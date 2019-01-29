New migration policy causes stress for Labour

The New Immigration Bill before the Commons yesterday carries out one of the promises of the government over Brexit. It takes powers to repeal freedom of movement from the EU into the UK , establishing a migration system for EU countries which will be the same as the system for the rest of the world. This could come into effect shortly after March 29 if we leave then, but would be delayed for a couple of years were the UK to enter into a Withdrawal Agreement and so called Transition.
The government has not provided many of the details about how the powers will be used. It has stated that it wants to base its common worldwide migration policy on allowing the recruitment of talent from anywhere around the globe. It is likely talent will be defined by a minimum salary or wage for a job the person is coming to accept, but clearly it could be qualification based as well or additionally. Students will be allowed then as now to come to recognised UK institutions to study an approved course, and faculty members allowed to reflect the international nature of much modern scholarship.
Labour decided they could not oppose this measure. After all they had promised to end freedom of movement, and seemed to understand the views of many of their voters on this issue. Some in the Union movement did feel that allowing too many people into low -aid jobs from abroad undercut British workers and tended to help keep pay down. Late in the day Labour under pressure on social media and from some of its own backbench MPs decided to switch course and ask them to vote against it. Apparently Labour changed its mind and felt that the policy would be too restrictive on migration after all.
What criteria would you want the government to use when deciding who can gain entry to work here? This legislation takes back control, but leaves many questions unanswered about how exactly we should use the new powers we gain once we have left the EU.
We don’t need any immigration (beyond business visits and tourism). We have too many people settled here already, and we have a huge potential skills base that could be used if employers invest a little bit of time and money in training. The whole debate is false and based various canards that we ‘must’ have economic growth [why?] and we ‘must’ have more and more people in order to have skills [why?]. Immigration (along with other reforms) has undermined low-/unskilled employment opportunities that were normally a first step on the ladder and it has also harmed skilled opportunities. We don’t need either type of immigration.
As a minimum starting-point, the government should now make the symbolic announcement that the era of mass immigration is at an end and a determined and concerted effort will now be made to bring net immigration down to below 5,000-per-annum within the next five years, and even a negative figure, if possible. The government should declare that it expects to be held to that commitment, and with that in mind, should devote the necessary resources – including a national border police, if needed.
The government should also, as another early step, commit to terminating the receipt of foreign fees in tertiary academia. It’s against the national interest, for a number of reasons. This is one of those issues that is interlinked with other domestic issues – the government should tell the academic community that ‘new’ universities must convert back to polytechnic status and revert solely to offering vocational education in the technical professions (engineering, advanced crafts) and the trades. If they don’t like it, they can close. Students who can’t get top A-levels can either enter the professions at 18 via articles or they can go into industry or the trades.
Where, in exceptional cases – such as certain areas of science and academia – it is considered that specialist immigration is needed, this needs to be carefully controlled to prevent abuses. Where the business community believes that we need a small amount of immigration to fill national, sub-national or regional skills gaps, the criteria should be ethnic and racial. We should only accept people from British Heritage communities (i.e. Canada, Australia and New Zealand) or from north-western European countries. This is not because we’re ‘racist’, but in the interests of long-term social cohesion.
Cooper represents a 2:1 leave constituency and promised not to block Brexit during her election campaign. Compare with her amendment today. Why are these MPs not sacked? Right to recall. There needs to be accountability for what they say and deliberately act against. Why are the MSM not al over this condemning her?
I think immigration is a very difficult issue – and always has been.
Even in countries like Japan, where the population is very old and there is a desperate need for foreign carers, there is still great hostility to immigration. Consequently, they are smuggling them in under temporary work visas and claiming they will return home, while knowing this is not the case.
The problem is that nearly all the developed nations require high levels of immigration but their populations are very hostile to the idea. So maybe a system where ‘immigration’ is 5,000 a year (as Tom above suggests), accompanied with 240,000 work visas where people can apply for citizenship later. This might bridge the gap.
Only if they have skills that we are short of. My late Husband applied to go and work in the USA in 1969. His Company wanted him to set up an office in New York. They had to prove that he was going out there to do a job that they couldnt find a American to do. Despite being uniquely qualified he was turned down twice. Eventually he was granted a Green Card and allowed to go out there.
We lived in the USA for fifteen years and my Husband had a very successful career and was very highly regarded by some ‘household name’ companies.
My point is, we should only take those who are going to benefit the UK. I’m not sure that’s happening at the present time.
Cheshire Girl ,
There will be young people who spot a shortage of a skill in the market and borrow £50-60k of student debt to get a degree necessary for them to apply for that job .
If we have a shortage in a particular area and HM Govt decides to fill it by fast tracking workers from overseas then it i) prevents the internal market mechanism from sending a signal to people to skill up and ii) leaves those brave people who invested to skill up with £50-60k of debt they cannot service .
Unfortunately HM Govt has endeavoured to import cheap labour from abroad to turn skills shortages into a surpluses to depress wages .
No mention of the UN migration pact this govt signed us up to. Why not JR?
In other words we need Ellis Island rules i.e. you were only admitted into the United States, at the beginning of the last Century, if you were fit and healthy, not a criminal and not depriving a native born of a job either. There is also no help from the state, it is either rely on charity or go back home. While if you have any extreme political views and you want to cause trouble its immediate deportation with no appeal.
yes correct.
Visas like Intra Company Transfer visas need to be changed to include the resident labour test, as they are routinely abused. A small number with genuine skills unique to that company would be ok, but tens of thousands are coming in with nothing but generic skills already in oversupply.
Migration criteria:
A similar system to Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Migration at the levels that are good for the country.
No welfare for newcomers. No state top ups for workers – just pay commensurate with a balanced population. Otherwise we have state subsidised businesses inflicting social pressures on our country whilst telling us the EU is good for us.
Where people won’t do the jobs cut their welfare and force them to do it.
Criminal checks. Severely restricted migration from countries that do not keep proper records and are in states of turmoil.
Andy will doubtless have a fit of the vapours over this but all I’m proposing is sensible conservatism. Andy is a Liberal and his pretence that he is a conservative (a form of May-ism) caused Brexit.
This is what happens when you ignore your voters year in year out.
Crime now at record levels because the Tories don’t believe in conservatism.
The Tories caught out over Brexit. A shortage of food likely because Chairman May has spent two and a half years trying to keep us in the EU.
God knows what is going to happen next.
Crime is indeed rising. Not really surprising the police have largely given up on almost all crimes and there are very few real deterrents in the system at all. The police even actually announced it had given up on shoplifting under £100. To augment such activity greatly one assumes. How many under £100 items can one manage to steal in a day I wonder?
Unless it is something vital (like Boris Johnson compairing religious garb to post boxes) or saying something daft online and then of course their hate crime ‘experts’ jump into action and even the dire Ms Dick gets involved in making bizarre statements at her press conferences.
No welfare or in work top ups (welfare by any other name) for any immigrant worker (and very limited criteria for other immigrants/genuine asylum seekers subject to stringent checks). This is the key. Why import (relative) poverty.
50% of disabled people are employed. 90% of non disabled people are employed. The gap represents over 2 million people, already here, many of whom have the skills companies require.
A poster makes the point above that immigrant workers are blocking entry level jobs. Where is the long term benefit to the UK in that? My teenaged daughter can not find a Saturday job, again where is the long term benefit to the UK in that.
“No welfare for newcomers.”
OK.
So you go to the local church centre and there is the Manager trying to comfort a young Mum with a toddler crying up at her and a baby in her arms. She has been kicked out of the house because her “husband” has found a better soul mate. She is therefore homeless.
OK
So Philip and Murray sit in the centre with Prince (aged 8?) and his younger two siblings. They are happily chewing a sandwich which Christian charity has provided. Tonight the whole family is going to sleep in the bushes in the school playing field.
What do you propose to do?
And how will you live with yourself afterwards?
I would have thought that ‘taking back control’ would allow any Labour Government to choose whatever tightening/relaxation it felt appropriate. So, why the concern? Control of borders is a fundamental need for any sovereign peoples. It can be exercised in a humane and sensible manner. As a left winger, I despair at Corbyn’s weakness in the face of challenges (I particularly think here of the antisemitism definition, which was really about the Blairite rump continuing to use any vehicle to undermine Corbyn). Please keep us informed with your sense.
If correct, it is interesting that the volte face was driven by social media pressure, a vocal but vociferous minority that is wholly unrepresentative of the population.
Corbyn, trying to stay in with the cool kids.
Dianne Abbott has already made clear that she plans complete open doors, she has done several “announcements” on it
Good morning – again
A criteria that is fair, is based on the needs of the UK and then what the would be immigrant has to offer.
They should not have a criminal record.
They should have the means to support themselves and any dependents.
They should have private medical insurance for themselves and any dependents, either provided by themselves or their employer.
They should be asked to sit a simple test to establish their English. eg A page from Shakespeare.
The minimum wage should be increased to £50,000. All those below that can be granted a 6 month stay but, so long as they meet all the above criteria first.
They cannot be considered for citizenship until they have lived here for at least five years and contributed to the economy for the whole of that time.
I believe these to be both fair and reasonable.
JR, fails to mention that under Ma’ys servitude plan there is no idea how long it will last. While ongoing, which could be years, all EU citizens will have all rights as now, house, benefits, a ECJ etc etc.
I also note that immigration outside the EU over the last five years has not been controlled whatsoever. Look at the numbers.
qualifications from countries where cheating and bribes are routine in their universities should be ignored
I see that woman sourbry voted against it she should be booted out of your party and go join the lib/dems or labour if they have her
Alas about 2/3 of Tory MPs are Libdems, certainly that includes or included May and Hammond and about 80% of the current Cabinet, Hammond, Clarke’s x2, Osborne, Cameron, Major, Heath. One assumes they only joined the Tories as they did not think they would get a seat as a Libdim and the nicer places to live tend to be in Tory seats. They certainly like increasing taxes at every turn to the highest for 40 years.
The 200 who voted their confidence in T May are clearly all deluded Libdim as are the 202 who voted for her vassal state surrender ‘deal’.
A subtle change of tone. If we leave in March.
Not going to happen is it.
Yes, it screamed off the page to me, too. Looks like John is having his arm twisted over the latest ‘compromise’.
Reply Untrue
It does not look likely under remainer, serial liar and socialist traitor T May does it? Say one thing and do the complete opposite at every turn and then they they wonder why they are held in such complete contempt.
The next U turn from her will be we are not actually leaving on March 29th!
well said
absolute disgrace
he should be chaining himself to the fence if it doesnt happen, suffragette style
Speaking on behalf of Angry Andy I’d say it’s vitally important that the children of rich middle-class Southern voters be allowed to go to Europe on their gap years to do some nominal light bar work and so we should offer reciprocal opportunities to EU applicants.
We just need a sensible system like Australia and New Zealand, that allows entry to trades and skills that are needed.
And the thick white Brexit pensioners could be sent to mainland Europe for ‘re educating. I think thats been done before.
Thats a fair swop! We get in exchange their otherwise unemployed and members of their criminal classes, with a right to unlimited non contributory benefits and to bring the rest of their families for an unlimited stay.
What criteria? Well we should look at applicants in the round, their ability, age, health, family circumstances, qualifications, wealth, criminal record, will they be investing in the UK and creating jobs, will they use state or private schools, state of private medicine. Are they or their family likely to be or become a financial burden on other tax payers, are their skills in real demand….. In short we need a sensible points based system, but May ruled out a points based system for some idiotic reason or other.
T May said “What the British people voted for on 23 June was to bring some control into the movement of people from the European Union to the UK. A points-based system does not give you that control.”
Well that clearly depends on the design of the points based system you dope! One could adjust the point scores needed so as to control numbers. You could for example let in only the top 10 point scorers or the top 200,000+. Clearly such logic is totally beyond the grasp of Theresa May types.
It certainly should not be a racist, “EU good” everyone else bad system as we have currently and would continue for years and years if May gets her appalling non Brexit surrender “deal”.
It looks like JR’s given up the ghost on Brexit. I read this article with a sombre mood as I could see that contained within it is a tacit admission that this evening the British voter will be betrayed by a cabal of offensive MPs
Immigration? Views on immigration? It doesn’t matter any more. What we say now is of no significance. The dam’s been broken by New Labour and planned wholesale demographic change using inward flows of people will change the UK forever
Since New Labour came to power in 1997 they have worked hard to change the fundamental nature of the UK to suit their political and electoral requirements
Just composing this response puts us all in a self-censoring mode. I can feel myself holding back about what needs to be said about this issue. This is what Labour have done to our freedoms. That I have to self-censor before I type into a public forum
Politicians have done huge damage to the fabric of this nation using mass immigration to suit their political and electoral needs
Reply Try reading this blog. I have written endlessly about the Brexit votes and set out my views again over the week-end. I handle many other subjects on behalf of my constituents and need to talk about those as well. I have not given up on Brexit and will write again if my view changes, but I also need to write and wish to write about other things as well.
Of course you fail to mention that the immigration changes also slash rights for Britons.
Where we currently have the right to easily live, work, study, live, retire to 31 other countries – bureaucracy free – you are now stealing that from us.
And you are doing it to appease unappeasable xenophobes – many of whom have probably never even met a migrant. Just so we are clear what this means.
Population density in the UK is already unpleasantly high. Rather than a low inward immigration figure, we need a modest emigration figure. With all the concern over natural resources and pollution, we certainly don’t want migration from warm countries to the winter cold UK, where warmth requires the burning of fossil fuels.
I’m surprised the Green Party don’t make more of this, rather they have a policy of building 500,000 houses. Obviously phoneys.
In a country that already doesn’t produce enough food to feed the population, farmland is being replaced with more housing. This is the wrong direction.
Zero immigration for five years after our departure from the EU.
Then an Australian style policy.
No criminals.
We need to set a long-term maximum equilibrium population and have policies to not exceed it. Alongside this we need to identify the required infrastructure and housing, and look at the viable production of these to determine maximum transient growth rate. I.e. we should plan the destination not just the journey.
In terms of ‘selection’, employment with income greater than a multiple of GDP per capita (multiple chosen based on required immigration), applicants who have completed STEM MSc or PhD in UK, temporary workers who will send remittances to home countries (and move our overseas aid budget to military), committment to 2 or fewer children, committment to democracy (secularism), socially liberal.
A question for you, John.
How big would you like to see the population of the UK become?
Reply I am happy with the promises of much reduced migration in the last Conservative Manifesto (and the two previous ones) and want the government to keep their promise.
We only allow people in who we really need that will benefit the country or business, and where they cannot get a suitable person already resident here to do the job.
The job should be advertised for 6 months in the UK only before any overseas people are sought.
Similar systems operate in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada etc.
New immigrants should have their own private health cover for 5 years before then qualifying for NHS care or any benefits.
No one with a criminal record should be allowed to enter unless it is time expired by a minimum of 15 years (less serious crime at that)
While we have British-born youngsters with decent high-level qualifications (degrees, masters, PhDs) languishing in flakey office jobs and poorly-paid short-term contracts with no hope of a permanent position then immigration shouldn’t even be on the menu. Get our own people into full worthwhile employment FIRST, before dangling carrots to foreigners. Why is it so difficult? bucket-loads of talent have been wasted in the past ten years. If you read the IET magazine, the country is supposedly screaming out for engineers and technicians….and yet numerous suitably qualified British folk are sifted out at interviews for all kinds of perverse reasons.
The Government’s immigration bill going through Parliament shows us everything that is wrong with our immigration system, it’s a Heath Robinson system of exceptions , EU migrants can stay for three months, or if they want to stay and work for longer they have to apply, with some regard to low wages as well as skilled employment, and there is a gift of British citizenship in there as well. We know for a fact that our useless Home Office couldn’t manage the proverbial in a brewery , let alone an immigration system that has several stages that require some management of migrants already in the country. We know they can’t do it, with it being another screw up in the making, and they must surely be aware of their shortcomings, so why propose a system of such complexity? Fo myself it’s for the simple reason that it being politically impossible to have free movement, they instead they have gone for free movement by the mismanagement of a complex system.
Any immigration system has to be simple and idiot proof, for anything else will be screwed up by the Home Office. So it seems a points system is the best bet, at least other countries have shown how to do it, so they don’t even have to work out how to do it.
‘If’we leave in March. How many times have we been lectured that we will be leaving in March. How many times have thought we will be betrayed over it? Now we have Sir John always careful with his words writing IF. Are the Tories going to betray the country for the sake of party preservation, again?
I don’t agree with the idea that anyone with earnings above a certain threshold out to be able to come. Obviously under these conditions immigration will spike upwards. We do still need a cap; in fact we need a reduction, not to mention some knowledge about who is already here.
We have already read in the news that there are non-EU migrants who claim their income is higher than it is in order to gain entry. Under the current proposals this fraud would likely be encouraged. Employers should be made to sponsor workers they bring in from overseas, so that they are not a drain on our already overcommitted resources. Same with extended family. This should encourage employers to prioritise providing training and progression for British people. Maybe we could incentivise this approach.
On undercutting low wage workers, I don’t see why it is desirable to undercut high paid workers either. Rather than import doctors from other countries who need them, for example, why not put plans in place to train, retain and entice back our own?
‘ought’
Sounds similar to the rules for Intra Company Transfer Visas, which have not worked, are routinely abused, have decimated the local IT workforce, have led to lots of people ending up with indefinite leave to remain who should never have been allowed in, has led to lots of the best British intellectual property leaking abroad to undercut us.
Dont the political class talk to practioners with first hand experience instead of the usual bunch of big business lobby organisations? ever? and why do the dismiss us when we quite properly give the obvious feedback?
We the people have no faith that the political class is capable of delivering proper immigration control.
The coach loads from Bulgaria and Romania are still arriving at Victoria coach station every day, and other destinations too no doubt, I really dont see any political will amongst our supposed leadership to do anything about it.
As for the more highly skilled routes the NHS is still planning to import lots, by virtue of the fact they are no planning to train sufficient locals.
Etc
Shambles a complete and utter shambles.
”…shortly after March 29 if we leave then…”
Why not ”after we leave on 29 March”?
So you too are doubting our being allowed to leave as lawfully arranged, Dr Redwood?
Reply I expect and want us to leave on 29 March, but of course Parliament could legislate to delay if it also had the consent of the EU
Immigration should be driven by business – They should be made to detail what their requirements are, including the type of labour required, professional, technical or other. The Home office should then collate the results after vetting them to make sure they are accurate and – an important point – that the vacancies cannot be filled from the existing pool of unemployed in this country.
That would be a simple process, open to examination and done without any kind of prejudice.
It should be a requirement that immigrants speak English, and agree in writing to become a true British citizen.
This probably won’t get posted, never mind answered. I’d like the govt to tell us how many people have come into this country (that they know of ) that have sat down and done NOTHING towards the costs of their lives here. How many houses do they take up, how much do they cost us in housing benefits, NHS, schooling etc etc. EVERYTHING is paid for from our taxes. Don’t/won’t learn the language, ensuring the cost of translators is also on us.etc edNot just how many are here – how much is wasted on them and why are they allowed to do it? Is it because their cost is only balanced by the reduction in services we see every year?
I have often read that the Tory party is “addicted” to cheap labour. The Labour Party is addicted to open borders.
So what is the point of us having an opinion on the matter of mass immigration?
Anyone …anyone….can see that for any quality of life the country is already overfull.
( I do always wonder what the ruling classes will think/do when they too suffer the privations??) Do they have a magic escape route?
What is the point of us having any opinion on anything…as Brexit has proved our “ democracy” was always just a devious and fantastical construct to pacify the masses.
A criterion for entry, that that person’s coming here does not deprive his/her home country of important skills needed by that country.
Another blanket criterion: that any skilled immigration is allowed only if the UK government (and devolved governments) actively run education/higher education/vocational training for the areas where there is immigration need.
Off topic, apologies: I am aghast at the Malthouse Compromise. Playing into EU hands. Handing over the Crown jewels in return for vassalage and economic misery. Resulting in a lot more austerity.
Why’s John Redwood wasting his time posting about this?
Unless there’s a withdrawal agreement we’re not leaving the EU on March 29th, or ever.
None of this will be a problem into the future, we are not going to have people coming here in the same numbers- because people will not come to where they do not feel welcome, they will instead find other places to go. What we will still get here are the desperate unfortunate types from Africa and other third world places always trying it on. Very likely we will have to use the new powers we get at supporting services on the front line to combat this
The hard fact is that immigrants, by and large, come to do the jobs that those already here do not want to do. It was ever thus. Parts of our economy, e.g. agriculture, depend on low wage labour. If we say that we will not admit people to do that work because they will not earn enough, then we put at risk, in the short term at least, sectors of our economy.
The whole point of taking back control of our borders is that we can then decide who we admit, to do what and on what terms. If we need people to do the grunt work, then we should admit them. What we do not need to do is admit their families or pay benefits to families abroad, as now occurs with eastern Europeans.
Why does John Redwood think migration needs to be ‘qualification’ based?
The amount of money someone earns and tax they pay out of it, is the SOLE determinant of their net economic worth to any business or to the country.
Migration is required to serve the demand for skilled labour not to provide people whom’s ‘qualifications’ we can admire.
The idea that the State should be assessing what labour employers need or can have, is preposterous.
Students can obviously come because like tourists they are NOT migrants. Students are paying customers for Universities. If they want to do some work whilst they’re here so much the better.
Overwhelmingly the simplest, non socialist, market led, immigration ‘policy’ is to let anyone come subject to criminal record and other security and personal suitability assessment, provided that
1. The earn a minimum salary of £26,000 a year.
2. Either they or their potential employers pay a deposit of (say) £5,000 up front which they get back when they go.
3. Neither they, nor their families EVER become entitled to any Social Housing, and Benefits etc etc etc, unless and until they apply to become UK Citizens and are accepted.
4. They pay an extra (say) £250 a month charge on top of the tax they pay, only get emergency public services free at the point use and have to pay up front for the rest.
Some exceptions might be possible for NHS employees in short supply.
We ought to repudiate the notion that anyone who expects to be able to better their own lives (and they may well be correct) by moving to this country is somehow entitled to do so.
On BBC News this morning, Helen Dickinson, the Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, claimed that if we left the EU without a deal:
“The UK would automatically default to what are called WTO, World Trade Organisation, tariffs on goods that are coming in from the EU; the UK government could reduce those tariffs but if it did that it would have to do it for all products coming from all countries and so it’s very unlikely they will do that across the piece.”
And some of those “WTO tariffs” are high – 10%, 20%, 30%, even 40%.
Later the turncoat Liam Fox was interviewed, and reference was made to these claims by the British Retail Consortium. At no point did he contradict them, let alone dismiss them as the nonsense that they are, instead he used them to push Theresa May’s deal. So now we know that the government is happy for this scaremongering to be ramped up, and we can guess that much of it is actually being initiated in Downing Street.
Later again on BBC News two Labour MPs separately cited these dire warnings from the British Retail Consortium, nonsense which the government could easily have rebutted if it wanted to, as another reason for insisting that we must have a deal before we leave.
Meanwhile Liam Fox said that there must be a “meaningful” and “legally binding” change to the Irish “backstop”, but he did not specify that the change must ensure that we will no longer be subject to EU Customs Union and Single Market rules.
Actually I think this could be the most despicable government of my lifetime, at least so far. I will need to think more about that and reflect on the perfidy of past governments, but it is possible that this is the worst I have ever witnessed.