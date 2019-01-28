Parliament and the people

Tomorrow Parliament has to decide whether it wishes to serve the people or defy them.
Parliament promised the electorate a referendum. It enacted one. It promised to enact the decision of the UK people. After much huffing and puffing it sent the Article 50 letter to leave the EU. After even more regrets and Parliamentary objections it passed the EU Withdrawal Act to confirm in UK law our departure on the 29 March 2019. If it wishes to serve the people it will now concentrate on making a success of our departure and do everything it can to use the new freedoms, money and controls we gain by exit.
Instead there are determined factions within Parliament who want to stop Brexit altogether, or who seek to delay or undermine it in the name of a having a so called soft Brexit, partial Brexit, late Brexit or half in half out Brexit. They have tried before to persuade the Parliament that we should stay in the Customs Union we voted to leave, and lost the votes. They have tried before to say we should stay in the single market or closely aligned to it though we voted to leave it, and again lost the votes. Both Remain and Leave made crystal clear in the referendum leaving the EU meant leaving both single market and customs union. The UK government sent a leaflet to every household telling us just that. The EU has always said that. The EU says you cannot cherry pick, you can’t stay in the bits some like about the EU without accepting lots of rules, costs and laws you may not like.
The forces of Remain in the Commons now dare to say they are the defenders of Parliamentary democracy, by wanting further debate and more votes. The irony is crushing, as they only want more debates and more votes to stop us regaining control of our laws, our borders and and our money. They refuse to accept that their view has been given more than three years of air time in the referendum and in the endless repetitious debates they have required us to hold. It dominates the airwaves of the conventional media, where the Just Leave cause is given little time, always interrupted, and always bookended by “experts” saying we are wrong. A group of Remain MPs who spent our years in the EU telling us no one was interested in details of EU policy and did their best to stop Parliament talking about it now want to talk about nothing else. MPs who told us the EU had no significant powers over us now tell us what the EU does is wide ranging and crucial.
The public think it is time Parliament got on with it. The majority do not want Parliament to reverse its Brexit legislation and keep us in. The public have spoken. Parliament promised. Parliament must now let us leave. To do otherwise is to go to war with the people.
A whole series of Leavers said we would not leave the single market, in fact they rubbished the very idea anyone would suggest doing anything so stupid – Gove, Paterson, Boris, Hannan, Farage etc
As you voted Remain your ideas about what Leavers said are totally irrelevant. If a single Leave voter complained I would listen. Likewise if 700,000 Leave voters marched for a second referendum (or if even one did) it would be relevant. But they didn’t. It is only Remain voters who are moaning.
Good morning.
Which begs the question. Would Remaining in the EU allow Parliament to debate and, if necessary, vote down any and all laws emanating from the EU ?
Because if it cannot then the main function of parliament is gone and, by extension, they have made themselves redundant to our needs.
Stand firm.
Exactly as you say:- the irony is crushing they just want parliament to prevent parliament from regaining control of our laws, borders and money. The leave cause is always interrupted (and outnumbered, certainly on the BBC usually about 5 to 1) and bookended by BBC think “experts” or failed politicians saying they are totally wrong.
To do otherwise is to go to war with the people. Furthermore it is likely to destroy the Tory Party and give us Corbyn/SNP and a trip to Venezuela. An appalling lack of leadership from the dim, socialist, electoral liability and giver of the highest taxes for 40 years Mrs T May has got us to this cul-de-sac.
How are we going to get out of it, not surrender to the EU, replace May with a real pro Brexit Conservative and win the next election? This surely is what must happen. The alternative of Corbyn and/or a Vassal State would be appalling.
I agree with your analysis and conclusion. We will soon find out if members of Parliament are fit for purpose or not.
Wind farms could be built along HS2 route under confidential Government plans I read. There is no end to the stupidity, economic and scientific illiteracy of government.
To make this project even more idiotic, more economically idiotic and more of an eyesore one assumes. If one has to have wind farms (and we clearly do not) then they need to be places where the wind blows best, not as an adornment to a pointless and over priced rail track or new school or business park. Politicians and bureaucrats simply do not care how much of taxpayers money they waste, so long as they can virtue signal with endless green crap it seems.
Mr Redwood, precisely so.
Parliament, the media, big business and the top ranks of the civil service, police and forces are chock full of those that follow the instructions of Global government. The UN and EU govern beyond the authority of the plebs. The votes of the MPs who are in this group will be recorded and, when new political parties, now being formed, replace the collaborator parties, they will face justice. There will be too many to imprison and a less expensive and appropriate way of dealing with the problem will be necessary.
Quite right as you always are on this matter. It is astonishing what little regard some MPs have for true Parliamentary representation. I read you to keep up my spirits, because you continue to clearly and evidentially counteract the nonsence from Remaniacs. – who are not the representative of most Remainers.
Sir JR
Lots of good points raised.
“To go to war with the People”
A quote with quite a bit of exaggeration but you seem to be carried away during this debate.
The public have spoken. Parliament promised. Parliament must now let us leave. To do otherwise is to go to war with the people.
If the mps put there own self interest aside and got out of the Westminster bubble they would see and hear the anger in Britain, goes against us and you forfeit any rights to be in Parliament and will be removed one way or another, the remoaners by there actions have sowed the seeds of civil unrest, the people are sick to the back teeth of your total betrayal of the democratic vote and you will pay for it if you do not carry out our wish to leave the Eu and that means no back door deal to stay in a custom union or single market
It is as preposterous as it is dangerous for you to claim that Parliament is going to war with the people. Parliament is trying to make sense of what the people really voted for. You, and your fellow leavers, said we would hold most of the cards, the EU would offer us the same trade deal we have now with none of the obligations, and you said the US, Japan, Australia etc would be falling over themselves to offer us new deals. Not one shred of this was true. So Parliament is trying to rescue the nation from the mess you reckless leavers have plunged us into. Claiming that this is going to “war” is shameful, Mr Redwood
Reply We failed to play our cards and have been offered FTAs by the countries you cite
For me, that’s it in a nutshell.
However, I would like to ask serious questions of those who prefer to Remain and post on this forum:
What sort of Remain do you want, and how many others agree with you?
Do you want to remain on current terms (and would the EU allow this?), or do you wish to become fully integrated in all matters, ie the Euro, Schengen, taxation and federalisation?
Parliament must do nothing. The Queen must instead now prorogue Parliament until after 29 March 2019.
There is a strong case for MPs to be barred from visiting schools.
Most children of course are not likely to watch BBC Parliament. But it is shown before 9pm. We really don’t wish our children copying the behaviour.
Parliament has been at war with the people for ages. It enacts laws that it never consulted the people on, such as gay ‘marriage’. It opens the borders to anyone and runs up debts regardless of the consequences to the people who elected them. While it is stone deaf to the demands of what the majority wants, like the return of capital punishment. You are naive to believe that BREXIT will not be killed off because just as many times before Parliament knows whats best for the people.
Grieve and Cooper are playing with fire. Confronting democracy in this way could have serious consequences. We have seen and are still seeing the same type of reaction by inner-State ‘players’ in the US following the election of Trump as POTUS. These ‘players’ resent the decisions taken by the voter and are working hard to circumvent them. I have never seen before such a blatant disregard for our democratic mandate. It is a disturbing trend indeed
Unfortunately the vast majority of the British people aren’t being told of what exactly is happening in the Commons and many of them fail to understand the gravity and seriousness of the situation confronting British democracy
What we are seeing is in effect the EU and pro-EU MPs working together to nobble British democracy.
I also believe that this PM and her Chancellor are also part of this tawdry plot along Blair, Mandelson and no doubt Heseltine and other players aligned with the EU
We cannot look to the BBC to inform the public of the duplicitous and seditious nature of current political events as they themselves are part of the same political coalition of Europhile players working hard to destroy the importance of the referenda result
We can only put our faith in moral, democracy defending MPs to do the right thing and confront charlatans like Grieve and Cooper and crush their attempts to undermine popular democracy