Questions for Remain

I am bored to tears with much of the conventional media, which simply recycle endless old Project Fear stories as if they were true, parades so called experts who always back Remain, and fail to ask any of these people the questions pro Leave would ask. The media interrupts and cross examines Leave supporters aggressively but rarely asks a difficult question of a Remain “expert” or supporter. So here’s the sort of questions they should be asked, in the interests of balance.
- Why do you want to give £39bn away to rich countries on the continent in return for 21 more months of talks with the EU?
- Why do you think the EU will give us a good deal on a future relationship in 21 months of talks after March, when they have failed to offer anything in the 2 years 9 months before March?
- Why will it be easier to get a good deal once we have given away the money than it is before we do so?
- Why did Remain tell us that leaving the EU meant leaving the single market and customs union if you now say we could negotiate our way back in?
- If you want to stay in either the single market or customs union what do you expect the EU to demand on freedom of movement, budget contributions and adherence to EU laws?
- Why should there be any delays at UK ports where we import food and drugs, when the UK will be controlling the borders there and when Customs and Excise have already said they can ensure a smooth incoming border?
- Why didn’t the UK economy collapse into recession and massive job losses as Remain and the government predicted for the first year after a Leave vote?
- How would you afford the tax cuts and spending increases which Brexiteers plan from the big savings on the EU budget? Do you accept a Brexit bonus budget will boost the economy?
- Would you like to see lower tariffs or no tariffs on tropical produce from emerging market poorer countries, as the UK can do that once out? Wouldn’t removing all tariffs on imported comp0nents for manufacture be a great idea as well?
- Wouldn’t another 21 to 45 months of talks prolong the very business uncertainty you dislike and worry about?
- What would you have said if Leave had refused to accept the 1975 referendum result and demanded a second referendum on the basis that Remain then lied by saying there would be no loss of sovereignty by joining the EEC/EU?
- Why do you have such a low view of our country that you think we cannot govern ourselves?
- Is there anything the EU has done that you think is wrong or damaging? If so why didnt you oppose or try to change it?
Sir John,
Excellent questions all; perhaps start by asking Mrs. May….
Could it be that those Remainers programmed to interrupt and not ask obvious questions belong to that group who find it intellectually challenging to distinguish one part of their anatomy from another?
Good morning John,
I just love the way you put things, I just wish I could bang a few heads together.
I’ve said it before but your posts should be required reading, keep up the good work.
Dear Gordon–Was told here the other day that letters from Sir J to the Telegraph would be useless because preaching to the converted. Don’t agree but for sake of argument assuming that is correct why doesn’t he write to the Guardian etc? Cannot believe they wouldn’t publish.
Thank you for keeping up the pressure.
The BBC will rarely ask these question.
If MPs vote to extend Article 50 they will be exposed as overturning democracy.
Sky is no better, I cannot bear to watch the ever smug Adam Boulton who constantly and persistently interrupts interviewees that support leave.
It will destroy the Conservative party too. If only the party can be taken over by the sound wing.
I see that Nick Bowles is yet another PPE chap, what is it about that course that draws such misguided people to it like moths to a flame. Then pumps out endless pro remain, green crap pushing, big government socialists who seem to think they are Tories!
Exposed by who and on what platform?
The BBC has had ample time to ask John’s questions but instead has provided a platform for plotters to openly discuss overturning democracy.
Any exposing of these plotters will not come from the BBC as it has been their main cheerleader.
Look at the way each political “panel” is outnumbered by Remainers and how the sole Brexit representative is nearly always introduced as an “ardent Brexiteer”.
Dear Stephen–Ah but we are talking the magic bunk of representative democracy so what they say cannot be wrong. Be even funnier if it weren’t true.
Quite right, but leaving out some left of centre questions.
•. How would the stability and growth pact affect the ability to pursue fiscal measures to expand the UK economy?
•. How would the four freedoms inhibit the Labour Party Manifesto – particularly wrt contestability?
• In what ways do you believe the EU is democratic?
•. If you agree with the explanation that the EU is in its very existence (ie through Treaties), politically technocratic and undemocratic, and economically neoliberal, then how would you suggest that remaining would enable you to reform these characteristics.
Oth
I could go on, but Bill Mitchell, Ashok Modi, Wolfgang Streek, Heiner Flassbeck and many others (including contributors to BfB), say it all, and much better than I.
It is quite apparent that Remainers who talk about uncertainty have never run a business.
Sudden loss of key staff, maternity and paternity leave, failure of main suppliers and debtors, a remorseless stream of government diktats on the environment, employee legislation, tax changes, sudden increases in staffing costs through minimum wage increases, costs of energy etc are all dealt with on almost a daily basis.
That somehow Brexit is the only cause is risible. Anna Soubry is a lawyer. That sums her up.
And finally any journalist worth his salt should ask whether the Remain spokesperson has a vested interest in the UK staying in the EC for example a EU funded sinecure or a pied a terror in Europe or a family relation employed by the EC. I always find a vested interest is at the heart of most people’s ardent support for Remain (usually a property in France or Spain!)
Never yet heard a positive message from a Remainer
Only ever hear of fear stories if we leave, or denials about the future direction if we stay in.
The Five Presidents report which outlines the future direction of the EU never gets a mention, why not if it is so good !
Remainers generally use the Straw Man fallacy and the Proof by Assertion( Repetition) fallacy in their replies but also use the full lexicon of deceit.
In pre-history such Ugs and Ogs were simply hit on the head with a club as even sign language was useless on them.
In Greek mythology Alexander the Great cut through their tangled knot with a down sweep of his sword.
We’ve advanced since then and whenever they appear on our TV box we simply switch channels and watch the mating of frogs in close-up
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fallacies
Remainers know we already have the best deal. Nearly 60% of the electorate now recognise this. Do the honest thing and support democracy with another referendum putting remain against whatever flavour you brexiters agree on. Except you can’t agree.
How about:
1) Why do you have no faith in our country to govern itself?
2) Those MPs who are determined that Brussels should do much of their workload, why on earth do we need 650 UK MPs? Do you support a smaller UK Government in return for being governed by your beloved Brussels?
Is taking “no-deal Brexit” off the table equivalent to giving the EU a veto over Brexit?
Should the EU be able to veto Brexit?
The EU has fallen from about 55% of the UK’s total exports in 2006 to 44% by 2017. If that 44% makes it essential to be part of the customs union, at what proportion of exports would that cease to be the case? 35%? 25%? 15%?
Does it make sense to lock the UK’s trading agreements into the EU in perpetuity, when it is a falling share of trade over the long term?
Project fear by the elitists cranks up a gear. We have threats of nuclear armageddon once more. The higher the gear the higher the sound of whining the cogs make.
14. Are you read for your kin to be signed up as conscripts in the EU Army?
15. Would you rather your country be a rule taker or be a rule maker?
You are, as usual, exactly right on all of the above. Any Questions again just one leave supporter (Rocco Forte) with all the other including the chair all seeming to be heavily pro remain. Gauke sounded particularly dire. The BBC is staffed almost entirely by lefty, remainer, green crap, PC arts graduates who seem to be incapable of actually thinking. They just ‘believe’ in the ‘BBC group think’ religion.
Excellent pieces in the Telegraph today from Daniel Hannan on Singapore and Venezuela that seems to the choice the UK now has. With a real Conservative party or Corbyn/SNP.
Singapore is now twice as wealthy per head (as the UK) from half as wealthy back in the fifties. But the UK apparently is doomed if we leave the EU according to most of our largely idiotic MPs!
Suggesting that remainders have a low view of our country is deeply insulting.
We already do govern ourselves. Government governs with the permission and authority of Parliament. Not the other way round. You of all people should know this.
Excellent points, would that they were more widely promulgated. A problem that we face is that many “Remainers” have an anti capitalist- socialist – brotherhood of man – we are all European – leanings in a tree hugging sort of way. These are partly due to the Educational system, the BBC and media preaching “Fairness” as fairness of outcome rather than that o opportunity.
We urgently need reform of the Conservative Party to become something owned more by its members, selecting accountable local candidates and pursuing actual Conservative policies rather than continuing as Blairite Labour light.
We are all excessively bored with the way Brexit is discussed, everywhere – and they always rely on some alleged expert – A term much abused.
I received a monthly set of articles from the RAC – normally good stuff on motering, but they included one on Brexit, which spoke of ‘a cliff edge’ – This I objected to, and to their credit the RAC revised the article, but it was still full of ‘expert’ opinion and it was mostly nonsense.
I’m waiting to see if they have taken my updates and suggestions into consideration, or whether they will continue to pass on false scare stories.
I suspect much of this is done in ignorance, and a lemming attitude.
JR – Excellent questions, but please do not expect a rational answer from any remainers – their ability to read and understand has been switched off – they can no longer respond in a normal way because they don’t want any logic to change their fixated minds.
There is tacit agreement between Remainers and the media that the media does not push a point when the Remainer is in a state of difficulty in answering a counterpoint. They let them off the hook. It is blatant and is evidenced in the body language of the participants for all to see.
The scrapping of the notion of “No Deal” is ridiculous in even a child’s selling of a treasured old toy to his classmate. It is beyond adult conversation.
The media humours the absurd notion and automatically discredits itself as a national vehicle to which we should pay a licence fee.
Sir John,
Do you think a possible answer to 1 is that when the negotiations started, Mrs May and the negotiators discussed the fact that we were leaving a huge black hole in the EU finances (£39 billion appears to be the value of our normal contribution) for the current budget period they decided to play nice and came up with a work around and hence the 21 month “transition period” was born. If the whole process is seen under the Mrs May not being a member of the “nasty party” it makes some sense i.e. numbers of remain members of cabinet and trying to appease the losing side.