose from our entire public infrastructure
A central bank equals central planning. Control of the money supply by that central bank means that bankers own the economy and run it for their benefit not ours.
I wonder if Anna Soubry has a car. If so God help us.
We know that she only has 863 votes out of 74,013, not sure about the car though!!!
A hint in the right direction, but how far can we really trust the anti-Brexit BoE while Carney heads it….?
Student loans, brought by labour in 1998, are mere examples of how socialist polices come back to bite us in the rear. They haven’t done anything to encourage a better educated professional class, and indeed have helped to dumb down the whole area of education.
Time to change all of this, but it will never happen while we are paupers within the dreadful EU – Outside we will be prosperous and able to charge appropriate fees to foreign students, while allowing the cleverest UK students to complete Uni without intolerable debts.
Well, as for me, I don’t ever use credit and I live within my means.
I believe people could actually better their standard of living by not allowing themselves to be pulled in by excessive consumerism and credit.
But then I’m of the Green Shield generation, who understand the virtue of working to own something rather than having it facilitated.
Steve
I tend to agree with much of what you say, but as long as borrowing has been sensibly calculated to be manageable, then it should be less of a problem.
Of course if you need to borrow then it is surely better to borrow to purchase things which are likely to increase in value, or make life or living much more efficient, than to do so on items which depreciate quickly, and which give very limited benefit or enjoyment.
Well said, Steve.
Perhaps the Andys of this world should try to live by those principles. He, and his ilk, really don’t understand that the ‘baby boomers’ of this world funded their own pensions and lifestyles by hard work and by avoiding, as you say, ”excessive consumerism” and certainly by avoiding debt. Many shuddered when they had to borrow to buy a house!
Andy-”I-want-it-all-and-I-want-it-now” wouldn’t get it. (He thinks the EU would get it for him.)
It makes a change for the BoE to come out with something that makes sense. Of course it came from a Deputy and not king Carney, the raving europhile, who always talks down our country. When is he due to leave?
BTW. The following BoE charts rarely get past moderation on Brexiteer sites. I won’t supply a link because that kills most of my posts.” Latest developments in the Bank’s money and credit statistics A visual summary “.
So let it be clear; the fact that a lot of the lines are trending down since the referendum, has nothing to do with the referendum and is purely coincidental. It is all that Hammond bloke’s fault.
Reply I have explained endlessly that the Bank decided to tighten money and credit from March 2017 and have done so, and I have explained why I think they are wrong.
JR
“I wish to spend more and tax less utilising the savings on EU contributions”
Sounds good to me.
I was going through this month’s diesel costs earlier, my God I didn’t realise how much tax I’m being charged ! Total rip off.
I still think the PCP loan scam will unravel. I can recall the days when seeing a Rolls Royce on the roads was something of an event. Now I see Bentleys, Astons, £70k BMWs etc. all the time. Who has that kind of cash to throw away on a depreciating asset?
I dont object to people buying under these scheme’s, good luck to them if they can afford it, but I do think it needs more regulation. If we do get an economic downturn there are going to be a lot of people burned by these deals along with a lot of bankrupt car dealers.
God blessed Ancient Egypt under Vizier Joseph of Egypt above all because Joseph was a man of prayer. Let’s all please pray for our country right now.
Did anyone else see an MP named Mark Francois – on live TV – ripping up a letter from the boss of Airbus warning about Brexit job cuts.
It made great TV.
It also shows the contempt with which the economically illiterate Brexiteer elite in the Tory party treat real people with real jobs.
Mr Francois literally demonstrating that his ideologue comes before other people’s prosperity.
Reply It shows Leavers are fed up with same old scares.